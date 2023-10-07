Crying Thaiger
Popular Items
Scallion Pancake 🥦
Crispy scallion pancake served with sweet soy sauce
Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle) 🌶️
Spicy and fragrant stir fried wide rice noodle with your choice of protein, egg, basil, onion, bell pepper, carrot, green beans, and scallion
Pad Thai 👍🥦
World’s famous sweet and tangy stir fried rice noodle with your choice of protein, egg, bean sprout, turnip, peanut, scallion. Our Padthai is gluten free.
Options
Crying Thaiger's Signatures
Crying Rib Eye 🌶️🌶️👍
Super tender rib eye steak (Spicy 🌶️🌶️) marinated in crying thaiger’s style grilled to perfection. Served with spicy Jaew sauce and seasoned vegetables. Contains Oyster sauce.
Crying Tiger 🌶️🌶️👍
Crying Thaiger's signature grilled marinated NY strip steak with seasoned vegetables. Contains Oyster sauce.
Crying Pork 🌶️🌶️👍
Signature marinated, grilled pork neck sprinkled with ground toasted rice. Served with Crying Thaiger's signature spicy 🌶️ Jaew sauce (dry chili toasted rice, lime juice, numpla, tamarind juice, shallot, cilantro) and seasoned vegetables. Contains Oyster Sauce.
Crying Salmon 🌶️🌶️
Thai style Grilled Salmon with seasoned vegetables.
Crying Vegetables & Tofu 🌶️🌶️ 🥦
Thai style grilled vegetables and tofu. (can be made vegetarian upon request)
Small Plates
Thai BBQ Pork Skewers 👍
These succulent skewers of marinated, grilled pork is a popular street food in Thailand. The pork is marinated with coriander seed, cilantro root, soy sauce and grilled to perfection. (Recommended with sticky rice) Contains Gluten, Oyster sauce, and Soy.
Honey Ribs 👍
Honey and spices glazed roasted spare ribs, cilantro, scallion, and pickled garlic. Contains Gluten, Oyster sauce, and Soy.
Crying Wings 👍🌶️🌶️
Deep Fried chicken wings rubbed with Crying Thaiger's signature 🌶️🌶️ spicy seasoning.
Nampla Wings 👍
Crying Thaiger's signature chicken wings drizzled with sweet and savory Nampla sauce and crispy garlic bits.
Roti with Green Curry 👍🌶️
Crispy Roti bread served with Green curry sauce
Khai Krok
Sunny side Quail eggs with scallion, and choice of soy sauce or spicy soy sauce.
🌶️🌶️🥦 Crying Cauliflower
Crispy and spicy cauliflower sprinkled with Crying seasoning Contains: wheat, dairy
🌶️🌶️🥦 Crying (Meatless!) Wings
Crispy meatless wings made from plant-based protein, tossed in Crying Thaiger's signature spicy seasoning Contains: wheat, dairy, egg
Classic Apps
Chicken Satay 👍
Skewered Chicken white meat marinated in coconut satay curry served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce. Contains Soy and Gluten.
Crispy Chive Cake 👍🥦
A popular street food snack. These chive cakes made with chive and flour are deep fried to perfection, crispy on the outside, soft and chewy inside.
Crab Rangoon
Cream cheese, Kani, carrot, celery served with plum sauce. Contains: Cheese, Eggs, and Gluten.
Crispy Taro 🥦
Shredded taro mixed with wheat flour, peanut, coconut cream then deep fried served with plum sauce topped with ground peanut. Contains: Gluten, Wheat flour, and Peanut.
Crying Thaiger’s Dumplings 👍
House made pork dumplings served with sweet soy sauce. Contains: Egg, Oyster sauce, Soy, and Gluten.
Curry Puff 👍
curried chicken and potato in puff pastry served with cucumber sauce
Edamame 🥦
Boiled soy bean in pods. Vegetarian & Gluten Free
Crying Edamame 🌶️ 🥦
Steamed Edamame with Crying Thaiger’s signature spicy seasoning.
Fried tofu 🥦
Crispy fried tofu with plum sauce topped with ground peanut. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.
Shrimp Shumai 👍
Shrimp dumplings, deep fried or steamed, served with sweet soy sauce. Contains Gluten, Egg, Shellfish, Soy.
Spring Rolls 🥦
Crispy spring rolls filled with cabbage, carrot, taro, glass noodle served with plum sauce. Contains: Eggs and Gluten
Thai Wings
Deep fried chicken wings topped with crisped garlic, served with sweet chili sauce
Tod Mun
Thai style fish cakes infused with spices and kaffir lime leaf served with sweet chili sauce and peanut
Veggie Gyoza 👍 🥦
Vegetable dumplings filled with mixed vegetables served with sweet soy sauce. Vegetarian. Contains Sesame, Wheat, Soy.
Soups
CUP Tom Yum 🌶️
Thai Hot and Sour Soup - Thailand’s most famous soup with mushroom, cilantro, onion, scallion, and lime juice
CUP Tom Kha
Thai Coconut soup infused with galangal, herbs, mushroom, cilantro, onion, and scallion
CUP Tom Jued
Homemade Clear Vegetable Soup - Clear soup with vegetables, cilantro, scallion, and fried garlic
POT / BOWL Tom Yum 🌶️
Thai Hot and Sour Soup - Thailand’s most famous soup with mushroom, cilantro, onion, scallion, and lime juice (Serve 2-3)
POT / BOWL Tom Kha
Thai Coconut soup infused with galangal, herbs, mushroom, cilantro, onion, and scallion (Serve 2-3)
POT / BOWL Tom Jued
Homemade Clear Vegetable Soup - Clear soup with vegetables, cilantro, scallion, and fried garlic (Serve 2-3)
Salad
Salad Khag (With Thai Peanut Dressing) 🥦
mixed greens with fried tofu, fried taro, and peanut dressing
House Salad (With Creamy Lime Dressing) 🥦
mixed greens with Chef’s special lime mayo dressing
Papaya salad (Som Tum) 👍🌶️
spicy tangy green papaya salad with carrots, string beans, tomato, peanut, and dried shrimp
Spicy Shrimp & Lemongrass Salad 🌶️
Perfectly grilled shrimp in unique herbal dressing with red onion, scallion, mint, lemongrass, culantro, tomato, and fried shallot.
Larb 🌶️🌶️
minced chicken or pork with red onion, scallion, mint, culantro, toasted rice, and dried chili
Spicy Seafood Salad 🌶️
Steamed shrimp and squid mixed with spicy and tangy yum sauce, red onion, scallion, mint, culantro, and tomato
Recommended Entrees
Massaman Curry
Crispy Chicken Basil 👍 🌶️🌶️
Handmade Panko-crusted crispy chicken coated with Thai's famous spicy Krapow sauce with basil, carrot, garlic, onion, bell peppers, long hot pepper and chili. Served with jasmine rice.
Panang Curry with Short Ribs 🌶️
Thick and creamy curry with boneless short ribs, kaffir lime leaves, basil and long hot chili. Served with jasmine rice. Gluten Free.
Crispy Tamarind Duck 👍
Crispy duck with sweet tangy tamarind sauce, fried shallot, and steamed vegetable.
Thai Omelet 👍
One of Thailand’s staple dish: Fried omelet with scallion, cilantro, and your choice of minced pork OR crab paste.
🌶️Seafood Prik Pow
Slightly sweet and mildly spicy stir-fried mixed seafood with roasted chili paste, cashew nut, onion, bell peppers, carrot, celery, and scallion
Crispy Fish Basil 🌶️🌶️
Hand-battered crispy tilapia filet coated with Thai's spicy famous Krapow sauce with basil, carrot, garlic, onion, bell peppers, long hot pepper, and chili. Served with jasmine rice.
Crispy Pork Kra Pow 🌶️🌶️👍
Crispy pork belly stir-fried in Thai’s famous spicy Krapow sauce with basil, garlic, onion, green beans, carrot, bell peppers, long hot pepper, and chili.
Chinese Broccoli w Crispy Pork 🌶️👍
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Chinese broccoli, oyster sauce, black bean paste, chili, and garlic (Gluten-Free Available)
Vegan Duck Curry 🌶️🌶️🥦
Vegetarian duck (soy protein) in spicy red curry with bell peppers, basil, tomato, and pineapple. Vegan Friendly!
(GF) Rama Garden (with rice) 🥦
Steamed mixed vegetables and tofu, served with rich and creamy peanut sauce. Served with white rice
Curry
Crying Thaiger 's Curry 👍🌶️🥦
Creamy, mildly spicy and peanutty, this rich curry is made with red curry and ground peanut, broccoli, carrot, and bell peppers
Red Curry 👍🌶️🌶️🥦
This deep red curry is made with a blend of fresh bird eyes chili, dried chili, galangal, and shallot. Cooked with your choice of protein, bamboo shoot, bell peppers, and basil. Medium spicy
Yellow Curry 🌶️🌶️🥦
Medium spicy and fragrant curry made with the blend of turmeric and cumin. Cooked with your choice of protein, bell peppers, potato, tomato, and onion
Green Curry 🌶️
Mildly spicy curry made green with the blend of green chili, kaffir lime leaf, basil. Cooked with your choice of protein, eggplant, bell peppers, basil, and bamboo shoot. (No vegetarian option for Green curry).
Stir-Fried Entrees
Kra Pow (Basil) 👍🌶️🌶️
Spicy and garlicky with a savory sweet glaze and fragrant basil stir-fried [choice of protein] with bell peppers, onion, long hot pepper, green bean, carrot, garlic, chili, and basil
Prik Pow 🌶️
slightly sweet and mildly spicy stir-fried [choice of protein] with roasted chili paste, cashew nut, onion, bell peppers, carrot, celery, and scallion Cannot be made Gluten free.
Gra Tiem (Garlic)
Garlic lover’s heaven with this classic Thai’s stir-fried [choice of protein] with caramelized garlic, ground white pepper, carrot, and onion
Stir-Fried Broccoli
Stir-fried Broccoli with house special sauce, carrots, and garlic
Clay Pots
Glass Noodle and Shrimp 👍
Glass noodles and shrimp seasoned with soy sauce and oyster sauce, then baked in a clay pot lined with pork belly. This is a classic dish with intricate layers of flavors. Made with celery, scallion, black pepper, ginger, and sesame oil
Kua Gai Noodle
Fresh wide rice noodles wok-fried until toasty with chicken, iceberg lettuce, bean sprout, scallion, turnip, sesame oil served with Sriracha
Baked Rice with Sweet Sausage
Flavorful rice baked in clay pot with Kun-Chaing (Thai sweet pork sausage), cashew, carrot, celery, onion, scallion, and sesame oil
Baked Rice with Pineapple 👍
Flavorful rice baked in clay pot with chicken, shrimp, mild curry powder, pineapple, cashew, raisin, carrot, celery, onion, and scallion. Topped with Pork floss.
Baked Rice with Vegetarian Duck 🥦
Flavorful rice baked in clay pot with vegetarian duck (soy protein), carrot, onion, celery, cashew nut, scallion, and sesame oil
Noodle Soup
Crying Thaiger's spicy Noodle Soup
👍🌶️ Spicy, Tangy, and slightly sweet broth with [choice of protein], meatballs, beansprout, cilantro, scallion, fried garlic, and grounded peanuts. Served with Wonton
Nuea Toon - Beef Noodle Soup 👍
Slow cooked Beef Noodle Soup - Aromatic and flavorful broth flavored by cinnamon, star anise, black soy sauce. Served with beansprout, cilantro, scallion, celery, Chinese
Fried Rice & Noodle
Spicy Basil Pad Thai 👍🥦🌶️🌶️
World’s famous Pad Thai with Spicy twist!!! Stir-fried rice noodle with your choice of protein, egg, bean sprout, turnip, peanut, scallion, chili, and Basil. Our Padthai is gluten free.
Wonton Pad Thai 👍🥦
World’s famous Pad Thai with a CRISPY unique twist. Instead of soft and chewy Pad Thai noodle, we substitute crispy wonton skin to make the texture of the Pad Thai more interesting. This dish is a must try if you are Pad Thai lover.
Pad See Ew 👍
Wok charred wide rice noodle with your choice of protein, egg, Chinese broccoli, black sweet soy sauce, soybean paste, garlic
Pad Thai 👍🥦
World’s famous sweet and tangy stir fried rice noodle with your choice of protein, egg, bean sprout, turnip, peanut, scallion. Our Padthai is gluten free.
Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle) 🌶️
Spicy and fragrant stir fried wide rice noodle with your choice of protein, egg, basil, onion, bell pepper, carrot, green beans, and scallion
Thai Fried Rice🥦
Thai style Fried rice with light oil, egg, tomato, Chinese broccoli, onion, scallion, your choice of protein
Pineapple Fried Rice 🥦
Curried fried rice with your choice of protein, egg, chunks of pineapple, onion, carrot, scallion, raisin
Basil Fried Rice 🌶️🥦
Spicy Fried Rice with egg, basil, onion, carrot, green bean, bell pepper, scallion, your choice of protein
Sides
Drinks
Thai Iced Tea 👍
Thai Iced Coffee
Iced Jasmine Green Tea 👍
“Real” Thai Coconut Juice 👍
Special - Cha Ma-Nao 👍
Cha Ma-Nao (Thai iced Tea with Lime) is a staple drink at any kind of restaurants in Thailand. The combination of Thai tea and lime juice seems to go with just about any Thai dish
Special - Thai Milk Green Tea
Close cousin to the famous orange Thai Iced Tea. Thai Iced Green Tea taste more fruity and floral!
Summer Special - Potted Plant drink
New summer drink - Potted Plant style Thai Tea Choose your Thai Tea flavor , and enjoyed with whipped cream and Oreo crumbs
Canned Soda
Bottled water
500 ml Perrier Sparkling Water
Desserts
Mango With Sweet Sticky Rice (GF)
Fresh Mango served with homemade sticky rice, roasted bean, sweet coconut cream
Coconut Ice Cream (GF)
Coconut Ice Cream served with Peanut
Kanom Tuay (Coconut custard)
These two layers of sweet and creamy coconut custard is usually served at noodle stalls in Thailand. Base layer made with chewy rice flour, top layer made with coconut cream, palm sugar, pandan leaf extract. You can take home the mini ceramic bowls as souvenir too!