The Crimson Melt TBD

Build Your Own Menu

Build Your Own Crimson Melt

$11.00

Build Your Own Mac n' Cheese

$11.00

A layer of Levitow's mac n cheese customized to fit your appetite!

Build Your Own Salad

$6.00

Customize your salad with any topping you'd like!

Build your Own Shake 16oz

$9.99

Create your own exciting fully engulfed shake!

Build your Own Shake 8oz

$6.99

Build Your Own Tots

$11.00

A layer of tots customized to fit your appetite!

Cheese Add-Ons

Bleu Cheese

$1.50

Cheese Curds

$1.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Monterrey Jack

$1.50

Mozzarella/Provolone Mix

$1.50

Parmesan

$1.50

Pepper Jack

$1.50

Smoked Cheddar

Smoked Gouda

$1.50

Swiss

$1.50

Vegan Cheese

$1.50

Watonga Cheddar

$1.50

Crimson Melts

Named For Fire Chief Hugh Halligan. The Halligan Tool Is Considered One Of The Most Effective Forcible Entry Tools Firefighters Can Have At Their Disposal {Pimento Cheese, Bacon Cheddar, Bacon Crumbles, Mac N’ Cheese, Cheetos (Make It Spicy: Flaming Hot Cheetos And Pepper, Jack Cheese, Chipotle Aioli And Jalapeño)}

#ATHLETE

$12.50

This Sammi Will Fuel You To Compete In Life And Be A Tiger Amongst Kittens! {Chicken, Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Cheese Curds, Red Onion, Buffalo Ranch}

3 Bugles

$12.50

This One’s For The Assistant Fire Chiefs That Run Day To Day Operations For Their Departments {Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Cheddar Jack, Signature Seasoning Blend}

American Airman

$12.50

Billy Mitchell

$12.50

A Chicken Cordon Bleu Inspired Sandwich That Pays Homage To The Father Of The USAF {Chicken, Ham, Swiss, Dijon Mustard}

KJ Pyledriver

$12.50

A Pizza Inspired Melt with Garlic and Herb Sourdough, a rich Mozzarella/Provolone blend, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and firehouse Marinara. In Honor of Air Force Veterans Jack and Kirstan Pyle!

Red Tails of Tuskegee

$12.50

Named In Honor Of The Legendary And Heroic 332d Tuskegee Airmen {Chicken, Mozzarella/Provolone Mix, Firehouse Marinara, Signature Seasoning Blend}

Shift Fridge

$14.00

If It’s In There…We’re Eating It! This Sandwich Is A Foodie’s Dream, Made Up Of A Smorgasbord Of Ingredients To Satisfy Even The Hungriest Of Mortals {Chicken, Bacon Crumbles, Mac-N-Cheese, Cheddar Jack, Tots, Cheese Curds}

Steam Engine

$12.50

This Historic And Legendary Firefighting Vehicle Paved The Way For The Modern-Day Pumper. Engage The Pump! {Grilled Chicken, Avocado Spread, Smoked Gouda, Cilantro, Red Pepper, Served With Chipotle Aioli}

Swann of Nashville

$12.50

This Nashville Chicken Inspired Sandwich Is Named In Honor Of The First African American Director Chief In Nashville…Chief William Swann {Nashville Chicken, Pepper Jack, Hot Honey Drizzle, Topped With A Pickle}

The Flashover

$12.50

Only The Brave Will Consume This Sandwich And Bravery Is Not The Absence Of Fear, But Action In The Face Of Fear {Jalapeño Cornbread, Cream Cheese, Cheddar, Bacon Crumbles, Jalapeño, Jalapeño Kettle Chips, Served With A Strawberry Dipping Sauce}

The Halligan

$12.50

A Cheesy Melt featuring our signature Mac n' Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Pimento Cheese, Watonga Cheddar & Cheetos Ask to Make it Spicy. Our Spicy Melt switches it up by adding a heated twist. This melt features Pimento Cheese, pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, and Flaming Hot Cheetos

The Tetrahedron

$11.50

Freshly Grated Tangy Smoked Cheddar, Monterrey Jack, Provolone, Mozzarella, and Parmesan served on Big Sky Wyoming Sourdough

Veggie High Rise

$11.50

Mama Always Said To “Eat Your Vegetables”. In This Case We Don’t Mind If We Do! {Garden Herb Bread, Cheddar Jack, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Avocado Spread, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic Aioli}

Kids Meal

For the little heroes. Half Tetrahedron Crimson Melt, tots, and a drink.

Jr Firefighter Meal

$6.00

Half Tetrahedron, Tots & Drink

Meat Add-Ons

Bacon

$0.50

Breaded Chicken

$0.50

Grilled Chicken

$0.50

Ham

$0.50

Italian Sausage

$0.50

Pepperoni

$0.50

Salami

$0.50

Watonga Cheese Sausage

$0.50

Sauce Add-ons

Roasted Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Buffalo Ranch

$0.50

Hot Honey

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salad Dressing (All Dressings)

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Bacon Aioli

$0.50

Firehouse Marinara

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Strawberry Dipping sauce

$0.50

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50

Sides & Appetizers

Appetizers and sides

Crimson Cheese Curds (Garlic Aioli On Side)

$7.00

White Cheddar Battered Curds served with a garlic aioli

Levitow's Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Penne Pasta with Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone, Monterrey Jack, Parmesan

Beer Battered Onion Rings (Bacon Aioli On Side)

$5.00

Smoked Gouda Mac n' Cheese Bites (Garlic Aioli On Side)

$7.00

Tots

$3.00

Triple Loaded Tots (Bacon, Tomato, Green Onion)

$7.00

Tots Smothered In Our Signature Crimson Melt Cheese Sauce, Sprinkled With Bacon Crumbles, Green Onions, & Diced Tomato

Big Sky Bread Bites

$7.00

Hot & Fresh Sourdough Cubes Served With Our Signature Cheese Sauce

Soups and Salads

Tomato Basil Bisque

$5.50

Vegetable Add-Ons

Diced Tomato

$0.50

Spinach

$0.50Out of stock

Red Onion

$0.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Tots

$0.50

Green Onion

$0.50

Ice Cream & Fully Engulfed Shakes

Fully Engulfed Shakes

Freedom Shake

$7.99+

Loud City

$7.99+

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream (w/blue coloring), orange inside drizzle, Vanilla Icing Rim, Orange and blue Sprinkles, Sugar Cookie Pieces, Whipped Cream Topped with A Sugar Cookie and Blue Vanilla Drizzle

McKinley Mint Chip

$7.99+

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, Chocolate Icing Rim, Oreo Pieces, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Drizzle, Topped with Mint Chocolate Cookies

Paul Airey

$7.99+

Butter Crunch Ice Cream, Vanilla Frosting Rim, Graham Crackers, Whipped Cream, Caramel Drizzle, Topped with An Oatmeal Cream Pie, cinnamon churro cereal, cinnamon sugar dust

Shift Celebration

$7.99+

Birthday Cake Ice Cream, Vanilla Icing Rim, Rainbow Sprinkles, Whipped Cream, rainbow Sprinkles, Topped with A Cupcake and waffle cone and frosted animal cookies

The Fighting Falcon (Cereal Killer)

$7.99+

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, vanilla frosting rim, Froot Loops, Whipped Cream, Fruity Pebble Krispy Treat, and a Strawberry Drizzle

The Hap Arnold

$7.99+

Cookie Two Step ice cream, Chocolate rim, Chocolate sprinkles, Chocolate Chip cookie pieces, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, topped with a chocolate chip cookie

The Pike Pole

$7.99+

PB Overload Ice Cream, Peanut Butter rim, Mini Reeses pieces, Whipped Cream, PB Drizzle, Chocolate Drizzle, chocolate sprinkles, Reese's Cup kabob, And A Nutty Bar

The Probie

$7.99+

Rocky Road Ice Cream, Chocolate Icing Rim, Chocolate Sprinkles, Whipped Cream, Chocolate drizzle, Topped with A Brownie and Large Marshmallow kabob, chocolate sprinkles and mini marshmallows

The Pulaski

$7.99+Out of stock

Strawberry Ice Cream, Vanilla Icing Rim, Candy Pieces, Whipped Cream, Topped With gummy worms, twizzlers, candy kabob, And Cotton Candy

Union Break

$7.99+

Coffee Ice Cream, Chocolate Rim, Chocolate sprinkles, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, chocolate drizzle, caramel squares, espresso powder, 3 mini donut stack

Shake Add-Ons

Brownie

$1.00

candy pieces

$0.50

caramel drizzle

$0.50

caramel squares

$0.50

chocolate chips

$0.50

chocolate drizzle

$0.50

chocolate icing rim

cinnamon dust

$0.50

cinnamon roll

$1.00

cinnamon toast cereal

$0.50

cookie pieces

$0.50

cotton candy

$0.50

cupcake

$1.00

diary free whipped cream

$0.50

Donut

$1.00

frosted animal cookies

$0.50

fruity pebble treat

$1.00

graham cracker rim

honey bun

$1.00

marshmallow fluff rim

Mini M&Ms

$0.50

mini marshmallows

$0.50

mint chocolate cookie pieces

$0.50

nutter butters

$0.50

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$0.50

oreos

$0.50

peanut butter rim

rainbow sprinkles

$0.50

Reeses Cups

$0.50

reeses pieces

$0.50

vanilla drizzle

$0.50

vanilla icing rim

whipped cream

$0.50

white chocolate chips

$0.50

XL Marshmallow

$0.50

Ice Cream Scoop Selections

Blue Monster Ice Cream

Butter Crunch Ice Cream

Butter Pecan Ice Cream

Dairy Free Cookies And Cream

Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream

Homemade Vanilla

Krazie Cookie Dough Ice Cream

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

Out of stock

Nameless Coffee Co Ice Cream

PB Overload

Rocky Road Ice Cream (Contains Almonds)

Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

Strawberry Ice Cream

Out of stock

Oatmeal Cream Pie

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Pepsi Zero

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

UnSweet Tea

$3.00

Strawberry Melon

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Water

Fountain Sodas

Flavors

All Can Sodas

$1.25

All Fountain Sodas

$3.00

Water