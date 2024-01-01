Crust & Craft Greenville C&C Greenville, SC
Starters
- C&C Wings$14.00
Choice of : buffalo or parmesan
- McDoDoughs$9.00
Cheesy dough knots in garlic sauce with red sauce for dipping
- Spin Dip$11.00
Creamy and savory, served with pita for dipping.
- Toasted Ravioli$10.00
Served with red sauce for dipping.
- Fried Pickle Chips$10.00
Fried pickles served with ranch
- Jalapeno Poppers$11.00
cream cheese, jalapeños, bacon and cheddar cheese wrapped in dough and deep fried. served with ranch
- Bacon Cheese Fries$10.00
shoe string fries topped with queso, bacon bits and scallions served with ranch dressing
- Mussels Diablo$14.00
one pound of mussels cooked in white wine, garlic herb butter and spicy marinara served with sliced homemade bread
- The Goat$11.00
whipped goat cheese and honey for dipping with sliced almonds, craisins and mezza bread
Craft Pizza
- Big Kev$18.00
Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon.
- Buffalo Chicken$16.00
Breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella, red onion and ranch dressing.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.00
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, creamy ranch dressing, scallions, and chili flakes.
- Dynamite Shrimp$16.00
fried popcorn shrimp, sweet thai chili, boom boom sauce and panko breadcrumbs topped with scallions and a ranch drizzle
- MARGHERITA$15.00
Mozzarella, roasted tomatoes and oregano topped with fried basil.
- Pepperoni Purist$15.00
Mozzarella, pepperoni, and more pepperoni.
- Philly Fry Pie$17.00
Shaved steak, white American and Swiss cheese, bell peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with fries and ranch dressing.
- Truffle Mushroom$16.00
alfredo sauce, wild mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella and swiss. topped with arugula truffle oil, parmesan and red pepper flakes.
- Your Way$12.00
Just lotta cheese pizza. Please select your toppings below.
- Charcut-A-Pie$19.00
Fig preserves, prosciutto, capicola, goat cheese, mozzarella and fig slices topped with sliced almonds, arugula, Mike's Hot Honey and a balsamic glaze drizzle
- Chicken Alfredo$16.00
blackened chicken, fettuccine, alfredo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted tomatoes, breadcrumbs and basil with a garlic butter crust
- Pesto Veggie$16.00
grilled summer squash, mushrooms, green peppers and red onions over a pesto marinara sauce topped with feta cheese and a balsamic drizzle
- French Dip$17.00
sliced roast beef, red onion jam, amerian swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese topped with horseradish sauce and served with au jus
- Spaghetti & Meatball$16.00
garlic red sauce, meatballs, spaghetti noodles, mozzarella and parmesan cheese topped with basil
- Backyard Nacho$18.00
pulled pork and grilled chicken, black beans, corn and cheddar jack cheese topped with pico, sour cream, fried okra, tortilla chips and a bbq ranch drizzle
- Greek Gyro$17.00
roasted lamb, kalamata olives, roasted tomatoes and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoncinis, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce
- Shrimp and Grits$17.00
cheese grits with blackened shrimp, cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with bacon bits, green onions and a remoulade sauce drizzle
Subs
- Philly Your Way Sub$14.00
Shaved steak, queso, bell peppers, mushrooms and onions topped with ranch dressing.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and romaine. tossed in caesar dressing.
- Chicken Parmesan$13.00
breaded chicken, spaghetti noodles tossed in marinara, mozzarella and parmesan cheese served on a toasted hoagie roll
Greens
- Sm Traditional Caesar$8.00
Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan and croutons topped with Caesar dressing.
- Lg Traditional Caesar$11.00
Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan and croutons topped with Caesar dressing.
- Sm Greek Salad$9.00
chopped tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperocini and greens tossed in greek dressing.
- Lg Greek Salad$12.00
chopped tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperocini and greens tossed in greek dressing.
- Sm Power Blend Salad$9.00
superfood blend, almonds, cranberries and feta cheese tossed in a vidalia onion dressing.
- Lg Power Blend Salad$12.00
superfood blend, almonds, cranberries and feta cheese tossed in a vidalia onion dressing.
Sweet Endings
- Funnel Cake Fries$8.00
Funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar with chocolate sauce for dipping.
- Chocolate Dreamin$8.00
chocolate swirl cake with layers of whipped cream drizzled with chocolate sauce. OHH and its gluten free!!
- Limoncello$8.00
lemon mascarpone cream filling on a dedicant sponge cake with white chocolate shavings