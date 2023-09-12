Sandwiches

Beef Katsu Sandwich

$11.99

Thinly sliced beef formed into a patty then panko battered and deep fried till its golden and crisp.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken thigh covered with buffalo sauce with blue cheese.

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Breaded and deep-fried chicken thigh, the juiciest part of the chicken!

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

deep fried pollock filet

Shrimp Sandwich

$12.99

Chopped shrimp formed into a patty. Battered and deep-fried.

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$10.99

deep fried softshell crab

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Breaded and deep-fried chicken thigh, the juiciest part of the chicken, with spicy seasoning!

Tonkatsu Sandwich

$11.99

Breaded and deep-fried pork cutlet.

Salads

Fried Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Spring Mix, Pickled Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Boiled Eggs, Roasted Corn, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, and your choice of deep-fried protein patty!

Beef Katsu Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix, Pickled Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Boiled Eggs, Roasted Corn, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, and your choice of deep-fried protein patty!

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

Spring Mix, Pickled Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Boiled Eggs, Roasted Corn, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, and your choice of deep-fried protein patty!

Spicy Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix, Pickled Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Boiled Eggs, Roasted Corn, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, and your choice of deep-fried protein patty!

Fried Fish Salad

$10.99

Spring Mix, Pickled Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Boiled Eggs, Roasted Corn, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, and your choice of deep-fried protein patty!

Tonkatsu Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix, Pickled Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Boiled Eggs, Roasted Corn, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, and your choice of deep-fried protein patty!

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix, Pickled Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Boiled Eggs, Roasted Corn, Cucumbers, Blue Cheese, and your choice of deep-fried protein patty!

Soft Shell Crab Salad

$10.99

Spring Mix, Pickled Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Boiled Eggs, Roasted Corn, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, and your choice of deep fried soft shell crab!

Salad (no protein)

$10.99
Extra Honey Mustard

$1.00
Extra Dill Ranch

$1.00
Extra Homemade Italian Dressing

$1.00

Rice Plates

Chicken Rice Plate

$10.99

Deep-fried chicken thigh, rice, pickled daikon, and cabbage salad, and katsu sauce

Spicy Chicken Rice Plate

$11.99

Deep-fried spicy chicken thigh, rice, pickled daikon, and cabbage salad, and katsu sauce

Beef Katsu Rice Plate

$11.99

beef katsu, rice, pickled daikon, and cabbage salad, and katsu sauce

Tonkatsu Rice Plate

$11.99

tonkatsu (pork cutlet), rice, pickled daikon, and cabbage salad, and katsu sauce

Shrimp Patty Rice Plate

$12.99

Deep-fried shrimp patty, rice, pickled daikon, and cabbage salad, and katsu sauce

Sides

Tater Tots

$3.99