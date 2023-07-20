Crozet Pizza 5793 Three Notched Road
APPETIZERS & SIDES
Appetizers
HOUSE NACHOS
House made chips, cheddar, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, black bean corn salsa drizzled w/avocado-cilantro Crema Add house pulled chicken for $3.00
CP BATTERED MOZZARELLA STICKS W/MARINARA
Breaded - Fried Fresh Mozzarella with House made slow cooked Marinara
SWEET POTATO FRENCH FRIES BASKET
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries served w/ House Ranch. (Add Mike's Hot Honey $1.50)
PAN ROASTED BRUSSELS W/LEMON PARM CHIPS
HOUSE CUT FRENCH FRIES BASKET
Basket of House cut Fries, seasoned with sea salt mix - served w/ketchup or malt vinegar.
HOUSE WINGS
Pound of Smoked Wings 8-9 Jumbo Wings served with House Ranch or Blue Cheese.
BATTERED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS & FF BASKET
HOUSE PULLED BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
House roasted pulled chicken Buffalo dip served w/ house made chips
Black Bean Hummus With House Made Tortilla Chips
Jalapeno Poppers
2 Beef Sliders\cheddar,grilled Onions,CP Sauce
Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
Sauces
SALADS
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Chopped Tomato
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Aged Parmesan Chips, House Baked Ciabatta Croutons. Served with our House Caesar Dressing
Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach , Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Parmesan Chips, Lemon & Local Honey Vinaigrette.
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed Greens, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Chopped Tomato, Feta, Imported Olives, served best with House Oregano Vinaigrette
Make it a Pizza Salad w/Crozet Pizza Crust
South West Chicken Salad
BURGERS & MORE
THE PALERMO / (Our signature Italion Grinder)
Italion Hams, Provolone, Pepperoni, Shredded Lettuce, Roma Tomatos, Shaved Onions, Dukes, House Dressing on a soft Italion Roll w/side of House Cut Fries
BARN BURGER
6 oz Fresh Local Beef, Aged Cheddar. Bibb Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Red Onion, CP Secret Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
HOUSE OF BLUES BURGER
7 oz. Grass Fed Angus, Imported Blue Cheese Crumbles, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Dukes Mayo on a toasted Brioche Roll.
HAMMERJACKS BURGER
6 oz. Local Beef, Aged Cheddar, Hardwood Bacon, Onion, Sweet/Spicy BBQ Sauce, on Grilled Brioche
CONTINENTAL CLUB BURGER
6oz Fresh Local Beef - Cheddar- Avocado - Hardwood Bacon -Fried Egg - House Mayo - Brioche Bun-
BACON PIMENTO CRUNCH BURGER
6 ounces fresh local beef, house pimento cheese, fresh fried onion straws, hardwood bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, dukes mayo served with house cut fries
THE UNION
8 oz Grilled Angus Ribeye, Provolone, Grilled Onions w/ Dukes Mayo on a warm club Roll.
PIZZA'S & CALZONES
Small 12'
12" Create Your Own
12" Special
Pepperoni, locally sourced Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms!
12" Feisty Italian
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, & banana peppers topped fresh basil.
12" Capone
Pick your own base on this traditional style margherita pizza with roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil.
12" Meat Me
Pepperoni and locally sourced ground beef & sausage.
12" Buddhist
White based pizza with sun dried tomatoes, red peppers, mozzarella & feta cheese, topped with fresh basil.
12" Maui
Traditional Hawaiian style pizza made with Virginia ham, pineapple and bacon
12" Pacifica
Roasted red peppers, spinach, Roma tomatoes & fresh garlic.
12" Harvest Moon
White base, oil & herbs with squash, broccoli, red pepper and fresh garlic.
12" Freedom Pie
White based pizza with roasted garlic ricotta, mozzarella, & Romano cheese.
12" Outlaw
Buffalo chicken, onion, jalapeno, cheddar & pepper jack cheese!
12" Southern Thing
BBQ sauce base topped with chicken, bacon, red onions & mozzarella!
12" No Sprout About It
Garlic & oil based pizza with brussels, bacon, onions, & hot honey glaze!
12" Greek
Onion, green pepper, black olives, Roma tomatoes, & feta cheese.
12" The Big Apple
12" Great White
White based pizza with fresh garlic & onion.
12" Hero
Locally sourced Italian sausage, cherry peppers, banana peppers, and fresh garlic.
12" Cheeseburger
Ground beef, bacon, onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
Gluten Free (CYO)
Build your own Gluten Free adventure! All toppings are 1/2 the usual price! *Sadly we can not par bake our Gluten Free crust to finish cooking at home.
12" Uncle Frank
Buffalo chicken tossed in Franks hot sauce with bacon & cheddar cheese!
12" Hittie
Locally source Italian sausage, onions, green & red peppers.
12" Veggie
white based pizza with spinach, fresh garlic, and Roma tomatoes, broccoli, and mushrooms
Crozet Classy
Large 16"
16" Pacifica
Roasted red peppers, spinach, Roma tomatoes & fresh garlic.
16" Feisty Italian
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, & banana peppers topped fresh basil.
16" The Big Apple
16" Buddhist
White based pizza with sun dried tomatoes, red peppers, mozzarella & feta cheese, topped with fresh basil.
16" Capone
Pick your own base on this traditional style margherita pizza with roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil.
16" Harvest Moon
White base, oil & herbs with squash, broccoli, red pepper and fresh garlic.
16" Freedom Pie
White based pizza with roasted garlic ricotta, mozzarella, & Romano cheese.
16" Special
Pepperoni, locally sourced Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms!
16" Greek
Onion, green pepper, black olives, Roma tomatoes, & feta cheese.
16" Maui
Traditional Hawaiian style pizza made with Virginia ham, pineapple and bacon
16" Hero
Locally sourced Italian sausage, cherry peppers, banana peppers, and fresh garlic
16" Great White
White based pizza with fresh garlic & onion.
16" Cheeseburger Pie
Ground beef, bacon, onion cheddar & mozzarella cheese.
16" Hittie
Locally source Italian sausage, onions, green & red peppers.
16" Meat Me In Crozet
Pepperoni and locally sourced ground beef & sausage.
16" No Sprout About It
Garlic & oil based pizza with brussels, bacon, onions, & hot honey glaze!
16" Outlaw
Buffalo chicken, onion, jalapeno, cheddar & pepper jack cheese!
16" Southern Thing
BBQ sauce base topped with chicken, bacon, red onions & mozzarella!
16" Uncle Frank
Buffalo chicken tossed in Franks hot sauce with bacon & cheddar cheese!
16" Veggie
white based pizza with spinach, fresh garlic, and Roma tomatoes, broccoli and mushrooms
16" Create Your Own
Choose your own adventure! (All CYO Pizza's start with red base unless you select white base.)
Half Buddhist
Half Capone
Half Feisty Italian
Half Freedom Pie
Half Great White
Half Greek
Half Harvest Moon
Half Hero
Half Hittie
Half Maui
Half Meat Me
Half No Sprouts About It
Half Outlaw
Half Pacifca
Half Special
Half Veggie
Half Southern Thing
Calzone
Outlaw
Buffalo chicken, red onion, & jalapenos with cheddar and pepper jack cheese.
Meathead
Mozzarella cheese, ground beef, pepperoni & crumbled sausage.
Pacifica Coast
Roasted red pepper, spinach, roma tomatoes, & fresh garlic.
Feisty Spirit
Pepperoni, italian sausage, banana peppers, & basil.
Free Bird
Mozzarella cheese, chicken, onion, red & green peppers.
Plain Jane
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta & roasted garlic.
Gluten Free Pizza
10" GF Big Apple
White Base Sauce - Olive oil - House Herbs Mozzarella - Cheddar- Blue Cheese Crumble- Bacon-Red Onion-Local Apples
10" GF Harvest Moon
Our Signature Fall Pie! White Base Sauce (Olive Oil- House Herbs) Broccoli-Squash-Red Peppers-Fresh Garlic
10" GF Capone
Gluten Free Crust, Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Fresh Basil
10" GF Pacifica
Mozzarella - Garden Tomatoes- Roasted Red Peppers- Fresh Garlic
10" GF No Sprout About It !
White Base Sauce ( Olive Oil House Herbs) Brussels-Bacon-Red Onions-Hot Honey
10" GF Buddhist
Gluten Free Crust, (White base Olive Oil, Garlic) Sun Dried Tomato, Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Feta Cheese
10" GF Feisty Italion
10" Gluten Free Crust Pepperoni, Italion Sausage, Banana Peppers, Fresh Basil
10" GF Freedom Pie
10" Gluten Free Crust White Base (Olive Oil, Fresh Herbs) Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Ricotta, Romano Cheese roasted together!
10" Maui
Red Base Sauce- Mozzarella - Virginia Ham- Hardwood Bacon- Pinapple
10" GF Special
Red Base Sauce- Mozzarella- Pepperoni- House Sausage- Green Peppers- Onions- Mushrooms
10" Hittie
Red Base Sauce- Mozzarella - Italion Sausage- Red - Green Peppers- Onions
10" GF Hero
Red Base Sauce- Mozzarella- Italion Sausage- Cherry Peppers
10" GF Outlaw
Buffalo Sauce Base - Minced Fresh Chicken Breast-Red Onions-Cheddar-PepperJack Cheese- Jalapeño
10" Gluten Free
4 topping Max on Gluten Free Pizza