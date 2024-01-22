2x points now for loyalty members
Crisp Chik'N 27 North Lansdowne Ave
Certified Angus Burgers
- Hamburger$5.59
100% Certified Angus Beef Burger
- Cheeseburger$6.59
100% Certified Angus Beef
- Bacon Cheeseburger$7.59
100% Certified Angus Beef served with Bacon
- Philly Burger$7.59
100% Certified Angus Beef served on a Pretzel Bun w/ Fried Onions and Jalapeno Peppers
- Texas Burger$7.59
100% Certified Angus Beef, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & BBQ Sauce,top w/Onion ring
- Philly Cheesesteak wrap toasted$11.49
Served with choice of your cheese and Caramelized Fried Onions
- Veggie Burger$6.39Out of stock
House-made Black Bean Vegetarian Burger
- Fresh Turkey Burger$8.99Out of stock
Fresh Turkey Burger served with fried onions, turkey bacon, spicy sauteed jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and our signature crisp sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese and served on your choice of bun
Crisp Chik'n Sandwiches
- Build Your Own Sandwich$7.99
- Award Winner Crisp Chik'n$7.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich w/ pickles and crisp Sauce
- Nashville Hot$7.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich w/ pickles, Buttermilk Ranch and Nashville Hot Sauce
- Korean BBQ$7.99
Crispy Chik'n Sandwich w/ Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots w/ Korean BBQ Sauce
- Hot Honey$8.99
Crispy Chik'n Sandwich w/ Bacon, Hot Honey Sauce served on a Waffle Bun
- The Delco$7.99
Crispy Chik'n Sandwich w/ American Cheese, Fried Onions, Dijon Mustard served on a Pretzel Bun
- Grilled Chik’n Sandwich$7.99
Grilled Chik'n Sandwich served w/ lettuce, tomato and Chik'n Dipping Sauce
- Buffalo Crisp chik'n$7.99
Served w/Lettuce, cole slaw Ranch top w/Blue cheese crumbles
Crisp Chik'n Bites
Crisp Chik'n Tenders
Crisp Chik'n Wings
- 10 Wings$13.99
deep fry Simple fresh served with Buttermilk Ranch or Chunky Blue cheese as dipping sauce
- 15 Wings$21.99
deep fry simple fresh served with Buttermilk Ranch or Chunky Blue cheese as dipping sauce
- 20 Wings$27.99
deep fry simple fresh served with Buttermilk Ranch or Chunky Blue cheese as dipping sauce
- 25 Wings$33.99
deep fry simple fresh served with Buttermilk Ranch or Chunky Blue Cheese as dipping sauce
- Special $1 Wings Fly🏈Eagles Fly🏈$5.00
Desserts
Drinks
Crisp Chk'n Family Meals
Kids Meal
Milkshakes
Crisp Chik'n Party Trays
- Small Feeds Jumbo Bites 10-15$31.96
- Medium Feeds Jumbo bites 15-25$47.94
- Large Feeds Jumbo Bites 25-35$79.90
- Small Feeds Jumbo Tenders 10-15$52.80
- Medium Feeds Jumbo Tenders 25-35$98.00
- Large Feeds Jumbo Tenders 35-45$158.80
- Small Feeds Wraps 8-12$44.90
- Medium Feeds Wraps 15-25$67.35
- Large Feeds Wraps 25-35$89.70
Crisp Chik'n Salads
Tasty Sides
- Waffle Fries$3.49
- Waffle Cheese Fries$4.99
- Waffle Bacon Cheese Fries$5.49
- Waffle Old Bay Fries$4.99
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.99
- Crisp chik'n Loaded Fries$6.99
Simple fresh delicious Buffalo Crisp Chik.n Served Cheese whiz w/Ranch
- Onion Rings$4.49
- Straight Cut Fries$3.49
- Cole Slaw$1.99
- Side of Cheese$1.59
- Pickles Chips$1.29