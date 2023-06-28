The Crimson Melt TBD
Build Your Own Crimson Melt
Build Your Own Mac n' Cheese
A layer of Levitow's mac n cheese customized to fit your appetite!
Build Your Own Salad
Customize your salad with any topping you'd like!
Build your Own Shake 16oz
Create your own exciting fully engulfed shake!
Build your Own Shake 8oz
Build Your Own Tots
A layer of tots customized to fit your appetite!
Crimson Melts
#ATHLETE
This Sammi Will Fuel You To Compete In Life And Be A Tiger Amongst Kittens! {Chicken, Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Cheese Curds, Red Onion, Buffalo Ranch}
3 Bugles
This One’s For The Assistant Fire Chiefs That Run Day To Day Operations For Their Departments {Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Cheddar Jack, Signature Seasoning Blend}
American Airman
Billy Mitchell
A Chicken Cordon Bleu Inspired Sandwich That Pays Homage To The Father Of The USAF {Chicken, Ham, Swiss, Dijon Mustard}
KJ Pyledriver
A Pizza Inspired Melt with Garlic and Herb Sourdough, a rich Mozzarella/Provolone blend, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and firehouse Marinara. In Honor of Air Force Veterans Jack and Kirstan Pyle!
Red Tails of Tuskegee
Named In Honor Of The Legendary And Heroic 332d Tuskegee Airmen {Chicken, Mozzarella/Provolone Mix, Firehouse Marinara, Signature Seasoning Blend}
Shift Fridge
If It’s In There…We’re Eating It! This Sandwich Is A Foodie’s Dream, Made Up Of A Smorgasbord Of Ingredients To Satisfy Even The Hungriest Of Mortals {Chicken, Bacon Crumbles, Mac-N-Cheese, Cheddar Jack, Tots, Cheese Curds}
Steam Engine
This Historic And Legendary Firefighting Vehicle Paved The Way For The Modern-Day Pumper. Engage The Pump! {Grilled Chicken, Avocado Spread, Smoked Gouda, Cilantro, Red Pepper, Served With Chipotle Aioli}
Swann of Nashville
This Nashville Chicken Inspired Sandwich Is Named In Honor Of The First African American Director Chief In Nashville…Chief William Swann {Nashville Chicken, Pepper Jack, Hot Honey Drizzle, Topped With A Pickle}
The Flashover
Only The Brave Will Consume This Sandwich And Bravery Is Not The Absence Of Fear, But Action In The Face Of Fear {Jalapeño Cornbread, Cream Cheese, Cheddar, Bacon Crumbles, Jalapeño, Jalapeño Kettle Chips, Served With A Strawberry Dipping Sauce}
The Halligan
A Cheesy Melt featuring our signature Mac n' Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Pimento Cheese, Watonga Cheddar & Cheetos Ask to Make it Spicy. Our Spicy Melt switches it up by adding a heated twist. This melt features Pimento Cheese, pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, and Flaming Hot Cheetos
The Tetrahedron
Freshly Grated Tangy Smoked Cheddar, Monterrey Jack, Provolone, Mozzarella, and Parmesan served on Big Sky Wyoming Sourdough
Veggie High Rise
Mama Always Said To “Eat Your Vegetables”. In This Case We Don’t Mind If We Do! {Garden Herb Bread, Cheddar Jack, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Avocado Spread, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic Aioli}
Crimson Cheese Curds (Garlic Aioli On Side)
White Cheddar Battered Curds served with a garlic aioli
Levitow's Mac n' Cheese
Penne Pasta with Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone, Monterrey Jack, Parmesan
Beer Battered Onion Rings (Bacon Aioli On Side)
Smoked Gouda Mac n' Cheese Bites (Garlic Aioli On Side)
Tots
Triple Loaded Tots (Bacon, Tomato, Green Onion)
Tots Smothered In Our Signature Crimson Melt Cheese Sauce, Sprinkled With Bacon Crumbles, Green Onions, & Diced Tomato
Big Sky Bread Bites
Hot & Fresh Sourdough Cubes Served With Our Signature Cheese Sauce
Freedom Shake
Loud City
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream (w/blue coloring), orange inside drizzle, Vanilla Icing Rim, Orange and blue Sprinkles, Sugar Cookie Pieces, Whipped Cream Topped with A Sugar Cookie and Blue Vanilla Drizzle
McKinley Mint Chip
Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, Chocolate Icing Rim, Oreo Pieces, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Drizzle, Topped with Mint Chocolate Cookies
Paul Airey
Butter Crunch Ice Cream, Vanilla Frosting Rim, Graham Crackers, Whipped Cream, Caramel Drizzle, Topped with An Oatmeal Cream Pie, cinnamon churro cereal, cinnamon sugar dust
Shift Celebration
Birthday Cake Ice Cream, Vanilla Icing Rim, Rainbow Sprinkles, Whipped Cream, rainbow Sprinkles, Topped with A Cupcake and waffle cone and frosted animal cookies
The Fighting Falcon (Cereal Killer)
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, vanilla frosting rim, Froot Loops, Whipped Cream, Fruity Pebble Krispy Treat, and a Strawberry Drizzle
The Hap Arnold
Cookie Two Step ice cream, Chocolate rim, Chocolate sprinkles, Chocolate Chip cookie pieces, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, topped with a chocolate chip cookie
The Pike Pole
PB Overload Ice Cream, Peanut Butter rim, Mini Reeses pieces, Whipped Cream, PB Drizzle, Chocolate Drizzle, chocolate sprinkles, Reese's Cup kabob, And A Nutty Bar
The Probie
Rocky Road Ice Cream, Chocolate Icing Rim, Chocolate Sprinkles, Whipped Cream, Chocolate drizzle, Topped with A Brownie and Large Marshmallow kabob, chocolate sprinkles and mini marshmallows
The Pulaski
Strawberry Ice Cream, Vanilla Icing Rim, Candy Pieces, Whipped Cream, Topped With gummy worms, twizzlers, candy kabob, And Cotton Candy
Union Break
Coffee Ice Cream, Chocolate Rim, Chocolate sprinkles, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, chocolate drizzle, caramel squares, espresso powder, 3 mini donut stack