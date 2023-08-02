Crust Pizza Co. Baton Rouge, LA
PIZZAS / CALZONES.
Personal 10"
10" BYO Pizza
Build your own pizza. Add up to 10 total toppings for no additional cost!
10" Big Buffalo Chicken
Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro
10" The Big Cheesy
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella
10" Big Don's
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar
10" The Blanco
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
10" Carl's King
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
10" Hawaiian
Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
10" Madelyn's Alfredo
Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
10" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
10" Mr. Potato Head
Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese
10" Pepperoni Supreme
Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella
10" Tuscany
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
10" The Veggie
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese
10" Wyatt's Barbecue
Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
10" Pepperoni
Pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
10" Cheese
Mozzarella, cheddar, pizza sauce
10" The Philly
Fresh steak slices on an alfredo base with bell pepper and onions. Topped with smoked mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Large 14"
14" BYO Pizza
Build your own pizza. Add up to 10 total toppings for no additional cost!
14" Half & Half Gourmet/BYO Pizza
Split your large pizza in half and choose any 2 gourmet pizzas or build your own. Your options are unlimited and the choice is all yours!
14" Big Buffalo Chicken
Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro
14" The Big Cheesy
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella
14" Big Don's
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar
14" The Blanco
Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic, Spinach, and Red Onions
14" Carl's King
Pinched Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mixed Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese
14" Hawaiian
Pineapple Chunks, Thin Sliced Canadian Bacon, Cranberries, Cashews, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella
14" Madelyn's Alfredo
Chicken Breast with Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese
14" Margherita
Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Chopped Basil, Crushed Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
14" Mr. Potato Head
Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese
14" Pepperoni Supreme
Double Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Smoked Mozzarella
14" Tuscany
Baby Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black and Green Olives with Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese
14" The Veggie
Black Olives, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan Cheese
14" Wyatt's Barbecue
Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, and Fresh Cilantro
14" Cheese
Mozzarella, cheddar, pizza sauce
14" Pepperoni
Mozzarella, pepperoni, pizza sauce
14" The Philly
Fresh steak slices on an alfredo base with bell pepper and onions. Topped with smoked mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
SALADS.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons & fresh parmesan, served with Caesar dressing
Crust Salad
Mixed greens, marinated chicken, bacon, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts & feta, served with ranch dressing
Crusted Goat Cheese Salad
Warm crusted goat cheese atop baby spinach salad with walnuts, cranberries, & crispy bacon, drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes & feta, served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Hawaiian Salad
Mixed greens, sun-dried tomatoes, pineapple, cashews & cranberries, served with walnut raspberry vinaigrette dressing
House Salad
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives & croutons
SAUCES, DRESSINGS, & OTHER
Alfredo
Balsamic Vinaigrette
BBQ
Blue Cheese
Buffalo Hot Sauce
Buffalo Ranch
Caesar
Garlic Butter
Honey Mustard
Mike’s Hot Honey
Jalapeño Ranch
Marinara
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Parmesan Italian
Pizza Sauce
Ranch
Serrano Chili
Sweet Chili
Walnut Raspberry Vinaigrette
Hotline - Pineapple Paradise (Whole Bottle)
Hotline - Garlicky Greengo (Whole Bottle)
Hotline - Evil Ooze (Whole Bottle)
Parmesan Packet
Max 5 Packets Per Order
Red Pepper Flakes Packet
Max 5 Packets Per Order
PASTAS.
Pastas
Baked Mac & Cheese
Smoked mozzarella, cheddar, gouda, Italian sausage, penne pasta, topped with breadcrumbs, served with garlic cheese bread
Blackened Chicken Capri
Blackened chicken, mushrooms, artichoke hearts tossed into fettuccine Alfredo served over a bed of baby spinach & served with garlic cheese bread
Chicken Alfredo
Sliced chicken breast served over fettuccine noodles, topped with creamy Alfredo sauce & served with garlic cheese bread
Fettuccine Primavera
Fettuccine noodles with spinach, artichokes, Parmesan, garlic, & fresh mushrooms in a creamy tomato sauce & served with garlic cheese bread
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti noodles tossed in our house-made marinara with meatballs & served with garlic cheese bread
Spaghetti with Marinara
Spaghetti noodles tossed in our house-made marinara & served with garlic cheese bread
ZUCCHINI BOWLS.
Zucchini Bowls
BYO Bowl
Build your own zucchini noodle bowl. Add up to 5 free toppings for no additional cost!
Big Buffalo Chicken Bowl
Zucchini noodle base topped with Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro
The Big Cheesy Bowl
Zucchini noodle base topped with Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
Big Don's Bowl
Zucchini noodle base topped with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar
The Blanco Bowl
Zucchini noodle base topped with Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
Carl's King Bowl
Zucchini noodle base topped with Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
Hawaiian Bowl
Zucchini noodle base topped with Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
Madelyn's Alfredo Bowl
Zucchini noodle base topped with Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Margherita Bowl
Zucchini noodle base topped with Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
Mr. Potato Head Bowl
Zucchini Noodle Base Topped with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Sliced & Seasoned Idaho Potatoes, Crispy Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Garnished with Chopped Scallions
Pepperoni Supreme Bowl
Zucchini noodle base topped with Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella
Tuscany Bowl
Zucchini noodle base topped with Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
The Veggie Bowl
Zucchini noodle base topped with Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese
Wyatt's Barbecue Bowl
Zucchini noodle base topped with Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
FLATBREAD SANDWICHES.
Flatbread Sandwiches
Baked Ham & Cheese
Thin sliced ham, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing served on our homemade flatbread. Served with your choice of chips or side salad.
Baked Italian
Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan Italian dressing served on our homemade flatbread. Served with your choice of chips or side salad.
Chicken Club
Sliced chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch served on our homemade flatbread. Served with your choice of chips or side salad.
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano cheese served on our homemade flatbread. Served with your choice of chips or side salad.
STARTERS.
Starters
Boneless Wings
8 juicy boneless chicken tenders rolled in your choice of flavored sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce
Garlic Cheese Bread
Fresh dough strips with homemade garlic butter, Italian herbs & mozzarella, served with your choice of dipping sauce
Garlic Knots
Fresh dough knots with Italian herbs, garlic butter, chopped garlic & parmesan, served with your choice of dipping sauce
Pepperoni Roll (1)
House-made dough, mozzarella & pepperoni, served with with your choice of dipping sauce
Pepperoni Rolls (3)
House-made dough, mozzarella & pepperoni, served with with your choice of dipping sauce
The Meatballer
Beef & pork meatballs rolled in pecorino Romano & topped with marinara with just a pinch of parmesan on top, served with garlic cheese bread
Tomato Basil Soup
Creamy house-made tomato basil served with garlic cheese bread
SWEETS
Cinnamon Sticks
House-made dough, cinnamon, sugar, icing, & cream cheese, served with a side of chocolate syrup.
Chewy Marshmallow Manifesto Bar
With Brown Butter and Sea Salt. Non-GMO.
Salted Caramel Cookie
Sweet Street Salted Caramel Manifesto
Scoop of Ice Cream
One scoop of vanilla ice cream.