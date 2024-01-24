Crawfish Chef - Bellevue 1645 140th Avenue Northeast
Food
Combos
- COMBO #1$35.00
1 Pound Crawfish 1 Pound Shrimp (head on) 2 Pieces Corn 2 Pieces Potato
- COMBO #2$37.00
1 Pound Mussel 1 Pound Shrimp (head on) 2 Pieces Corn 2 Pieces Potato
- COMBO #3$65.00
1 Pound Snow Crab 1 Pound Shrimp (head on) 2 Pieces Corn 2 Pieces Potato
- COMBO #4$68.00
3 Lobster Tails 1 Pound Shrimp (head on) 2 Pieces Corn 2 Pieces Potato
- COMBO #5$81.00
1 Pound Crawfish 1 Pound Snow Crab 1 Pound Shrimp (head on) 3 Pieces Corn 3 Pieces Potato
- COMBO #6$82.99
1 Pound Mussels 1 Pound Snow Crab 1 Pound Shrimp (head on) 3 Pieces Corn 3 Pieces Potato
- COMBO #7$107.00
Dungeness Crab 1 Pound Snow Crab 1 Pound Shrimp (Head on) 3 Pieces Corn 3 Pieces Potato *Ask us to clean the Dungeness Crab for you
- COMBO #8$99.00
1 Pound Snow Crab 1 Pound Crawfish 1 Pound Mussels 1 Pound Shrimp (head on) 4 Pieces Corn 4 Pieces Potato
- COMBO #9$140.00
1 Pound Snow Crab 1 Pound Crawfish 1 Pound Mussels 1 Pound Shrimp 1 Pound Clams 1/2 Pound Jumbo Scallops 4 Pieces Corn 4 Pieces Potato
Appetizer & Sides
- Garlic Bread (With Cheese)$3.25
- Asian French Bread$2.50
- Tater Tots$5.99
- French Fries$5.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
- Cajun Fries$5.99
- Onion Rings$5.99
- Shrimp Egg Rolls (4pcs)$7.99
Shrimp, pork, carrots, taro.
- Parmesan Garlic Fries$7.99
- Green Salad$8.99
Organic green, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, white onions, Parmesan cheese, sliced almonds
- Add Prawns$5.00
- Chef Combo Appetizer
Po Boy Sandwiches
Rice & Noodles
- Steamed Rice$3.00
- Garlic Butter Noodles$9.00
Noodles, garlic butter sauce, cheese
- Sausage Fried Rice$17.00
Lousiana sausage, carrots, peas, egg, onion.
- Shrimp Fried Rice$17.00
Shrimp, carrots, peas, egg and onion.
- Crawfish Fried Rice$19.00
Crawfish, egg, onion, peas, carrots and soy sauce.
- Seafood Fried Rice$19.00
Shrimp and Mini scallop, carrots, peas, egg, soy sauce and onion.
- Scallop Fried Rice$18.00
Mini scallops, pea, carrots, onion, egg, soy sauce.
- Stir Fry Seafood Noodles$19.00
Scallop, shrimp, carrots, celery, broccoli.
- Veggie Fried Rice$16.00
Carrots, peas, white onion, eggs, soys sauce.
- Crab Fried Rice$24.00
Jumbo Chicken Wings
Seafood Baskets
Fish & Fries
Chicken & Fries
Kids
Market Price Seafood
- Whole Dungeness Crab (2LB to 2.5LB)$46.99
1.5lb to 2.5lb come with one piece of corn on the cob and one piece of potato.
- Dungeness Clusters$46.99
Come with one piece of corn on the cob and one piece of potato.
- King Crab$74.99
Come with one piece of corn on the cob and one piece of potato.
- Snow Crab$46.99
Come with one piece of corn on the cob and one piece of potato.
- One pound Lobster tails (4 tails)$65.99
Come with one piece of corn on the cob and one piece of potato.
- Jumbo Scallops$33.99
Come with one piece of corn on the cob and one piece of potato.
- Jumbo Crawfish$15.99
Come with one piece of corn on the cob and one piece of potato.
- Clams$17.99
Come with one piece of corn on the cob and one piece of potato.
Come with one piece of corn on the cob and one piece of potato.
- Mussels$18.99
Come with one piece of corn on the cob and one piece of potato.
- Shrimp (Heads on)$19.99
Come with one piece of corn on the cob and one piece of potato.
- Shrimp (No head)$23.99
Come with one piece of corn on the cob and one piece of potato.
- Lobster tails (One tail)$18.99
NA Bev
- Pepsi$4.50
- Diet Pepsi$4.50
- Orange Soda$4.50
- Root Beer$4.50
- Dr Pepper$4.50
- Hot Tea$4.50
- Iced Tea$2.50
- Sierra Mist$4.50
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade$6.99
Strawberry, fresh lemon, syrup, and lime.
- Thai Tea$6.50
- Mango Passionfruit$6.50
Passion fruit juice, lemon and syrup.
- Juice$1.99
- Miss Saigon Mocktail$6.50
- Lychee Flash$6.50