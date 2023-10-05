Appetizers

Bread and Mango Butter

Bread and Mango Butter

$4.00

Our signature, house made mango butter with crispy pressed Cuban bread.

Tropical Chips and Dips

Tropical Chips and Dips

$13.50

Black bean hummus, pineapple guacamole Cubano, Cuba Libre salsa, plantain and malanga chips

Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Small)

Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Small)

$11.00

Avocado, grilled golden pineapple, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, plantain chips

Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Large)

Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Large)

$17.00

Avocado, grilled golden pineapple, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, plantain chips

Crab Guacamole

Crab Guacamole

$24.00

Blue crab meat, avocado, grilled golden pineapple, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, plantain chips

Spinach and Manchego Bunuelos

Spinach and Manchego Bunuelos

$13.50

Manchego cheese and spinach fritters, goat cheese crema, organic olive oil, fresh black pepper

Bolitas de Yuca

Bolitas de Yuca

$12.50

Mozzarella and queso fresco stuffed yuca fritters, lemon-mayonnaise sauce

Croquetas

Croquetas

$14.50

Basket of traditional ham & cheese and creamy chicken croquetas. Mustard BBQ sauce and dijon-garlic mojo

Barrio Chino Chicken Wings

Barrio Chino Chicken Wings

$17.75

A pound of award-winning Asian BBQ glazed wings. Pickled pineapple, sweet chili dipping sauce

Mama Amelia's Empanadas (2)

Mama Amelia's Empanadas (2)

$17.50

(2 per order) Served with aji-sour cream sauce Beef Picadillo Cienfuegos-style ground beef, potatoes, Manzanilla olives, raisins Chicken De la Casa Chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese Queso(V) Gruyere, Jack, mozzarella, sautéed onions, olive oil, thyme, oregano

Seafood Frito Mixto

Seafood Frito Mixto

$19.00

Fried, cornmeal-crusted calamari, cod, scallops, shrimp, yuca. Corn and pepper jalea salad drizzled with aji amarillo. Aji-verde dipping sauce

Plato Cha Cha Cha

Plato Cha Cha Cha

$29.75

Sampler for two. Pineapple guacamole, shrimp cocktail, plantain chips, pork masitas, chicken and ham croquetas, grilled chorizo sausage, chicken chicharrones

Soup/Salad

Black Bean Soup

Black Bean Soup

$11.00

Traditional Cuban black bean soup with rich authentic flavors. Cachucha relish

Jardin Salad

Jardin Salad

$13.50

Baby arugula, spinach, romaine, organic grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onions, crumbled cotija cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Levanta Muerto Seafood Soup

Levanta Muerto Seafood Soup

$16.50

"Raise the Dead" soup with a rich Chino-Cubano broth. Shrimp, Baja bay scallops, crabmeat, mussels, coconut milk, truffle oil

Platos Fuertes/Entrees

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$29.75

Braised, shredded and stewed beef brisket, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, red wine, white rice, maduros

Vaca Frita

Vaca Frita

$30.00

Tender braised and crisped-shredded steak, roasted onions and citrus-garlic sauce, white rice, black beans

Churrasco a la Cubana (8 oz)

Churrasco a la Cubana (8 oz)

$36.50

Grilled skirt steak (8 oz), parsley, lemon and onion sauce, roasted garlic boniato-potato mash, watercress salad, red wine vinaigrette

Churrasco a la Cubana (16 oz)

Churrasco a la Cubana (16 oz)

$66.00

Black Angus grilled skirt steak, lemon-onion parsley sauce, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, baby arugula salad, red wine vinaigrette

Masitas de Puerco

Masitas de Puerco

$30.00

Tender chunks of pork slowly roasted in Spanish style sauce, sautéed onions, mojo, white rice, black beans, tostones

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$29.50

Long grain saffron rice, boneless chicken, green peas, Manzanilla olives, yellow corn, Spanish chorizo, roasted piquillo peppers, touch of beer

Pollo Asado

Pollo Asado

$30.00

Citrus marinated grilled double chicken breast, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, grilled broccolini, mango-passion fruit gravy

Pargo Baracoa

Pargo Baracoa

$31.75

Pan roasted red snapper, shrimp, Baja bay scallops, crabmeat, mussels, coconut milk Chino-Cubano broth, green papaya escabeche, white rice

Dorado Frito

Dorado Frito

$30.50

Spice rubbed, crispy fried mahi mahi fillet over coconut-sesame sticky rice. Candied macadamia nuts, mango-jalapeño salsa, pickled onions, grilled broccolini

Shrimp Cubano

Shrimp Cubano

$29.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in Cuba Libre enchilado tomato, culantro sauce, white rice, maduros

Visit to Havana

Visit to Havana

$24.00

Ybor City Style pressed Cuban sandwich with sour orange marinated pork loin, Genoa salami, ham, provolone and Swiss cheese. Yellow mustard-pickle relish, Black Bean Soup, House Salad, Tropical Chips

Paella Marinera

Paella Marinera

$38.00

Jumbo shrimp, Maine lobster tail, mussels, squid, Baja Bay scallops, claw crabmeat, saffron long grain rice, roasted piquillo pepper salad

Paella Vegetariana

Paella Vegetariana

$25.00

Roasted crimini and shiitake mushrooms, roasted garlic, baby spinach, garbanzo beans, grilled broccolini, long grain saffron rice

Plato Gaucho (Serves 2)

Plato Gaucho (Serves 2)

$84.00

Mixed grill for two. Skirt steak, Maine lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, free range grilled half chicken, and Cortez chorizo. Parsley chimichurri sauce. Accompanied by two sides of traditional black beans and rice. Serves two.

Cuban Roast Pork Feast (Serves 2)

Cuban Roast Pork Feast (Serves 2)

$69.00

Citrus marinated, slow roasted pork shoulder, crispy pork belly chicharrones, onion-caper mojo. Accompanied by white rice, black beans, and maduros. Serves two.

Sides

Arroz con Frijoles

Arroz con Frijoles

$7.00

Steamed white rice and black bean soup

Congri

Congri

$7.00

Classic Cuban red beans, rice with tomatoes, onions, peppers, smoked pork

Roasted Garlic Mash

Roasted Garlic Mash

$7.00

Roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Aguacate

Aguacate

$7.00

Half an avocado. Olive oil and sea salt

Broccolini

Broccolini

$7.00

Grilled broccolini, roasted garlic oil, romesco sauce

Asparagus

Asparagus

$8.00

Grilled asparagus, roasted garlic oil, herb chimichurri.

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$8.00

Crispy and creamy yuca. Cilantro-caper allioli

Tostones

Tostones

$8.00

Twice-fried green Hawaiian plantains. Dijon-mojo

Maduros

Maduros

$8.00

Fried ripened sweet plantains

Chip Basket

Chip Basket

$8.00

House made plantain and malanga chips, perfect for dipping.

Black Beans

Black Beans

$4.00

Traditional Cuban black bean soup with rich authentic flavors.

White Rice

White Rice

$4.00

Steamed white rice.

French Fries

French Fries

$8.00

Crispy shoestring French fries.

Dessert

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$11.00

Vanilla sponge cake soaked in three milks. Mocha mousse

Cuban Flan

Cuban Flan

$11.00

A traditional Cuban dessert of vanilla custard, dulce de leche, whipped cream and vanilla cookie

Mami Totty's Arroz con Leche

Mami Totty's Arroz con Leche

$11.00

Classic Cuban rice pudding, recipe handed down from Chef Pernot’s mother-in-law. Whipped cream and vanilla cookie

Kid's Menu

Kid's Empanadas

$14.95

Two per order. Served with aji-sour cream. Beef Picadillo: Cienfuegos-style ground beef, potatoes, Manzanilla olives, raisins Chicken De la Casa: Chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese Cheese (v): Gruyere, Jack, mozzarella, sautéed onions, olive oil, thyme, oregano All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$14.95

Cornflake crusted chicken tenders, crispy shoestring fries. All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Kid's Pollo Asado

$14.95

Citrus marinated, boneless chicken breast, mango-passion fruit gravy, shoestring fries . All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Kid's Churrasco Burger

$14.95

A quarter pound skirt steak burger, lettuce, tomato on toasted King’s Hawaiian Roll®. Served with shoestring fries. All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Kid's Cuban Sandwich

$14.95

Half a Cuban sandwich with sour orange marinated pork loin, Genoa salami, ham, provolone and Swiss cheese, yellow mustard-pickle relish, shoestring fries. All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).