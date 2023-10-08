Crown Chicken & Grill 963 W Raleigh Blvd, Rocky Mount
Fried Chicken
50 Pcs Chicken
Our chicken is marinated for 12 hours in a special blend of spices, hand breaded, fried to a crisp, and paired with sweet Hawaiian dinner rolls.
30 Pcs Chicken
20 Pcs Chicken
15 Pcs Chicken
10 Pcs Chicken, 4 Dinner Roll
8 Pcs Chicken, 3 Dinner Roll
6 Pcs Chicken, 2 Dinner Roll
3 Pcs Chicken, 1 Dinner Roll
2 Pcs Chicken, 1 Dinner Roll
1 Pcs only
Chicken Wings
50 wings Only
Whole wings are marinated for 12 hours in a special blend of spices, hand breaded, fried to a crisp, and paired with sweet Hawaiian dinner rolls.
30 Pcs Wings Only
20 Pcs Wings only
15 Pcs Wings
9 Pcs Wings
6 Pcs Wings
4 Pcs Wings
3 Pcs Wings
Signature Bowls
Grilled Chicken Bowl
Our signature bowl consist of marinated boneless chicken, seasoned rice, garden salad, and refreshing white dill sauce.
Grilled Lamb Bowl
Grilled boneless lamb and garden salad on a bed of yellow rice topped of with refreshing white dill sauce.
Grilled Shrimp Bowl
Grilled seasoned shrimp and garden salad on a bed of yellow rice topped of with refreshing white dill sauce.
Mix Bowl
"The Mix" includes your choice of 2 protein, seasoned rice, garden salad, and a drizzle of white dill sauce.
Deluxe Bowl
This bowl is not for the faint of heart, it includes grilled chicken, grilled lamb, and grilled shrimp with seasoned rice, salad, and white dill sauce.
Philly Cheesesteaks
Buffalo Chicken Philly
Marinated grilled chicken made with your choice of topping, house made buffalo sauce and served on a 10in amoroso roll.
Chicken Philly
Marinated grilled chicken made with your choice of topping served on a 10in amoroso roll.
Original Philly
Traditional beef cheesesteak made with your choice of topping served on a 10in amoroso roll.
Burgers
Italian Cheeseburger
A twist on classic cheeseburger which includes 2 angus beef burgers, grilled onions, mayo, ketchup, and French fries all on a toasted 10in amoroso roll.
Double Cheeseburger
All of our burgers are made in house fresh to order with 8oz certified Angus beef, your choice of topping and served on a toasted bun.
Cheeseburger
All of our burgers are made in house fresh to order with 4oz certified Angus beef, your choice of topping and served on a toasted bun.
Sandwiches
Buffalo Wings
Whiting and Tilapia
Seafood Lover
Sides
Cajun Fries
Cheese Fries
Rice
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potato & Gravy
Onion Rings
Hush Puppies
A southern staple that's great with any meal.
Potato Wedges
Thick cut potato wedges with a hint of spice.
Sweet Corn Nuggets
Sweet and buttery corn fried to a crisp.
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy on the outside, cheesy on the inside.