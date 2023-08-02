PIZZAS / CALZONES.

Personal 10"

10" BYO Pizza

$10.00

Build your own pizza. Add up to 10 total toppings for no additional cost!

10" Big Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

10" The Big Cheesy

$10.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella

10" Big Don's

$10.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar

10" The Blanco

$10.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

10" Carl's King

$10.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

10" Hawaiian

$10.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

10" Madelyn's Alfredo

$10.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

10" Margherita

$10.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

10" Mr. Potato Head

$10.00

Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese

10" Pepperoni Supreme

$10.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

10" Tuscany

$10.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

10" The Veggie

$10.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

10" Wyatt's Barbecue

$10.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

10" Pepperoni

$10.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce

10" Cheese

$10.00

Mozzarella, cheddar, pizza sauce

10" The Philly

$10.00

Fresh steak slices on an alfredo base with bell pepper and onions. Topped with smoked mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

Large 14"

14" BYO Pizza

$18.00

Build your own pizza. Add up to 10 total toppings for no additional cost!

14" Half & Half Gourmet/BYO Pizza

$18.00

Split your large pizza in half and choose any 2 gourmet pizzas or build your own. Your options are unlimited and the choice is all yours!

14" Big Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

14" The Big Cheesy

$18.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella

14" Big Don's

$18.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar

14" The Blanco

$18.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic, Spinach, and Red Onions

14" Carl's King

$18.00

Pinched Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mixed Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Hawaiian

$18.00

Pineapple Chunks, Thin Sliced Canadian Bacon, Cranberries, Cashews, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella

14" Madelyn's Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken Breast with Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Margherita

$18.00

Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Chopped Basil, Crushed Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

14" Mr. Potato Head

$18.00

Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese

14" Pepperoni Supreme

$18.00

Double Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Smoked Mozzarella

14" Tuscany

$18.00

Baby Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black and Green Olives with Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

14" The Veggie

$18.00

Black Olives, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan Cheese

14" Wyatt's Barbecue

$18.00

Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, and Fresh Cilantro

14" Cheese

$18.00

Mozzarella, cheddar, pizza sauce

14" Pepperoni

$18.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, pizza sauce

14" The Philly

$18.00

Fresh steak slices on an alfredo base with bell pepper and onions. Topped with smoked mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

SALADS.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons & fresh parmesan, served with Caesar dressing

Crust Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, marinated chicken, bacon, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts & feta, served with ranch dressing

Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

$10.00

Warm crusted goat cheese atop baby spinach salad with walnuts, cranberries, & crispy bacon, drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Greek Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes & feta, served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Hawaiian Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, sun-dried tomatoes, pineapple, cashews & cranberries, served with walnut raspberry vinaigrette dressing

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives & croutons

SAUCES, DRESSINGS, & OTHER

Alfredo

$1.00
Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50
BBQ

$0.50
Blue Cheese

$0.50
Buffalo Hot Sauce

$0.50
Buffalo Ranch

$0.50
Caesar

$0.50
Garlic Butter

$0.50
Honey Mustard

$0.50
Mike’s Hot Honey

$1.00
Jalapeño Ranch

$0.50
Marinara

$1.00
Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$1.00
Parmesan Italian

$0.50
Pizza Sauce

$1.00
Ranch

$0.50
Serrano Chili

$0.50
Sweet Chili

$0.50
Walnut Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50
Hotline - Pineapple Paradise (Whole Bottle)

$10.00
Hotline - Garlicky Greengo (Whole Bottle)

$10.00
Hotline - Evil Ooze (Whole Bottle)

$10.00
Parmesan Packet

Max 5 Packets Per Order

Red Pepper Flakes Packet

Max 5 Packets Per Order

PASTAS.

Pastas

Baked Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Smoked mozzarella, cheddar, gouda, Italian sausage, penne pasta, topped with breadcrumbs, served with garlic cheese bread

Blackened Chicken Capri

$11.00

Blackened chicken, mushrooms, artichoke hearts tossed into fettuccine Alfredo served over a bed of baby spinach & served with garlic cheese bread

Chicken Alfredo

$11.00

Sliced chicken breast served over fettuccine noodles, topped with creamy Alfredo sauce & served with garlic cheese bread

Fettuccine Primavera

$11.00

Fettuccine noodles with spinach, artichokes, Parmesan, garlic, & fresh mushrooms in a creamy tomato sauce & served with garlic cheese bread

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.00

Spaghetti noodles tossed in our house-made marinara with meatballs & served with garlic cheese bread

Spaghetti with Marinara

$10.00

Spaghetti noodles tossed in our house-made marinara & served with garlic cheese bread

ZUCCHINI BOWLS.

Zucchini Bowls

BYO Bowl

$12.00

Build your own zucchini noodle bowl. Add up to 5 free toppings for no additional cost!

Big Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Zucchini noodle base topped with Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

The Big Cheesy Bowl

$12.00

Zucchini noodle base topped with Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

Big Don's Bowl

$12.00

Zucchini noodle base topped with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar

The Blanco Bowl

$12.00

Zucchini noodle base topped with Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

Carl's King Bowl

$12.00

Zucchini noodle base topped with Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian Bowl

$12.00

Zucchini noodle base topped with Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

Madelyn's Alfredo Bowl

$12.00

Zucchini noodle base topped with Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Margherita Bowl

$12.00

Zucchini noodle base topped with Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

Mr. Potato Head Bowl

$12.00

Zucchini Noodle Base Topped with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Sliced & Seasoned Idaho Potatoes, Crispy Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Garnished with Chopped Scallions

Pepperoni Supreme Bowl

$12.00

Zucchini noodle base topped with Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

Tuscany Bowl

$12.00

Zucchini noodle base topped with Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

The Veggie Bowl

$12.00

Zucchini noodle base topped with Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

Wyatt's Barbecue Bowl

$12.00

Zucchini noodle base topped with Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

FLATBREAD SANDWICHES.

Flatbread Sandwiches

Served with kettle cooked chips
Baked Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Thin sliced ham, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing served on our homemade flatbread. Served with your choice of chips or side salad.

Baked Italian

$10.00

Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan Italian dressing served on our homemade flatbread. Served with your choice of chips or side salad.

Chicken Club

$10.00

Sliced chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch served on our homemade flatbread. Served with your choice of chips or side salad.

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Meatballs, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano cheese served on our homemade flatbread. Served with your choice of chips or side salad.

STARTERS.

Starters

Boneless Wings

$8.00

8 juicy boneless chicken tenders rolled in your choice of flavored sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Fresh dough strips with homemade garlic butter, Italian herbs & mozzarella, served with your choice of dipping sauce

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Fresh dough knots with Italian herbs, garlic butter, chopped garlic & parmesan, served with your choice of dipping sauce

Pepperoni Roll (1)

$3.00

House-made dough, mozzarella & pepperoni, served with with your choice of dipping sauce

Pepperoni Rolls (3)

$8.00

House-made dough, mozzarella & pepperoni, served with with your choice of dipping sauce

The Meatballer

$8.00

Beef & pork meatballs rolled in pecorino Romano & topped with marinara with just a pinch of parmesan on top, served with garlic cheese bread

Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00

Creamy house-made tomato basil served with garlic cheese bread

DRINKS

Beverage (Fountain)

$3.00
Kids Fountain Drink

$1.00
Bottled Water (Dasani)

$2.50
Coca-Cola (Glass Bottle)

$3.50
Kids Boxed Apple Juice

$1.00
Kids Boxed Fruit Punch

$1.00
Kids Boxed Very Berry

$1.00
Topo-Chico Sparkling Water

$3.00
Gallon of Tea (Sweet)

$10.00
Gallon of Tea (Unsweet)

$10.00

SWEETS

Cinnamon Sticks

$7.00

House-made dough, cinnamon, sugar, icing, & cream cheese, served with a side of chocolate syrup.

Chewy Marshmallow Manifesto Bar

$3.00Out of stock

With Brown Butter and Sea Salt. Non-GMO.

Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.00

Sweet Street Salted Caramel Manifesto

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

One scoop of vanilla ice cream.

KIDS MEALS.

Kids 6" One Topping Pizza

$6.50
Kids Chicken Alfredo

$6.50
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.50
Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50
Kids Pasta Cheese Bread

$1.00
Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$6.50
Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball

$6.50