Crepes 'n Capes
Savory
- Crêpefinity Burger 🌶️
Beef patty, iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, red onion, pickles, jalapeño, tomato, french fries, signature sauce$13.75
- Ham & Cheese Crêpe
Aioli sauce, fresh tomatoes, cheddar cheese, fresh spinach, turkey ham, fresh cucumber, tomato$11.25
- Quadra-Cheese Crêpe
4 types of cheese (Cheddar, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Parmesan)$10.75
- Hot Dog Crêpe
Lettuce, cucumber, onion, sausages, hot dog sauce, ketchup$12.95
- Salmon & Philadelphia Crêpe
Salmon, avocado, fresh cucumber, spinach, Philadelphia cheese, arugula, gorgonzola sauce, cottage cheese sauce$14.25
- Breakfast Salmon Crêpe
Scrambled eggs, cottage cheese, avocado, salmon, Gorgonzola sauce$14.25
- Breakfast Ham Crêpe
Scrambled eggs, Aioli sauce, turkey ham, bacon, Cheddar cheese, sun-dried tomatoes$11.95
Sweet
- Creamy Strawberry Crêpe
Strawberry Cream$12.25
- Nutella Bonanza
Nutella, Banana, Ice cream, blueberries, mint$10.75
- Mascarpone Salted Caramel
Mascarpone Caramel$12.25
- Pear Gorgonzola
Pear, Gorgonzola cheese, arugula, Cheddar cheese, honey, pine nuts, cream, mint$12.95
- Oreo Caramel
Oreo cookies, Cheesecake sauce, milk chocolate, mint, vanilla cream sauce$12.75
- Snickers Sensation
Snickers bar, milk chocolate, peanuts, vanilla cream sauce, salted caramel$12.75
- Coconut Waves
Vanilla cream sauce, coconut flakes, chocolate, almonds, mint, salted caramel$12.75
- Tiramisu Crêpe
Cheesecake Cream sauce, ladyfinger biscuits, coffee$12.95
Puff Pie
- OUT OF STOCKApple Pear Puff
Yeasted puff pastry, apple, butter, walnuts, pear, ground cinnamon, chicken eggOUT OF STOCK$5.50
- OUT OF STOCKBerry Burst Puff
Non-yeasted puff pastry, frozen strawberries, blackcurrant, raspberry, chicken eggOUT OF STOCK$5.50
- OUT OF STOCKHam Puff
Non-yeasted puff pastry, turkey ham, pickles, Cheddar cheese, chicken eggOUT OF STOCK$4.95
- OUT OF STOCKHot Dog PuffOUT OF STOCK$4.95
Dessert
Coffee
- Brewed Coffee$3.00
- Latte$4.45
- Cappuccino$4.45
- Americano$4.15
- Cafe Au Lait$3.25
- Espresso$3.75
- Mocha Latte$4.50
- Chai Latte$4.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.25
- Iced Coffee$3.50
- Iced Latte$4.45
- Iced Mocha$4.75
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Iced Chai$4.50
- Iced Americano$4.35
- Ginger Lemon$2.75
- Vanilla Rooibos$2.75
- Japan Sencha$2.75
- Jasmine (Chun Hao)$2.75
- Blue Flower Earl Grey$2.75
- English Breakfast (Ceylon)$2.75
Retail
- Diet Coke$1.50
- Mexican Coke$3.65
- Sprite$1.50
- Honest Kids Juice$1.95
- Horizon Milk Low Fat$2.95
- Horizon Chocolate Milk$2.95
- OUT OF STOCKSahale Snack - NutsOUT OF STOCK$2.95
- Bare Fruit - Chip$2.95
- That's It - Pear$1.95
- That's It - Blueberry$1.95
- Rxbar$3.25
- Naked - Blue Machine$4.15
- OUT OF STOCKNaked - Blast BerryOUT OF STOCK$4.15
- Naked - Strawberry$4.15
- Water$1.50
- S. Pellegrino$3.45
- Orange Juice$3.25