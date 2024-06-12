Creole Social 850 Park Avenue
Food
Appetizers
Entrées
- Turkey
Tender and savory Fried Turkey with pikliz$15.99
- Poul fri (fried chicken)
Crispy Fried Chicken marinated in Haitian seasonings$14.99
- Poul nan sos (chicken stew)$15.99
- Taso kabrit (fried goat)$24.99
- Kabrit nan sos (goat stew)$25.99
- Tasso Turkey (stew)$16.99
- Legume Militon$16.99
- Spanish Goat (Kabrit)$16.99
- kalalu$19.99
- Pwason gwo sèl (salted fish)$39.99
- Pwason fri (fried Snapper)$30.99
- Pate Kode$7.00
- Fritay Platter (Chicken)$28.00
- Fritay Platter (Turkey)$32.00
- Fritay Platter Griot$30.00
- Fritay Platter Snapper$45.00
- Creole Burger cheese burger
A burger like no other cooked to perfection served with fries$12.99
- Lamb Chops$15.99
Sides
- Bannann Peze (Fried Plantains)
Sliced and Fried Plantains$5.99
- Macaroni Gratine$6.99
- Legume$9.99
- Marinad$6.99
- White Rice$5.99
- Duri Kole (Brown Rice and Beans)$6.99
- Djon Djon Rice (Black Mushroom Rice)$6.99
- Sos Pwa (Black Bean Sauce)$4.99
- Akra$7.99
- Pikliz ( Spicy Haitian Coleslaw )$1.99
- Sauce
Red flavorful stew sauce$1.99
Creole Social Location and Ordering Hours
(561) 951-5869
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM