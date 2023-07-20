Popular Items

16" Create Your Own

$18.00

Choose your own adventure! (All CYO Pizza's start with red base unless you select white base.)

HOUSE WINGS

$16.00

Pound of Smoked Wings 8-9 Jumbo Wings served with House Ranch or Blue Cheese.

12" Create Your Own

$14.00

APPETIZERS & SIDES

Appetizers

HOUSE NACHOS

$12.00Out of stock

House made chips, cheddar, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, black bean corn salsa drizzled w/avocado-cilantro Crema Add house pulled chicken for $3.00

CP BATTERED MOZZARELLA STICKS W/MARINARA

$9.00

Breaded - Fried Fresh Mozzarella with House made slow cooked Marinara

SWEET POTATO FRENCH FRIES BASKET

$8.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries served w/ House Ranch. (Add Mike's Hot Honey $1.50)

PAN ROASTED BRUSSELS W/LEMON PARM CHIPS

$9.00

HOUSE CUT FRENCH FRIES BASKET

$7.50

Basket of House cut Fries, seasoned with sea salt mix - served w/ketchup or malt vinegar.

BATTERED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS & FF BASKET

$14.00

HOUSE PULLED BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$12.00Out of stock

House roasted pulled chicken Buffalo dip served w/ house made chips

Black Bean Hummus With House Made Tortilla Chips

$12.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

2 Beef Sliders\cheddar,grilled Onions,CP Sauce

$12.00Out of stock

Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$7.00Out of stock

Sauces

Ranch

$2.00

Marinara

$1.50

Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Blue Cheese

$1.50

BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Hot Honey

$3.00

House Spicy Honey Mustard

$1.00

SALADS

Garden Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Chopped Tomato

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp Romaine Hearts, Aged Parmesan Chips, House Baked Ciabatta Croutons. Served with our House Caesar Dressing

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Baby Spinach , Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Parmesan Chips, Lemon & Local Honey Vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Chopped Tomato, Feta, Imported Olives, served best with House Oregano Vinaigrette

Make it a Pizza Salad w/Crozet Pizza Crust

$5.00

South West Chicken Salad

$14.00Out of stock

BURGERS & MORE

All of our burgers & hot sandwiches are served with fresh fries!

THE PALERMO / (Our signature Italion Grinder)

$14.00

Italion Hams, Provolone, Pepperoni, Shredded Lettuce, Roma Tomatos, Shaved Onions, Dukes, House Dressing on a soft Italion Roll w/side of House Cut Fries

BARN BURGER

$14.00

6 oz Fresh Local Beef, Aged Cheddar. Bibb Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Red Onion, CP Secret Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

HOUSE OF BLUES BURGER

$15.00

7 oz. Grass Fed Angus, Imported Blue Cheese Crumbles, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Dukes Mayo on a toasted Brioche Roll.

HAMMERJACKS BURGER

$15.00

6 oz. Local Beef, Aged Cheddar, Hardwood Bacon, Onion, Sweet/Spicy BBQ Sauce, on Grilled Brioche

CONTINENTAL CLUB BURGER

$16.00

6oz Fresh Local Beef - Cheddar- Avocado - Hardwood Bacon -Fried Egg - House Mayo - Brioche Bun-

BACON PIMENTO CRUNCH BURGER

$16.00

6 ounces fresh local beef, house pimento cheese, fresh fried onion straws, hardwood bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, dukes mayo served with house cut fries

THE UNION

$15.00

8 oz Grilled Angus Ribeye, Provolone, Grilled Onions w/ Dukes Mayo on a warm club Roll.

PIZZA'S & CALZONES

Small 12'

Every Pizza is Made with our Red Base Sauce, with the exception of some our House Favorite Specality Pies.

12" Create Your Own

$14.00

12" Special

$24.00

Pepperoni, locally sourced Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms!

12" Feisty Italian

$24.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, & banana peppers topped fresh basil.

12" Capone

$22.00

Pick your own base on this traditional style margherita pizza with roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil.

12" Meat Me

$23.00

Pepperoni and locally sourced ground beef & sausage.

12" Buddhist

$24.00

White based pizza with sun dried tomatoes, red peppers, mozzarella & feta cheese, topped with fresh basil.

12" Maui

$22.00

Traditional Hawaiian style pizza made with Virginia ham, pineapple and bacon

12" Pacifica

$23.00

Roasted red peppers, spinach, Roma tomatoes & fresh garlic.

12" Harvest Moon

$23.00

White base, oil & herbs with squash, broccoli, red pepper and fresh garlic.

12" Freedom Pie

$22.00

White based pizza with roasted garlic ricotta, mozzarella, & Romano cheese.

12" Outlaw

$23.00

Buffalo chicken, onion, jalapeno, cheddar & pepper jack cheese!

12" Southern Thing

$23.00

BBQ sauce base topped with chicken, bacon, red onions & mozzarella!

12" No Sprout About It

$22.00

Garlic & oil based pizza with brussels, bacon, onions, & hot honey glaze!

12" Greek

$24.00

Onion, green pepper, black olives, Roma tomatoes, & feta cheese.

12" The Big Apple

$24.00Out of stock

12" Great White

$20.00

White based pizza with fresh garlic & onion.

12" Hero

$22.00

Locally sourced Italian sausage, cherry peppers, banana peppers, and fresh garlic.

12" Cheeseburger

$23.00

Ground beef, bacon, onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

Gluten Free (CYO)

$15.00

Build your own Gluten Free adventure! All toppings are 1/2 the usual price! *Sadly we can not par bake our Gluten Free crust to finish cooking at home.

12" Uncle Frank

$23.00

Buffalo chicken tossed in Franks hot sauce with bacon & cheddar cheese!

12" Hittie

$23.00

Locally source Italian sausage, onions, green & red peppers.

12" Veggie

$24.00

white based pizza with spinach, fresh garlic, and Roma tomatoes, broccoli, and mushrooms

Crozet Classy

$16.00

Large 16"

Every Pizza is Made with our Red Base Sauce, with the exception of some our House Favorite Specality Pies.

16" Pacifica

$27.00

Roasted red peppers, spinach, Roma tomatoes & fresh garlic.

16" Feisty Italian

$28.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, & banana peppers topped fresh basil.

16" The Big Apple

$28.00Out of stock

16" Buddhist

$28.00

White based pizza with sun dried tomatoes, red peppers, mozzarella & feta cheese, topped with fresh basil.

16" Capone

$27.00

Pick your own base on this traditional style margherita pizza with roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil.

16" Harvest Moon

$27.00

White base, oil & herbs with squash, broccoli, red pepper and fresh garlic.

16" Freedom Pie

$26.00

White based pizza with roasted garlic ricotta, mozzarella, & Romano cheese.

16" Special

$28.00

Pepperoni, locally sourced Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms!

16" Greek

$28.00

Onion, green pepper, black olives, Roma tomatoes, & feta cheese.

16" Maui

$26.00

Traditional Hawaiian style pizza made with Virginia ham, pineapple and bacon

16" Hero

$26.00

Locally sourced Italian sausage, cherry peppers, banana peppers, and fresh garlic

16" Great White

$24.00

White based pizza with fresh garlic & onion.

16" Cheeseburger Pie

$26.00

Ground beef, bacon, onion cheddar & mozzarella cheese.

16" Hittie

$27.00

Locally source Italian sausage, onions, green & red peppers.

16" Meat Me In Crozet

$26.00

Pepperoni and locally sourced ground beef & sausage.

16" No Sprout About It

$26.00

Garlic & oil based pizza with brussels, bacon, onions, & hot honey glaze!

16" Outlaw

$27.00

Buffalo chicken, onion, jalapeno, cheddar & pepper jack cheese!

16" Southern Thing

$27.00

BBQ sauce base topped with chicken, bacon, red onions & mozzarella!

16" Uncle Frank

$27.00

Buffalo chicken tossed in Franks hot sauce with bacon & cheddar cheese!

16" Veggie

$27.00

white based pizza with spinach, fresh garlic, and Roma tomatoes, broccoli and mushrooms

16" Create Your Own

$18.00

Choose your own adventure! (All CYO Pizza's start with red base unless you select white base.)

Half Buddhist

$16.00

Half Capone

$15.00

Half Feisty Italian

$16.00

Half Freedom Pie

$15.00

Half Great White

$14.00

Half Greek

$16.00

Half Harvest Moon

$15.00

Half Hero

$15.00

Half Hittie

$15.00

Half Maui

$15.00

Half Meat Me

$15.00

Half No Sprouts About It

$15.00

Half Outlaw

$15.00

Half Pacifca

$15.00

Half Special

$16.00

Half Veggie

$15.00

Half Southern Thing

$16.00

Calzone

Our calzones are something special; they just take a little longer and are served up with a side of our house-made marinara!

Outlaw

$17.00

Buffalo chicken, red onion, & jalapenos with cheddar and pepper jack cheese.

Meathead

$17.00

Mozzarella cheese, ground beef, pepperoni & crumbled sausage.

Pacifica Coast

$17.00

Roasted red pepper, spinach, roma tomatoes, & fresh garlic.

Feisty Spirit

$17.00

Pepperoni, italian sausage, banana peppers, & basil.

Free Bird

$17.00

Mozzarella cheese, chicken, onion, red & green peppers.

Plain Jane

$15.00

Mozzarella cheese, ricotta & roasted garlic.

Gluten Free Pizza

10" GF Big Apple

$19.00Out of stock

White Base Sauce - Olive oil - House Herbs Mozzarella - Cheddar- Blue Cheese Crumble- Bacon-Red Onion-Local Apples

10" GF Harvest Moon

$19.00

Our Signature Fall Pie! White Base Sauce (Olive Oil- House Herbs) Broccoli-Squash-Red Peppers-Fresh Garlic

10" GF Capone

$18.00

Gluten Free Crust, Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Fresh Basil

10" GF Pacifica

$18.00

Mozzarella - Garden Tomatoes- Roasted Red Peppers- Fresh Garlic

10" GF No Sprout About It !

$18.00

White Base Sauce ( Olive Oil House Herbs) Brussels-Bacon-Red Onions-Hot Honey

10" GF Buddhist

$18.00

Gluten Free Crust, (White base Olive Oil, Garlic) Sun Dried Tomato, Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Feta Cheese

10" GF Feisty Italion

$18.00

10" Gluten Free Crust Pepperoni, Italion Sausage, Banana Peppers, Fresh Basil

10" GF Freedom Pie

$18.00

10" Gluten Free Crust White Base (Olive Oil, Fresh Herbs) Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Ricotta, Romano Cheese roasted together!

10" Maui

$19.00

Red Base Sauce- Mozzarella - Virginia Ham- Hardwood Bacon- Pinapple

10" GF Special

$19.00

Red Base Sauce- Mozzarella- Pepperoni- House Sausage- Green Peppers- Onions- Mushrooms

10" Hittie

$18.00

Red Base Sauce- Mozzarella - Italion Sausage- Red - Green Peppers- Onions

10" GF Hero

$18.00

Red Base Sauce- Mozzarella- Italion Sausage- Cherry Peppers

10" GF Outlaw

$19.00

Buffalo Sauce Base - Minced Fresh Chicken Breast-Red Onions-Cheddar-PepperJack Cheese- Jalapeño

10" Gluten Free

$15.00

4 topping Max on Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Crozet Classy

$15.00

DESSERTS / BEVERAGES

N/A Beverages

Smart Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Aha Pom Blueberry Sparkling Water

$3.00

Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.00Out of stock

Open Water\Sparkling Water

$2.50Out of stock

Deer Park Water

$1.00

DESSERTS

Mixed Berry Cake

$8.00Out of stock

PeanutButter Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Deluxe Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream Sanwich

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Coconot Cloud Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Brownie Cookie, Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate Cake pieces and Chocolate Frosting Swirl Ice Cream Sammy

ICE CREAM SAMMIES - Blackout Brownie

$6.00

ICE CREAM SAMMIES- Banana Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

ICE CREAM SAMMIES - Cookie Monster

$6.00Out of stock

CARROT CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE OVERLOAD CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

PEANT BUTTER EXPLOSION CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

COCONUT CLOUD CAKE

$8.00

MIXED BERRY CAKE

$8.00