Cubo de Cuba - Mississippi 3746 N Mississippi Ave
FOOD
Bowls
Havana Bowl
Slow roasted pork shoulder w/ house made mojo & caramelized onion with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.
Mojo Shrimp Bowl
Shrimp sautéed in house made spicy cayenne mojo with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.
Ropita Bowl
Shredded beef brisket stewed with tomato, vegetables & traditional Cuban spices with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.
Pollito Bowl
Marinated and shredded baked chicken with house made sweet and tangy guava sauce with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.
Beef Picadillo Bowl
Ground beef hash with tomato, olive, raisin, and traditional Cuban spices with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.
Soy Picadillo Bowl
Vegan - Soy hash with tomato, olive, raisin, and traditional Cuban spices with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.
Portland Bowl
Our basic Vegan bowl with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros. Add cheese and a hard boiled egg for a filling vegetarian option!
Plates
Mojo Pork Plate
Slow roasted pork with house made mojo and caramelized onion with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side.
Mojo Shrimp Plate
Shrimp sautéed in our spicy cayenne mojo with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side.
Ropa Vieja Plate
Beef brisket stewed with tomato and vegetables with traditional Cuban spices with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side.
Guava Chicken Plate
Marinated baked chicken with our house made sweet and tangy guava sauce with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side.
Beef Picadillo Plate
Ground beef stewed with tomato, olive, raisin, and traditional Cuban spices with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side.
Soy Picadillo Plate
Vegan - Soy crumbles stewed with tomato, olive, raisin, and traditional Cuban spices with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side.
Vegan Plate
Vegan - Our tropical salad plus rice, beans, and an additional side
Sandwiches
Cuban Sandwich
Slow roasted, shredded pork shoulder, pit ham, Swiss cheese, house made mojo, caramelized onion & pickle all grilled on Cuban style bread with your choice of side.
Pan Con Lechon
Roasted pork shoulder, mojo, caramelized onion, & Swiss cheese all grilled on Cuban style bread with your choice of side.
Pan Con Pollo
Shredded chicken grilled with your choice of mojo or garlic marinade, caramelized onion & Swiss cheese all grilled on Cuban style bread with your choice of side.
Half Sandwich
A Half portion of any of our delicious sandwiches! GF bread not available for half sandwiches.
Sides & Salads
Tostones
Fried, crispy, salty, green plantains
Maduros
Fried ripe, soft, sweet plantains
Fried Yuca
With garlic or mojo dipping sauce
Sweet Potato Fries
Caribbean Salad
Brined cucumber, mango, red onion and avocado tossed in lime juice, salt & pepper
Side Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, & red onion. Choose garlic or guava vinaigrette dressing
Rice and Beans Bowl
1 Empanada
All empanadas are made with gluten free dough
3 Empanadas
All empanadas are made with gluten free dough
Add-Ons
Desserts
DRINKS
Beverages
Batido
Real fruit and milk smoothies (No syrups!) Fruits (GF**): mamey, mango, banana. Other Flavor: (Gluten FULL) Trigo
Hot Tea
Lemon/Limeade
w/flat or soda water
Guava Lemonade
Coconut Water
Fountain
Cuban Sodas
Kombucha
Pineapple Juice
Ginger Brew
CBD
La Croix
NA Beer
Ginger Lemonade/Limeade
Espresso
FAMILY STYLE / CATERING
Family Style (5 Servings Each)
Mojo Pork (5 Servings)
Slow-roasted pork with house citrus mojo sauce.
Ropa Vieja (5 Servings)
Shredded beef brisket stewed in a flavorful tomato and vegetable sauce.
Beef Picadillo (5 Servings)
Ground beef hash with tomato, olive, raisin and traditional spices.
Picadillo de Soya (Soy) (5 Servings)
Vegan - Soy hash with tomato, olive, raisin and traditional spices.
Guava Chicken (5 Servings)
Marinated baked chicken with our sweet and tangy guava sauce.
Maduros (5 Servings)
Fried ripe, soft, sweet plantains.
Caribbean Salad (5 Servings)
Mango, cucumber, red onion and avocado tossed in lime juice, salt and pepper
Side Salad (5 Servings)
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato and onion with vinaigrette on the side.
Cuban Black Beans (5 Servings)
With garlic, onion, pepper, herb and spice sofrito.
Rice (5 Servings)
Catering (20 Servings Each)
Mojo Pork (20 Servings)
Slow-roasted pork with house citrus mojo sauce. Limit 5
Ropa Vieja (20 Servings)
Shredded beef brisket stewed in a flavorful tomato and vegetable sauce. Limit 5
Beef Picadillo (20 Servings)
Ground beef hash with tomato, olive, raisin and traditional spices. Limit 5
Picadillo de Soya (Soy) (20 Servings)
Vegan - Soy hash with tomato, olive, raisin and traditional spices. Limit 5
Guava Chicken (20 Servings)
Marinated baked chicken with our sweet and tangy guava sauce. Limit 3
Maduros (20 Servings)
Fried ripe, soft, sweet plantains. Limit 5
Caribbean Salad (20 Servings)
Mango, cucumber, red onion and avocado tossed in lime juice, salt and pepper Limit 5
Side Salad (20 Servings)
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato and onion with vinaigrette on the side.
Cuban Black Beans (20 Servings)
With garlic, onion, pepper, herb and spice sofrito. Limit 6
Rice (20 Servings)
Limit 6