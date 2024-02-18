Crazy Bob's Maximum Barbeque
FOOD
Baskets
Beverages
Half Pound Burgers
Homemade Sandwiches
- Beef Brisket$12.95
- Beer Battered Fish Sandwich$12.95
- BLT Sandwich$12.95
- BLT Wrap$12.95
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.95
- Cuban$12.95
- Meat Loaf Sandwich$13.95
- Pork & Beans Wrap$12.95
- Pork Tenderloin$12.95
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$11.95
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.95
- Quesadilla Wrap$12.95
- Reuben$12.95
- Ribeye Steak Sandwich$14.95
- Spinach Artichoke Chicken Sandwich$12.95
- Pastrami Sandwich$13.95
- Biggy Mac Wrap$12.95
- Taco Wrap$12.95
Homestyle Dinners
Kids
Salads
Senior Options
Sides
- Apple Crisp$2.95
- Baked Potato$2.95
- Cheeseballs$2.95
- Cheesy Hashbrowns$2.95
- Coleslaw$2.95
- Crinkle Cut Fries$2.95
- Dinner Salad$2.95
- Herb Rice$2.95
- House Cut Fries$2.95
- JoJos$2.95
- Mac & Cheese$2.95
- Mashed Potatoes$2.95
- Mixed Veggies$2.95
- Onion Rings$2.95
- Parmesan Baby Reds$2.95
- Potato Salad$2.25
- Smoked Baked Beans$2.95
- Soup$2.95
- Sweet Potato Fries$2.95
- Waffle Fries
Smokehouse Features
- 1 LB Brisket$16.00
- 1 LB Pulled Pork$9.00
- 5 oz Sirloin Skillet$12.95
- 8 oz Bacon Wrapped Filet Skillet$26.95
- BBQ Shrimp Skewers Skillet$18.95
- Chislic Skillet$16.95
- Full Rack Ribs$28.95
- Grilled Chicken Skillet$14.95
- Half a Dirty Drunken Chicken$14.95
- Half Rack Ribs$18.95
- Party Platter$63.00
- Ribeye Skillet$22.95
- Smokehouse Combo$16.95
- Top Sirloin Skillet$16.95
Starters
Soup
LIQUOR
Liquor
- 5'Oclock Rum$3.50
- Absolut$4.50
- Ameretto$3.50
- Apple Pucker$3.50
- Apricot Brandy$3.50
- B Velvet$4.00
- Bacardi$4.00
- Bacardi Limon$4.00
- Baileys Irish Cream$4.00
- Blackberry Brandy$3.50
- Blue Curacao$3.50
- Blue Maui$3.50
- BV Caramel$4.00
- Cabo Blanco$5.00
- Canadian Club$3.50
- Captain Morgan$4.00
- Chila$3.50
- Crown$5.00
- Crown Apple$5.00
- Dewers$4.50
- Disaronno$5.00
- DrMc-Cherry$4.00
- DrMc-Vanilla$4.00
- Fireball$5.00
- Godiva$6.00
- Goldschlager$5.00
- Grape Pucker$3.50
- Grey Goose$6.00
- Icehole$4.00
- J+B$3.50
- Jack$4.00
- Jager$5.00
- Jameson$5.00
- Jeremiah Weed Tea$4.00
- Jim Beam$4.00
- Johnny Walker$4.50
- Jose$5.00
- Kahlua$6.00
- Kinky Blue$3.50
- Kinky Pink$3.50
- Knucklenoggin$6.00
- Lord Calvert$4.00
- Makers Mark$6.00
- Malibu$4.00
- Peach Crown$5.00
- Peachtree$4.00
- Pendleton$6.00
- Peppermint Schnapps$3.50
- Raspberry Pucker$3.50
- RtBeer Schnapps$3.50
- Rum Chata$5.00
- Rumplemintz$4.00
- Screwball$5.00
- Seagrams 7$3.50
- Sloe Gin$3.50
- Southern Comfort$4.00
- Strawberry Pucker$3.50
- Tanqurey$5.00
- Templeton$4.00
- Tito's$5.00
- Triple Sec$3.50
- UV Blue$3.50
- UV Cherry$3.50
- Watermelon Pucker$3.50
- Wild Turkey$4.00
- Windsor$4.00
- E&J Brandy$4.00
- Well Vodka$3.25
- Well Gin$3.25
- Well Bourbon$3.25
- Well Rum$3.25
- Well Whiskey$3.25
- Well Tequila$3.25
- Well Scotch$3.25
- Shot$4.00
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
House Specialty Drinks
- Apple Jack$3.00
- B52$7.00
- Bahama Mama$7.00
- Black Russian$7.00
- Bloody Mary$7.00
- Blue Hawaiian$7.00
- Cosmo$7.00
- Crazy Punch$7.00
- Fuzzy Navel$7.00
- Grasshopper$7.00
- Hurricane Marg$7.00
- Jello Shot$3.00
- Kamikazi$5.00
- Kicker$2.00
- Long Island Ice Tea$8.00
- Margarita$5.00
- Margarita 20 oz$7.00
- Martini$7.00
- Mojito$6.00
- Mudslide$6.00
- Mule$7.00
- Pina Colada$7.00
- Pink Squirrel$7.00
- Screwdriver$7.00
- Sex on the Beach$7.00
- Strawberry Daq$5.00
- Strawberry Margarita$5.00
- Sunset Cooler$7.00
- Sweet Tea Teaser$7.00
- Sweetheart Shirly$3.00
- Texas Peach Fuzz$7.00
- Tropical Tango$7.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$2.50
- White Russian$7.00
Wine
Beer Flight
FRI/SAT SPECIALS
Clothing
Crazy Bob's Maximum Barbeque Location and Ordering Hours
(712) 928-2666
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 5PM