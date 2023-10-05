Kid's Empanadas

$14.95

Two per order. Served with aji-sour cream. Beef Picadillo: Cienfuegos-style ground beef, potatoes, Manzanilla olives, raisins Chicken De la Casa: Chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese Cheese (v): Gruyere, Jack, mozzarella, sautéed onions, olive oil, thyme, oregano All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).