Cruze Farm Pizza Barn 2723 Asbury Rd., Suite 101
Featured Items
Pizza
Large Hand-Tossed Pizza
- Custom Pizza
Start with your choice of crust, a base of mozzarella cheese, and sauce. Add the toppings you desire.$15.00
- 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza
Start with your choice of crust, a base of mozzarella cheese, and sauce. Add the toppings you desire with side specifications.$15.00
- Cheese Pizza
Plain cheese pizza on Hand-Tossed Crust$15.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza on a Hand-Tossed Crust$17.00
- Islands in the Stream
Bacon, Red Onions, Pineapple, Tomato Sauce$19.00
- Cheri Baby Supreme
Pepperoni, House-Made Italian Sausage, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Tomato Sauce$21.00
- Cowboy's Ways
Pepperoni, House-made Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon, Tomato Sauce$23.00
- Dumb Blonde
Ricotta, Mozzarle, Pecorino, Fresh Shaved Garlic, Garlic Cream Sauce$17.00
- Cowgirl's Dream
Roasted Chicken, Spinach Maria, Garlic Cream Sauce$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Two Doors Down
Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, House-made Italian Sausage, Garlic Cream Sauce$19.00
- Star of the Show
Buffalo OR BBQ Chicken Pizza! Red onion, chicken, bacon, and Buffalo or BBQ drizzle on top$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mountain Angel
Ricotta, Bacon, House-Made Basil Pesto Drizzle$21.00
Large Pan Pizza
- Custom Pan Pizza
Start with your choice of sauce, a base of mozzarella cheese, and add the toppings you desire.$18.00
- 1/2 & 1/2 Pan Pizza
Start with your choice of sauce, a base of mozzarella cheese, and add the toppings you desire with side specifications.$18.00
- Pan Cheese Pizza
Plain cheese pizza on Pan-Style Crust$18.00
- Pan Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese and Pepperoni pizza on Pan-Style Crust$20.00
- Pan Islands in the Stream
Bacon, Red Onions, Pineapple, Tomato Sauce$22.00
- Pan Cheri Baby Supreme
Pepperoni, House-Made Italian Sausage, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Tomato Sauce$24.00
- Pan Cowboy's Ways
Pepperoni, House-made Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon, Tomato Sauce$27.00
- Pan Dumb Blonde
Ricotta, Mozzarle, Pecorino, Fresh Shaved Garlic, Garlic Cream Sauce$20.00
- Pan Cowgirl's Dream
Roasted Chicken, Spinach Maria, Garlic Cream Sauce$22.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pan Two Doors Down
Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, House-made Italian Sausage, Garlic Cream Sauce$22.00
- Pan Star of the Show
Buffalo OR BBQ Chicken Pizza! Red onion, chicken, bacon, and Buffalo or BBQ drizzle on top$22.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pan Mountain Angel
Ricotta, Bacon, House-Made Basil Pesto Drizzle$24.00
Personal Pizza
- Personal Custom Pizza
Start with your choice of crust, a base of mozzarella cheese, and sauce. Add the toppings you desire$10.00
- Personal Cheese Pizza
Plain cheese pizza on your choice of crust and sauce.$10.00
- Personal Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza with your choice of crust and sauce$11.00
- Personal Islands In the Stream
Bacon, Red Onions, Pineapple, Tomato Sauce, Choice of Crust$12.00
- Personal Cheri Baby Supreme
Pepperoni, House-Made Italian Sausage, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Tomato Sauce, Choice of Crust$13.50
- Personal Cowboy's Way
Pepperoni, House-made Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Choice of Crust$15.50
- Personal Dumb Blonde
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Fresh Shaved Garlic, Garlic Cream Sauce, Choice of Crust$11.00
- Personal Cowgirl's Dream
Roasted Chicken, Spinach Maria, Garlic Cream Sauce, Choice of Crust$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Personal Two Doors Down
Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, House-made Italian Sausage, Garlic Cream Sauce, Choice of Crust$12.00
- Personal Star of the Show
Buffalo OR BBQ Chicken Pizza! Red onion, chicken, bacon, and Buffalo or BBQ drizzle on top, Choice of Crust$13.50OUT OF STOCK
- Personal Mountain Angel
Ricotta, Bacon, House-Made Basil Pesto Drizzle, Choice of Crust$13.50
Pizza Of The Month
Appetizers
- Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Pepperocini, and Feta$7.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese$6.00
- Large Cheese Bread
Large Pan Style Crust Covered in House-Made Garlic Butter and Mozzarella Cheese$17.00
- Regular Cheese Bread
Regular Pan Style Crust Covered in House-Made Garlic Butter and Mozzarella Cheese$8.00
- Garlic Rolls
6 Sister Schubert Rolls Covered in House-Made Garlic Butter and Pecorino Cheese$6.00
- Side Sauces
Additional Side Sauces
- Drinks
Coke Products$2.25
- Bag of Chips
Assorted Chips$1.00