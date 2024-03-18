Crust Pizza Co (Magnolia) Magnolia, TX
PIZZAS / CALZONES
Personal 10"
- 10" BYO Pizza$11.00
Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!
- 10" Big Buffalo Chicken$11.00
Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro
- 10" The Big Cheesy$11.00
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella
- 10" Big Don's$11.00
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar
- 10" The Blanco$11.00
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
- 10" Carl's King$11.00
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- 10" Hawaiian$11.00
Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
- 10" Madelyn's Alfredo$11.00
Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- 10" Margherita$11.00
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
- 10" Mr. Potato Head$11.00
Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- 10" Pepperoni Supreme$11.00
Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella
- 10" Tuscany$11.00
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
- 10" The Veggie$11.00
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese
- 10" Wyatt's Barbecue$11.00
Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
- 10" One Topping$9.00
- 10" Pepperoni$9.00
- 10" Cheese$9.00
Large 14"
- 14" BYO Pizza$19.00
- 14" Half & Half Gourmet/BYO Pizza$19.00
Split your large pizza in half and choose any 2 gourmet pizzas or build your own. Your options are unlimited and the choice is all yours!
- 14" Half Chz Half Pepperoni$16.00
- 14" Big Buffalo Chicken$19.00
Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro
- 14" The Big Cheesy$19.00
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella
- 14" Big Don's$19.00
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar
- 14" The Blanco$19.00
Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic, Spinach, and Red Onions
- 14" Carl's King$19.00
Pinched Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mixed Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese
- 14" Hawaiian$19.00
Pineapple Chunks, Thin Sliced Canadian Bacon, Cranberries, Cashews, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella
- 14" Madelyn's Alfredo$19.00
Chicken Breast with Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese
- 14" Margherita$19.00
Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Chopped Basil, Crushed Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
- 14" Mr. Potato Head$19.00
Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- 14" Pepperoni Supreme$19.00
Double Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Smoked Mozzarella
- 14" Tuscany$19.00
Baby Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black and Green Olives with Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese
- 14" The Veggie$19.00
Black Olives, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan Cheese
- 14" Wyatt's Barbecue$19.00
Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, and Fresh Cilantro
- 14" Cheese$16.00
- 14" Pepperoni$16.00
- 14" One Topping$16.00
SAUCES & DRESSINGS
- Alfredo*$1.00
- Balsamic Vinaigrette*$1.00
- BBQ*$1.00
- Blue Cheese*$1.00
- Buffalo Hot Sauce*$1.00
- Buffalo Ranch*$1.00
- Caesar*$1.00
- Garlic Butter*$1.00
- Honey Mustard*$1.00
- Jalapeno Ranch*$1.00Out of stock
- Marinara*$0.50
- Parmesan Italian*$1.00
- Pizza Sauce*$0.50
- Ranch*$1.00
- Serrano Chili*$1.00Out of stock
- Sweet Chili*$1.00
- Walnut Raspberry Vinaigrette*$1.00
- Hotline - Pineapple Paradise (Whole Btl)$10.00
- Hotline - Garlicky Greengo (Whole Btl)$10.00
- Hotline - Evil Ooze (Whole Btl)$10.00
- Hot Honey$1.00
FLATBREAD SANDWICHES
- Baked Ham & Cheese$11.00
Thin sliced ham, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing
- Baked Italian$11.00
Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan Italian dressing
- Chicken Club$11.00
Sliced chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch
- Meatball Sub$11.00
Meatballs, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano cheese
KIDS MEALS
- Kids 6" Pizza$6.50
- Kids 6" Pepperoni pizza$6.50
- Kids 6" cheese pizza$6.50
- Kids Chicken Alfredo$6.50
- Kids Fettuccine Alfredo$6.50
- Kids Mac & Cheese$6.50
- Kids Pasta Cheese Bread$1.00
- Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara$6.50
- Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball$6.50
- Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball (Adult)$6.50
- Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara (Adult)$6.50
- Bag Of Chips