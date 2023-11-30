Your Order Will Be Ready For Pickup at the Trailer! More
Crunchwerks Food Trailer Located Outside Today!
Crunches
- OG Crunch$10.00+
House Seasoned Ground Beef Or House Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, House Traditional Salsa, Sour Cream, Fresh Queso, & Crispy Tostadas Wrapped In A Grilled Flour Tortilla.
- The Barbacoa Crunch$12.00+
Tender Shredded Beef Braised With Stout And Coffee, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Corn Salsa, Avocado Ranch, Fresh Queso, & Crispy Tostadas Wrapped In A Grilled Flour Tortilla.
- Chicken Crunch$12.00+
Ancho-Braised Shredded Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Mango Salsa, Avocado Ranch, Fresh Queso, & Crispy Tostadas, Wrapped In A Grilled Flour Tortilla.
- Vegan Crunch$10.00+
House Black Beans, Fresh Vegan Queso, Shredded Lettuce, House Traditional Salsa, Vegan Sour Cream, Shredded Vegan Cheese, & Crispy Tostadas Wrapped In A Grilled Flour Tortilla.
The Walking Taco
Chips and Dips
