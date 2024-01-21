Crunchy's The Kosher Chicken Spot
Bunch of Crunch
Wings and Things
Sandwiches
- Asian Sweet Chili Chicken$15.99
- Corn Flake Chicken$15.99
Corn flake coated chicken breast on a toasted bun, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles with homemade Garlic Mayo Dressing
- KFC Sandwhich$15.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwhich$15.99
Choice of sauce and veggie
- Lemon Pepper Chicken$15.99
Choice of sauce and veggie
- Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwhich$15.99
- Pastrami Sandwhich$21.99
Smoked Pastrami in a Baguette with deli mustard and fried onions
- Hot Dogs$8.99
Specialty Sandwhiches
- Crunchys Special$18.99
Breaded Chicken in a Bun with crunchy pastrami, lettuce, deli pickles topped with Crunchys Sauce
- Eli's Special Sandwhich$16.99
Breaded Chicken in your choice of bread topped off with house made coleslaw, deli pickles topped with Asian Sauce
- Triple Onion BBQ Sandwhich$16.99
Breaded Chicken in a bun loaded with sauteed onion, pickled onions and red onions topped off with a drizzle of our homemade BBQ sauce
Snack Box
Salads
Drinks
Sauces On The Side
Wraps
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$16.00
Seasoned Chicken grilled to perfection wrapped with lettuce tomato sauteed onion Garlic mayo dressing
- Fried Chicken Wrap$16.00
Fried Chicken Wrap with lettuce tomato pickles and crunchys sauce on top
- Spicy Chicken Wrap$16.00
A spicy crunchy chicken cutlet, topped with pickles, pickled Onions , topped with garlic Mayo