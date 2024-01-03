C&Ts Soul Food
SOUL FOOD
Chicken and seafood
- 3 tenders$6.88
- 6 tenders$10.88
- 9 tenders$14.88
- Large Cat$18.88
- Small Cat$15.88
- 4 wings$9.88
- 6 wings$12.88
- 8 wings$14.88
- 10 wings$16.88
- 20 wings$27.88
- 8 shrimp$14.88Out of stock
- 16 shrimp$29.88Out of stock
- 1 catfish fillet$7.88Out of stock
- 1/2 LB catfish nuggets$10.88Out of stock
- 1LB catfish nuggets$15.88Out of stock
- 1chicken wing$1.35
Sandwiches
Sides
Desserts
Drinks
Beer
- Coors light$4.00
- Blue moon$5.00
- Heineken$6.00
- Old milwaukee$5.00
- Twisted tea$4.00
- PBR$5.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Bud light$4.00
- Corona$6.00
- Dos equis$4.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Bud light lime$4.00
- Michelob golden light$4.00
- Michelob ultra$4.00
- Sam Adam’s Oct fest$5.00
- Leines Sumer shan$5.00
- Shinerbok$4.00
- Miller 64$4.00
- Miller highlife$4.00
- Miller lite$4.00
- Spotted cow$5.00
- - Moon man$5.00
- Stella artois$6.00
- Earth Rider$3.50
Combos
Wines
PDF Menu
Appetizers
- Cheese Curds$7.88
Mozzarella cheese curds
- Garbage Fries$7.88
Topped with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese sauce, jalapeño peppers, and sour cream
- Jalapeño Poppers$7.88
Cream cheese jalapeño popper
- Fried Pickles$5.88
Dill pickle slices, deep-fried in our house-made seasoned batter
- Hush Puppies$7.88
Sweet corn hush puppies
- Mexican Corn$5.88
Whole kernel corn, mayo, cojita cheese, Cheyenne pepper, lime, sour cream, and cilantro
- Sweet Corn Nuggets$7.88
Sweet cream-style corn inside a fried crust
Burgers
Chicken
Fish and Shrimp
- Catfish Fillet Meal$10.88Out of stock
1 piece of catfish with your choice of side comes with tartar sauce
- Lg Catfish Fillet Meal$15.88Out of stock
2 pieces of catfish with your choice of side comes with tartar sauce and hot sauce
- Cod Fillet Meal$12.88
One fillet with your choice of side comes with tartar
- Shrimp$15.88Out of stock
7 pieces. Your choice of jerked, sautéed, or fried shrimp, collosal shrimp per order
- Shrimp and Fish Combo$16.88Out of stock
4 shrimps and 1 fillet with French fries
Sandwiches and More
- Italian Beef$10.88
French bread dipped in auju topped with beef and giardineria
- Philly Cheese Steak$12.88
Hoagie roll, steak, bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- Plain Hot Dog$6.99
- Chicago Dog$9.88
Poppy seed bun, beef dog, tomato wedges, sport peppers, onion, celery salt, mustard, and pickle spear
- Maxwell$9.88
Hot dog bun, mustard, sport peppers, and grilled onions
- Shrimp Po Boy$12.88Out of stock
4 shrimps on a hoagie roll with lettuce and tomatoes or topped with coleslaw
- Catfish Po Boy$12.88Out of stock
1 fillet on a hoagie roll with lettuce and tomatoes or topped with coleslaw
Combos
Sides
Drinks
Brunch Menu
Mains
- Pancakes$10.99
- French Toast$10.99
- Waffles$10.99
- Smothered Potatoes$12.99Out of stock
- Corned Beef Hash$12.99
- Biscuits & Gravy$11.99
- Veggie Omelette$10.99
- Meat Lovers Omelette$12.99
- Country Omelette$11.99
- Salmon Croquettes$11.99
- Salmon Egg Benedict$11.99
- Shrimp & Grits$14.99Out of stock
- Fish & Grits$14.99Out of stock
- Country Fried Steak$12.99
- Ribeye Steak$13.99
- Chicken & Waffles$12.99