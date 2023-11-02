Crystal Park Cantina
FOOD
Tapas
- Guacamole$13.00
fresh avocado & pico de gallo
- Half Guacamole$9.00
fresh avocado & pico de Gallo
- Queso$13.00
melted white cheeses & pico de gallo
- Half Queso$8.00
melted white cheeses & pico de gallo
- Cantina Quesadilla$11.00
jalapeno cilantro cheese, caramelized onions, served w/ cucumber crema
- Cantina Chicken Wings$15.00
sweet and spicy ancho honey pecan glaze
- Jalapeno Poppers$14.00
six stuffed jalapenos, organic chorizo, cream cheese and parmesan panko crumbs
- Sweet Potato Nachos$15.00
sweet potato fries, organic chorizo, cheese blend, caramelized onions, pico, red pepper sauce
- Cantina Nachos$15.00
corn chips, tomatillo alfredo, organic chorizo, jalapeno cilantro cheese
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
Specialties
- Chili Relleno$16.00
new-mexico green chilies, cheese blend rolled in crispy shell, choice of sauce, served with saffron rice & pinto beans
- Cantina Burger$17.00
organic patty, melted jalapeño cilantro cheese blend, caramelized onions on a sante fe corn bun with cabbage & chipotle mayo
- Huevos Rancheros$15.00
corn tortillas topped with pinto beans, cheese, eggs, choice of sauce and served with hash browns
- Molcajete Bowl$27.00
steak, shrimp & roasted chicken, scallion, jalapeño, bell pepper, garlic, avocado, chimichurri sauce with saffron rice & pinto beans
- Tostado Salad$14.00
mixed greens, radishes, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, red onion, pumpkin seeds & tortilla strips
Enchiladas
Burritos
Tacos
- Steak Tacos$19.00
grilled steak marinated in pineapple juice
- Fish Tacos$16.00
tempura beer battered or sautéed & topped with mango pineapple salsa
- Shrimp Tacos$16.00
tempura beer battered or sautéed & topped with mango pineapple salsa
- Chicken Tacos$15.00
roasted chicken
- Pork Tacos$15.00
slow roasted pulled pork
- Veggie Tacos$15.00
sautéed veggies
Kids Menu
- Kids Chicken Tacos$10.00
2 corn tacos filled with roasted chicken and cheese, served with rice & beans
- Kids Pork Tacos$10.00
2 corn tacos filled with pork and cheese, served with rice & beans
- Kids 1 Fish Taco$10.00
1 corn taco filled with fried or sautéed fish, served with rice & beans
- Kids 1 Shrimp Taco$10.00
- Kids Slider$10.00
hamburger patty with melted cheese served with french fries or sweet potato fries
- Kids Two Sliders$13.00
2 hamburger patties with melted cheese served with french fries or sweet potato fries
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, served with rice & beans
- Kids Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
flour tortilla filled with roasted chicken, melted cheese, served with rice & beans
- Kids Pork Quesadilla$12.00
flour tortilla filled with pork, melted cheese, served with rice & beans
- Mac & Cheese$10.00
shell macaroni in a white cheese sauce
- Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito$10.00
flour tortilla filled with beans & cheese, served with rice & beans
- Kids Chicken Burrito$12.00
flour tortilla filled with chicken & cheese, served with rice & beans
- Kids Pork Burrito$12.00
flour tortilla filled with pork & cheese, served with rice & beans
Cocktails
Margaritas
- Cantina$10.00
- Fighting Sue$10.00
- Mango Missi$11.00
- Sour Cherry$11.00
- Blackberry$11.00
- Raspberry$11.00
- Blueberry$11.00
- Pomegranate$11.00
- Strawberry$11.00
- Speedy Chihuahua$12.00
- Sangria Margarita$12.00
- Walk Home$13.00
- Habanero$13.00
- Jalapeno Cilantro$14.00
- Cadillac$14.00
- Perfecta$15.00
- Cara's Bourbon Crush$15.00
- Spicy Sandia$13.00
- Paloma$12.00
- Ranch Water$12.00
- Mini Cantina$30.00
- Mini Fighting Sue$30.00
- Mini Mango Missi$33.00
- Mini Sour Cherry$33.00
- Mini Blackberry$33.00
- Mini Raspberry$33.00
- Mini Blueberry$33.00
- Mini Pomegranate$33.00
- Mini Strawberry$33.00
- Mini Speedy$36.00
- Mini Sangria Marg$36.00
- Mini Habanero$39.00
- Mini Walk Home$39.00
- Mini Cadillac$42.00
- Mini Perfecta$45.00
- PTR Cantina$60.00
- PTR Fighting Sue$60.00
- PTR Mango Missi$66.00
- PTR Sour Cherry$66.00
- PTR Blackberry$66.00
- PTR Raspberry$66.00
- PTR Blueberry$66.00
- PTR Pomegranate$66.00
- PTR Strawberry$66.00
- PTR Speedy$72.00
- PTR Sangria Marg$72.00
- PTR Walk Home$78.00
- PTR Habanero$78.00
- PTR Cadillac$84.00
- PTR Perfecta$90.00
Signature
Beer
Bottled Beer
- BTL Corona$6.00
- BTL Corona Light$6.00
- BTL Dos Equis$6.00
- BTL Dos Equis Amber$6.00
- BTL Bohemia$6.00
- BTL Modelo Especial$6.00
- BTL Coors Light$6.00
- BTL Miller Light$6.00
- BTL Heineken$6.00
- BTL Heineken Zero$6.00
- BTL Nitro Milk Stout$6.00
- BTL Blue Moon$6.00
- BTL Myrcenary DBL IPA$6.00
- BTL 90 Schilling$6.00
- BTL Fat Tire$6.00
NA Beverages
Soda
N/A
Online Ordering
