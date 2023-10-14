Crush Yard Mount Pleasant, SC
Apps
Crabby Fries
Northeastern Crabby Fries seasoned with old bay. Served with house-made Holy City Pilsner beer cheese
Drop Spin Shrimp
Crispy fried domestic shrimp served with our signature spin sauce and garnished with scallions.
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Deep-fried crispy Brussels sprouts with a whole grain Dijon mustard and shallot vinaigrette
Fried SC Pimento Cheese Fritters
house-made SC pimento cheese served with a fresh-made green tomato and peppadew pepper relish
Mini Corn Dog Skewers
With spicy dijon and clover honey
Pretzel Bites
Scratch made from Pauley's Island, SC served with house-made Holy City Pilsner beer cheese.
Smoked & Spicy Seasoned Mixed Nuts
Warm nuts, Smokey and rich with a touch of heat
Smoked & Spicy Wings
Smoked dry rub chicken wings, sriracha honey, house-made Clemson blue-cheese dressing, celery sticks
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Loaded sweet potato waffle fries with sriracha honey, scallions, and parmesan
Sandwiches
Buffalo Style Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Fried or grilled chicken cutlet dressed in a Buffalo sauce, Clemson blue cheese dressing, lettuce, and sliced tomato. Served on a fresh hoagie roll.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken tossed with diced celery, sliced red grapes, pecans, and special dressing. Served with shredded romaine lettuce.
Crush Burger
Schweid and Sons certified brisket and Chuck short rib 6 oz beef patty, with your choice of Holy City beer cheese or pimento cheese, Cholula aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served on a brioche bun.
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
House-made San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan breaded eggplant. Served on a toasted hoagie roll.
Fried Cod Sandwich
Shredded lettuce, tomato, caper, and dill aioli
Katsu Style Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
With sriracha aioli and asian slaw
Turkey Joe
Slow cooked ground turkey sloppy joe mix with your choice of Holy City beer cheese or pimento cheese. Served on a hoagie roll
Salads
Buffalo Chopped Salad
Chopped romaine hearts, Clemson SC blue cheese dressing, fresh tomato, peppadew peppers, spicy tobacco onions
Kale Salad
Kale, quinoa, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, tart lemon tahini dressing
Ponzu Punch Salad
Chopped Napa cabbage, bok choy, purple cabbage, radish seed, roasted cashew, crispy cellophane noodles, and a ponzu soy dressing
Fiery Fiesta Salad
Chopped romaine hearts, grilled silver queen sweet corn, creamy avocado, fresh tomato, queso fresco, black beans, crush cilantro lime dressing, seasoned tortilla chips, spicy pepitas
For the Kids
Grilled Cheese
Two slices of Texas Toast with American cheese grilled to golden perfection, served with crinkle fries.
Child Hotdog
Grilled hotdog on a warm hotdog bun served with crinkle fries.
PB&J
Peanut butter with strawberry jelly served on white wheat sliced bread, served with crinkle fries.
Child Corn Dog
Three mini corn dog skewers served with crinkle fries.