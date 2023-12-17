2x points now for loyalty members
Crunchik'n Philadelphia Center City
Crunchik'n Food
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Combo Meals
Ricebowls
- Make Your Own Bowl$5.95
- Popcorn Chicken Ricebowl$11.50
popcorn chicken, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles
- Bulgogi Beef Ricebowl$11.55
bulgogi beef, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles
- Grilled Chicken Ricebowl$9.95
grilled chicken, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles
- Spicy Pork Ricebowl$9.95
spicy pork, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles
- Popcorn Tofu Ricebowl$9.95
popcorn tofu, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles
Korean Fried Chicken
- Popcorn Chicken Small (10)$9.95
- Popcorn Chicken Medium (15)$14.90
- Popcorn Chicken Large (20)$18.95
- Wings Small (5)$9.95
- Wings Medium (8)$15.50
- Wings Large (10)$16.95
- Small Tenders (5)$9.95
- Medium Tenders (8)$15.50
- Large Tenders (10)$16.95
- Half Chicken Fried (1.5 lb)$14.50Out of stock
- Whole Chicken Fried (3 lb)$26.50Out of stock
- Popcorn Tofu Small$8.50
15 tofu nuggets
- Popcorn Tofu Medium$13.95
- Popcorn Tofu Large$16.95
30 tofu nuggets
Crunch Dogs
Dumplings
Noodles
Small Dishes
- Tteokkbokki$9.95
Spicy rice cakes! (Does contain beef)
- Crunchball Beef$4.00Out of stock
Korean style rice ball with beef. One per order.
- Crunchball Veggie$3.75
Korean style rice ball with veggies. One per order.
- French Fries$4.25+
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.25+
- Kimchi Cheese Fries$7.95+
- Kimchi$2.50
- White Rice$2.00
- Chicken Sauce$1.50
Party Menu
Crunch Boxes
Party Boxes
- Party box popcorn$51.00+
Small - 60 nuggets Medium - 100 nuggets Large - 150 nuggets If out of stock, please call the store to place an order ahead of time 267-886-9373
- Party box wings$49.00+
Small - 30 Wings Medium - 50 Wings (Need an hour notice) Large - 75 Wings (Need an hour notice) If out of stock, please call the store to place an order ahead of time 267-886-9373
- Party Box Tenders$50.00+
Small - 30 Tenders Medium - 50 Tenders (Need an hour notice) Large - 75 Tenders (Need an hour notice) If out of stock, please call the store to place an order ahead of time 267-886-9373
- Party box dumplings$40.00+
Small - 30 dumplings Medium - 50 dumplings Large - 75 dumplings If out of stock, please call the store to place an order ahead of time 267-886-9373
- Half Tray Japchae Veggie$39.00
If out of stock, please call the store to place an order ahead of time 267-886-9373
- Half Tray Japchae Beef$49.00
If out of stock, please call the store to place an order ahead of time 267-886-9373
- Veggie Crunchball (10)$35.00
If out of stock, please call the store to place an order ahead of time 267-886-9373
- Beef Crunchball (10)$38.00
If out of stock, please call the store to place an order ahead of time 267-886-9373
Drinks
Bottled Drinks
- Water$1.50
- Coke 20oz$2.50
- Diet Coke 20oz$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Barqs Rootbeer$2.50Out of stock
- Powerade Yellow$2.95
- Powerade Red$2.95
- Powerade Blue$2.50
- Coke Can$1.25Out of stock
- Diet Coke Can$1.25Out of stock
- Coke Zero Can$1.25Out of stock
- Sprite Can$1.25Out of stock
- Pepsi Can$1.25Out of stock
- Ginger Ale Can$1.25Out of stock
- CD Ginger Ale Can$1.25Out of stock
- 7 Up Can$1.25Out of stock
- Mountain Dew Can$1.25Out of stock
- Starry Can$1.25Out of stock
- Diet Pepsi Can$1.25Out of stock
- Rise Orange$2.75
- Lemonade Zero$2.75
- Acai Berry Zero$2.75
- San Pellegrino Water$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Gold Peak Zero$2.50Out of stock
- Gold Peak Tea$2.50Out of stock
- Brisk 20ozOut of stock
- Starbucks Caramel$2.75Out of stock
- Starbucks Mocha$2.75Out of stock
- Red$2.70Out of stock
- Yellow$2.70Out of stock
- Blue$2.70Out of stock
- Orange$2.70Out of stock