Crispellis Grosse Pointe Grosse Pointe
Pizza
- 11 in. BUILD YOUR OWN$9.95
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
- 11 in. Cheese Pizza$9.95
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
- 11 in. Margherita$12.75
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
- 11 in. Mediterannean$13.75
fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.
- 11 in. Pepperoni Margherita$13.75
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.
- 11 in. Prosciutto & Arugula$14.75
aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.
- 11 in. Shrimp & Chorizo$14.75
shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.
- 11 in. White Pie$12.75
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
- 11 in. Wild Mushroom$13.75
- 11 in. Fennel Sausage$13.75
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fennel sausage, roasted onion
- 15 in. BUILD YOUR OWN$15.95
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
- 15 in. Cheese Pizza$15.95
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
- 15 in. Half Specialty/BYO$20.95
- 15 in. Margherita$20.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
- 15 in. Mediterannean$21.95
fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.
- 15 in. Pepperoni Margherita$22.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.
- 15 in. Prosciutto & Arugula$22.95
aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.
- 15 in. Shrimp & Chorizo$22.95
shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.
- 15 in. White Pie$20.95
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
- 15 in. Wild Mushroom$21.95
- 15 in. Fennel Sausage$21.95
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fennel sausage, roasted onion
- Small Deep BUILD YOUR OWN$10.95
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
- Small Deep Cheese$10.95
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
- Small Deep Margherita$13.75
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
- Small Deep White Pie$13.75
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
- Small Deep Mediterranean$14.75
fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.
- Small Deep Prosciutto & Arugula$15.75
aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.
- Small Deep Pepperoni Margherita$14.75
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.
- Small Deep Shrimp & Chorizo$15.75
shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.
- Sm Deep Half Speciality/BYO$11.95
- Small Deep Wild Mushroom$14.75
- Small Deep Fennel Sausage$14.75
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fennel sausage, roasted onion
- Large Deep BUILD YOUR OWN$16.95
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
- Lg Deep Cheese$16.95
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
- Lg Deep Margherita$21.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
- Lg Deep White Pie$21.95
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
- Lg Deep Mediterranean$22.95
fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.
- Lg Deep Prosciutto & Arugula$23.95
aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.
- Lg Deep Pepperoni Margherita$22.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.
- Lg Deep Shrimp & Chorizo$22.95
shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.
- Lg Deep Half Specialty/BYO$20.95
- Large Deep Wild Mushroom$22.95
- Lg Deep Fennel Sausage$22.95
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fennel sausage, roasted onion
- GF BUILD YOUR OWN$12.95
tomato sauce and mozzarella
- GF Cheese Pizza$12.95
- GF Margherita$15.75
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
- GF White Pie$15.75
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
- GF Mediterannean$16.75
Fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.
- GF Prosciutto & Arugula$17.75
aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.
- GF Pepperoni Margherita$16.75
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.
- GF Shrimp & Chorizo$17.75
shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.
- GF Wild Mushroom$16.75
- GF Fennel Sausage$16.75
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fennel sausage, roasted onion
Salads
- Small Crispellis Salad$9.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
- Small Caesar Salad$9.50
romaine lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.
- Small Mediterranean Salad$9.50
house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, with lemon oregano dressing.
- Entree Michigan Salad$14.25
house blend lettuce, dried cherries & cranberries, poached apples & pears, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, with sherry vinaigrette.
- Entree Antipasta$14.25
house blend lettuce, dearborn ham, aged salami, tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano, red wine vinaigrette.
- Entree Crispelli's Salad$12.95
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
- Entree Caesar Salad$12.95
romaine lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.
- Entree Mediterranean Salad$12.95
house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, with lemon oregano dressing.
- Family Michigan Salad$20.95
house blend lettuce, dried cherries & cranberries, poached apples & pears, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, with sherry vinaigrette.
- Family Antipasta Salad$20.95
house blend lettuce, dearborn ham, aged salami, tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano, red wine vinaigrette.
- Family Crispelli's Salad$18.95
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
- Family Caesar Salad$18.95
romaine lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.
- Family Mediterranean Salad$18.95
house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, with lemon oregano dressing.
- Cup Soup & Crispelli's Salad$13.75
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
- Bread Basket$$1.99
Sandwiches
- Caprese Panini$12.95
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, rustic italian bread.
- Italian Panini$13.50
aged salmi, ham, soppressata, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, rustic italian bread.
- Cedar Plank Salmon Sandwich$16.50
asian marinated salmon, swiss cheese, cucumber, arugula, and lemon aioli, demi-baguette.
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$12.95
albacore tuna, celery, dill relish, tomato, romaine, mayo, sourdough bread.
- Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$15.50
rosemary chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, sourdough bread with basil pesto mayo, or chili garlic mayo.
- Patty Melt$14.95
custom grind beef blend, on sourdough, havarti cheese, dijon aioli, wild mushroom, red onion, zip sauce. Prepared medium well, no substitutions
Entrees
- Chicken Parmesan$18.50
spaghetti with marinara, parmigiano reggiano.
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$16.95
marinara, house made meatballs, parmigiano reggiano.
- Pasta Marinara$15.95
- Kids Marinara Pasta with Meatballs$8.95
- Kids Marinara Pasta$8.95
- Kids Buttered Noodles$7.95
- 3 Cheese Macaroni$13.95
Parmesan, mozzarella,cheddar
- Bread Basket$$1.99
Appetizers
- Bosco Sticks(2)$5.95
cheese-filled breadsticks.
- Bosco Sticks(3)$7.95
cheese-filled breadsticks.
- Baked Meatballs$11.75
five house made meatballs, marinara, parmesan.
- Blackened Steak Tips$15.95
beef tenderloin, zip sauce, grilled sourdough.
- Large Cheesy Bread$13.95
deep dish with garlic oil and cheese mix.
- Small Cheesy Bread$9.95
deep dish with garlic oil and cheese mix.
Soups
- Minestrone cup$5.50
zucchini, carrots, leeks, potato, tomato in a savory vegetable broth with white beans, pasta & pesto.
- Tomato Bisque Cup$5.50
roma tomatoes simmered in chicken stock, onion, garlic, oregano and a hint of cream.
- Italian Wedding Cup$5.50
- Minestrone Bowl$7.50
zucchini, carrots, leeks, potato, tomato in a savory vegetable broth with white beans, pasta & pesto.
- Tomato Bisque Bowl$7.50
roma tomatoes simmered in chicken stock, onion, garlic, oregano and a hint of cream.
- Italian Wedding Bowl$7.50
- Bread Basket$$1.99
- Clam Chowder Bowl$7.50
chopped clams, bacon, onion, celery, potato, and sweet cream.
- Clam Chowder Cup$5.50
chopped clams, bacon, onion, celery, potato, and sweet cream.
Dessert
Paid Sides
- 3 Meatballs$3.95
- Side Chix Breast$6.50
- Side of Tuna$4.00
- Side Salmon$8.50
- Bag of Chips$1.99
- Side Crispelli Salad$3.75
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
- Side Caesar Salad$3.75
house blend lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.
- Side Mediterranean Salad$3.75
house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber feta, with lemon oregano dressing.
- Side Ranch$0.75
- Side Greek$0.75
- Side Sherry$0.75
- Side Caesar Dress$0.75
- Side Redwine$0.75
- Side Hummus$0.75
- Side Bosco Sauce$0.75
- Side Zip Sauce$1.25
- Side Steak$8.99