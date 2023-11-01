Croft Pub & Grub NA
- Creole Deviled Eggs$6.95
A New Twist On A Classic Recipe, Topped With Crispy Chorizo
- Croft Truffle Fries$8.95
Our Battered Fries Tossed In Parmesan, Black Garlic And Truffle
- Armadillo Eggs$11.95
Brisket And Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos Wrapped In Italian Sausage And Bacon. Smoked And Glazed With Our House Bbq
- Croft Fried Pickles$11.95
Dill Pickles And Pepperjack Wrapped In Wonton Shell Served With Our Croft Sauce
- Ahi Tuna Crisps$16.95
Sushi Grade Ahi Sesame Seed Crusted, Crispy Wontons, Teriyaki Sauce, Scallions, Jalapeno, Wasabi Aioli And Orange Segments
- Thai Chicken Tacos$11.95
Grilled Chicken Tossed In Sweet Chili, Topped With Thai Cabbage Slaw Stuffed Inside A Crispy Wonton Shell
- Cheese Curds$11.95
Regular Or Garlic. Served With Smokey Blueberry Sauce
- Giant Pretzel$14.95
We’re Not Kidding, Meant For Sharing But We Won’t Judge, Served With Our Signature Cheese Sauce, Honey Mustard And Garlic Butter
- Basket Of Onion Rings$7.95
- Basket Of French Fries$7.95
- Basket Of Sweet Potatoes$7.95
- Smoked Whole Chicken Wings$15.95
Buffalo ~ Bbq ~ Bourbon ~ Thai Chili - Cajun ~ Black Garlic & Truffle ~ Korean Bbq
- Blackened Steak Tips$15.95
Sauteed Steak Bites Dusted In Cajun Seasoning, Topped With Crispy Onions And Bearnaise
- Nachos$15.95
Fresh White Corn Tortilla Chips, Homemade Queso, Chorizo, Shredded Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeno And Black Olives. Served With Sour Cream & Salsa
- Loaded Tator Tots$11.95
Homemade Cheese Sauce, Smoked Bacon Bits, Scallions & Sour Cream
Flatbreads
- Peach And Prosciutto Flatbread$13.95
Our Famous Flatbread Topped With Spicy Peach Jam, Arugula, Prosciutto Di Parma, Mozzarella And Goat Cheese
- Pepperoni & Giardinara$13.95
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Giardiniera, Basil And Mozzarella
- Chorizo And Squash Flatbread$13.95
Crispy Chorizo, Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Roasted Squash, Pickled Red Onions, Crispy Sage And A Maple Drizzle
- Thai Chicken Flatbread$13.95
Spicy Peanut Sauce Topped With Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Crisp Cabbage And Sweet Chili Sauce
- Apple, Bacon & Gorgonzola$13.95
Fresh Pesto Topped With Apples, Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola And Balsamic Reduction
Soup & Salads
- Napa Valley Salad$14.95
[Gf] Mixed Greens Topped With Roasted Grapes, Shaved Red Onion, Brie Cheese And Candied Cashews With Champagne Vinaigrette
- Thai Chicken Salad$15.95
Mixed Greens Topped With Grilled Chicken In Thai Peanut Sauce, Bell Peppers, Onions, Crispy Wonton Strips, Cabbage And Sweet Chili Sauce
- Winter Waldorf$14.95
[Gf] Mixed Greens Topped With Grilled Chicken In Thai Peanut Sauce, Bell Peppers, Onions, Crispy Wonton Strips, Cabbage And Sweet Chili Sauce
- Bbq Brisket Salad$16.95
[Gf] Mixed Greens And Arugula Topped With Our Famous Burnt Ends, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Corn Relish And Bacon Bits. Served With A Bbq Vinaigrette
- Tuna Nicoise$17.95
[Gf] Mixed Greens Topped With Fresh Ahi Tuna, Tomato, Black Olives, Hard Boiled Eggs, French Green Beans And Potatoes. Served With A Tarragon Vinaigrette.
- Cup Of Soup #1$4.00
- Cup Of Soup #2$4.00
- Bowl Of Soup #1$6.00
- Bowl Of Soup #2$6.00
- Side Salad$4.95
- Breadstick$1.50
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Croft Burger$15.95
Bacon Crusted Burger Patty, Cheddar, Bbq, Onion Straws On A Croissant Bun
- Brie Burger$15.95
A Messy Good Time! Creamy Brie, Balsamic Onion Jam And Truffle Aioli
- Smoked Cheddar Burger$15.95
Topped With Smokedcheddar Cheese And Brown Sugar Bourbon Bacon Jam
- Barnyard Burger$15.95
Our Special Blend Of Ground Beef Topped With Crispy Prosciutto, Creamy Goat Cheese, Smoked Blueberry Sauce And Garlic Aioli
- Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger$15.95
Topped With Our Famous Mac And Cheese, American Cheese And Bacon
- Loaded Tot Burger$15.95
Bacon Bits, Cheddar Cheese, Tater Tots, Sour Cream And Queso
- Garlic Curd Burger$15.95
Topped With Garlic Cheese Curds, Melted Provolone And Garlic Aioli
- Sidewinder (Blucy)$15.95
Bleu Cheese Stuffed Burger Patty Crusted With Bacon Bits And Served With Balsamic Aioli
- Know It All Burger$13.95
Your Burger Your Way Because You Know Best. Add Cheese $.50 Add Bacon +$2 Add Lto +$1 Add Fried Mushrooms/Onions +$1
- Minnesota Wild Rice Burger$12.95
Our House Made Wild Rice & Garbanzo Patty Served Cali Style With Garlic Aioli
- Chicago Roast Beef$17.95
Shaved Prime Rib, Giardiniera, Melted Mozzarella And Garlic Aioli On A Toasted Hoagie With Au Jus For Dipping
- Walleye Tacos$15.95
Two Tacos Filled With Battered Walleye, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Topped With Spicy Croft Sauce And Served With House Made Tortilla Chips And Salsa
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$14.95
Crispy Fried Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce And Cheddar Cheese With Ranch Dressing
- Gyro$16.95
Gyro Meat In A Warm Pita Topped With Pickled Red Onions, Tomato, Feta, Cucumbers And Tzatziki Sauce
- Fried Chicken Sammie$14.95
Lightly Breaded And Flash Fried Then Tossed In Your Choice Of Hot Honey -Or- Tennessee Hot -Or- Plain With Mayo
Pastas
- Bacon Mac & Cheese Skillet$15.95
Bacon And Cavatappi Tossed In Our House Cheese Sauce Add Toppings; Bbq Brisket +$6 Buffalo Chicken +$4
- Fettuccini Alfredo$17.95
Fettuccini Tossed In Our Signature Creamy Parmesan Alfredo Sauce. Topped With Grated Pecorino And Parmesan Add Chicken +$3 Shrimp +$5 Steak +$5
- Cajun Stroganoff Pappardelle$19.95
Pappardelle Pasta, Cajun Steak Tips, Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Diced Bacon And Onion Tossed In A Stroganoff Sauce And Topped With A Dollop Of Sour Cream
- Squash And Pumpkin Ravioli$19.95
Ravioli Stuffed With Squash And Pumpkin, Craisins, Goat Cheese And Pepitas In A Sage Cream Sauce
- Zen Tuna$20.95
Soba Noodles Tossed In A Cantonese Teriyaki Sauce With Edamame, Roasted Broccoli, And Bell Peppers. Topped With Seared Ahi Tuna And Toasted Sesame
Mains
- Brisket Burnt Ends$21.95
1/2lb Of Our House Smoked Brisket Topped With Pickled Red Cabbage, White Bbq Sauce And Toasted Pepitas. Served With French Fries, And Coleslaw
- Chicken Curry$18.95
Chicken Breast Simmered With Sweet Bell Peppers, And Onion In A Mild Yellow Curry Sauce Over Steamed Basmati Rice With Toasted Almond, Golden Raisins, Scallions, And Traditional Garnishes
- Beer Battered Walleye$20.95
One Walleye Filet Beer Battered Served With Tartar Sauce, Mashed Potatoes And Chef Choice Vegetables Add Second Filet For $8
- New York Strip$27.95
12oz New York Strip Steak Topped With Cabernet Demi Glace’ And Served With Mashed Potatoes And Chef Choice Vegetables
- Chicken Marsala$20.95
Lightly Sauteed Chicken And Wild Mushrooms In A Marsala Cream Sauce Served With Garlic Mashed Potatoes And Chef Choice Vegetables
- Country Fried Pork Shank$20.95
Slow Roasted Pork Shank Lightly Fried, Topped With Crispy Onions And Balsamic Glaze Served With Mashed Potatoes And Chef Choice Vegetables