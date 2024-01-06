Crooked Hammock Brewery Lewes
Food Menu
Party Starters
- Longboard Nachos$19.45
14" pan covered end to end with chips, melty cheese, pico, corn & black bean salad, chipotle crema, pickled jalapenos, and a scoop of sour cream
- Smashed Avocado Dip$11.95
lime, crema, cilantro topped with pico, house made tortilla chips
- Old Bay Crab Dip$16.95
loaded with blue crab, creamy ricotta, herb parmesan, old bay pretzels
- Luau Tostada$14.75
a crave-able combination of flavors you won't forget: slow cooked pulled bacon, crispy tortillas, black bean puree, pineapple salsa
- Street Corn Fries$13.95
our hammock shaped fries smothered in corn, cheese, jalapenos, cilantro and lime
- Hammock Sliders$15.95
we're obsessed: (3) pretzel rolls stuffed with griddled beef & pork blend patties, grilled onions, American cheese, pickles, side of kettle sauce
- Cookout Wings: Traditional$16.25
slow cooked crispy traditional wings or boneless hand cut white meat served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese, carrots and celery
- Cookout Wings: Boneless$16.25
slow cooked crispy traditional wings or boneless hand cut white meat served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese, carrots and celery
- Pineapple Express Wings$17.75
slow cooked in house, and right on time, these faves are coconut breaded and tuned-up with our killer pineapple jalapeno sauce
- Humongous Pretzel$13.95
Bavarian pretzel, whole grain honey mustard, jalapeno cheese sauce
- Brew Kettle Chili Cup$6.95
beef, beans, sour cream, monterey jack cheese, scallions, and tortilla chips
- Brew Kettle Chili Bowl$9.25
beef, beans, sour cream, monterey jack cheese, scallions, and tortilla chips
Backyard Cookout Mainstays
- Cedar Plank Salmon$25.45
smoky, savory, unbeatably fresh salmon glazed with chipotle honey and grilled on a beer-soaked cedar plank, with corn, zucchini, peppers, cherry tomatoes
- Char Broiled Steak Skewers$27.25
chimichurri marinated & grilled skewers, served with a cucumber-tomato side salad with citrus soy vinaigrette, crispy fries and a side of kettle sauce
- "Grill"basa Plate$19.45
links of grilled kielbasa, yukon potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, cabbage, whole grain honey mustard
- Grilled Meatloaf$19.95
this meal is pure of good news, studded with white cheddar and roasted garlic, honey bbq sauce, mac and cheese, garlic green beans
- Grillmaster's Feast$29.95
we packed the grill with everything: baby back ribs, sticky lager chicken, steak skewer, then piled on mac and cheese, key lime coleslaw and griddled cornbread with honey butter
- Sticky Lager Chicken$19.95
beer infused boneless chicken thighs, yukon potatoes, green beans, bacon, sticky lager sauce, garlic pretzel crumbs
- Street Corn Shrimp$25.75
vacation flavors meant for the backyard, chili lime shrimp sauteed with tomatoes, peppers, and garlic butter served over street corn salad
- Honey BBQ Ribs$26.45
tender pork, slow-roasted, signature rub, fries and coleslaw, honey bbq sauce
Salads
- Chimichurri Steak Salad$24.25
(2) steak skewers, crisp romaine, roasted tomato, pickled peppers, Radishes, crispy onions, queso fresco, kettle ranch dressing
- Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad$21.95
grilled shrimp skewers, crisp romaine, avocado, pico de gallo, fire roasted corn, chipotle crema, Cuban mojo vinaigrette, chili dusted corn tortillas
- Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$19.95
harvest lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, egg, cherry tomato, fire roasted corn, monterey jack, avocado, Cuban mojo vinaigrette
- Crispy Brussels Salad$13.45
flash fried brussels sprouts, bacon, pickled peppers, chili parmesan, toasted seeds, red pepper pesto
- Caesar Salad$11.45
crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, pretzel croutons, Radisheses, house made caesar dressing
- Chargrilled Salmon Salad$24.25
blackened salmon, sticky lager sauce, harvest lettuce, cucumber, carrots, Radishes, peppers, avocado, citrus soy vinaigrette, garlic mayo, puffed rice, seasoned salt
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sand$15.25
smoked pork, honey bbq sauce, key lime coleslaw, toasted potato bun
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.75
grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, ranch, shrettuce, tomato, toasted potato bun
- Honey Fried Chicken$16.75
chicken breast cutlet dressed in orange honey glaze, kettle sauce, shrettuce, tomato, toasted potato bun
- Steak Sandwich$20.95
grilled and sliced steak, roasted tomato, caramelized onion spread, blue cheese, focaccia roll
- "Grill"basa Sandwich$15.25
grilled kielbasa sausage, pickle de gallo, kettle sauce, griddled potato bun
- Pulled Chicken Salad$13.95
hand pulled chicken, dijon herb dressing, harvest lettuce, tomato, focaccia roll
- Backyard Burger$16.96
lovingly tossed on the grill, flipped once (and only once) and served on a toasted potato bun, like only our Grillmaster can, signature steak blend paty, American cheese, tomato, shrettuce, kettle sauce
- That Burger Is My Jam$17.75
make it sweet: apple butter, white cheddar, bacon, toasted potato bun // make it spicy: peach jam, pepper jack cheese, bacon, toasted potato bun
Sides
- Street Corn Salad$5.25
fire roasted corn topped with spicy crema, chili parm and cooling cilantro
- Key Lime Coleslaw$3.45
- Mac & Cheese Casserole$5.75
- Two Scratch Corn Muffins$6.75
split & griddled, served with sweet honey butter
- French Fries$6.75
- Garlic Green Beans$5.25
- Garden Side Salad$2.00
with citrus soy vinaigrette
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$6.25
- Grilled Pineapple$5.25
Kids Menu
Desserts
- Hot Mess$10.95
crispy funnel fries, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, whipped cream, stroopwafel
- Key Lime Pie$10.95
frozen lime custard, ritz cracker crust, dulce de leche, hibiscus whipped cream
- Kid Sundae$2.95
- Add a Scoop$2.95
- S'Moreo Brownie Sundae$10.95
toasted marshmallow creme, Oreo brownie with graham cracker crust, ice cream, chocolate syrup
- Peach Crumble Cake$10.95
rum soaked peaches in sweet corn cake, brown sugar brulee, caramel sauce, cornflake crunch
Specials
N/A Beverages
- Bottomless Pepsi$3.95
- Bottomless Shirley Temple$3.95
- Bottomless Starry$3.95
- Bottomless Lemonade$3.95
- Bottomless Brewed Iced Tea$3.95
- Chocolate Milk$3.95
- Bottomless Diet Pepsi$3.95
- Bottomless Mountain Dew$3.95
- Bottomless Dr. Pepper$3.95
- Bottomless Mug Root Beer$3.95
- Bottomless Raspberry Ice Tea$3.95
- Apple Juice$3.95
- Bottled Water$3.95
- Cranberry$3.95
- Decaf Coffee$3.95
- Ginger Beer$3.95
- Hot Tea$3.95
- Bottomless Ginger Ale$3.95
- Milk$3.95
- Orange Juice$3.95
- Pineapple Juice$3.95
- Bottomless Club Soda$3.95
- Reg Coffee$3.95
- Tomato Juice$1.50
- Tonic$8.00
- Red Bull$3.95