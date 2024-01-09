Crosstown Pub & Grill Naperville 909 E. Ogden Ave
TO GO Signature Wings
Boneless Options
Appetizers
- XTown Rolls$14.00
Made in house! 4 halved rolls with breaded chicken, jalapenos, Cuban fire roasted fiesta mix of black beans, corn, onions, red & green peppers and pepper jack cheese, served with buttermilk ranch dressing.
- Munch-Skins$15.00
(6) Potato halves loaded with smoked Carolina Q Carnitas, crumbled peppered bacon, melted white cheddar and green onions.
- 3 Corner Pretzel$15.00
18" Super Pretzel with 3 unique flavors on each corner (Honey Mustard, Bacon Cheddar & Roasted Garlic) with 3 dipping sauces (Honey Sriracha, Parm Garlic & Jalapeno Cheddar)
- Devils Eggs$12.00
Dozen deviled eggs, topped with bacon, avocado, cilantro and chili lime seasoning
- Fried Fix$15.00
Pick 2: Homestyle mozzarella breaded cubs, Ale Battered Onion Rings or Fried Pickle Chips, served with buttermilk ranch.
- Papi's Fritas$15.00
Crinkle cut French fries topped with beef/chorizo, shredded mozzarella, crumbled bacon, light topping of chopped romaine, tomatoes, onions and Buffalo sour cream drizzle.
- Fresh Guacamole & Salsa$12.00
Freshly made guacamole with cilantro, onions, tomatoes and lime, kissed with chili lime seasoning. House made tomatillo salsa served with salted corn chips.
- Rattlesnake Bites$15.00
(8) 2oz. chicken breasts wrapped in Cheddar cheese and bacon, fried and dusted with cajun seasonings. Served with Bleu cheese dressing.
- It's Nacho Buisness$12.00
Fresh corn chips tossed with melted aged cheddar, beef, chorizo, layered with shredded lettuce, chopped jalapenos, onions & tomatoes topped with sour cream bacon cheddar rub.
- Cheese Cubes (8)$10.00
- Jalapeno Poppers (12)$11.00
Crocks
- Maker's Mac$10.00
Shell pasta in melted aged cheddar topped with beef/chorizo and melted shredded cheese
- XTown Chili$7.00
8oz. Crock of beef, chorizo, kidney and chili beans mixed with onion, garlic, green peppers and adobo seasonings. Served with oyster crackers. Sour cream or chopped white onion available upon request.
- Baked French Onion$7.00
Caramelized onions, beef broth, white wine, bay leaves and thyme with a heavy cheese goodness.
- Soup 'O The Day$7.00
Ask your server or bartender!
Greens
- Spartacus$13.00
Mound of romaine hearts in our homemade Caesar dressing, garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese with chili lime seasoned grilled chicken.
- The 300$12.00
Grilled Greek seasoned chicken tenders on top of crisp greens, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onions, green peppers and Greek vinaigrette dressing.
- Cobb$15.00
Roasted turkey, ham, bacon, egg, avocado, green peppers, tomatoes and crumbled bleu cheese
- Spring Break$12.00
Chili Lime grilled chicken, crisp greens, guacamole, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and red onions.
- Chop This$12.00
Chopped & tossed parmesan garlic grilled chicken with chilled pasta, peppered bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and bleu cheese crumbles.
Handhelds
- JMZ Fkn Chk Sam$15.00
Crispy garlic buffalo chicken with picles and red onions on a seeded brioche bun, LTOP upon request.
- Club$12.00
Triple decker of roasted turkey, beef, ham, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas toast
- Dictator$14.00
- Santeria$12.00
Try this thinly cut breaded seasoned chicken breast, overlaped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions and avocado spread.
- BLT$11.00
Texas toast, layers os peppered bacon, crisp lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
- Southside$14.00
Foot long 1/2lb. ALL BEEF HOT DOG topped with melted cheddar, Bad Boy Chili, chopped onions and fresh jalapenos, shredded cheddar on foot long bun ... not really a handheld.
- Rajun Cajun$12.00
Breaded Cajun chicken, topped with pepper jack cheese, peppered bacon and bacon cheddar mayo
- Please Be Quiet$13.00
Breaded mild chicken tossed in Shut Up sauce, topped with beer battered onion ring, American cheese and bacon
- SWCG$14.00
Breaded chicken, tossed in Chili Lime Rub, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce and avocado spread.
- Back To Cali$14.00
Grilled chicken and Mango Habanero Rub, topped with ham, melted Swiss, grilled pineapple and guacamole. Served on Texas toast.
Signature Burgers
- Jackalope$14.00
Onion ring, Shut Up sauce, cheddar cheese, peppered bacon
- Faddy Paddy$13.00
American & Swiss cheese, sauteed onions & mushrooms and mayo, served on Texas toast
- Calavera$15.00
Topped with more beef & chorizo, peppered bacon, pepper jack cheese and guacamole, served with grilled jalapenos.
- Sloppy Jim$15.00
Topped with Xtown Chili, shredded cheddar, onions, sour cream and crumbled bacon.
- Build-Your-Own$11.00
Served on a seeded brioche bun. Protein: Prime Beef (8oz), Double It +$3, Black Bean (6.6 oz) Dairy: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Pepper Jack Toppings: LTOP, +$1 Peppered Bacon, +$1 Fried Egg
Voo Doo Food
- VooDoo Fajitas$14.00+
Sizzled tomatoes, green peppers, white onions, jalapenos your choice of sirloin, chicken or both! Served with sides of sour cream, house pico and shredded cheese, served with white corn tortillas and choice of rice or beans. Add Guacamoles & Salsa $4.00
- Muy Malo Quesadilla$18.00
12" Quesadilla stuffed with sliced Bistro Steak, sauteed onions, peppers, and melted shredded Mozzarella. Served with homemade pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa.
- Four Horsemen$14.00
(2) Beef/Chorizo & (2) Chicken Tinga tacos, topped with white onion, cilantro. Served with chips, salsa and grilled jalapeno garnish. Add Guacamole $2.00
- Date with a Mexican$16.00
(4) Pulled chicken tinga & potato enchiladas covered in chili lime cream sauce, topped with shredded cheese, white onions, cilantro and choice or rice or black beans.
- Found Nemo$14.00
(4) Beer battered cod tacos, topped with fresh cilantro slaw and chili lime seasonings.
Turbo Flats
- CHK Thai Thai$12.00
Topped with breaded chicken and tossed in our Thai PB sauce with mozzarella and scallions
- Flattie Q$15.00
Topped with carnitas and drizzled in Shut Up Sauce, grilled pineapple and scallions.
- Buffalo Chicken Flat$13.00
Chicken tossed in our housemade buffalo sauce with Bleu cheese crumbles and cilantro
- Build-Your-Own Flatbread$12.00
Shredded mozzarella with home made sauce. Meats +$2.00 Each: Pepperoni, Sausage, Chorizo, Bacon or Chicken Veggies +$1 Each: Onion, Tomato, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Garlic and Cilantro
- Pepperoni Flat$12.00
- Sausage Flat$12.00
- Veggie Flat$12.00
- Cheese Flat$12.00