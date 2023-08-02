FOOD

Bowls

All bowls come with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.
Havana Bowl

$13.95

Slow roasted pork shoulder w/ house made mojo & caramelized onion with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.

Mojo Shrimp Bowl

$15.25

Shrimp sautéed in house made spicy cayenne mojo with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.

Ropita Bowl

$13.95

Shredded beef brisket stewed with tomato, vegetables & traditional Cuban spices with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.

Pollito Bowl

$13.95

Marinated and shredded baked chicken with house made sweet and tangy guava sauce with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.

Beef Picadillo Bowl

$13.95

Ground beef hash with tomato, olive, raisin, and traditional Cuban spices with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.

Soy Picadillo Bowl

$12.95

Vegan - Soy hash with tomato, olive, raisin, and traditional Cuban spices with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.

Portland Bowl

$10.95

Our basic Vegan bowl with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros. Add cheese and a hard boiled egg for a filling vegetarian option!

Plates

All plates come with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side (empanadas not included in side options)
Mojo Pork Plate

$16.95

Slow roasted pork with house made mojo and caramelized onion with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side.

Mojo Shrimp Plate

$18.95

Shrimp sautéed in our spicy cayenne mojo with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side.

Ropa Vieja Plate

$16.95

Beef brisket stewed with tomato and vegetables with traditional Cuban spices with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side.

Guava Chicken Plate

$16.95

Marinated baked chicken with our house made sweet and tangy guava sauce with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side.

Beef Picadillo Plate

$16.95

Ground beef stewed with tomato, olive, raisin, and traditional Cuban spices with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side.

Soy Picadillo Plate

$15.95

Vegan - Soy crumbles stewed with tomato, olive, raisin, and traditional Cuban spices with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side.

Vegan Plate

$13.95

Vegan - Our tropical salad plus rice, beans, and an additional side

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with your choice of side (empanadas not included in side options). GF bread available!
Cuban Sandwich

$14.95

Slow roasted, shredded pork shoulder, pit ham, Swiss cheese, house made mojo, caramelized onion & pickle all grilled on Cuban style bread with your choice of side.

Pan Con Lechon

$14.50

Roasted pork shoulder, mojo, caramelized onion, & Swiss cheese all grilled on Cuban style bread with your choice of side.

Pan Con Pollo

$14.50

Shredded chicken grilled with your choice of mojo or garlic marinade, caramelized onion & Swiss cheese all grilled on Cuban style bread with your choice of side.

Half Sandwich

$9.00

A Half portion of any of our delicious sandwiches! GF bread not available for half sandwiches.

Sides & Salads

Tostones

$6.95

Fried, crispy, salty, green plantains

Maduros

$6.55

Fried ripe, soft, sweet plantains

Fried Yuca

$6.55

With garlic or mojo dipping sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.55
Caribbean Salad

$9.55

Brined cucumber, mango, red onion and avocado tossed in lime juice, salt & pepper

Side Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, & red onion. Choose garlic or guava vinaigrette dressing

Rice and Beans Bowl

$4.50
1 Empanada

$4.50

All empanadas are made with gluten free dough

3 Empanadas

$12.00

All empanadas are made with gluten free dough

Add-Ons

Cup Rice

$2.95

Cup Beans

$2.95

Bowl Rice

$4.50

Bowl Beans

$4.50

Extra Protein

$7.00

Avocado

$1.50

Mango

$1.50

Cheese

$1.50

Caramelized Onion

$1.50

Boiled Egg

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.75Out of stock

Pickles

$0.75

Sauce / Dressing

$0.75

Napklins and Forks

Desserts

Flan

$4.75

GF

DRINKS

Beverages

Batido

$9.00

Real fruit and milk smoothies (No syrups!) Fruits (GF**): mamey, mango, banana. Other Flavor: (Gluten FULL) Trigo

Hot Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Lemon/Limeade

$3.50

w/flat or soda water

Guava Lemonade

$3.50

Coconut Water

$3.00

Fountain

$2.00

Cuban Sodas

$2.50

Kombucha

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$1.50

Ginger Brew

$3.00

CBD

$5.95Out of stock

La Croix

$1.50

NA Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Ginger Lemonade/Limeade

$3.50Out of stock

Espresso

Cafe Cubano

$3.25

Double espresso drawn with turbinado sugar

Cortadito

$3.75

Café Cubano with a splash of steamed milk

Cafe Con Leche

$4.55

Café Cubano with steamed milk (latte)

Cubano Con Pasaporte

$3.25

Double espresso with hot water

Hot Cocoa

$3.25

Hot Buttered Latte

$5.55Out of stock

Coco Latte

$4.95

FAMILY STYLE / CATERING

Family Style (5 Servings Each)

Mojo Pork (5 Servings)

$23.50

Slow-roasted pork with house citrus mojo sauce.

Ropa Vieja (5 Servings)

$23.50

Shredded beef brisket stewed in a flavorful tomato and vegetable sauce.

Beef Picadillo (5 Servings)

$23.50

Ground beef hash with tomato, olive, raisin and traditional spices.

Picadillo de Soya (Soy) (5 Servings)

$22.00

Vegan - Soy hash with tomato, olive, raisin and traditional spices.

Guava Chicken (5 Servings)

$23.50

Marinated baked chicken with our sweet and tangy guava sauce.

Maduros (5 Servings)

$10.75

Fried ripe, soft, sweet plantains.

Caribbean Salad (5 Servings)

$18.25

Mango, cucumber, red onion and avocado tossed in lime juice, salt and pepper

Side Salad (5 Servings)

$10.75

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato and onion with vinaigrette on the side.

Cuban Black Beans (5 Servings)

$10.75

With garlic, onion, pepper, herb and spice sofrito.

Rice (5 Servings)

$7.00

Catering (20 Servings Each)

Mojo Pork (20 Servings)

$85.00

Slow-roasted pork with house citrus mojo sauce. Limit 5

Ropa Vieja (20 Servings)

$85.00

Shredded beef brisket stewed in a flavorful tomato and vegetable sauce. Limit 5

Beef Picadillo (20 Servings)

$85.00

Ground beef hash with tomato, olive, raisin and traditional spices. Limit 5

Picadillo de Soya (Soy) (20 Servings)

$80.00

Vegan - Soy hash with tomato, olive, raisin and traditional spices. Limit 5

Guava Chicken (20 Servings)

$85.00

Marinated baked chicken with our sweet and tangy guava sauce. Limit 3

Maduros (20 Servings)

$45.00

Fried ripe, soft, sweet plantains. Limit 5

Caribbean Salad (20 Servings)

$65.00

Mango, cucumber, red onion and avocado tossed in lime juice, salt and pepper Limit 5

Side Salad (20 Servings)

$35.00

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato and onion with vinaigrette on the side.

Cuban Black Beans (20 Servings)

$35.00

With garlic, onion, pepper, herb and spice sofrito. Limit 6

Rice (20 Servings)

$20.00

Limit 6

Cubo's House-Made Sauces To Go

Mojo Sauce To Go

$6.00+

Spicy Mojo Sauce To Go

$6.00+

Guava Sauce To Go

$6.00+

Guava Salad Dressing To Go

$6.00+

Garlic Sauce To Go

$6.00+

Garlic Salad Dressing To Go

$6.00+

Banana Sauce To Go

$6.00+