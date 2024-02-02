Crawfish Kings
Food
Boiled Seafood
Soup
Party Platters
Kings Platters
- King Shrimp Combo$86.70
5 lbs of Crawfish, 16 ct of Shrimp, 2 Corns & 2 Potatoes
- King Crawfish Combo$97.65
7 lbs of Crawfish, 2 Corns & 2 Potatoes
- King Etouffee Combo$79.70
5 lbs of Crawfish, 1 Bowl of Etouffee, 2 Corns & 2 Potatoes
- King Gumbo Combo$78.70
5 lbs of Crawfish, 1 Bowl of Gumbo, 2 Corns & 2 Potatoes
Queens Platters
- Queen Shrimp Combo$58.80
3 lbs of Crawfish, 16 ct of Shrimp, 2 Corns & 2 Potatoes
- Queen Crawfish Combo$69.75
5 lbs of Crawfish, 2 Corns & 2 Potatoes
- Queen Etouffee Combo$51.80
3 lbs of Crawfish, 1 Bowl of Etouffee, 2 Corns & 2 Potatoes
- Queen Gumbo Combo$50.80
3 lbs of Crawfish, 1 Bowl of Gumbo, 2 Corns & 2 Potatoes
Sauce
Kids Meals
Crawfish Kings Location and Ordering Hours
(281) 324-5464
Open now • Closes at 9PM