Charleston Sports Pub Goose Creek
Appetizers
- BIRD DOG FRIES$12.99
Hand-cut fries with honey mustard dressing, bacon crumbles, chopped fried chicken and melted mixed cheese
- BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP WAFFLE FRIES$12.99
Diced grilled chicken tossed in blue cheese and hot sauce, topped with melted cheese and hot honey crema
- BUFFALO SHRIMP$12.99
Panko breaded shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, served with a side of blue cheese dressing
- CHIPS & QUESO$6.99
- FRIED GREEN 'MATERS$11.99
Hand breaded, topped with feta cheese, pico de gallo, and drizzled with Sriracha aioli
- FRIED PICKLES & BANANA PEPPERS$9.99
Thick cut and double battered, served with ranch dressing
- GNARLY NACHOS BBQ Style$14.99
Tortilla chips covered with queso, mixed cheese, onions, tomatoes and grilled chicken tossed in house made BBQ sauce topped with a scoop of guacamole and sour cream
- GNARLY NACHOS Sriracha Style$14.99
Tortilla chips covered in queso, mixed cheese, grilled chicken tossed in honey Sriracha sauce, topped with fried jalapeño slices, diced fresh jalapenos and served with sour cream on the side
- JOHNSON CITY ONIONS$10.99
Mound of crispy fried onion straws lightly dusted in lemon pepper seasoning and served with sriracha aioli, honey bbq, and house dipping sauce
- LARGE PUB PRETZEL$11.99
Our over-sized soft pretzel, baked to perfection and lightly salted. Comes with queso and honey mustard dipping sauces
- LOADED TOTCHOS$14.99
Seasoned tater tots topped with queso, pulled pork, sautéed onions, peppers, mixed cheese and green onions
- MOZZ STICKS$9.99
- STUFFED JALAPEÑOS$9.99
Five panko-fried and pimento cheese stuffed fresh jalapeños
- SPICY BACON CHEESE FRIES (Happy Hour Only)$7.99
Burgers
- THE SOUTHERNER$15.99
House made pimento cheese, bacon and peach jam
- DOUBLE CHEESE SMASHBURGER$15.99
Two smashed patties layered with queso and cheddar cheese, house sauce and pickles on top, cooked medium well
- ALWAYS SUNNY$15.99
Sunny side egg*, bacon strips, mayo, and Wisconsin cheddar
- OG CLASSIC$15.99
Cheddar cheese, bacon strips, and bacon jam
- BACON ME CRAZY$15.99
4 strips of hickory smoked bacon, smoked gouda, pickles, and garlic herb mayo
- AMARILLO BY MORNING$15.99
Fresh sautéed green chilies, fried jalapeños, Pepper Jack cheese, tomato aioli and jalapeño spiced bacon - as good as it sounds!
- MUSHROOM & SWISS$15.99
A classic loaded with two types of sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and tomato aioli
- BUFFALO BEALE STREET$15.99
Buffalo hot sauce, crumbled and melted blue cheese, and topped with onion straws
- BOGO 1/2 Price Burgers (Mondays Only)$24.00
Salads
- BLT SALAD$5.99+
Mixed greens topped with fried green tomato slices, chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, feta cheese and homemade peppercorn ranch dressing drizzled over top
- Classic Caesar$5.99+
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese and croutons
- House Pub$5.99+
Mixed greens, mixed cheese, grape tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and croutons
Sides
Sandwiches & More
- FISH & CHIPS$16.99
Panko fried Atlantic Cod and hand-cut fries with homemade tartar sauce
- CAJUN CHICKEN PENNE$16.99
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, blackened chicken, and spicy Alfredo over penne pasta, topped with green onions and Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread. Add a side salad for $2.99
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.99
Classic, hand breaded and fried fresh chicken, with pickles, tossed in buffalo sauce with melted pepper jack cheese on a buttered brioche bun
- BIRDMAN JR$14.99
Grilled chicken with 2 slices of melted Swiss, bacon strips, lettuce, tomato, and garlic herb mayo on a toasted, buttered brioche bun
- LOWCOUNTRY CHEESESTEAK$14.99
Sliced prime beef sautéed with white onions, mushrooms, and topped with queso on a soft philly roll. Sub chicken with no extra charge
- CHICKEN BACON ALFREDO$16.99
Classic homemade Alfredo sauce with crumbled bacon, fried or grilled chicken, over penne noodles. Served with garlic bread. Add a side salad for $2.99
- BLT SANDWICH$10.99
Wings, Tenders, and Ribs
- 6 Bone In Wings$9.99
6 Bone IN wings with one flavor, served with ranch or blue cheese
- 12 Bone In Wings$17.99
12 Bone IN wings with two flavors, served with ranch or blue cheese.
- 20 Bone In Wings$28.99
20 Bone IN wings with 4 flavors, served with ranch or blue cheese.
- 6 Boneless Wings$7.99
6 BoneLESS wings with one flavor, served with ranch or blue cheese
- 12 Boneless Wings$15.99
12 BoneLESS wings with two flavors, served with ranch or blue cheese.
- 20 Boneless Wings$23.99
20 BoneLESS wings with 4 flavors, served with ranch or blue cheese.
- 3 Chicken Tenders$11.99
Hand breaded, jumbo size, all white meat and never frozen, served with a side of fries or chips; Try them tossed in any of our sauces
- 5 Chicken Tenders$15.99
Hand breaded, jumbo size, all white meat and never frozen, served with a side of fries or chips; Try them tossed in any of our sauces
- Half Rack Baby Back Ribs$15.99
Slow roasted ribs covered in house seasoning and tangy BBQ sauce and comes with a choice of hand-cut chips or fries Upgrade your side for just $1.99
- Full Rack Baby Back Ribs$24.99
Slow roasted ribs covered in house seasoning and tangy BBQ sauce and comes with a choice of hand-cut chips or fries Upgrade your side for just $1.99
Tacos & Quesadillas
Extra Sauces
- Medium$0.99
- Hot$0.99
- BBQ$0.99
- Spicy Garlic$0.99
- Teriyaki$0.99
- Sweet & Spicy Chili$0.99
- Garlic Parmesan$0.99
- Honey Sriracha$0.99
- Honey Mustard BBQ$0.99
- Spicy Teriyaki$0.99
- Ghost Pepper$0.99
- Mango Habanero$0.99
- Bourbon Molasses$0.99
- Roasted Garlic$0.99
- Lemon Pepper$0.99
- Spicy Lemon Pepper
- Old Bay$0.99
- Ranch$0.99
- Honey Mustard$0.99
- Sour Cream$0.99
- Tomatillo Salsa$0.99
- Bleu Cheese$0.99
- House Sauce$0.99
- Peppercorn Ranch$0.99
- Raspberry Vinaigrette$0.99
- Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.99
- Pico$0.99
- Queso$1.50
- Extra Alfredo$1.50
- Side Gravy$0.99
- Large Gravy$2.99