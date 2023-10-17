Save 15% on your entire order
ILOVEZA
Copied!
Save 15% on your entire order
ILOVEZA
Copied!

PIZZA

SML

4 Slices, 10"
SML Create Your Own

SML Create Your Own

$9.00

classic cheese pizza, customizable + toppings

SML Cheese

SML Cheese

$9.00

Easy, simply cheesy

SML Pepperoni

SML Pepperoni

$10.50
SML 747

SML 747

$12.00

white base, ricotta, roasted garlic, romano

SML Big Yang

SML Big Yang

$13.00

garlic base, chicken, bacon, cheddar, ghost pepper jack, spicy ranch

SML Buddhist

SML Buddhist

$13.00

white base, red pepper, feta, basil, sun-dried tomato

SML Capone

SML Capone

$13.00

tomato, basil, fresh mozz, extra virgin olive oil

SML Carnivore

SML Carnivore

$13.00

pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatball

SML Emerald

SML Emerald

$13.00

pesto, tomato, artichoke hearts, romano

SML Feisty Italian

SML Feisty Italian

$13.00

pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana pepper, basil

SML Fun Guy

SML Fun Guy

$13.00

garlic base, mushroom, caramelized onion, shaved parmesan, basil

SML Maui

SML Maui

$13.00

ham, bacon, pineapple

SML Outlaw

SML Outlaw

$13.00

buffalo chicken, ghost pepper jack, cheddar, red onion, jalapeño

SML Southern Thing

SML Southern Thing

$13.00

BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion

SML Special

SML Special

$13.00

pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, green pepper

SML Veggie

SML Veggie

$12.00

spinach, tomato, fresh garlic

SML Greened Out

$13.00

SML Scamp

$13.00

MED

6 Slices, 14"
MED Create Your Own

MED Create Your Own

$13.00

Classic cheese pizza. Customizable + toppings

MED Cheese

MED Cheese

$13.00

Easy, simply cheesy

MED Pepperoni

MED Pepperoni

$14.75
MED 747

MED 747

$19.00

white base, ricotta, roasted garlic, romano

MED Big Yang

MED Big Yang

$21.00

garlic base, chicken, bacon, cheddar, ghost pepper jack, spicy ranch

MED Buddhist

MED Buddhist

$20.00

white base, red pepper, feta, basil, sun-dried tomato

MED Capone

MED Capone

$20.00

tomato, basil, fresh mozz, extra virgin olive oil

MED Carnivore

MED Carnivore

$20.00

pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatball

MED Emerald

MED Emerald

$20.00

pesto, tomato, artichoke hearts, romano

MED Feisty Italian

MED Feisty Italian

$20.00

pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana pepper, basil

MED Fun Guy

MED Fun Guy

$20.00

garlic base, mushroom, caramelized onion, shaved parmesan, basil

MED Maui

MED Maui

$20.00

ham, bacon, pineapple

MED Outlaw

MED Outlaw

$20.00

buffalo chicken, ghost pepper jack, cheddar, red onion, jalapeño

MED Southern Thing

MED Southern Thing

$20.00

BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion

MED Special

MED Special

$21.00

pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, green pepper

MED Veggie

MED Veggie

$19.00

spinach, tomato, fresh garlic

MED Greened Out

$20.00

MED Scamp

$20.00

LRG

8 Slices, 16"
LRG Create Your Own

LRG Create Your Own

$16.00

Classic cheese pizza. Customizable + toppings

LRG Cheese

LRG Cheese

$16.00

Easy, simply cheesy

LRG Pepperoni

LRG Pepperoni

$18.00
LRG 747

LRG 747

$24.00

white base, ricotta, roasted garlic, romano

LRG Big Yang

LRG Big Yang

$28.00

garlic base, chicken, bacon, cheddar, ghost pepper jack, jalapeño ranch

LRG Buddhist

LRG Buddhist

$27.00

white base, red pepper, feta, basil, sun-dried tomato

LRG Capone

LRG Capone

$25.00

tomato, basil, fresh mozz, extra virgin olive oil

LRG Carnivore

LRG Carnivore

$27.00

pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatball

LRG Emerald

LRG Emerald

$25.00

pesto, tomato, artichoke hearts, romano

LRG Feisty Italian

LRG Feisty Italian

$27.00

pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana pepper, basil

LRG Fun Guy

LRG Fun Guy

$27.00

garlic base, mushroom, caramelized onion, shaved parmesan, basil

LRG Maui

LRG Maui

$27.00

ham, bacon, pineapple

LRG Outlaw

LRG Outlaw

$27.00

buffalo chicken, ghost pepper jack, cheddar, red onion, jalapeño

LRG Southern Thing

LRG Southern Thing

$27.00

BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion

LRG Special

LRG Special

$28.00

pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, green pepper

LRG Veggie

LRG Veggie

$24.00

spinach, tomato, fresh garlic

LRG Greened Out

$27.00

LRG Scamp

$27.00

FOOD

Wings

8 PC Wings

8 PC Wings

$13.00Out of stock

Dry-rub marinated, hickory smoked, fall-off-the-bone wings. Your choice of sauces, served with celery in the side.

20 PC Wings

20 PC Wings

$27.00Out of stock

Dry-rub marinated, hickory smoked, fall-off-the-bone wings. Your choice of sauces, served with celery in the side.

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.50

tossed in garlic sauce and dusted with romano cheese, side of marinara

Cheesy Knots

Cheesy Knots

$7.50

garlic knots stuffed with mozzarella! w/ side of marinara

Pepperoni Knots

$7.50

Jonny's Knots

$8.50

garlic knots stuffed with jalapeños, bacon and cheddar cheese! w/ side of our famous ranch

Buddha Belly

Buddha Belly

$11.50

cheesy bread with marinara, garlic, + ranch dipping sauces

Buffalo Belly

Buffalo Belly

$11.50

spicy cheesy bread, garlic sauce base, cheddar, ghost pepper jack, with sides of jalapeño ranch, hot sauce, and blue cheese

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$7.00

spiced hummus blended with sundried tomatoes side of sliced carrot, cucumber, and tortilla chips

Focaccia + Beer Cheese

Focaccia + Beer Cheese

$9.00

melty cheddar + ghost pepper jack blended with Satan's Pony lager, house foccacia brushed with garlic oil

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.00

creamy herbed garlic spread served hot with fresh tortilla chips and topped with shaved parmesan

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Garlic Bread + Cheese

$4.50

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$9.00

romaine, shaved parm, grated romano, croutons, house caesar dressing

Greek

Greek

$10.00

romaine, red onion, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olive, feta, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette

Side

Side

$4.00

romaine, red onion, cucumber, tomato

Side Ceasar

$6.00

Hoagies

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$13.50

chicken, house marinara, mozzarella, shaved parm, grated romano

Meatball Parm

Meatball Parm

$13.50

meatball, house marinara, mozarella, shaved parm, grated romano

Veggie Parm

$12.50

onion, bell peppers, mushroom, spinach, house marinara, mozarella, shaved parm, grated romano

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$13.50

BBQ chicken, bacon, mozzarella, red onion

Yummus

Yummus

$13.00

spiced hummus, romaine, red onion, cucumber, carrot, pickled slaw, kalamata olive

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$13.50

buffalo chicken, ghost pepper jack, cheddar, red onion, jalapeño ranch

Pesto Chicken

$13.50Out of stock

Summer Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Calzones

Veghead

Veghead

$12.00

spinach, tomato, ricotta, roasted garlic, side of marinara

Meathead

Meathead

$13.00

pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatball, ricotta, side of marinara

747 Calzone

$11.00

ricotta, roasted garlic, side of marinara

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

bufallo chicken, caramelized onion, cheddar, ghost pepper jack, side of blue cheese

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$9.00

Start with mozzarella as your palette and Create your own calzone!

Sides

Dipping Sauce

Dipping Sauce

$1.00

housemade sauces for your crust

Beer Cheese

$3.00

Satan's Pony Ale, cheddar and ghost pepper jack

Foccacia

$6.00

baked in olive oil, salted crust, brushed with herbed garlic oil

Sea Salt Chips

$2.00

BBQ Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Salt & Vinegar

$2.00Out of stock

Dessert

Strawberry Nutella Pie

Strawberry Nutella Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Nutella spread, sliced strawberry, powdered sugar atop our lightly baked pizza dough

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Chocolate caramel brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, + maraschino cherry

RETAIL

MERCHANDISE

Charcoal T-Shirt

Charcoal T-Shirt

$20.00

Unisex. Available in S, M, L, XL, & 2XL

"Crozet All Day" Tie Dyed T-Shirt

"Crozet All Day" Tie Dyed T-Shirt

$20.00

Unisex. Available in S, M, L, XL

Hoodies

Hoodies

$40.00

Unisex. S, M, L Available. (XL on back order)

Koozie

Koozie

$3.00
Sticker

Sticker

$0.25

TICKETS

Table Ticket

$20.00