Crazy King Burrito Warrenton, MO
STARTERS
Cold
Hot
BURRITOS
Classics #1-4
- #1 Bean & Cheese$5.00+
Creamy, delicious goodness packed with flavor for picky eaters. It's made just like the name says with ample amounts of beans and cheese only.
- #2 Asada$10.00+
Tender, juicy steak wrapped in a pocket of Heaven. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Asada, Lettuce, Sour Cream
- #3 Molida Al Chipotle$10.00+
If ground beef had a party this would be the hotspot. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Ground Beef, House Sauce (Chipotle), Lettuce, Sour Cream
- #4 Tinga de Pollo$10.00+
Shredded chicken never had it so good. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Tinga de Pollo (Chicken with Tinga Sauce) , Lettuce, Sour Cream
Shrimp #5-7
- #5 Al Mojo de Ajo$10.00+
A shrimpy goddess rolled in creamy garlic dressing. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Shrimp, Butter, Garlic, Onion, Salt, Pepper, Lettuce, Sour Cream
- #6 Al Chipotle$10.00+
Kick up your shrimp craving with this yummy catch. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Shrimp, Butter, Garlic, Onion, House Sauce (Chipotle), Lettuce, Sour Cream
- #7 A La Diabla$10.00+
A little heat, a little shrimp makes life a little better. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Shrimp, Butter, Garlic, Onion, A la Diabla Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream
King Burritos #8-10
- #8 Crazy King$14.00+
This surf & turf combo is the head honcho of our burrito menu. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Asada, Shrimp, Butter, Garlic, Onion, House Sauce (Chipotle), Lettuce, Sour Cream
- #9 Crispy Cali$14.00+
Delicious breaded chicken wrapped in the tastiest edible package. Made with Beans, Cheese, Breaded Chicken (Fried), Seasoned Potato Wedges (Fried), Avocado, Ranch, Lettuce
- #10 Loco Veggie$8.00+
Make room for the original vegetable fiesta. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Vegetable Oil, Garlic, Zucchini, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato, Salt, Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Breakfast #11-13
- #11 Chorizo y Papa$7.00+
Traditional omelettes are jealous of this extraordinary concoction. Made with Beans, Cheese, Potatoes, Eggs, Chorizo
- #12 Ham & Egg$7.00+
After this morning treat, the rest of the day is a cakewalk. Made with Beans, Cheese, Butter, Ham, Large Eggs
- #13 Veggie Break$7.00+
Packed with healthy veggies to get you up and going. Made with Beans, Zucchini, Onion, Mushroom, Eggs, Tomato, Avocado, Lettuce, Sour Cream
**Burrito Especial**
BEVERAGES
Coca-Cola
- Mexican Coca-Cola$3.00
Produced and imported from Mexico in a nostalgic glass bottle, it is made with cane sugar. Great taste you recognize without the processed sugars.
- Mexican Fanta$3.00
- Mexican Sprite$3.00
Produced and imported from Mexico in a nostalgic glass bottle, it is made with cane sugar. Great taste you recognize without the processed sugars.