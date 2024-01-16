Charleston Sports Pub West Ashley
Food menu
Appetizers
- Bird Dog Fries
Hand-cut fries with honey mustard dressing, bacon crumbles, chopped fried chicken and melted mixed cheese$12.99
- BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP WAFFLE FRIES
Diced grilled chicken tossed in blue cheese and hot sauce, topped with melted cheese and hot honey crema$12.99
- BUFFALO SHRIMP
Panko breaded shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, served with a side of blue cheese dressing$12.99
- FRIED GREEN 'MATERS
Hand breaded, topped with feta cheese, pico de gallo, and drizzled with Sriracha aioli$11.99
- FRIED PICKLES & BANANA PEPPERS
Thick cut and double battered, served with ranch dressing$9.99
- GNARLY NACHOS BBQ Style
Tortilla chips covered with queso, mixed cheese, onions, tomatoes and grilled chicken tossed in house made BBQ sauce topped with a scoop of guacamole and sour cream$14.99
- GNARLY NACHOS Sriracha Style
Tortilla chips covered in queso, mixed cheese, grilled chicken tossed in honey Sriracha sauce, topped with fried jalapeño slices, diced fresh jalapenos and served with sour cream on the side$14.99
- JOHNSON CITY ONIONS
Mound of crispy fried onion straws lightly dusted in lemon pepper seasoning and served with sriracha aioli, honey bbq, and house dipping sauce$10.99
- LARGE PUB PRETZEL
Our over-sized soft pretzel, baked to perfection and lightly salted. Comes with queso and honey mustard dipping sauces$11.99
- LOADED TOTCHOS
Seasoned tater tots topped with queso, pulled pork, sautéed onions, peppers, mixed cheese and green onions$14.99
- STUFFED JALAPEÑOS
Five panko-fried and pimento cheese stuffed fresh jalapeños$9.99
- (HH ONLY) Spicy Bacon Cheese Fries$7.00
Burgers
- ALWAYS SUNNY
Sunny side egg*, bacon strips, mayo, and Wisconsin cheddar$15.99
- AMARILLO BY MORNING
Fresh sautéed green chilies, fried jalapeños, Pepper Jack cheese, tomato aioli and jalapeño spiced bacon - as good as it sounds!$15.99
- BACON ME CRAZY
4 strips of hickory smoked bacon, smoked gouda, pickles, and garlic herb mayo$15.99
- BUFFALO BEALE STREET
Buffalo hot sauce, crumbled and melted blue cheese, and topped with onion straws$15.99
- DOUBLE CHEESE SMASHBURGER
Two smashed patties layered with queso and cheddar cheese, house sauce and pickles on top, cooked medium well$15.99
- MUSHROOM & SWISS
A classic loaded with two types of sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and tomato aioli$15.99
- OG CLASSIC
Cheddar cheese, bacon strips, and bacon jam$15.99
- THE SOUTHERNER
House made pimento cheese, bacon and peach jam$15.99
- Daily Special Takeout Upcharge$0.99
Sandwiches & More
- BIRDMAN JR
Grilled chicken with 2 slices of melted Swiss, bacon strips, lettuce, tomato, and garlic herb mayo on a toasted, buttered brioche bun$14.99
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Classic, hand breaded and fried fresh chicken, with pickles, tossed in buffalo sauce with melted pepper jack cheese on a buttered brioche bun$14.99
- LOWCOUNTRY CHEESESTEAK
Sliced prime beef sautéed with white onions, mushrooms, and topped with queso on a soft philly roll. Sub chicken with no extra charge$14.99
- CAJUN CHICKEN PENNE
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, blackened chicken, and spicy Alfredo over penne pasta, topped with green onions and Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread. Add a side salad for $2.99$16.99
- CHICKEN BACON ALFREDO
Classic homemade Alfredo sauce with crumbled bacon, fried or grilled chicken, over penne noodles. Served with garlic bread. Add a side salad for $2.99$16.99
- FISH & CHIPS
Panko fried Atlantic Cod and hand-cut fries with homemade tartar sauce$16.99
Salads
- BLT SALAD
Mixed greens topped with fried green tomato slices, chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, feta cheese and homemade peppercorn ranch dressing drizzled over top$5.99+
- Classic Caesar
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese and croutons$5.99+
- House Pub
Mixed greens, mixed cheese, grape tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and croutons$5.99+
Tacos & Quesadillas
- 2 Tacos
All tacos are served on flour tortillas with chips, queso, and salsa verde, and can be mixed and matched.$10.99
- 3 Tacos
All tacos are served on flour tortillas with chips, queso, and salsa verde, and can be mixed and matched.$14.99
- Quesadilla$13.99
- Chicken & Cheese Quesadiila$10.00
- Daily Special Takeout Upcharge$0.99
Wings, Tenders, and Ribs
- 6 Bone In Wings
6 Bone IN wings with one flavor, served with ranch or blue cheese$9.99
- 12 Bone In Wings
12 Bone IN wings with two flavors, served with ranch or blue cheese.$17.99
- 20 Bone In Wings
20 Bone IN wings with 4 flavors, served with ranch or blue cheese.$28.99
- 6 Boneless Wings
6 BoneLESS wings with one flavor, served with ranch or blue cheese$7.99
- 12 Boneless Wings
12 BoneLESS wings with two flavors, served with ranch or blue cheese.$15.99
- 20 Boneless Wings
20 BoneLESS wings with 4 flavors, served with ranch or blue cheese.$23.99
- 3 Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded, jumbo size, all white meat and never frozen, served with a side of fries or chips; Try them tossed in any of our sauces$11.99
- 5 Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded, jumbo size, all white meat and never frozen, served with a side of fries or chips; Try them tossed in any of our sauces$15.99
- Half Rack Baby Back Ribs
Slow roasted ribs covered in house seasoning and tangy BBQ sauce and comes with a choice of hand-cut chips or fries Upgrade your side for just $1.99$15.99
- Full Rack Baby Back Ribs
Slow roasted ribs covered in house seasoning and tangy BBQ sauce and comes with a choice of hand-cut chips or fries Upgrade your side for just $1.99$24.99
- Daily Special Takeout Upcharge$0.99
Sides
Extra Sauces
- BBQ$0.99
- Bourbon Molasses$0.99
- Garlic Parmesan$0.99
- Ghost Pepper$0.99
- Honey BBQ$0.99
- Honey Mustard$0.99
- Honey Mustard BBQ$0.99
- Honey Sriracha$0.99
- Hot$0.99
- Mango Habanero$0.99
- Medium$0.99
- Spicy Garlic$0.99
- Spicy Teriyaki$0.99
- Sweet & Spicy Chili$0.99
- Teriyaki$0.99
- Lemon Pepper$0.99
- Old Bay$0.99
- Roasted Garlic$0.99
- Extra Alfredo$1.99
- House Sauce$0.99
- Ranch$0.99
- Bleu Cheese$0.99
- Caesar$0.99
- Peppercorn Ranch$0.99
- Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.99
- Raspberry Vinaigrette$0.99
- Queso$1.50
- Sour Cream$0.99
- Pico$0.99
- Tomatillo Salsa$0.99
- Garlic Herb Mayo$0.99
- Siracha aioli$0.99