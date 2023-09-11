Crossroad Asian Kitchen 487 Kings Highway
ALL DAY MENU
Appetizer
Asian Spare Ribs
Pork ribs braised and slow cooked in soy sauce asian marinade.
Papaya Salad
Thai signature spicy salad with shredded green papaya, carrots, green beans, fresh chilis, garlic, tomatoes and roasted peanuts. Tossed in fish sauce lime juice dressing.
Puff Crackers
Fried crispy prawn flavored puff crackers. Served with peanut sauce for dipping.
Edamame
Boiled soybeans sprinkled with sea salt
Spicy Thai wings
Deep fried marinated chicken wings coated with Thai spices. Served with sweet chili sauce
Dumplings
Steam or Pan fried Pork & Vegetable dumplings served with soy sauce vinaigrette
Crab Rangoon
imitation crab,cream cheese, diced onions, carrots,plum sauce
Summer Rolls
green lettuce, rice noodles, carrots, cucumber, mint, Rice paper
Spring Rolls
cabbage, glass noodles, carrots,celery
SOUP
Egg Drop Soup
Wonton Soup
Minced pork stuffed in wonton skin in chicken broth
Tom Ka Soup
A rich and silky coconut soup with chicken, mushrooms, lemon grass, lime leaves, lime juice, galanga, cilantro and scallions
Tom Yum Soup
Traditional Thai aromatic spicy soup with shrimp mushrooms, lemon grass, lime leaves, galanga, cilantro, and scallions
Dinner Entree
E9. Tonkatsu Pork
Japanese Panko breaded pork cutlet served with Tonkatsu sauce over bed of shredded cabbage. Comes with white rice.
E8. Beef or Chicken with Broccoli
Sauteed broccoli and carrots in Asian brown soy sauce. Served with white rice.
E7. Sesame Chicken
Deep fried crispy boneless breast pieces tossed in a sweet and savory sesame sauce with broccoli. Served with white rice.
E4. BASIL FRIED RICE
Fried rice with eggs, fresh chilies, garlic, carrots, onions, bell peppers, string beans, and basil leaves in spicy brown soy sauce
E3. THAI FRIED RICE
Fried rice with eggs, onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots in our house soy sauce
E2. DRUNKEN NOODLES (Pad Kee Mao)
Pad Kee Mao is a traditional spicy stir fry Thai dish with flat rice noodles, fresh basil, chilis, peppers, onions, carrots, and green beans doused in a spicy brown sauce
E5. PAD SEE EW
A stir-fried flat rice noodle dish with Egg, Chinese broccoli and carrots in a thick sweet soy sauce
E1. PAD THAI
A signature Thai dish combining rice noodles in tamarind sauce, with bean sprouts, dried turnips, egg, scallions, red onions, and crushed peanuts
E6. Chicken Basil (Pad Ga Pao)
A signature Thai dish made with spicy stir-fried fresh chilies, garlic, onion, green beans, carrot, bell pepper and basil leaves in brown soy sauce**Ground Meat option available**
E10. Roasted Pork Over Rice
Sliced marinated roasted red pork over rice. Served with boiled egg and steamed bok choy and topped with red gravy sauce.
E11. Tofu Delight
E12. Salmon Teriyaki
Pan grilled salmon topped with teriyaki sesame sauce. Served with white rice.
E13. Chicken Cashew Nut
Sauteed dish made with cashew nuts, pineapples, scallions, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and celery in Thai style chili paste. Served with white rice.
E14. Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with eggs, pineapple, onions, tomatoes, raisins, scallions and cashew nuts in a yellow curry powder soy sauce
THAI CURRY
PANANG CURRY
A rich, flavorful blend of Thai herbs and coconut milk cream, with lime leaves, red bell pepper, green beans, and peas
MASSAMAN CURRY
A fusion of Thai and Indian style coconut sauce curry with potatoes, onions, and peanut
RED CURRY
Creamy coconut milk sauce in Red curry paste with carrots, bell peppers, zucchini, bamboo shoots, and Thai basil leaves
GREEN CURRY
Creamy coconut milk sauce combined with Green curry paste, carrots, bell pepper, zucchini, bamboo shoots and Thai basil leaves
Dessert
Fried banana with Ice crea
Deep fried banana wrapped in breaded skin topped with sesame seed and honey. Served with ice cream.
Mango Sweet Sticky rice (seasonal)
Sliced yellow mango paired with sweet coconut sticky rice and topped with coconut sauce
Steamed Layer Cake
A delicious Thai dessert. Chewy steamed layer cake made from Pandan tapioca flour. Served with a side of sweet coconut milk sauce.
Side Order
Pho (Noodle Soups)
Classic Beef Pho
Rice noodles in combination with beef Pho broth and sliced medium rare beef, brisket and meat ball. Topped with onion and cilantro.
Beef Rib Pho
Rice noodles in beef Pho broth with short beef ribs and brisket. Topped with onion and cilantro.
Chicken Pho
Rice noodles in chicken Pho with chicken breast. Topped with onion and cilantro.
Tofu Pho
Rice noodles in chicken Pho broth with steamed tofu. Topped with onion and cilantro.
Wonton Egg Noodle Soup
Wonton egg noodles with roasted red pork and bok choy in chicken Pho broth. Topped with scallion.