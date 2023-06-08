Croquant - Pressed Paninis 88 Fulton Street
Pressed Paninis
B.E.C.
$14.99
Bacon, Egg, Cheese(gruyere)
Lox
$14.99
Smoked Salmon, Caper, Cream Cheese, Red onion.
French Ham & Cheese
$14.99
Ham, Swiss Cheese, Dijon, House Pickles.
Brie
$14.99
French Brie Cheese, Apple, Honey Mustard.
5 Amigos - Super Cheese
$14.99
Emmental, gruyer, mozarella, swiss, provolone, zaatar
Tuna Melt
$14.99
House Tuna Salad, Cheddar, Nicoise Olives, Pickled Red Onions.
Pastrami
$14.99
Pastrami, Dijonnaise, Sour Pickles, Gruyere, Caramelized Onions.
Roast Beef
$14.99
Roast Beef, Horseradish Aioli, Swiss Cheese, Arugula, Pesto.
Steak
$14.99
Asada, Tomato, Avocado, Jalapeno Mayo.
Roast Chicken
Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Truffle Aioli.
Turkey
$14.99
Turkey Breast, Provolone, Arugula, Dijonnaise, Pickled Red Onions.
Ratatouille & Cheese (Grilled Veggies & Mozarella)
Zucchini, Eggplant, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce.
Nutella
$14.99
MAKE YOUR OWN
Make your own panini. Choose from a selection of meats, cheeses and add-ons.
Chips
Beverages
Evian Water
$2.70
Sparkling Water - La Croix
$2.50
Grapefruit Sparkling Water - La Croix
$2.50
Orange Sparkling Water - La Croix
$2.50
Lemon Sparkling Water - La Croix
$2.50
Glass Bottled Sprite
$3.50
Glass Bottled Mexican Coke
$3.50
Can Coke
$2.50
Can Diet Coke
$2.50
Peach Iced Tea Organic Harney & Sons
$3.95
Green Iced Tea Organic Harney & Sons
$3.95
Lemonade & Iced Tea Organic Harney & Sons
$3.95
Mango Juice - Made in store
$4.50
Passion Fruit Juice- Made in store
$4.50
Blackberry Juice- Made in store
$4.50
