Croquant - Pressed Paninis 88 Fulton Street


Pressed Paninis

B.E.C.

$14.99

Bacon, Egg, Cheese(gruyere)

Lox

$14.99

Smoked Salmon, Caper, Cream Cheese, Red onion.

French Ham & Cheese

$14.99

Ham, Swiss Cheese, Dijon, House Pickles.

Brie

$14.99

French Brie Cheese, Apple, Honey Mustard.

5 Amigos - Super Cheese

$14.99

Emmental, gruyer, mozarella, swiss, provolone, zaatar

Tuna Melt

$14.99

House Tuna Salad, Cheddar, Nicoise Olives, Pickled Red Onions.

Pastrami

$14.99

Pastrami, Dijonnaise, Sour Pickles, Gruyere, Caramelized Onions.

Roast Beef

$14.99

Roast Beef, Horseradish Aioli, Swiss Cheese, Arugula, Pesto.

Steak

$14.99

Asada, Tomato, Avocado, Jalapeno Mayo.

Roast Chicken

Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Truffle Aioli.

Turkey

$14.99

Turkey Breast, Provolone, Arugula, Dijonnaise, Pickled Red Onions.

Ratatouille & Cheese (Grilled Veggies & Mozarella)

Zucchini, Eggplant, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce.

Nutella

$14.99

MAKE YOUR OWN

Make your own panini. Choose from a selection of meats, cheeses and add-ons.

Chips

Zapp's Regular

$2.30

Zapp's Salt & Vinegar

$2.30

Zapp's Voodoo

$2.30

Zapp's Voodoo Heat

$2.30

Zapp's Mesquite BBQ

$2.30

Zapp's Jalapeno

$2.30

Beverages

Evian Water

$2.70

Sparkling Water - La Croix

$2.50

Grapefruit Sparkling Water - La Croix

$2.50

Orange Sparkling Water - La Croix

$2.50

Lemon Sparkling Water - La Croix

$2.50

Glass Bottled Sprite

$3.50

Glass Bottled Mexican Coke

$3.50

Can Coke

$2.50

Can Diet Coke

$2.50

Peach Iced Tea Organic Harney & Sons

$3.95

Green Iced Tea Organic Harney & Sons

$3.95

Lemonade & Iced Tea Organic Harney & Sons

$3.95

Mango Juice - Made in store

$4.50

Passion Fruit Juice- Made in store

$4.50

Blackberry Juice- Made in store

$4.50

Catering

10ppl

$149.00

Assortment of Pressed Paninis cut in Thirds and 10 Bags of Potato Chips (Serves 10)

20ppl

$298.00

Assortment of our Favorite Sandwiches cut in Thirds and 20 Bags of Potato Chips (Serves 20)