Cross Street Public House 26 E Cross Street
Food
Starters
- Garlic Knots$13.00
House baked pizza dough tossed in garlic butter, served with a side of pizza sauce and cheese sauce
- Mac and Cheese Balls$12.00
Homemade mac and cheese bites, tossed in ranch seasoning and fried, served with red sauce
- Pretzel Bites$12.00
Fresh baked Dough Boy Pretzels served with a side of honey mustard and cheese sauce
- Wings$16.00
Crispy jumbo wings with your choice of: Honey Old Bay, Truffle Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, classic Buffalo, BBQ, or Nashville Hot style seasoning, served with ranch or bleu cheese and celery
- Cheese Curds$12.00
Wisconsin style fried cheese curds, tossed in black truffle parmesan seasoning, served with pizza sauce and cherry pepper aioli
- Fried Ravioli$12.00
Crispy ricotta ravioli tossed in black truffle parmesan seasoning, served with cherry pepper aioli and pizza sauce
- Boneless Bites$14.00
Crispy breaded chicken bites with your choice of: Honey Old Bay, Truffle Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, classic buffalo, BBQ, or Nashville Hot style seasoning, served with ranch or bleu cheese and celery
- Cheesy Bread$12.00
Our house made Detroit style pizza dough topped with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese, crispy basil and served with pizza sauce
Salad and Sides
- Burratta Salad$13.00
Burrata cheese, prosciutto, grape tomatoes, red onions, pecorino, arugula, crispy basil, balsamic glaze
- House Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, croutons
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, crispy parmesan frico, croutons
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Crispy breaded chicken tossed in Buffalo, sauce romaine, sliced red onion, tomatoes, banana peppers, ranch
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
- Side House Salad$5.00
- Side Chips$3.00
- Side handcut fries$5.00
Pizza
- Chicken Caprese Pizza$15.00
Grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, basil, and balsamic glaze
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.00
Crispy breaded chicken, ranch seasoning, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing
- Margherita$13.00
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella blend, crispy basil, red sauce, and pecorino
- Deluxe$16.00
Pepperoni, prosciutto, mushrooms, fire roasted peppers, sautéed onions, red sauce, crispy basil, and pecorino
- Shrimp$18.00
Grilled shrimp, bacon, grape tomatoes, basil, and balsamic glaze
- Three Little Pigs$16.00
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, crispy basil, red sauce, and pecorino
- Veggie$15.00
Mushrooms, fire roasted peppers, banana peppers, red onions, mozzarella blend, crispy basil, pecorino, and red sauce
- Spicy Roni$14.00
Pepperoni, banana peppers, Mike's hot honey, mozzarella blend, red sauce, crispy basil, and pecorino
- The Big D$13.00
Sliced dill pickles, ranch, ricotta, and mozzarella blend
- Nashville$16.00
Crispy chicken bites tossed in Nashville hot sauce, bacon, red onions, topped with mild yellow cheddar
- Cheesesteak$15.00
Chopped steak, fire roasted peppers, sautéed onions, mozzarella blend, pecorino, and cherry pepper aioli
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00
Crispy breaded Buffalo chicken bites, red onions, and ranch dressing
- Classic Pepperoni$12.00
Same as the Classic cheese, add pepperoni
- Classic Cheese$12.00
Your classic yet amazing cheese only pizza
- Hawaiin$15.00
Crispy bacon bits, roasted pineapples and hoisin sauce
- Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Choose as many or as little toppings as you'd like!
Mac and Cheese
- Classic Mac and Cheese$12.00
Cavatappi pasta with homemade cheddar cheese sauce and golden, crispy cheddar cheese on top
- Meat Lovers Mac and Cheese$16.00
Cavatappi pasta with homemade cheddar cheese sauce. Bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni, and golden, crispy cheddar cheese on top
- Buffalo Mac and Cheese$16.00
Cavatappi pasta with homemade cheddar cheese sauce, crispy chicken tossed in classic buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese on top.
- Cheesesteak Mac and Cheese$16.00
Cavatappi pasta with homemade cheddar cheese sauce, shaved beef steak, sauteed peppers and onions, house mozzarella on top
- Nashville Mac and Cheese$16.00
Cavatappi pasta with homemade cheddar cheese sauce, crispy chicken tossed in Nashville seasoning, bacon bits, Mikes Hot Honey, cheddar cheese on top.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac and Cheese$16.00
Cavatappi pasta with homemade cheddar cheese sauce, crispy chicken, bacon bits, ranch dressing, cheddar cheese on top
Handhelds
- Nashville Chicken Melt$14.00
Crispy Nashville chicken breast, cheddar cheese, sliced pickles, and crispy bacon on Texas Toast
- Caprese Melt$14.00
Prosciutto, basil pesto, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato and balsamic glaze on Texas Toast
- Meatball Sub$13.00
- Philly Cheesesteak$13.00
Thin shaved beef steak, sautéed green peppers and onions, house mozzarella blend, topped with smash sauce on a toasted hoagie roll
- Chicken Parm$14.00
Crispy breaded chicken breast, pizza sauce, crispy basil, mozzarella blend, on toasted hoagie roll
- Nashville Caesar Wrap$14.00
Romaine lettuce, pecorino cheese, caesar dressing, Nashville seasoned grilled chicken served in a tortilla wrap
- Grilled Cheese$12.00
White American, melty cheddar cheese, with sliced tomato on Texas Toast
- Smashburger$15.00
Two Angus beef patties grilled smash burger style with white American cheese, pickles, sautéed onions and smash sauce on a brioche roll
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy breaded chicken breast, cheddar cheese, pickles, bacon, buffalo sauce on a brioche roll