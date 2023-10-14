Apps

Crabby Fries

$7.00+

Northeastern Crabby Fries seasoned with old bay. Served with house-made Holy City Pilsner beer cheese

Drop Spin Shrimp

$15.00

Crispy fried domestic shrimp served with our signature spin sauce and garnished with scallions.

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Deep-fried crispy Brussels sprouts with a whole grain Dijon mustard and shallot vinaigrette

Fried SC Pimento Cheese Fritters

$9.00

house-made SC pimento cheese served with a fresh-made green tomato and peppadew pepper relish

Mini Corn Dog Skewers

$10.00

With spicy dijon and clover honey

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Scratch made from Pauley's Island, SC served with house-made Holy City Pilsner beer cheese.

Smoked & Spicy Seasoned Mixed Nuts

$10.00

Warm nuts, Smokey and rich with a touch of heat

Smoked & Spicy Wings

$15.00

Smoked dry rub chicken wings, sriracha honey, house-made Clemson blue-cheese dressing, celery sticks

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$7.00+

Loaded sweet potato waffle fries with sriracha honey, scallions, and parmesan

Sandwiches

Buffalo Style Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$14.00

Fried or grilled chicken cutlet dressed in a Buffalo sauce, Clemson blue cheese dressing, lettuce, and sliced tomato. Served on a fresh hoagie roll.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken tossed with diced celery, sliced red grapes, pecans, and special dressing. Served with shredded romaine lettuce.

Crush Burger

$16.00

Schweid and Sons certified brisket and Chuck short rib 6 oz beef patty, with your choice of Holy City beer cheese or pimento cheese, Cholula aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served on a brioche bun.

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

House-made San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan breaded eggplant. Served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Fried Cod Sandwich

$16.00

Shredded lettuce, tomato, caper, and dill aioli

Katsu Style Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$14.00

With sriracha aioli and asian slaw

Turkey Joe

$10.00

Slow cooked ground turkey sloppy joe mix with your choice of Holy City beer cheese or pimento cheese. Served on a hoagie roll

Salads

Buffalo Chopped Salad

$8.00+

Chopped romaine hearts, Clemson SC blue cheese dressing, fresh tomato, peppadew peppers, spicy tobacco onions

Kale Salad

$7.00+

Kale, quinoa, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, tart lemon tahini dressing

Ponzu Punch Salad

$7.00+

Chopped Napa cabbage, bok choy, purple cabbage, radish seed, roasted cashew, crispy cellophane noodles, and a ponzu soy dressing

Fiery Fiesta Salad

$9.00+

Chopped romaine hearts, grilled silver queen sweet corn, creamy avocado, fresh tomato, queso fresco, black beans, crush cilantro lime dressing, seasoned tortilla chips, spicy pepitas

For the Kids

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Two slices of Texas Toast with American cheese grilled to golden perfection, served with crinkle fries.

Child Hotdog

$8.00

Grilled hotdog on a warm hotdog bun served with crinkle fries.

PB&J

$8.00

Peanut butter with strawberry jelly served on white wheat sliced bread, served with crinkle fries.

Child Corn Dog

$8.00

Three mini corn dog skewers served with crinkle fries.

Desserts

Housemade Cotton Candy

$7.00
Housemade Fruit Tart

$10.00
Mini Elephant Ears

$8.00