Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar
PIZZA
SML
SML Create Your Own
classic cheese pizza, customizable + toppings
SML Cheese
Easy, simply cheesy
SML Pepperoni
SML 747
white base, ricotta, roasted garlic, romano
SML Big Yang
garlic base, chicken, bacon, cheddar, ghost pepper jack, spicy ranch
SML Buddhist
white base, red pepper, feta, basil, sun-dried tomato
SML Capone
tomato, basil, fresh mozz, extra virgin olive oil
SML Carnivore
pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatball
SML Emerald
pesto, tomato, artichoke hearts, romano
SML Feisty Italian
pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana pepper, basil
SML Fun Guy
garlic base, mushroom, caramelized onion, shaved parmesan, basil
SML Maui
ham, bacon, pineapple
SML Outlaw
buffalo chicken, ghost pepper jack, cheddar, red onion, jalapeño
SML Southern Thing
BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion
SML Special
pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, green pepper
SML Veggie
spinach, tomato, fresh garlic
SML Greened Out
SML Scamp
FOOD
Wings
Appetizers
Garlic Knots
tossed in garlic sauce and dusted with romano cheese, side of marinara
Cheesy Knots
garlic knots stuffed with mozzarella! w/ side of marinara
Pepperoni Knots
Jonny's Knots
garlic knots stuffed with jalapeños, bacon and cheddar cheese! w/ side of our famous ranch
Buddha Belly
cheesy bread with marinara, garlic, + ranch dipping sauces
Buffalo Belly
spicy cheesy bread, garlic sauce base, cheddar, ghost pepper jack, with sides of jalapeño ranch, hot sauce, and blue cheese
Hummus Plate
spiced hummus blended with sundried tomatoes side of sliced carrot, cucumber, and tortilla chips
Focaccia + Beer Cheese
melty cheddar + ghost pepper jack blended with Satan's Pony lager, house foccacia brushed with garlic oil
Spinach Artichoke Dip
creamy herbed garlic spread served hot with fresh tortilla chips and topped with shaved parmesan
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread + Cheese
Salads
Hoagies
Chicken Parm
chicken, house marinara, mozzarella, shaved parm, grated romano
Meatball Parm
meatball, house marinara, mozarella, shaved parm, grated romano
Veggie Parm
onion, bell peppers, mushroom, spinach, house marinara, mozarella, shaved parm, grated romano
BBQ Chicken
BBQ chicken, bacon, mozzarella, red onion
Yummus
spiced hummus, romaine, red onion, cucumber, carrot, pickled slaw, kalamata olive
Buffalo Chicken
buffalo chicken, ghost pepper jack, cheddar, red onion, jalapeño ranch
Pesto Chicken
Summer Wrap
Caesar Wrap
Calzones
Veghead
spinach, tomato, ricotta, roasted garlic, side of marinara
Meathead
pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatball, ricotta, side of marinara
747 Calzone
ricotta, roasted garlic, side of marinara
Buffalo Chicken
bufallo chicken, caramelized onion, cheddar, ghost pepper jack, side of blue cheese
Cheese Calzone
Start with mozzarella as your palette and Create your own calzone!