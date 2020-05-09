Cucina Daniella 286 Tokeneke Rd.
Sandwiches
- Mozzarella, Sundried Tomato, Pesto$12.00
- Grilled Artichokes, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Feta$12.00
- Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, lettuce tomato, lemon aioli$12.00
- Prosciutto Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil$12.00
- Olympia Capri Salami and Asiago$12.00
- Grilled Cheese with Onion Jam$10.00
- Eggplant, and Fresh Mozzarella$12.00
- Capicola (hot and sweet), imported provolone, fig jam, arugula, tomato$12.00
- Tuna Sandwich$10.00
- Falafel and Hummus Wrap$12.00
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$12.00
- Eggplant Parm Sandwich$12.00
- Sausage and Peppers Sandwich$12.00
Entree
- Eggplant Pamigiana$22.00Out of stock
- Chicken Parmesan$12.99Out of stock
- Mac and Cheese$15.00
- Roasted Eggplant$24.00
- Arancini$4.00
- Mushroom Bacon Leek quiche 1/4$9.00
- Mushroom Bacon Leek quiche slice$7.00
- Eggplant Rollatini$22.00
- Sausage and Peppers$15.00
- Meatballs in Sauce$18.00Out of stock
- Steve's Chicken$14.00Out of stock
- Chicken Cutlets$12.99
- Eggplant Cutlets$14.99
- Grilled Chicken$14.99
- Green Beans$9.99
- Sicilian Chicken with Lemon, Capers and Roemary$22.00
- Broccoli$9.99
- Pizzetta$7.50
- Falafel$2.00
- Chicken Bellini$14.00
- Penne alla Vodka$15.00
Grab and Go Salad
Breakfast
Cheese
- Miele Di Sulla 250$15.00
- Girasole 250$15.00
- Milefiori 250 100 Flowers$15.00
- Caciocavallo Podolico$55.84
- Percorino Del Parco$46.72
- Ricotta Scorza Nera$58.00
- Caprino stagionato$49.32
- Piave Mezzano PDO Wheel$23.90
- Gorgonzo Dolce prem$16.80
- Ricotta di Pecora$17.90
- Roccolino Nero w Balsamic IGP$29.60
- Capocollo TDS$33.90
- Mostarda di Fichi$45.00
- Arethusa Cry Baby$22.00
- Red Cow Parmesan Aged 30 Months$28.00
- Fiore Sardo PDO$28.00
- Asiago PDO Trentino$20.00
- Imported Fontal Varle d' aosta$13.00
- Aged Pecorino - Pecorino Toscano DOP Stagianato$8.00Out of stock
- Caciocavallo Ragusano DOP$24.00
- Caciocavallo Stravecchio$19.99
- Gorgonzola Dolce$16.99
- Pecorino Pepato$20.99
- Mozzarella$10.99
Deli Meat
- Goode & Local Hot Copa$15.00
- Finocchiona Salami by Olympia Provisions$14.00
The Finocchiona Salami by Olympia Provisions is a classic Italian-style cured meat known for its distinct fennel flavor. It offers a superb balance of savory and sweet, making it a perfect addition to any charcuterie board.
- Sopressata by Olympia Provisions (4.5 Ounce)$14.00
The Sopressata by Olympia Provisions is a tasty salami made from high-grade pork. At 4.5 ounces, this mildly spiced meat is a fantastic addition to any charcuterie board or sandwich.
- Salami Caciatore by Olympia Provisions$14.00
- Saucisson Sec by Olympia Provisions$14.00
The Saucisson Sec by Olympia Provisions is a dry-cured French salami that boasts rich, meaty flavors with the perfect hint of garlic. Handcrafted in traditional style, it's a great pairing for cheese and wine.
- Bread$4.50
- Prosciutto Toscano DOP$29.99
Products
- San Marzano D.O.P. Whole Tomatoes - by Coluccio - 1 lb, 12 oz, 793 gr$7.00
San Marzano tomatoes are known for their distinctive, ripe, sweetness. San Marzano is both a type of plum tomato and a region in Italy. It is longer and thinner than the typical plum tomato you might see sold in grocery stores and has fewer seeds.\n \nDoes the DOP certification make a Difference? DOP tomatoes truly are superior in flavor and cooking results. They're considered the Ferrari or Prada of canned tomato varieties, and loyalists say they are well worth it! D.O.P.is a guarantee that the food was made by local farmers and artisans, using traditional methods. D.O.P. recognition is followed by a strict set of guidelines. Every step from production to packaging is regulated. \nDemoninazione di Originie Protetta – Protected Designation of origin \nColuccio is a family business that produces many authentic and high quality products in Italy. They have been bringing their high-quality authentic Italian products to the NY metro area for over 50 years. \n
- Marinella Branch Oregano - bulk$6.00Out of stock
Delicious blend of dried Mediterranean, earthy and fresh. Perfect blend with olive oil and lemon juice for a simple dip.
- Gluten Free Mini Grissini - Olive Oil flavor - by Le Veneziane - 8.8 oz, 250 gr$6.50Out of stock
Delicious gluten free crunchy snack stick. You will never know it is gluten free! \n
- Gluten Free Mini Grissini - Rosemary flavor - by Le Veneziane - 8.8 oz, 250 gr$6.50
Delicious gluten free crunchy snack stick. You will never know it is gluten free!
- Tagliolini al peperoncino - Hot pepper thin Egg Pasta by Spinosi - 8.8 oz, 250 gr$9.00
Award-winning pasta mixed exclusively with whole fresh eggs. Vincenzo Spinosi has established the Spinosi name in the most prestigious restaurants and shops worldwide.
- Truffle Carpaccio- by Coluccio - 2.1 oz, 60 grams$22.70
Truffle carpaccio is thinly sliced truffles marinated in extra virgin olive oil. Usually made of black summer truffles, carpaccio maintains its true characteristic aroma and is a simple yet important product because it can be used as a substitute of fresh truffles with the advantage of being used during the whole year.
- Vine Tomatoes 680G$12.00
- Fino Fine Sea Salt 10Kg/ 22 lbs$30.00
- Grosso Coarse Sea Salt 10Kg/ 11 lbs$30.00
- Sauce of Ciliegino (cherry) Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, and Basil 330G/ 11.65 oz$9.00
- Zibibbo Grape Elixir$20.00
- Mandarin Marmalade 250G$24.00
- Nocciole e cacao hazelnut and cacao spread by Marco Colzani 260g$24.00
- Pesto Genovese 170G/ 6 oz$20.00
- Pink Grapefruit Marmalade 225g$10.00
- Natural Fine Sea Salt 11.29 oz$7.00
- Cherry Tomato Sauce 11.6 oz$7.60
- Giraudi Dark Chocolate Bar Hazel$13.50
- Pistacchi Sivilia$14.00
Pistacchi Sivilia is a delightful variety of Sicilian pistachios. Known for their rich, distinctive flavor, these nuts make a great snack or addition to your favorite recipes.
- Fias Cioccol Incartato$36.00
- Fias Pandorato$36.00
- Filippi Pandoro Classico$50.00
- Loacker Chocolate Napolitaner$6.00Out of stock
- Balconi Trancetto Cacao$5.00
- Balconi MIni Tiramisu$6.68
- Milano Dragees$12.00
- Giraudi Carre E Rondo Chocolate$48.00
- Giraudi Napolitains$41.80
- Balsamic Glaze IGP - by Fattoria Estense - 17 oz, 500 ML$10.00
The Fattoria Estense line of aged balsamic vinegars is produced according to old family recipes passed down from generation to generation. The entire line adheres to all of the international standards set forth by the many and varied regulating agencies.
- Calabrian Pepper Flakes$10.00
- Calabrian Spicy Chili Cracked Red Pepper Flakes - by Lombardo - 3.52 oz, 100 gr$12.00
The Calabrian Chili peppers are a variety of peppers that originates from the Calabrian region of Italy. The chili is small but oozes flavor, with a combination and variety of tastes that is simply unique. Although predominantly spicy, there is also a salty, smoky and even fruity taste to this delicious peppers.
- Calabrian Whole Bay Leaves - by CondiAroma - .04 oz ,10 gr$5.00
A popular seller, these aromatic bay leaves are a great addition to any dish.</p>\n<p><strong>Click for RECIPES: <a href="https://danispantry.com/2020/05/09/spaghetti-bolognese/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">Pasta Bolognese
- Calabrian Whole Chili Peppers - Very Hot Piri Piri - by Lombardo - 1.76 oz, 50 gr$12.00
The Calabrian Chili peppers are a variety of peppers that originates from the Calabrian region of Italy. The chili is small but oozes flavor, with a combination and variety of tastes that is simply unique. Although predominantly spicy, there is also a salty, smoky and even fruity taste to this delicious peppers.
- Certified Organic Sicilian Oregano Branch Dried - by Coluccio - 0.88 oz, 25 gr$8.00
A slow aromatic heat, these popular whole 100% Calabrian chili peppers are great for cooking. They can be used whole or ground.
- San Marzano Double Concentrated Tomato Paste - by La Bella - 14 oz. 400g$4.50
Use this Double Concentrated Tomato Paste to add depth of flavor to your favorite pasta sauces! Double concentrated, La Bella San Marzano tomatoes are known for their fresh taste and fragrant aroma. 14 oz. 400g. Product of Italy.
- Sicilian Oregano Branch Dried - by Marinella - 0.88 oz, 25 gr$5.00
Branch dried oregano from Sicily (.88 oz)
- Nocciole Trilobate$14.00
- Balconi Mix Milk$6.00
- Panettone Cioccolato$36.00
- Gourmet Cheese Knife Set$30.00
- Cheese Knife Holder$36.00
- Brooklyn Slate Board$54.00
- Skye Board 16.5 inches$96.00
- Juniper Cheeseboard$68.00
- Acacia Wood Cheese Paddle$50.00
- Sogno Toscano Taralli$6.00
- Pasticcieri Siciliani Nero Sublime$60.00
- Coluccio Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cold Extract 16.9 fl oz, 500 ml$18.00
<p></p><p>Cold-pressed Olive oil with 100% Sicilian olives.</p>\n<p>Coluccio is a high-quality olive oil that sources its olives from the mid-western part of Sicily. Made only from superior quality Biancolilla Olives, Coluccio is a first cold-pressed olive oil that is produced without heat. This process helps to preserve all the delicate flavors of the olive.</p>\n<p>A versatile slightly peppery oil, for dipping and cooking, great for every-day at a good and affordable price point.</p>\n<p>Olives are grown in Italy, pressed in Italy, and bottled in Italy. Many repeat customers, a favorite!</p>\n<p>Coluccio is a family business that produces many authentic and high quality products in Italy. They have been bringing their high-quality authentic Italian products to the NY metro area for over 50 years.</p>\n<p><strong>Click for RECIPES: <a href="https://danispantry.com/recipes/" rel="nofollow">RECIPES</a></strong></p>\n
- Frescolio Extra Virgin Olive Oil New Harvest$40.00
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil$30.00
- Italian Black Truffle Olive Oil - by Coluccio - 3.4 fl oz, 100 ML$16.70
This oil has the genuine taste of fresh truffles infused with extra virgin olive oil. A few drops of the truffle olive oil will give the final touch to a plate of pasta, risotto or potato dish. Try with eggs, mashed potatoes, quiche, homemade truffle mayonnaise or with mushroom or polenta dishes. A little goes a long way with this fragrant oil!
- Italian White Truffle Olive Oil - by Coluccio - 8.5 fl oz, 250 ML$30.00
White truffle oil is somewhat milder than earthy and pungent black truffle oil.
- Quinta Luna Extra Virgin Olive Oil .5L$39.00
- Pianogrillo Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil .5L/16.9 oz$40.00
- Pianogrillo Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil .25L/8.8 oz$22.00
- Partanna Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1L$21.99
- Italian Grilled Artichokes in Sunflower Oil - by Marinella -10.06 oz, 285 gr$6.75
A top seller, these artichokes are a delight. Brought to you direct from Italy, they are given extra attention to ensure the best quality. A smooth creamy taste of artichoke with a delicate grilled flavor make these a favorite. Toss with feta cheese and drizzle balasamic vinegar for an easy delicious appetizer. Add to a pasta dish, or top a pizza. Yum!
- Segreto Degli Iblei Extra Virgin D.O.P. Olive Oil - by Frantoi Cutrera - 24.5 oz$20.00
Segreto D.O.P. olive oil is fragrant and smooth, with an unmistakable fresh taste. The secret of this olive oil is the sun and soil of the Iblei Mountains, which gives it fresh and intense aromas. \”Segreto Degli Iblei\” Extra Virgin Olive Oil is obtained exclusively from the local Sicilian olive variety.
- Segreto Degli Iblei Extra Virgin Garlic infused Olive Oil - by Frantoi Cutrera - 0.25 liters$14.00
<p>Segreto olive oil is fragrant and smooth, with an unmistakable fresh taste. The secret of this olive oil is the sun and soil of the Iblei Mountains, which gives it fresh and intense aromas. ”Segreto Degli Iblei” Extra Virgin Olive Oil is obtained exclusively from the local Sicilian olive variety. Since 1906 the Cutrera family have been cultivating olive groves in southeast of Sicily. The family managed company is the most awarded Olive Oil producer in Italy.</p><p>\n</p><ul><li><p>\n
- Spaghettata Hot Pepper, Garlic, Olive Oil Spice Mix - by Marinella - 1.05 oz, 30gr$4.00
Marinella – Spaghettata (30gr). This Aglio oglio and pepperoncino spice mix (garlic, oil and hot pepper) is a premixed package of flavor to create a quick sauce for pasta. A favorite in Italy, this delicious mix of spices creates a meal in minutes. To make this pasta sauce, bring water to a boil to cook your pasta. Add a little of the hot water to rehydrate the spice mix. Sautee on a very low flame and add your cooked pasta to the pan and it is finished. Great for college kids who miss home cooking or weeknights when you need a quick and easy meal
- Testa di Moro IGP Sicilia (Black Glossy) 0.5 l$54.00
- Oleificia Asaro Partanna Olive Oil, 34 Oz$21.99
The Oleificia Asaro Partanna Olive Oil, 34 Oz is a high-quality olive oil imported from Italy. It's great for cooking, dipping bread, or for dressing salads, making it a versatile staple in your kitchen.
- Olio Fresco 2023$40.00
\nD.O.P. is a guarantee that the food was made by local farmers and artisans, using traditional methods. D.O.P. recognition is followed by a strict set of guidlines. Every step from production to packaging is regulated. Demoninazione di Originie Protetta – Protected Designation of origin
- Olio Piccante 8.45 fl oz$25.00
Olio Piccante is a spicy olive oil that comes in an 8.45 fl oz bottle. It's perfect for adding some heat to your pasta, pizza, or any other dish that could use a spicy kick.
- Olio Aglio Rosso 8.45 fl oz$25.00
- Hot Chili Pepper in Sunflower Seed Oil - by I Passionali - 6.3 Oz. 180 gr$8.00
Hot Calabrian sliced chili peppers packed in sunflower oil.
- Lemon Verde Oil 8.45 fl oz$25.00
- Fattoria Estense Silver Label, Round Bottle (Previously Labeled as Aceto Balsamico Di Modena, Aged 10 Years)$13.00
The 10 year balsamic from Fattoria Estense originates from the Gran Riserva cask at the farm in Modena, Italy. Wood barrel aged balsamic vinegar is made in the traditional method by multi-generational family owned Fattoria Estense. While many non-imported balsamic vinegars are made with carmel color, sugar, or flavoring, there are no additives in this recipe passed down between generations. Traditional methods ensure a distinct flavor and each year can differ slightly due to natural elements in the environment. The "secret" family recipe in this vinegar makes it very special. \nStored in an elegant glass bottle with a wooden/cork stopper. You will find this balsamic vinegar thinner than a more aged balsamic with a perfect final note of acidity. This balsamic is perfect salads, vegetables, dressings, etc. A great price point for the distinct flavor. This vinegar will definitely have you coming back for more. \n
- 12 yr Traditional Balsamic Vinegar aged in wood barrels$30.00
- Fattoria Estense 15 year$52.00
- White Balsamic Vinegar, Condimento - by Fattoria Estense - 17 oz, 500 ML$7.00
The Fattoria Estense line of aged balsamic vinegars is produced according to old family recipes passed down from generation to generation. The entire line adheres to all of the international standards set forth by the many and varied regulating agencies. \nThe white balsamic vinegar, condimento is no exception. No additives, no preservatives this white balsamic vinegar is one of our top sellers! Delicious natural sweetness with some acidity it is perfect for vegetables, salads, and general cooking. A great price point, this has become a pantry staple for many! \n
- Ariston Balsamic Vinegar - 8.45 fl oz, 250 ML$14.00Out of stock
\nTraditional balsamic vinegar can be used in tiny amounts as a condiment with cooked or cured meats, grilled fish, drizzled over fresh fruits and berries and even ice cream or other custard desserts—or even just sipped from tiny shot glasses at the end of a meal. \n
- Ariston fig infused Balsamic Vinegar - 8.45 fl oz, 250 ML$14.00Out of stock
\nTraditional balsamic vinegar can be used in tiny amounts as a condiment with cooked or cured meats, grilled fish, drizzled over fresh fruits and berries and even ice cream or other custard desserts—or even just sipped from tiny shot glasses at the end of a meal. \n
- La Marchesa Aceto di Vino Rosso - Red Wine Vinegar - 500 ML, 16.9 fl oz$16.70
La Marchesa” refers to an area which was much-loved by the Countess who used to own Castellinaldo castle, and produced a wine that was greatly appreciated by the noble household. This amazing red wine vinegar has delicious, distinct, rich flavor. My favorite find for 2021! Made by Acetia Terra del Tuono in Reggio-Emiglia, Italy</p>\n<p><strong>Tasting notes: </strong>scarlet ruby-red colour with subtle garnet nuances, and a powerful, rich nose featuring blackberry jam and plum, with ethereal and spicy notes. Plenty of body and structure on the mouth, with an intriguing, warm taste. Delicious in salad dressings, cooking. 12% acidity</p>\n
- Red Wine Merlot Vinegar 8 oz$7.80
- Chardonnay Gourmand Vinegar 8 oz$11.50
- Lemon Grapefruit Vinegar 200 ml$20.00
- Cubica Gold Balsamic 12 year$28.70
- Palla Balsamic Aged 10 year$12.50
- Fattoria Estense, Vinaigre Balsamique De Modena, 12 Ans 250ml$30.00
A beautiful gourmet gift for the Connoisseur. The distinctive taste of Fattoria Estense aged Balsamic and White Balsamic Vinegars. Made in the traditional way, aged in wood barrels with NO additives. Made by traditional method passed down from generations by family.The balsamic vinegar is aged 10 years, the white balsamic is great by itself as a dressing! Coluccio olive oil made from 100% Sicilian olives is a great smooth versatile olive oil. 100% Calabrian chili flakes have an aromatic flavor and a slower heat - a favorite!
- Summer Peach infused White Balsamic - by Ariston - 8.45 fl oz, 250 ML$14.00
Sweet, fruity, white balsamic vinegar with a burst of summer peach. This balsamic vinegar from Italy is so delicious, distinctive and bright tasting. Wonderful on salads, vegetables, cooking. 5% acidity.
- Tarallucci - 250 grams by Colacchio$4.00
\nSince 1906 the Cutrera family have been cultivating olive groves in southeast of Sicily. The family managed company is the most awarded Olive Oil producer in Italy.
- Rose Sweet Floral Vinegar 500 ml$23.00
- Panettone Pandorato$36.00
- Black Olive Spread 6.7 oz$12.00
- Onion Jam 7.9 oz$10.00
- Classic Tomato Bruschetta 6.7 oz$12.99
- Pink Grapefruit Marmelade$24.00
- Truffle Honey 3.53 oz$22.50
- Herbs de Provance 1oz$25.00
- 100% Organic Italian raw Acacia Honey - by Apicultura 8.8 OZ, 250 GR$16.00
- Fig and Acacia Honey Jam - by Coluccio - 7.1 oz, 200 gr$9.00
Acacia honey is paired with figs to make this delightful jam. Acacia honey is prized for its heath promoting properties, flower-like aroma, and sweet delicate flavor. This jam is delicious with cheese or added to your favorite dish or dessert. \n \nColuccio is a family business that produces many authentic and high quality products in Italy. They have been bringing their high-quality authentic Italian products to the NY metro area for over 50 years.
- White Truffle Butter- by Coluccio - 2.8 oz.$15.00
Truffle butter is the secret to creating a fantastic truffle dish without splurging on fresh truffles! Truffle butter is one of the easiest ways to infuse a dish with both creamy texture and truffle flavor. Serve Italian white truffle butter sauce on a fresh baguette with a slice of cheese for a simple yet elevating appetizer, or mix it with eggs, risotto or mashed potatoes. Use white truffle butter for a roast, braised chicken, pork, meat and even vegetables and instantly transform a dish - endless possibilities in one small container! It's an inexpensive and easy way to elevate a dish. \nColuccio is a family business that produces many authentic and high quality products in Italy. They have been bringing their high-quality authentic Italian products to the NY metro area for over 50 years. \n
- TRUFFLE SEA SALT 12/3.5 OZ$15.00
Try this wonderful truffle salt. Delicious long lasting truffle aroma and flavor. \nColuccio is a family business that produces many authentic and high quality products in Italy. They have been bringing their high-quality authentic Italian products to the NY metro area for over 50 years. \n
- Seasonello Coarse Sea Salt from Sardegna 300g$5.00
<p></p><p>This popular sea salt has a unique flavor. Accent your food with the sweet salty taste of the Sardinian sea. </p>\n<p><strong>CLICK for RECIPES: <a href="https://danispantry.com/recipes/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">RECIPES</a></strong></p>\n<p></p>\n
- Seasonello Iodized Sea Salt from Sardegna 300g$5.00
<p></p><p>This popular sea salt has a unique flavor. Accent your food with the sweet salty taste of the Sardinian sea. Comes with shaker top </p>\n<p><strong>Click for RECIPES: <a href="https://danispantry.com/recipes/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">RECIPES</a></strong></p>\n<p></p>\n
- Seasonello Herbal Sea Salt from Sardegna 300g$6.00
- Mediterranean Spice Blend by AlEv Oil Co$7.00
- Hot Pepper Jam - by Coluccio - 7.1 oz, 200 gr$9.00
The contrast in taste of hot chili with sweet jam makes this a delicious accompaniment to cheese. A favorite and easy addition to any cheese plate.
- Fig Spread - by Divina - 9 oz, 255 gr$8.00
Very forward fig taste in this all natural spread from Greece. Sweetened with cane sugar, delicious with cheese or dessert. Or great ingredient for home-made goodies. \n
- Bomba Calabrese - by Coluccio - 6.35 oz, 180 gr$9.00
A spicy hot spread sauce condiment from Calabria, Italy. This spicy hot condiment is made with Calabrian hot cherry peppers, and will add zest to any dish. Voted one of the best unknown hot sauces in Men’s Health magazine <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/nutrition/g19545485/hotsauce/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">(Men's Health article)</a>. This Bomba Calabrese combines spicy Calabrian cherry peppers, eggplant, mushrooms, artichokes, herbs, and spices in olive oil and vinegar.</p>\n<p>Perfect on sandwiches or topping on cheese. Add a little to your favorite pasta, liven up a soup, spread on crostini, or drizzle over pizza.</p>\n<p>Coluccio is a family business that produces many authentic and high quality products in Italy. They have been bringing their high-quality authentic Italian products to the NY metro area for over 50 years.</p>\n
- Bruschetta - by Roland - 12 oz, 340 gr$5.00
(12oz.) Roasted red pepper, eggplant and garlic give this spread a sumptuous texture and intensely aromatic flavor. Try this classic Italian appetizer over warm ciabatta bread or spread in sandwiches and burgers.
- Fiasconaro Coffee Cream from Sicily$0.10
\nAnd a little bit of tomato trivia for you - according to the Associazione Verace Pizza, Corbarino tomatoes are one of just three tomato varieties (with San Marzano and Piennolo) that are permitted to be used to make the real authentic Pizza Napoletana.
- Coluccio Artichoke Cream 180g$9.00
\nColuccio is a family business that produces many authentic and high quality products in Italy. They have been bringing their high-quality authentic Italian products to the NY metro area for over 50 years.
- Bio Orto Chopped Artichoke Spread$9.00
- Apicoltura Sunflower Honey$15.00
- Apicoltura Sulla Honeysuckle Blossom Honey 8.8 oz$15.00
- Miele Millefiori Honey$15.00
- Sogno Toscano Balsamic Glaze 250 ml$8.00
- Pistachio Cream$17.00
- Chocolate Cream Spread$17.00
- Classic Tomato Bruschetta$12.00
- Pesto Rosso Capuliatu$12.00
- Balsamic Salad Dressing$10.00
- Greek Salad Dressing$10.00
- Corbarini Cherry Tomatoes - by Coluccio - 14 oz, 400 gr$4.70
- Bio Orto Organic Red Datterini Tomatoes in Water 550g$10.00
Bio Orto Organic Red Datterini Tomatoes are packed in water and weigh 550g. They're a smaller variety of tomato, perfect for adding to salads or for making sauces.
- Bio Orto Organic Yellow Datterini Tomatoes in Water 360g$8.00
Bio Orto Organic Yellow Datterini Tomatoes are small, sweet, organic tomatoes preserved in water. Each can weighs 360g, which is approximately 12.70oz.
- Fleur de Sel Ceramic jar Sal de Ibiza 150Gr$33.00
- Fleur de Sel Refill Salde Ibiza 150Gr$18.00
- Peperoncino Biologico 0.88 oz$8.00
- Organic Sicilian Lavander$8.00
- Egg Tagliatelle- by Spinosi - 8.8 oz, 250 gr$9.00
Award-winning pasta mixed exclusively with whole fresh eggs. Vincenzo Spinosi has established the Spinosi name in the most prestigious restaurants and shops worldwide. \nSpinosi uses only the finest ingredients like premium orange-red yolked “super eggs” from chickens fed a diet high in Omega-3 rich sunflower seeds. Like all great quality pastas, they use a brass extraction dye and durum wheat semolina flour, much higher in protein and complex nutrients. Instead of being baked with a blast of heat over 140 degrees as they do in large pasta plants, Spinosi’s are fully dried very slowly at low temperatures for up to three days, often in darkened, temperature-controlled drying rooms. It takes more time and space, but helps the pasta retain more flavor, nutrients, and aroma from the wheat.
- Pastifico G. Di Martino Spaghetti 16 oz$4.50
- Colacchio Il Tricolore d'Italia Fusilli 500g$7.00
- Madonita Busiate 500g$10.00
- Linguine - durum wheat IGP Grain from Naples - by Liguori - 1 lb, 454 gr$4.20
<p></p><p>Tasty durum semolina linguine with local IGP wheat from Gragnano, Naples. Bring the taste of Italy right to your table.</p>\n<p>Liguori was the first pasta producer to obtain P.G.I. Certification. The production in Gragnano, unique for its climatic conditions and the traditional production process, guarantees a product of superior quality.\n</p>\n<p><strong>Click for RECIPES: <a
- Martelli Italian Pasta - Macaronis from Tuscany - Durum Wheat Semolina$12.00
Maccheroni di Toscana is a delicious 500-gram pack of authentic Tuscan-style pasta, imported from Italy. Each pack is enough for creating delicious Italian meals for up to five people.
- Martelli Spaghetti$12.00
- Tricolor Fusilli$8.00
- Buccatini - durum wheat IGP Grain from Naples - by Liguori - 1 lb, 454 gr$4.50Out of stock
Tasty durum semolina buccatini (hollow inside) with local IGP wheat from Gragnano, Naples. Bring the taste of Italy right to your table.
- Pirro Tagliatelle Tartufo$8.00
Pirro Tagliatelle Tartufo is a particular type of pasta that is mixed with truffle for a unique taste. Perfect for special dinner occasions, the pasta can be cooked to perfection and paired well with many types of sauces.
- Bronze Dyed Orecchiette Durum Wheat Semolina Pasta - by Mamma Isa Colacchio - 17.64 oz, 500 gr$5.50
Traditional Italian bronze-cut pastas are slightly coarser than the usual—and are the best vehicles for a great sauce. The desired bronze-drying method employs a slow drying technique. This process keeps nutrients in and creates a rough texture to the pasta allowing the sauce to adhere. Closer to home-made, these pastas are typically very tasty.
- Bronze-dyed Penne Birigati by Colacchio - 500Gr$7.00
- Penne - durum wheat IGP Grain from Naples - by Liguori - 1 lb, 454 gr$4.00
Penne - durum wheat IGP Grain from Naples - by Liguori - 1 lb, 454 gr (Copy)
- Pici Toscani - Artisan Bronze-Dyed Pasta by Coluccio -17.64 oz, 500 gr$9.00
- Spaghetti - durum wheat IGP Grain from Naples - by Liguori - 1 lb, 454 gr$4.00
<p></p><p>Tasty durum semolina spaghetti with local IGP wheat from Gragnano, Naples. Bring the taste of Italy right to your table.</p>\n<p>Liguori was the first pasta producer to obtain P.G.I. Certification. The production in Gragnano, unique for its climatic conditions and the traditional production process, guarantees a product of superior quality.\n</p>\n<p><strong>Click for RECIPES: <a href="https://danispantry.com/2020/05/09/spaghetti-alle-vongole-spaghetti-with-clams/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">Linguine alle Vongole (Linguine with Clams)</a> </strong></p>\n<p></p>\n
- Zaccagni Organic Linguine Pasta (1.1lbs/500g)$11.00
- Whole Wheat Spaghetti$11.00
- Zaccagni Organic Whole Wheat Penne Rigate Pasta$11.00
- Fettuccine by Spinosi$9.00
- Sogno Toscano Gluten Free Penne Rigate 500 gr$11.00
- Gluten Free Spaghetti 500 gr$11.00
- Sogno Toscano Orecchiette 500 gr$11.00
- Colacchio Penne Brigate$7.00
- Olivella Face and Body Bar | 5.29 Oz Bars$10.95
The Olivella Face and Body Bar is a versatile soap made from 100% Virgin Olive Oil. In a convenient 5.29 Oz bar, it hydrates and replenishes skin when used regularly on both face and body.
- Olivella Lavender Bath and Shower Gel$15.00
- Olivella Bar Soap 3.52 oz/ 100 g$7.50
- Olivella Face and Body Soap 10.14 fl oz/ 300 ml$10.95
- A'Siciliana Limonata Soda$3.00
- A'Siciliana Aranciata Soda$3.00
- Coke 16oz Bottle$3.00
- Sprite 16oz Bottle$3.00
- Canada Dry Ginger Ale Soda 20 Fl Oz Bottle$3.00
- A&W Soda Root Beer - 20.0 Oz$3.00
- Coke$2.00
- Poland Springs Spring Water 20 Oz$3.00
- S. Pellegrino 16.9 oz$3.00
- Boylan Bottling Co Craft Soda Root Beer$4.00
Boylan Bottling Co Craft Soda Root Beer is a traditional hand-crafted soda made by a trusted name in the beverage industry. This root beer offers a smooth, creamy taste with a clean finish, perfect for a refreshing drink on a hot day.
- Boylan Bottleworks$4.00
Boylan Bottleworks is a well-known brand, famous for their selection of exceptional quality sodas. Known for its retro-style packaging and authenticity, their beverages come in a wide variety of flavors to cater to every taste preference.
- Boylan Bottling Craft Soda Cola$4.00
Boylan Bottling's Craft Soda Cola offers a classic cola taste with a unique craft twist. It's a perfect option for soda enthusiasts looking for a premium beverage experience.
- Organic Apple Juice (6 Bottles)$4.00
This is a pack of six bottles of apple juice, all made from organic apples. The juice offers a tasty, healthy hydration option and it's great for packing in lunches or enjoying on-the-go.
- Harney and Sons organic Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Fentimans Rose Lemonade 10oz$5.00
Fentiman's Rose Lemonade is a unique and refreshing beverage made with pure rose extract and real lemon juice. This 10oz bottle is perfect for a fancy picnic or just a refreshing treat on a hot day.
- Diet Coke$2.00
Diet Coke is a sugar-free and zero-calorie soft drink from Coca-Cola. It's perfect for those looking for the classic coke taste without the extra calories or sugar.
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water - 16.9 Fl Oz$3.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is a refreshing, fizzy beverage in a 16.9 fluid ounce bottle. It's a great grab-and-go option when you're craving natural mineral water with a hint of sparkle.
- Sicilians aranciata di Sicilia$3.00
- Loacker Tortina Original$7.00
- Loacker Tortina Dark$7.00
- 330187 5.3 Oz Vintage Cheddar & Green Onion Hand Cooked Potato Chips - Pack of 10$5.00
These 5.3 oz bags of Vintage Cheddar & Green Onion Hand Cooked Potato Chips come in a pack of 10. Ideal for all your snacking needs, they boast a bold, tangy cheddar and fresh green onion flavor.
- Burts British Hand Cooked Potato Chips Sweet Chilli$5.00
Burt's British Hand Cooked Potato Chips with Sweet Chilli flavor are a savory snack perfect for any time of the day. They're hand cooked in Britain with a unique sweet chilli seasoning that gives them a distinct and delicious taste.
- British Hand Cooked Potato Chips, Sea Salt & Malted Vinegar$5.00
These British Hand Cooked Potato Chips are flavored with a blend of sea salt and malted vinegar for a tangy, crisp treat. They provide the perfect balance of savory and sour notes for a satisfying snack.
- Torres Truffle Potato Crisps 40g$4.00
The Torres Truffle Potato Crisps bring a unique, luxurious twist to your classic potato chips, with a hint of black truffle flavoring. With a 40g serving, they're perfect as a gourmet snack for a light indulgence or for sharing at a small gathering.
- Burts Guinness Orig Chips 5.5oz$3.00
These are Burts' original Guinness flavored potato chips in a 5.5 oz pack. They deliver a unique and robust taste, combining the flavor of Guinness beer with a crunchy chip.
- SognonToscano Taralli with olives$6.00
- Sogna Toscano Taralli - Rosemary
- North Fork Potato Chips - Barbeque$3.00
- North Fork Potato Chips - salt & vinegar$3.00
These are crispy, thin slices of potato that have been fried or baked until crunchy. They're a perfect snack for parties or for enjoying on their own.
- North Fork Potato Chips - plain$3.00
- North Fork - Sweet Potato Chips$3.00
These sweet potato chips are a delectable snack, made from real sweet potatoes and lightly seasoned for the perfect crunch. They're a healthier alternative to traditional potato chips, offering a satisfying blend of sweet and salty flavors.
- Panificio Colacchio Treccine Al Finocchio, 13.71 Oz$6.00
The Panificio Colacchio Treccine Al Finocchio is a tasty Italian snack made of braided breadsticks flavored with fennel. Coming in a 13.71 oz size, it's perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying on your own.