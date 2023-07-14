Popular Items

French Dip

$11.50

Thinly sliced roast beef and melted provolone cheese with our housemade pesto spread on a hoagie roll with a cup of au jus. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.

Big Beef Classic

$11.50

Our classic cold roast beef sandwich with a spicy adobo spread. Roast beef, provolone cheese, tomato and mixed greens on toasted wheat berry bread. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.

Food Menu

Salads

Harvest Apple Salad

$11.75

Mixed greens, carrots, grilled chicken, bacon, feta cheese, sliced apples, toasted pecans, served with our housemade apple cider vinaigrette dressing and pesto bites.

Chef Salad

$11.75

Mixed greens, carrots, diced turkey, diced ham, hard boiled egg, shredded colby jack cheese and croutons. Served with bacon honey mustard dressing and pesto bites.

Red White & Blue Salad

$11.75

Spinach, strawberries, blueberries, feta cheese, grilled chicken, candied pecans. Served with our house made raspberry poppyseed dressing and pesto bites.

Garden Salad

$7.50

Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers served with your choice of salad dressing and pesto bites.

Grilled Chicken Pasta Salad

$10.75

Bowtie pasta, fresh broccoli, zuchini, carrots, mozzerella cheese, craisins and grilled chicken in light lemon vinaigrette topped with toasted almonds.

Pasta Salad & Scoop of Chicken Salad

$10.75

One scoop of our grilled chicken pasta salad and a scoop of our chicken salad.

Yogurt Parfait & Chicken Salad

$10.75

Yogurt, crunchy granola and fresh fruit served in a bowl alongside a scoop of our chicken salad on mixed greens.

Yogurt Parfait

$4.75

Honey vanilla greek yogurt, crunch granola and fresh fruit.

Soups & Combos

Cup of Soup of the Day

$5.15

Please see our social media pages for the monthly soup menu.

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$6.50

Please see our social media pages for the monthly soup menu.

Soup & Half Garden Salad

$10.75

Bowl of our soup of the day served with a half garden salad, your choice of salad dressing and pesto bites.

Soup & Half Sandwich

$10.75

Bowl of our soup of the day served with your choice of half sandwich and pesto bites.

Soup & Scoop of Chicken Salad

$10.75

Bowl of our soup of the day and one scoop of chicken salad on a bed of spring mix.

Half Salad & Half Sandwich

$10.75

Garden salad with your choice of salad dressing and pesto bites and your choice of half sandwich.

Extras

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$3.75

A bowl with our choice of seasonal fresh fruit.

Pesto Bites

$2.25

Side item of five of our housemade pesto bites.

Chips & Bacon Ranch Dip

$2.50

Personal side item of our famous chips and bacon ranch dip.

Side of Grilled Chicken Pasta Salad

$5.75

Personal side of our grilled chicken pasta salad.

Pound of Chicken Salad

$13.00

One pound of our classic chicken salad.

Pint of Bacon Ranch Dip

$8.75

One point of our classic bacon ranch dip.

Large Bag of Ruffles Chips

$4.50

Large commercial sized bag of our ruffles.

Pound of Egg Salad

$13.00

One pound of our classic egg salad.

Quart of Pasta Salad

$22.00

One quart of our grilled chicken pasta salad.

Quart of Soup of the Day

$17.50

One quart of our soup of the day.

Quart of Strawberry Chiller

$17.50

One quart of our strawberry chiller.

Side Salad

$4.50

Small side salad. Mixed greens, tomatos, carrots, cucumbers and your choice of salad dressing.

Extra bacon dip

$1.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$10.25

Tender shredded chicken breast, grapes, celery and toasted pecans with mixed greens on our soft white bread. Meal served with chips and bcon ranch dip.

Half Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Tender shredded chicken breast, grapes, celery and toasted pecans with mixed greens on our soft white bread. Meal served with chips and bcon ranch dip.

Scoop of Chicken Salad with Chips & Dip

$8.00

Tender shredded chicken breast, grapes, celery and toasted pecans served on a bed of mixed greens. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.

Scoop of Chicken Salad Only

$5.50

Tender shredded chicken breast, grapes and toasted pecans served on a bed of mixed greens.

Tomato Jam Turkey

$10.25

Sliced turkey, cheddar cheese and mixed greens served on our soft white bread with our house made tomato jam. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.

Half Tomato Jam Turkey

$8.00

Sliced turkey, cheddar cheese and mixed greens served on our soft white bread with our house made tomato jam. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.

Honey Dijon Ham

$10.25

Sliced smoked ham, cheddar cheese, mixed greens with savory honey dijon mustard spread on wheatberry bread. Meal served with chips and our bacon ranch dip.

Half Honey Dijon Ham

$8.00

Sliced smoked ham, cheddar cheese, mixed greens with savory honey dijon mustard spread on wheatberry bread. Meal served with chips and our bacon ranch dip.

Apple Creek Club

$11.00

Bacon, smoked turkey, apple slices, cheddar cheese, spinach, homemade honey dijon spread on toasted wheat berry bread. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.

Half Apple Creek Club

$8.75

Bacon, smoked turkey, apple slices, cheddar cheese, spinach, homemade honey dijon spread on toasted wheat berry bread. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.

Cheddar BLT

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese on a toasted pretzel roll with our housemade pesto spread.

Triple Decker Club

$11.50

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, mixed greens and tomato served on toasted sourdough bread with our housemade pesto spread. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.

Half Big Beef Classic

$9.25

Our classic cold roast beef sandwich with a spicy adobo spread. Roast beef, provolone cheese, tomato and mixed greens on toasted wheat berry bread. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.

Ruby Cristo

$11.50

Our spin on a monte cristo! French toast bread, ham, turey, and swiss cheese pressed on the panini. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with a raspberry pepper jelly. This meal is served with chips and bacon ranch dip.

Half Ruby Cristo

$9.25

Our spin on a monte cristo! French toast bread, ham, turey, and swiss cheese pressed on the panini. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with a raspberry pepper jelly. This meal is served with chips and bacon ranch dip.

Egg Salad

$9.50

Classic egg salad on toasted white bread with mixed greens. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.

Wraps

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$11.25

Sliced turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato and avocado with our housemade tomato jam in a spinach tortilla wrap. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Mixed greens, tomato, carrots, avocado, cucumber, cheddar cheese with our housemade pesto spread in a spinach tortilla wrap. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip or substitute for regular ranch dressing.

Grilled Chicken Feta Wrap

$11.00

Spinach, tomato, grilled chicken, bacon and feta cheese with our housemade pesto spread in a spinach tortilla wrap. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.

Cross Creek Kids

PB & J

$5.00

Peanut butter and grape jelly on soft white bread served with your choice of chips and dip or fruit.

Kids Ham Sandwich

$5.00

Ham and cheddar cheese on soft white bread served with your choice of chips and dip or fruit.

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$5.00

Turkey and cheddar cheese on soft white bread. Served with your choice of chips and dip or fruit.

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled cheese sandwich served with your choice of chips and dip or fruit.

Little Dippers

$5.00

Bite sized pieces of turkey, cheese, carrots, fruit, crackers and ranch dressing.

Desserts

Slice of Chocolate Fudge Pie

$4.75

One slice of our homemade chocolate fudge pie

Slice of Coconut Cream Pie

$4.75Out of stock

One slice of our homemade coconut cream pie.

Slice of Peanut Butter Pie

$4.75

One slice of our homemade peanut butter pie.

Slice of Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie

$4.75

One slice of our homemade blueberry cream cheese pie.

Slice of Strawberry Pie

$4.75

One slice of our homemade strawberry pie.

Chocolate Cream Cheese Brownie

$3.50

One piece of our homemade chocolate cream cheese brownies.

Strawberry Cookie

$1.00

One of our world famous cookies!

Lemon Cookie

$1.00

One of our world famous cookies!

Lemonberry Cookie

$1.00

One of our world famous cookies!

Medium Cookies

$0.75

The small version of our world famous cookie!

Pina Colada Cookie

$1.00

One of our world famous cookies!

Slice of Strawberry Cake

$4.75

Robins chocolate cake

$4.75

Specials

Stuffed Avocado

$11.25

Half of an avocado stuffed with our housemade bacon jam and egg salad served on a bed of mixed greens with a side of fruit.

Cup of Strawberry Chiller

$5.15

8 oz Cup of our cold strawberry chiller.

Bowl of Strawberry Chiller

$6.50

12 oz Bowl of our cold strawberry chiller.

Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.97

20oz drink from our fountain machine.

Iced Tea

$2.97

20oz drink from our fresh brewed tea.

Hot Coffee

$1.75

Fresh brewed coffee.

Bottled Water

$1.89

Bottle of water.

Cup of Water

$0.35

20oz cup of water from our fountain machine.

Cup of Ice

$0.25

20oz cup filled with ice.