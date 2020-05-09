San Marzano D.O.P. Whole Tomatoes - by Coluccio - 1 lb, 12 oz, 793 gr

San Marzano tomatoes are known for their distinctive, ripe, sweetness. San Marzano is both a type of plum tomato and a region in Italy. It is longer and thinner than the typical plum tomato you might see sold in grocery stores and has fewer seeds.



Does the DOP certification make a Difference? DOP tomatoes truly are superior in flavor and cooking results. They're considered the Ferrari or Prada of canned tomato varieties, and loyalists say they are well worth it! D.O.P.is a guarantee that the food was made by local farmers and artisans, using traditional methods. D.O.P. recognition is followed by a strict set of guidelines. Every step from production to packaging is regulated.

Demoninazione di Originie Protetta – Protected Designation of origin

Coluccio is a family business that produces many authentic and high quality products in Italy. They have been bringing their high-quality authentic Italian products to the NY metro area for over 50 years.

