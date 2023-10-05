Cuba Libre Washington DC
Appetizers
Bread and Mango Butter
Our signature, house made mango butter with crispy pressed Cuban bread.
Tropical Chips and Dips
Black bean hummus, pineapple guacamole Cubano, Cuba Libre salsa, plantain and malanga chips
Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Small)
Avocado, grilled golden pineapple, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, plantain chips
Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Large)
Avocado, grilled golden pineapple, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, plantain chips
Crab Guacamole
Blue crab meat, avocado, grilled golden pineapple, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, plantain chips
Spinach and Manchego Bunuelos
Manchego cheese and spinach fritters, goat cheese crema, organic olive oil, fresh black pepper
Bolitas de Yuca
Mozzarella and queso fresco stuffed yuca fritters, lemon-mayonnaise sauce
Croquetas
Basket of traditional ham & cheese and creamy chicken croquetas. Mustard BBQ sauce and dijon-garlic mojo
Barrio Chino Chicken Wings
A pound of award-winning Asian BBQ glazed wings. Pickled pineapple, sweet chili dipping sauce
Mama Amelia's Empanadas (2)
(2 per order) Served with aji-sour cream sauce Beef Picadillo Cienfuegos-style ground beef, potatoes, Manzanilla olives, raisins Chicken De la Casa Chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese Queso(V) Gruyere, Jack, mozzarella, sautéed onions, olive oil, thyme, oregano
Seafood Frito Mixto
Fried, cornmeal-crusted calamari, cod, scallops, shrimp, yuca. Corn and pepper jalea salad drizzled with aji amarillo. Aji-verde dipping sauce
Plato Cha Cha Cha
Sampler for two. Pineapple guacamole, shrimp cocktail, plantain chips, pork masitas, chicken and ham croquetas, grilled chorizo sausage, chicken chicharrones
Soup/Salad
Black Bean Soup
Traditional Cuban black bean soup with rich authentic flavors. Cachucha relish
Jardin Salad
Baby arugula, spinach, romaine, organic grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onions, crumbled cotija cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Levanta Muerto Seafood Soup
"Raise the Dead" soup with a rich Chino-Cubano broth. Shrimp, Baja bay scallops, crabmeat, mussels, coconut milk, truffle oil
Platos Fuertes/Entrees
Ropa Vieja
Braised, shredded and stewed beef brisket, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, red wine, white rice, maduros
Vaca Frita
Tender braised and crisped-shredded steak, roasted onions and citrus-garlic sauce, white rice, black beans
Churrasco a la Cubana (8 oz)
Grilled skirt steak (8 oz), parsley, lemon and onion sauce, roasted garlic boniato-potato mash, watercress salad, red wine vinaigrette
Churrasco a la Cubana (16 oz)
Black Angus grilled skirt steak, lemon-onion parsley sauce, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, baby arugula salad, red wine vinaigrette
Masitas de Puerco
Tender chunks of pork slowly roasted in Spanish style sauce, sautéed onions, mojo, white rice, black beans, tostones
Arroz con Pollo
Long grain saffron rice, boneless chicken, green peas, Manzanilla olives, yellow corn, Spanish chorizo, roasted piquillo peppers, touch of beer
Pollo Asado
Citrus marinated grilled double chicken breast, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, grilled broccolini, mango-passion fruit gravy
Pargo Baracoa
Pan roasted red snapper, shrimp, Baja bay scallops, crabmeat, mussels, coconut milk Chino-Cubano broth, green papaya escabeche, white rice
Dorado Frito
Spice rubbed, crispy fried mahi mahi fillet over coconut-sesame sticky rice. Candied macadamia nuts, mango-jalapeño salsa, pickled onions, grilled broccolini
Shrimp Cubano
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in Cuba Libre enchilado tomato, culantro sauce, white rice, maduros
Visit to Havana
Ybor City Style pressed Cuban sandwich with sour orange marinated pork loin, Genoa salami, ham, provolone and Swiss cheese. Yellow mustard-pickle relish, Black Bean Soup, House Salad, Tropical Chips
Paella Marinera
Jumbo shrimp, Maine lobster tail, mussels, squid, Baja Bay scallops, claw crabmeat, saffron long grain rice, roasted piquillo pepper salad
Paella Vegetariana
Roasted crimini and shiitake mushrooms, roasted garlic, baby spinach, garbanzo beans, grilled broccolini, long grain saffron rice
Plato Gaucho (Serves 2)
Mixed grill for two. Skirt steak, Maine lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, free range grilled half chicken, and Cortez chorizo. Parsley chimichurri sauce. Accompanied by two sides of traditional black beans and rice. Serves two.
Cuban Roast Pork Feast (Serves 2)
Citrus marinated, slow roasted pork shoulder, crispy pork belly chicharrones, onion-caper mojo. Accompanied by white rice, black beans, and maduros. Serves two.
Sides
Arroz con Frijoles
Steamed white rice and black bean soup
Congri
Classic Cuban red beans, rice with tomatoes, onions, peppers, smoked pork
Roasted Garlic Mash
Roasted garlic mashed potatoes
Aguacate
Half an avocado. Olive oil and sea salt
Broccolini
Grilled broccolini, roasted garlic oil, romesco sauce
Asparagus
Grilled asparagus, roasted garlic oil, herb chimichurri.
Yuca Fries
Crispy and creamy yuca. Cilantro-caper allioli
Tostones
Twice-fried green Hawaiian plantains. Dijon-mojo
Maduros
Fried ripened sweet plantains
Chip Basket
House made plantain and malanga chips, perfect for dipping.
Black Beans
Traditional Cuban black bean soup with rich authentic flavors.
White Rice
Steamed white rice.
French Fries
Crispy shoestring French fries.
Dessert
Tres Leches
Vanilla sponge cake soaked in three milks. Mocha mousse
Cuban Flan
A traditional Cuban dessert of vanilla custard, dulce de leche, whipped cream and vanilla cookie
Mami Totty's Arroz con Leche
Classic Cuban rice pudding, recipe handed down from Chef Pernot’s mother-in-law. Whipped cream and vanilla cookie
Kid's Menu
Kid's Empanadas
Two per order. Served with aji-sour cream. Beef Picadillo: Cienfuegos-style ground beef, potatoes, Manzanilla olives, raisins Chicken De la Casa: Chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese Cheese (v): Gruyere, Jack, mozzarella, sautéed onions, olive oil, thyme, oregano All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Cornflake crusted chicken tenders, crispy shoestring fries. All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).
Kid's Pollo Asado
Citrus marinated, boneless chicken breast, mango-passion fruit gravy, shoestring fries . All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).
Kid's Churrasco Burger
A quarter pound skirt steak burger, lettuce, tomato on toasted King’s Hawaiian Roll®. Served with shoestring fries. All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).
Kid's Cuban Sandwich
Half a Cuban sandwich with sour orange marinated pork loin, Genoa salami, ham, provolone and Swiss cheese, yellow mustard-pickle relish, shoestring fries. All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).