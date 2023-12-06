Cucina Massi 111 East Patrick Street
DINNER
SPUNTINO
- Arancini$11.00
Sicilian risotto balls filled with meat sauce, peas & mozzarella cheese. Lightly fried & served on a bed of our light marinara
- Baby Lamb Chops$16.00
Marinated with garlic & rosemary. Served in a martini glass with a bruschetta relish
- Tuscan Antipasto Board$15.00
An assortment of meats and cheeses
- Fried Calamari$13.00
served with fresh marinara
- Grilled Calamari$13.00
served with fresh marinara
- Ahi Tuna$11.00
seared w/sesame seeds served with wasabi mayonnaise
- Cheesy Meat Balls$9.00
Tender and tasty topped with ricotta cheese
- Clams Posillipo$12.00
Little neck clams simmered with onions, chunky marinara, oregano & served with garlic toast
- Mussels Gorgonzola$13.00
Simmered with sausage, onion, gorgonzola cheese & fresh spinach in a zesty wine sauce
- Mozzarella Caprese$8.00
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & EVOO
- Beef Carpaccio$15.00
Thin sliced filet mignon with arugula, capers, onions,tossed
- Shrimp & Crab Cocktail$19.00
Served with homemade cocktail sauce
- Eggplant Rollatini$12.00
Lightly fried eggplant stuffed with prosciutto, roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese.
- Meat Ball Sliders$11.00
Tender meat balls with melted mozzarella cheese on fresh slider rolls.
- Crab Cake Sliders$17.00
Lump crab meat broiled with remoulade sauce
- Burrata with Prosciutto$16.00
Fresh fresh prh burrata served over an arugula salad with fresh pears, candied walnuts, & balsamic vinagarette. Topped with fresh prosciutto.
INSALATA
- House Salad$7.00
Romaine, julienne carrots, pepperoncinis,onion, red cabbage,cherry tomatoes tossed in homemade house dressing.
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Classico
- Pear Salad$9.00
Mixed greens tossed with candied walnuts,gorgonzola, sliced pear in a balsamic vinagarette
- Roasted Brussel Sprout Salad$13.00
Roasted brussel sprouts tossed with cranraisins, candied walnuts and a touch of honey mustard topped with grilled chicken, sliced oranges & shaved parmesan
PASTA
- Penne Black & Bleu$21.00
Penne Pasta tossed in a vodka cream sauce with blackened chicken & bleu cheese crumbles
- Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce$14.00
Traditionally prepared.
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$19.00
Traditionally prepared.
- Spaghetti with Sausage$19.00
Traditionally prepared.
- Spaghetti with Meat Balls$19.00
Traditionally prepared.
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce & Meat Balls$23.00
Traditionally prepared.
- Risotto Alla Carbonara$22.00
Onion, Pancetta, parmesan, peas & fresh cracked egg cooked together to creamy perfection. Topped with grilled chicken and shaved parmesan.
- Lasagna$17.00
Layered with ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella & parmigiana cheese.
- Cappellini Caprese$21.00
Angel hair pasta topped with simmered tomatoes, mozzarella slivers of sausage & fresh basil
- Spaghetti Alla Carbonara$19.00
Slow cooked onions & pancetta tossed with a fresh cracked egg & parmigiana
- Crab Ravioli$23.00
Cheese ravioli topped with lump crab meat in a creamy rose sauce
- Linguine with White Clam Sauce$22.00
Chopped fresh clams, EVOO, bacon & garlic
- Linguine with Red Clam Sauce$22.00
Chopped fresh clams, EVOO, bacon & garlic
- Baked Penne$17.00
Traditionally prepared.
- Baked Penne with Sausage$20.00
Traditionally prepared.
- Baked Penne with Mushrooms$20.00
Traditionally prepared.
- Baked Penne with Sausage & Mushrooms$23.00
Traditionally prepared.
- Gnocchi Primavera$24.00
Onion, garlic, basil & cherry tomatoes, simmered together then pureed. Topped with basil & fresh burrata.
POLLO E VITELLO
- Chicken Chesapeake$26.00
Sauteed chicken with shrimp, crabmeat and sun dried tomatoes in a sherry cream sauce.
- Chicken Marsala$23.00
Sauteed chicken in a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms
- Chicken Massi$25.00
Sauteed Chicken, fresh mozzarella & tomato with jumbo shrimp sauteed with asparagus & mushrooms in a pinot grigio white wine sauce.
- Chicken Parmigiana$21.00
Traditionally prepared. (Try it with a thin layer of eggplant)
- Chicken Picatta$23.00
Sauteed chicken in a white wine sauce with onions,
- Chicken Saltimbocca$23.00
Sauteed chicken in a white wine sauce with sage, topped with prosciutto & mozzarella. Served with spinach over fettucine pasta.
- Veal Chesapeake$28.00
Sauteed veal with shrimp, crab meat and sun dried tomatoes in a sherry cream sauce
- Veal Marsala$26.00
Sauteed veal in a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms
- Veal Massi$27.00
Sauteed veal, fresh mozzarella & tomato with jumbo shrimp sauteed with asparagus & mushrooms in a pinot grigio white wine sauce.
- Veal Parmigiana$24.00
Traditionally prepared (Try it with a thin layer of egg plant)
- Veal Saltimbocca$26.00
Sauteed veal in a white wine sauce with sage, topped with prosciutto & mozzarella, served with spinach over pasta.
- Veal Picatta$26.00
DI MARE
- Frutta Di Mare$31.00
Mussels, clams, calamari & shrimp simmered in a marinara sauce. Served over linguine.
- Shrimp fra Diavolo$22.00
Served over linguine in a spicy marinara sauce
- Shrimp Scampi$22.00
Garlic white wine sauce served over linguine.
- Salmon Atlantico$24.00
Broiled salmon with onions & shallots served in a lemon white wine sauce. Served over risotto with vegetables.
- Linguine with Crab Meat$24.00
Lump crab meat in fresh marinara with a hint of old bay.
- CrabCakes Italiano$39.00
Two broiled jumbo lump crabcakes served with roasted potatoes & spinach.
CARNE
PIZZA
- 10" Classic White/ Nido's Famous Recipe$14.00
EVOO & garlic topped with fontina cheese
- Margherita$14.00
Chunky marinara topped with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella & basil
- Cristina Pizza$15.00
Arugula, prosciutto,shaved parmigiana, touch of truffle oil over melted mozzarella
- Red Pizza$14.00
Classic cheese Pizza
- White Vegetable Pizza$15.00
Spinach, broccoli,tomatoes & mushrooms sauteed in EVOO