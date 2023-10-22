Skip to Main content
Crumbly Cafe & Bakery UES 1729 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10128
Crumbly Cafe & Bakery UES 1729 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10128
Hot Coffee & Drinks
Cold Specials
Hot Coffee & Drinks
Dirty Chai Latte
$5.75+
Caramel Caffe Latte
$5.00+
Matcha Latte
$5.50+
Chai Latte
$4.50+
Hot Chocolate
$4.00+
Hot Tea
$3.50+
Cappuccino
$4.00+
Caffe Americano
$3.50+
Caffe Mocha
$4.75+
Caffe Latte
$4.50+
Salted Caramel Latte
$5.00+
Espresso
$3.25+
Filtered Coffee
$2.95+
Caffe Macchiato
$3.95+
Cold Specials
Iced Americano
$3.95+
Iced Chai Latte
$5.00+
Iced Matcha Latte
$6.00+
Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew
$5.25+
Iced Coffee
$3.75+
Iced Tea
$3.35+
Iced Cappuccino
$4.50+
Iced Caffe Latte
$4.75+
Iced Caffe Mocha
$5.40+
Cold Brew
$4.75+
Cold Brew Aria
$4.75+
Crumbly Cafe & Bakery UES 1729 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10128 Location and Ordering Hours
(917) 388-3009
1729 2nd Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10128
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 8AM
All hours
