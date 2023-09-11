Popular Items

Lobster roll TO

$32.95

chilled lobster meat, lightly dressed in mayonnaise, chopped celery & herbs on a grilled buttery roll, fries

Kitchen Beers!

$10.00
Cup of chowder & 1/2 lobster roll TO

$24.95

chilled lobster meat, lightly dressed in mayonnaise, chopped celery & herbs on a grilled buttery top roll, fries


Appetizers

Coconut Shrimp TO

$12.95

With sweet and spicy chili sauce

Pt. Judith Calamari TO

$13.95

lightly fried with banana peppers and marinara sauce

Loaded Nachos TO

$13.95

Pulled pork, Shredded cheese, Jalapeno, lettuce, Fresh Housemade Salsa, Sour Cream

Steamers TO

$22.95

1.5 lbs fresh steamed clams in clam broth with drawn butter

Stuffed Mushrooms TO

$10.95

Mushrooms with cracker crumb stuffing

Fried Mozzarella TO

$9.95

Mozzarella breaded & fried with marinara

Raw Oysters TO

$2.95

Half Dozen Little Neck TO

$11.95

Shrimp Cocktail TO

$3.95

Tuna Tower TO

$14.95

The Sampler TO

$48.95

Portuguese Stuffie TO

$5.75

Stuffed clam with chorizo, breadcrumbs, veggies and chopped clams, baked on the half shell

Clams Casino TO

$12.95

Six RI littlenecks with a buttery bacon & breadcrumb topping

Salads

House salad TO

$4.95+

mixed greens, garden vegetables, shaved parmigiano & Italian vinaigrette

Caesar salad TO

$5.95+

romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese

Spinach salad TO

$10.95

pear, bacon, pistachio, dried cranberries, gorgonzola cheese, balsalmic vinaigrette

Lobster salad TO

$32.95

chilled lobster meat, lightly dressed in mayonnaise, chopped celery & Herbs over mixed greens

Sesame Seared Tuna TO

$24.95

Mixed greens, julienne vegetables, pickled ginger, crispy wontons, soy glaze & cucumber wasabi dressing

Chowder

Creamy NE Clam Chowder TO

$4.95+
Manhattan clam chowder TO

$4.95+
3 Clam cakes with a bowl of chowder TO

$11.95

Fry it

Clam cakes (6) TO

$7.95
Clam cakes (12) TO

$13.95
Fish and Chips TO

$19.95

fried to crispy perfection, served with tartar sauce

Fried Seafood Platter TO

$33.95

Lightly fried platter of clams, scallops, fish and shrimp

Fried whole belly clams TO

$29.95

lightly fried tender whole belly clams with tartar sauce

$11.95

Fried Scallops TO

$21.95

Lightly fried scallops with tartar sauce

Fried Scallop And Clam Combo TO

$28.95

Lightly fried whole belly clams and scallops with tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp TO

$23.95

Fried shrimp with cocktail sauce

Sandwiches

$24.95

chilled lobster meat, lightly dressed in mayonnaise, chopped celery & herbs on a grilled buttery top roll, fries

$32.95

chilled lobster meat, lightly dressed in mayonnaise, chopped celery & herbs on a grilled buttery roll, fries

Lobster Club TO

$32.95
Fried clam roll TO

$18.95

tender whole belly clams lightly fried on a grilled buttery roll, fries

Chicken parm sub TO

$13.95

breaded chicken breast, marinara, Mozzarella cheese, fries

Veal Parm Sandwich TO

$15.95

Breaded veal cutlet, marinara, mozzarella cheese, fries

Burger TO

$15.95

1⁄2 lb of all-natural free-range beef topped with cheddar, lettuce, secret sauce, pickles & Brioche bun, fries

Crispy Fish Tacos TO

$15.95

lightly fries cod over three warm tortillas, coleslaw, chipotle aioli

Turkey Club TO

$14.95

BLT Club TO

$11.95
Eggplant parm sub TO

$13.95

thinly sliced eggplant layered with Mozzarella, marinara, fries

Pasta

Scampi TO

$24.95

Gulf shrimp in a white wine garlic sauce, EVOO, parsley, spaghetti

Shrimp Fra Diavolo TO

$24.95

Gulf shrimp in a spicy marainara, EVOO, spaghetti

Fettuccine Alfredo TO

$18.95

Ribbon pasta tossed in a light cream sauce with peas

Chicken Piccata TO

$22.95

Grilled chicken breast, lemon-white wine, capers, over spaghetti

Eggplant Parm TO

$18.95

Thinly Sliced Eggplant Layered with Marinara, Pecorino Cheese, Mozzarella, Marinara with Rigatoni

Chicken Parm TO

$22.95

Breaded and Pan-Fried Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Marinara and Rigatoni

Lobster Ravioli TO

$24.95

sherry shallot tomato cream sauce

Spaghetti and Clams TO

$23.95

littleneck clams steamed with white wine, garlic, EVOO, parsley

Veal Parm TO

$24.95

breaded and lightly fried topped with marinara and mozzarella, served with rigatoni

Seafood Pescatore TO

$32.95

Shrimp, scallops, calamari, littleneck clams, San Marzano tomato sea broth over spaghetti

Lobster Mac N Cheese TO

$28.95

cavatappi pasta, four cheeses, lobster cream, toasted parmigiana breadcrumbs

Entree

Broiled Scrod TO

$22.95

Broiled Scrod with a Cracker Crumb Topping with Choice of Two Sides

Salmon TO

$24.95

Served with Roasted Red Pepper Aioli and Choice of Two Sides

Baked Scallops TO

$21.95

Baked Bay Scallops in White Wine and Butter with Cracker Crumbs and a Choice of Two Sides

5 Baked Stuffed Shrimp TO

$25.95

5 Shrimp with House Made Stuffing with Choice of Two Sides

Baked Seafood Platter TO

$33.95

Baked Scrod, Bay Scallops, Stuffed Shrimp, Stuffed Quahog and Clams Casino with Choice of Two Sides

Boneless Fried Chicken TO

$19.95

Battered and Fried Chicken and Chicken Gravy and Choice of Two Sides

Broiled Swordfish TO

$26.95

the freshest swordfish, lemon, garlic, white wine, capers

Boiled lobster TO

$45.95

1.5 lb lobster, drawn butter

Baked stuffed lobster TO

$52.95

1.5 lb lobster with seafood stuffing

10 oz. NY strip TO

$34.95

crispy shallots, house made steak sauce

Stuffed Chicken TO

$22.95

Chicken breast, house-made stuffing, chicken gravy with choice of two sides

Sides

House-Made Coleslaw

$4.95

Steamed broccoli

$4.95

Mashed Potato

$4.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

French Fries

$5.95

Broccoli Au Gratin

$5.95

Garlic Knots

$4.75

Butternut Squash

$4.95

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Large Sparkling

$7.00

Bottle Still Water

$7.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea\Coffee

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Kitchen Beers!

$10.00

Gluten Free

GF Pt. Judith Calamari

$13.95

lightly fried, roasted cherry tomatoes, banana peppers & lemon aioli

GF Steamers

$22.95

1 ½ lbs of fresh steamed clams in clam broth with drawn butter

GF House Salad

$4.95+

mixed greens, garden vegetables, & Italian vinaigrette

GF Caesar salad

$5.95+

romaine lettuce, GF croutons, parmesan cheese

GF Spinach salad

$10.95

pear, bacon, pistachio, dried cranberries, gorgonzola cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

GF lobster salad

$32.95

chilled lobster meat, lightly dressed in mayonnaise, chopped celery & herbs over house salad

GF Sesame Seared Tuna

$24.95

GF Scampi

$24.95

gulf shrimp in a white wine garlic sauce, EVOO, parsley, linguine

GF Shrimp fra diavlo

$24.95

gulf shrimp in a spicy marinara, & EVOO, black squid ink linguine

GF Spaghetti & clams

$23.95

Littleneck clams steamed with white wine, garlic, EVOO, parsley

GF Chicken Piccata

$22.95

grilled chicken breast, lemon-white wine, capers, linguine

GF Seafood pescatore

$32.95

shrimp, scallops, calamari, little neck clams, San Marzano tomato sea broth over linguine

GF Scrod

$22.95

GF Swordfish

$26.95

GF Salmon

$24.95

with a roasted pepper aioli

GF Baked Scallops

$21.95

GF Boiled lobster

$45.95

1 1/2 lb lobster, drawn butter

GF 10 oz. NY strip

$34.95

crispy shallots, house made steak sauce

GF Butternut Squash

$4.95

GF steamed broccoli

$4.95

GF house-made coleslaw

$4.95

GF mashed potato

$4.95

GF baked potato

$4.95

GF Rice Pilaf

$4.95

GF Burger

$15.95

1/2 lb of all-natural free-range beef topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, & brioche bun

GF Turkey Club

$14.95

GF Lobster CLUB

$32.95

GF BLT Club

$11.95

GF (SM) Baked Scallops

$15.95

GF (SM) Chicken Piccata

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast, lemon-white wine, capers, linguine

GF (SM) Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.95

ribbon pasta tossed in a light cream sauce with peas

GF (SM) Spaghetti & Clams

$15.95

RI littlenecks steamed with white wine, garlic, EVOO, parsley

GF (SM) Salmon

$15.95

with roasted pepper aioli

GF Cannoli

$4.95

GF Gelato

$6.95

Vanilla, chocolate, caramel, and lemon sorbetto

GF Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.95

Smaller Portions

(SM) Broiled Scrod TO

$16.95

Cracker crumb topping, choice of two sides

(SM) Salmon TO

$15.95

with roasted pepper aioli, choice of two sides

(SM) Fish and Chips TO

$15.95

Atlantic cod, lightly fried with fries and coleslaw

(SM) Spaghetti and Clams TO

$15.95

RI littlenecks steamed with white wine, garlic, EVOO, parsley

(SM) Fried Clams TO

$18.95

Tender whole belly clams lightly fried, choice of two sides

(SM) Fettuccine Alfredo TO

$15.95

Ribbon pasta tossed in a light cream sauce with peas

(SM) Eggplant Parm TO

$15.95

Thinly sliced eggplant with marinara, pecorino & mozzarella cheeses, rigatoni

(SM) Chicken Parm TO

$15.95

Breaded & pan-fried chicken breast, mozzarell, marinara, rigatoni

(SM) Chicken Picatta TO

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast, lemon-white wine, capers, spaghetti

(SM) 3 Baked Stuffed Shrimp TO

$16.95

3 shrimp with house made stuffing, choice of two sides

(SM) 3 Boneless Fried Chicken TD

$14.95

Battered and fried with chicken gravy, choice of two sides

(SM) Baked Scallops TO

$15.95

Baked bay scallops in white wine and butter with cracker crumb topping, choice of two sides

(SM) Fried Scallops TO

$15.95

Lightly fried scallops, choice of two sides

Desserts

$4.95

Whole Key Lime Pie TO

$65.00

Key Lime Cheesecake TO

$11.95

Sweet and zesty with meringue cream, in a rich graham cracker crust

Brownie Sundae TO

$7.95

Warm chocolate brownie with vanilla gelato, chocolate sauce & whipped cream

Bread Pudding TO

$7.95

House-made crispy golden raisin bread pudding

Gelato TO

$6.95

Cannoli TO

$4.95

Traditional cannoli, house-made cream, crushed pistachio & chocolate chips