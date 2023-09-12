Crispy Patty Crispy Patty-2315 N Davidson St #300
Sandwiches
Beef Katsu Sandwich
Thinly sliced beef formed into a patty then panko battered and deep fried till its golden and crisp.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Chicken thigh covered with buffalo sauce with blue cheese.
Chicken Sandwich
Breaded and deep-fried chicken thigh, the juiciest part of the chicken!
Fish Sandwich
deep fried pollock filet
Shrimp Sandwich
Chopped shrimp formed into a patty. Battered and deep-fried.
Soft Shell Crab Sandwich
deep fried softshell crab
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded and deep-fried chicken thigh, the juiciest part of the chicken, with spicy seasoning!
Tonkatsu Sandwich
Breaded and deep-fried pork cutlet.
Salads
Fried Shrimp Salad
Spring Mix, Pickled Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Boiled Eggs, Roasted Corn, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, and your choice of deep-fried protein patty!
Beef Katsu Salad
Spring Mix, Pickled Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Boiled Eggs, Roasted Corn, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, and your choice of deep-fried protein patty!
Fried Chicken Salad
Spring Mix, Pickled Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Boiled Eggs, Roasted Corn, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, and your choice of deep-fried protein patty!
Spicy Fried Chicken Salad
Spring Mix, Pickled Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Boiled Eggs, Roasted Corn, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, and your choice of deep-fried protein patty!
Fried Fish Salad
Spring Mix, Pickled Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Boiled Eggs, Roasted Corn, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, and your choice of deep-fried protein patty!
Tonkatsu Salad
Spring Mix, Pickled Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Boiled Eggs, Roasted Corn, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, and your choice of deep-fried protein patty!
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Spring Mix, Pickled Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Boiled Eggs, Roasted Corn, Cucumbers, Blue Cheese, and your choice of deep-fried protein patty!
Soft Shell Crab Salad
Spring Mix, Pickled Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Boiled Eggs, Roasted Corn, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, and your choice of deep fried soft shell crab!
Salad (no protein)
Extra Honey Mustard
Extra Dill Ranch
Extra Homemade Italian Dressing
Rice Plates
Chicken Rice Plate
Deep-fried chicken thigh, rice, pickled daikon, and cabbage salad, and katsu sauce
Spicy Chicken Rice Plate
Deep-fried spicy chicken thigh, rice, pickled daikon, and cabbage salad, and katsu sauce
Beef Katsu Rice Plate
beef katsu, rice, pickled daikon, and cabbage salad, and katsu sauce
Tonkatsu Rice Plate
tonkatsu (pork cutlet), rice, pickled daikon, and cabbage salad, and katsu sauce
Shrimp Patty Rice Plate
Deep-fried shrimp patty, rice, pickled daikon, and cabbage salad, and katsu sauce