Cucina Orlando 55 West Church Street Ste 151
PIZZA
BUONGUSTAIO PIZZA
- Margherita$19.99+
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil, Parmesan cheese, and tomato sauce
- Cucina Mediterraneo$19.99+
Roasted peppers, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto, feta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
- Cali Ranch$19.99+
Bacon, tomato, and impossibly delicious ranch sauce (chef's special)
- BBQ Chicken$19.99+
BBQ chicken, red onion, mozzarella, and bacon
- Buffalo Chicken$19.99+
Diced chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, parsley, and mozzarella cheese
- DI VERDURE (VEGGIE LOVERS)$19.99+
Tomatoes, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, black olives, and tomato sauce
- Cucina's Special$19.99+
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Quattro Formaggi$19.99+
Four cheese pizza-mozzarella, Parmesan, ricotta, and Gorgonzola
- Spinach & Ricotta$19.99+
Spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, and olive oil
- Vegan BBQ Tofu$19.99+
Marinara or BBQ sauce blend, vegan cheese, red onion, roasted BBQ tofu, and fresh basil
- Amanta Ella Carne$19.99+
CALZONE - STROMBOLI
- Cheese Lovers Calzone$16.99
Ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- Meat Lovers Calzone$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatball, and mozzarella cheese
- Ham and Cheese Calzone$17.99
Ham, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- Steak Calzone$19.99
Philly cheese steak, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and ricotta cheese
- Spinach Calzone$17.99
Spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- Veggie Lovers Calzone$18.99
Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- Cheese Lovers Stromboli$16.99
Mozzarella cheese
- Meat Lovers Stromboli$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatball, and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Feast Stromboli$18.99
Breaded chicken breast with mozzarella and homemade tomato sauce
- Steak Stromboli$19.99
Steak, mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
- Cucina Combination Stromboli$20.99
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZA
LUNCH SPECIALS
Appetizer
- Mozzarella Cheese Wedge$11.99
Mozzarella cheese breaded with Italian seasonings and served with homemade marinara
- Nonna's Meatballs$15.99
Homemade meatball topped with marinara, and whipped ricotta
- Crocante Ravioli$13.99
Crispy ravioli with homemade marinara
- Frittura Di Calamari$15.99
Fried calamari with homemade marinara sauce
- Chicken Tenders$13.99
Served with fries
- Melanzane Alla Parmigiana$15.99
Crispy eggplant with pomodoro sauce, Parmesan, mozzarella, and homemade basil pesto sauce
- Wings Basket$15.99
10 pieces. Choice of hot, mild BBQ, or garlic sauce
- Carpaccio Di Manzo$17.99
Sliced filet mignon, baby arugula, marinated mushrooms, garlic aioli, and balsamic glaze
- Prociutto Burrata$16.99
Creamy mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, arugula, sliced prosciutto, and balsamic reduction
Salad
- Cucina Greens$12.99
Mixed organic green veggies, fresh tomato, red onions, cucumber, carrots, and black olives dressing
- Classic Caesar$12.99
Romaine lettuce, Parmigiana cheese, and Caesar dressing
- Beet Salad$14.99
Arugula, roasted organic beets, red onions, herb goat cheese, and pistachios with balsamic dressing
- Hank's Veggie Combo$14.99
Organic green veggies, arugula, avocado, cherry tomatoes, grate carrots, red onion, and feta cheese
- Antipasto Salad$14.99
Mixed organic green veggies, provolone cheese, salami, and capicola with choice of dressing
- Greek Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, green peppers, and feta cheese with Greek dressing
- Panzanella Salad$14.99
Cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, avocado, red onion, and croutons
- Caprese Salad$14.99
Cucina's Entrée
- Pollo Piccata$26.99
Sautéed chicken breast with capers in a white sauce, served over pasta
- Pollo Milanese$23.99
Lightly breaded chicken with arugula, shaved Parmesan, and fresh lemon
- Frutti Di Mare$32.99
Shrimp, mussels, clams, and calamari in a light fra diavolo served over pasta
- Eggplant Parmigiana$23.99
Breaded fried eggplant, homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese with pasta
- Pollo Parmigiana$24.99
Breaded fried chicken breast, homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese with pasta
- Scampi E Limone$27.99
Jumbo shrimps, fresh garlic, & white wine lemon sauce, served over pasta
- Salmon Francese$29.99
Egg battered, sautéed with lemon herbs, butter and white wine sauce, served over pasta
- Linguini Alla Vongole$29.99
Clams, sautéed with your choice of garlic and EVOO or marinara sauce
- Pollo Francese$26.99
Egg battered, sautéed with lemon herbs, butter, and white wine sauce, served over pasta
- Pollo Marsala$26.99
Sautéed with mushrooms and marsala wine sauce, served over pasta
Sandwiches
- Short Rib Philly Steak$14.99
Steak with cheese, sautéed onions, lettuce, and tomato
- Chicken Parmigiana Hero$13.99
Deep fried chicken fillet with homemade tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and toasted bread
- Chicken & Mozzarella Hero$13.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted peppers, oil, and balsamic
- Classic Italian Hero$14.99
Soppressata, ham, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and onion with red wine vinaigrette
- Eggplant Hero$13.99
Breaded eggplant, homemade tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- Meatball Hero$13.99
Meatball with homemade tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and Parmesan
- Cucina Burger$16.99
8 oz beef burger, American cheese, mushroom, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion
- Impossible Burger$17.99
Vegan, basil pesto with lettuce, tomato, and onion or cheese
Pasta
- Baked Ziti$21.99
Penne pasta covered with rich ricotta, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and Parmesan
- Rigatoni Alla Bolognese$20.99
Nonna's rigatoni, creamy meat sauce, parsley, and Parmesan
- Meatball & Spaghetti$20.99
Homemade meatball and marinara sauce with al dente spaghetti
- La Lasagna$22.99
The layers of tender pasta with creamy ricotta, ground beef, homemade tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese
- Fettuccine Alfredo$22.99
Homemade Alfredo sauce with fettuccine pasta
- Penne Alla Vodka$22.99
Homemade pink sauce with a splash of vodka