Pizza

BYOP

$5.69+

Veggie Pizza

$7.99+

Meat Lovers Pizza

$9.29+

Hawaiian Pizza

$8.49+

Deluxe Pizza

$8.49+

Wild BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.49+

Sugardale BLT Pizza

$9.49+

Junior 1/2 & 1/2

Small 1/2 & 1/2

Large 1/2 & 1/2

Extra Large 1/2 & 1/2

10" Cauliflower 1/2 & 1/2

14" Cauliflower 1/2 & 1/2

Big Kahuna 1/2 & 1/2

Subs

Italian Sub

$9.49

Pizza Sub

$9.49

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.49

Meatball Sub

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.49

Philly Steak Sub

$10.49

Turkey Club Sub

$10.49

Veggie Sub

$9.49

Salads

~~~SIDE SALAD

$5.99

~~~REGULAR SALAD

$6.99

~~~CHEF SALAD

$9.99

~~~GARDEN SALAD

$9.99

~~~HOUSE SALAD

$9.99

~~~TACO SALAD

$9.99

~~~ANTIPASTO SALAD

$9.99

~~~GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$9.99

Strombolis & Calzones

All The Way Stromboli

$10.99

Pepperoni Stromboli

$10.99

Meatball Stromboli

$10.99

Small Calzone

$12.24

Large Calzone

$15.99

Extra Large Calzone

$20.49

Dinners

Spaghetti

$9.99

Lasagna

$9.99

Sides

Buffalo Chips

$6.99

Sliced, seasoned potato, kinda crispy, kinda spicy

Breadsticks

$3.49+

Breadsticks with Cheese

$5.24+

Cheesy Flatbread

$8.74+

Cinnamon Flatbread

$7.74+

Traditional Wings

$9.49+

Boneless Wings

$8.99+

Pepperoni Rolls

$6.99

Big Brownie

$3.99

Big Cookie

$3.99

~~~STORE COOKIE

$2.59

~~~STORE BROWNIE

$2.59

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.99

Sauce/Condiment Sides

Side Sauces/Condiments

Side A1

$0.12

Side Hot Sauce

$0.79

Side Mild Sauce

$0.79

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.79

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.79

Side Garlic Butter

$0.79

Side of Icing

$0.50

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.79

Side of Ranch

$0.79

Side Sour Cream

$0.25

Taco Sauce Packets (2)

$0.50

Catering

~~~CATERING CHEF SALAD

$35.99

~~~CATERING GARDEN SALAD

$31.99

~~~CATERING HOUSE SALAD

$35.99

~~~CATERING TACO SALAD

$35.99

~~~CATERING ANTIPASTA SALAD

$35.99

~~~CATERING REGULAR SALAD

$27.99

~~~CATERING GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$37.99

Catering Sub Platter

$35.99

Four Subs, any way you want 'em! Cut into thirds.

Catering Traditional Wing Platter

$54.99

Five pounds of wings!

Catering Boneless Wing Platter

$45.99

Five pounds of wings!

Catering Sampler Platter

$49.99

Buffalo Chips, Traditional Wings and Boneless Wings!

Drinks

20oz

~~~PEPSI 20oz

$2.25

~~~Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.25

~~~Mountain Dew 20oz

$2.25

~~~Dr Pepper 20oz

$2.25

~~~Diet Dr Pepper 20oz

$2.25

~~~Starry 20oz

$2.25

~~~NuRane Water 20oz

$2.25

~~~Mug Rootbeer 20oz

$2.25

~~~Diet Mountain Dew 20oz

$2.25

~~~Cherry Pepsi 20oz

$2.25

~~~Celsius Arctic Blast

$3.25

~~~Celsius Strawberry Watermelon

$3.25

Employee Drink

$1.50

2Liter

~~~Pepsi 2L

$3.25

~~~Diet Pepsi 2L

$3.25

~~~Mountain Dew 2L

$3.25

~~~Dr Pepper 2L

$3.25

~~~Dier Dr Pepper 2L

$3.25

~~~Starry 2L

$3.25

~~~Mug RootBeer 2L

$3.25

Chips

~~~POTATO LAYS

$1.79

~~~BBQ LAYS

$1.79

~~~NACHO CHEESE DORITOS

$1.79

~~~COOL RANCH DORITOS

$1.79