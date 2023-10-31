Enjoy Chicago-inspired cuisine.
Cruise Control Kitchen and Cellar
Food
Sandwiches
Red Hots
Flatbread
- Flatbread flight$20.00
Pick any three sampler size flatbread
- Figgy$17.00
Fig spread, prosciutto, brie
- AL$17.00
- Zeus$17.00
Gyro meat, tzatziki, tomato, cucmber, feta, green chile, hummus
- Swerski$17.00
Italian beef, giardeneria, provalone, tomato sauce
- Stallion$16.00
Nduja, provolone, red pepper flakes, onion, pepperoncini
- Manny$16.00
Boards
Salad
Soup
Shareable
Dessert
Retail
Retail food
