Crow's Nest
Popular Items
Lobster roll TO
chilled lobster meat, lightly dressed in mayonnaise, chopped celery & herbs on a grilled buttery roll, fries
Kitchen Beers!
Cup of chowder & 1/2 lobster roll TO
chilled lobster meat, lightly dressed in mayonnaise, chopped celery & herbs on a grilled buttery top roll, fries
Appetizers
Coconut Shrimp TO
With sweet and spicy chili sauce
Pt. Judith Calamari TO
lightly fried with banana peppers and marinara sauce
Loaded Nachos TO
Pulled pork, Shredded cheese, Jalapeno, lettuce, Fresh Housemade Salsa, Sour Cream
Steamers TO
1.5 lbs fresh steamed clams in clam broth with drawn butter
Stuffed Mushrooms TO
Mushrooms with cracker crumb stuffing
Fried Mozzarella TO
Mozzarella breaded & fried with marinara
Raw Oysters TO
Half Dozen Little Neck TO
Shrimp Cocktail TO
Tuna Tower TO
The Sampler TO
Portuguese Stuffie TO
Stuffed clam with chorizo, breadcrumbs, veggies and chopped clams, baked on the half shell
Clams Casino TO
Six RI littlenecks with a buttery bacon & breadcrumb topping
Salads
House salad TO
mixed greens, garden vegetables, shaved parmigiano & Italian vinaigrette
Caesar salad TO
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese
Spinach salad TO
pear, bacon, pistachio, dried cranberries, gorgonzola cheese, balsalmic vinaigrette
Lobster salad TO
chilled lobster meat, lightly dressed in mayonnaise, chopped celery & Herbs over mixed greens
Sesame Seared Tuna TO
Mixed greens, julienne vegetables, pickled ginger, crispy wontons, soy glaze & cucumber wasabi dressing
Chowder
Fry it
Clam cakes (6) TO
Clam cakes (12) TO
Fish and Chips TO
fried to crispy perfection, served with tartar sauce
Fried Seafood Platter TO
Lightly fried platter of clams, scallops, fish and shrimp
Fried whole belly clams TO
lightly fried tender whole belly clams with tartar sauce
3 Clam cakes with a bowl of chowder TO
Fried Scallops TO
Lightly fried scallops with tartar sauce
Fried Scallop And Clam Combo TO
Lightly fried whole belly clams and scallops with tartar sauce
Fried Shrimp TO
Fried shrimp with cocktail sauce
Sandwiches
Cup of chowder & 1/2 lobster roll TO
chilled lobster meat, lightly dressed in mayonnaise, chopped celery & herbs on a grilled buttery top roll, fries
Lobster roll TO
chilled lobster meat, lightly dressed in mayonnaise, chopped celery & herbs on a grilled buttery roll, fries
Lobster Club TO
Fried clam roll TO
tender whole belly clams lightly fried on a grilled buttery roll, fries
Chicken parm sub TO
breaded chicken breast, marinara, Mozzarella cheese, fries
Veal Parm Sandwich TO
Breaded veal cutlet, marinara, mozzarella cheese, fries
Burger TO
1⁄2 lb of all-natural free-range beef topped with cheddar, lettuce, secret sauce, pickles & Brioche bun, fries
Crispy Fish Tacos TO
lightly fries cod over three warm tortillas, coleslaw, chipotle aioli
Turkey Club TO
BLT Club TO
Eggplant parm sub TO
thinly sliced eggplant layered with Mozzarella, marinara, fries
Pasta
Scampi TO
Gulf shrimp in a white wine garlic sauce, EVOO, parsley, spaghetti
Shrimp Fra Diavolo TO
Gulf shrimp in a spicy marainara, EVOO, spaghetti
Fettuccine Alfredo TO
Ribbon pasta tossed in a light cream sauce with peas
Chicken Piccata TO
Grilled chicken breast, lemon-white wine, capers, over spaghetti
Eggplant Parm TO
Thinly Sliced Eggplant Layered with Marinara, Pecorino Cheese, Mozzarella, Marinara with Rigatoni
Chicken Parm TO
Breaded and Pan-Fried Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Marinara and Rigatoni
Lobster Ravioli TO
sherry shallot tomato cream sauce
Spaghetti and Clams TO
littleneck clams steamed with white wine, garlic, EVOO, parsley
Veal Parm TO
breaded and lightly fried topped with marinara and mozzarella, served with rigatoni
Seafood Pescatore TO
Shrimp, scallops, calamari, littleneck clams, San Marzano tomato sea broth over spaghetti
Lobster Mac N Cheese TO
cavatappi pasta, four cheeses, lobster cream, toasted parmigiana breadcrumbs
Entree
Broiled Scrod TO
Broiled Scrod with a Cracker Crumb Topping with Choice of Two Sides
Salmon TO
Served with Roasted Red Pepper Aioli and Choice of Two Sides
Baked Scallops TO
Baked Bay Scallops in White Wine and Butter with Cracker Crumbs and a Choice of Two Sides
5 Baked Stuffed Shrimp TO
5 Shrimp with House Made Stuffing with Choice of Two Sides
Baked Seafood Platter TO
Baked Scrod, Bay Scallops, Stuffed Shrimp, Stuffed Quahog and Clams Casino with Choice of Two Sides
Boneless Fried Chicken TO
Battered and Fried Chicken and Chicken Gravy and Choice of Two Sides
Broiled Swordfish TO
the freshest swordfish, lemon, garlic, white wine, capers
Boiled lobster TO
1.5 lb lobster, drawn butter
Baked stuffed lobster TO
1.5 lb lobster with seafood stuffing
10 oz. NY strip TO
crispy shallots, house made steak sauce
Stuffed Chicken TO
Chicken breast, house-made stuffing, chicken gravy with choice of two sides
Sides
Drinks
Gluten Free
GF Pt. Judith Calamari
lightly fried, roasted cherry tomatoes, banana peppers & lemon aioli
GF Steamers
1 ½ lbs of fresh steamed clams in clam broth with drawn butter
GF House Salad
mixed greens, garden vegetables, & Italian vinaigrette
GF Caesar salad
romaine lettuce, GF croutons, parmesan cheese
GF Spinach salad
pear, bacon, pistachio, dried cranberries, gorgonzola cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
GF lobster salad
chilled lobster meat, lightly dressed in mayonnaise, chopped celery & herbs over house salad
GF Sesame Seared Tuna
GF Scampi
gulf shrimp in a white wine garlic sauce, EVOO, parsley, linguine
GF Shrimp fra diavlo
gulf shrimp in a spicy marinara, & EVOO, black squid ink linguine
GF Spaghetti & clams
Littleneck clams steamed with white wine, garlic, EVOO, parsley
GF Chicken Piccata
grilled chicken breast, lemon-white wine, capers, linguine
GF Seafood pescatore
shrimp, scallops, calamari, little neck clams, San Marzano tomato sea broth over linguine
GF Scrod
GF Swordfish
GF Salmon
with a roasted pepper aioli
GF Baked Scallops
GF Boiled lobster
1 1/2 lb lobster, drawn butter
GF 10 oz. NY strip
crispy shallots, house made steak sauce
GF Butternut Squash
GF steamed broccoli
GF house-made coleslaw
GF mashed potato
GF baked potato
GF Rice Pilaf
GF Burger
1/2 lb of all-natural free-range beef topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, & brioche bun
GF Turkey Club
GF Lobster CLUB
GF BLT Club
GF (SM) Baked Scallops
GF (SM) Chicken Piccata
Grilled chicken breast, lemon-white wine, capers, linguine
GF (SM) Fettuccine Alfredo
ribbon pasta tossed in a light cream sauce with peas
GF (SM) Spaghetti & Clams
RI littlenecks steamed with white wine, garlic, EVOO, parsley
GF (SM) Salmon
with roasted pepper aioli
GF Cannoli
GF Gelato
Vanilla, chocolate, caramel, and lemon sorbetto
GF Fettuccine Alfredo
Smaller Portions
(SM) Broiled Scrod TO
Cracker crumb topping, choice of two sides
(SM) Salmon TO
with roasted pepper aioli, choice of two sides
(SM) Fish and Chips TO
Atlantic cod, lightly fried with fries and coleslaw
(SM) Spaghetti and Clams TO
RI littlenecks steamed with white wine, garlic, EVOO, parsley
(SM) Fried Clams TO
Tender whole belly clams lightly fried, choice of two sides
(SM) Fettuccine Alfredo TO
Ribbon pasta tossed in a light cream sauce with peas
(SM) Eggplant Parm TO
Thinly sliced eggplant with marinara, pecorino & mozzarella cheeses, rigatoni
(SM) Chicken Parm TO
Breaded & pan-fried chicken breast, mozzarell, marinara, rigatoni
(SM) Chicken Picatta TO
Grilled chicken breast, lemon-white wine, capers, spaghetti
(SM) 3 Baked Stuffed Shrimp TO
3 shrimp with house made stuffing, choice of two sides
(SM) 3 Boneless Fried Chicken TD
Battered and fried with chicken gravy, choice of two sides
(SM) Baked Scallops TO
Baked bay scallops in white wine and butter with cracker crumb topping, choice of two sides
(SM) Fried Scallops TO
Lightly fried scallops, choice of two sides
Desserts
GF Cannoli
Whole Key Lime Pie TO
Key Lime Cheesecake TO
Sweet and zesty with meringue cream, in a rich graham cracker crust
Brownie Sundae TO
Warm chocolate brownie with vanilla gelato, chocolate sauce & whipped cream
Bread Pudding TO
House-made crispy golden raisin bread pudding
Gelato TO
Cannoli TO
Traditional cannoli, house-made cream, crushed pistachio & chocolate chips