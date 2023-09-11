ALL DAY MENU

Appetizer

Asian Spare Ribs

$14.95

Pork ribs braised and slow cooked in soy sauce asian marinade.

Papaya Salad

$12.95

Thai signature spicy salad with shredded green papaya, carrots, green beans, fresh chilis, garlic, tomatoes and roasted peanuts. Tossed in fish sauce lime juice dressing.

Puff Crackers

$6.95

Fried crispy prawn flavored puff crackers. Served with peanut sauce for dipping.

Edamame

$5.95

Boiled soybeans sprinkled with sea salt

Spicy Thai wings

$10.95

Deep fried marinated chicken wings coated with Thai spices. Served with sweet chili sauce

Dumplings

$8.95

Steam or Pan fried Pork & Vegetable dumplings served with soy sauce vinaigrette

Crab Rangoon

$10.95

imitation crab,cream cheese, diced onions, carrots,plum sauce

Summer Rolls

$8.95

green lettuce, rice noodles, carrots, cucumber, mint, Rice paper

Spring Rolls

$6.95

cabbage, glass noodles, carrots,celery

SOUP

Egg Drop Soup

$4.95
Wonton Soup

$4.95

Minced pork stuffed in wonton skin in chicken broth

Tom Ka Soup

$6.95

A rich and silky coconut soup with chicken, mushrooms, lemon grass, lime leaves, lime juice, galanga, cilantro and scallions

Tom Yum Soup

$6.95

Traditional Thai aromatic spicy soup with shrimp mushrooms, lemon grass, lime leaves, galanga, cilantro, and scallions

Dinner Entree

E9. Tonkatsu Pork

$16.95

Japanese Panko breaded pork cutlet served with Tonkatsu sauce over bed of shredded cabbage. Comes with white rice.

E8. Beef or Chicken with Broccoli

$15.95

Sauteed broccoli and carrots in Asian brown soy sauce. Served with white rice.

E7. Sesame Chicken

$15.95

Deep fried crispy boneless breast pieces tossed in a sweet and savory sesame sauce with broccoli. Served with white rice.

E4. BASIL FRIED RICE

$14.95

Fried rice with eggs, fresh chilies, garlic, carrots, onions, bell peppers, string beans, and basil leaves in spicy brown soy sauce

E3. THAI FRIED RICE

$14.95

Fried rice with eggs, onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots in our house soy sauce

E2. DRUNKEN NOODLES (Pad Kee Mao)

$14.95

Pad Kee Mao is a traditional spicy stir fry Thai dish with flat rice noodles, fresh basil, chilis, peppers, onions, carrots, and green beans doused in a spicy brown sauce

E5. PAD SEE EW

$14.95

A stir-fried flat rice noodle dish with Egg, Chinese broccoli and carrots in a thick sweet soy sauce

E1. PAD THAI

$14.95

A signature Thai dish combining rice noodles in tamarind sauce, with bean sprouts, dried turnips, egg, scallions, red onions, and crushed peanuts

E6. Chicken Basil (Pad Ga Pao)

$15.95

A signature Thai dish made with spicy stir-fried fresh chilies, garlic, onion, green beans, carrot, bell pepper and basil leaves in brown soy sauce**Ground Meat option available**

E10. Roasted Pork Over Rice

$15.95

Sliced marinated roasted red pork over rice. Served with boiled egg and steamed bok choy and topped with red gravy sauce.

E11. Tofu Delight

$14.95

E12. Salmon Teriyaki

$19.95

Pan grilled salmon topped with teriyaki sesame sauce. Served with white rice.

E13. Chicken Cashew Nut

$15.95

Sauteed dish made with cashew nuts, pineapples, scallions, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and celery in Thai style chili paste. Served with white rice.

E14. Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.95

Fried rice with eggs, pineapple, onions, tomatoes, raisins, scallions and cashew nuts in a yellow curry powder soy sauce

THAI CURRY

PANANG CURRY

$15.95

A rich, flavorful blend of Thai herbs and coconut milk cream, with lime leaves, red bell pepper, green beans, and peas

MASSAMAN CURRY

$15.95

A fusion of Thai and Indian style coconut sauce curry with potatoes, onions, and peanut

RED CURRY

$15.95

Creamy coconut milk sauce in Red curry paste with carrots, bell peppers, zucchini, bamboo shoots, and Thai basil leaves

GREEN CURRY

$15.95

Creamy coconut milk sauce combined with Green curry paste, carrots, bell pepper, zucchini, bamboo shoots and Thai basil leaves

Dessert

Fried banana with Ice crea

$6.95

Deep fried banana wrapped in breaded skin topped with sesame seed and honey. Served with ice cream.

Mango Sweet Sticky rice (seasonal)

$9.95Out of stock

Sliced yellow mango paired with sweet coconut sticky rice and topped with coconut sauce

Steamed Layer Cake

$6.95

A delicious Thai dessert. Chewy steamed layer cake made from Pandan tapioca flour. Served with a side of sweet coconut milk sauce.

Side Order

Hot Sauce

$1.50Out of stock

Peanut Sauce(8OZ)

$7.00

Fried Egg

$2.50

Steam Broccoli

$5.50

Rice Noodles

$2.00

Sweet Sticky Rice

$5.00

Stickty Rice

$3.50

Brown Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$2.00

Pho (Noodle Soups)

Classic Beef Pho

$15.95

Rice noodles in combination with beef Pho broth and sliced medium rare beef, brisket and meat ball. Topped with onion and cilantro.

Beef Rib Pho

$18.95

Rice noodles in beef Pho broth with short beef ribs and brisket. Topped with onion and cilantro.

Chicken Pho

$14.95

Rice noodles in chicken Pho with chicken breast. Topped with onion and cilantro.

Tofu Pho

$14.95

Rice noodles in chicken Pho broth with steamed tofu. Topped with onion and cilantro.

Wonton Egg Noodle Soup

$16.95

Wonton egg noodles with roasted red pork and bok choy in chicken Pho broth. Topped with scallion.

BEVERAGES

Bottle water

$1.00
Coconut juice

$2.50

Soda (Can)

$2.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95
Iced milk Green Tea

$4.00
Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

BUBBLE TEA

Bubble Milk Tea

Classic Black Milk Tea

$5.65

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.65

Taro Milk Tea

$5.65

Thai Milk Tea

$5.65

White Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.65

Honey Dew Milk Tea

$5.65

Mango Milk Tea

$5.65Out of stock

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.65

Matcha Milk Green Tea

$5.65

Sakura Latte

$5.65

Pandan Coconut Milk Tea

$5.65

Fresh Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.65

Mocha Milk Tea

$5.65

Flavored Tea

Fresh Strawberry Green Tea

$5.50

Mango Black Tea

$5.50

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.25Out of stock

Lychee Fruit Tea

$5.50

Passion Fruit Tea

$5.50

ButterflyPea Flower Tea

$5.25