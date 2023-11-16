Cuginis Restaurant and Bar 19616 Fisher Ave Suite H
Food
Appetizer
- 10 Chicken Wings$10.59
chicken wings coated with Cuginis signature breading and deep fried to perfection
- 20 Chicken Wings$18.59
chicken wings coated with Cuginis signature breading and deep fried to perfection
- 30 Chicken Wings$27.59
chicken wings coated with Cuginis signature breading and deep fried to perfection
- 40 Chicken Wings$36.59
chicken wings coated with Cuginis signature breading and deep fried to perfection
- 50 Chicken Wings$45.59
chicken wings coated with Cuginis signature breading and deep fried to perfection
- 60 Chicken Wings$54.59
chicken wings coated with Cuginis signature breading and deep fried to perfection
- Fried Pickles$6.99
Deep fried dill pickle spears. Served with Ranch
- SouthWest Egg Rolls$8.99
Hand rolled egg rolls filled with roasted chicken, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese and spinach. Served with Ranch
- Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls$8.99
Hand rolled egg rolls filled with sirloin steak, fresh onions, mushrooms, banana peppers and cheddar cheese
- 7 Mozzarella sticks$8.99
Served with marinara
- 15 Mozzarella sticks$15.99
Served with marinara
- Jalapeno Poppers$7.00
Jalapeno and cheddar cheese breaded and fried to perfection
- Macaroni & Cheese wedges$5.99
- Mini Corn Dogs$6.99Out of stock
Mini corn dogs served with honey mustard
- Quesadilla$9.99
A warm herb & garlic tortilla filled with cheese, green peppers & onions. Add your choice of chicken or steak, sour cream and salsa
- Chicken Tenders$7.99
4 breaded and deep fried chicken tenders
- Cheese Fries$5.59
Curly or regular fries topped with cheddar & mozzarella blend
- Cheese Bread$5.99
Cuginis housemade dough topped with cheddar & mozzarella blend
- Pesto Flat Bread$8.99
Flat bread topped with our signature pesto, mozzarella cheese and tomatoes.
- Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread$8.99
- Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$6.99
Served with a beer cheese dipping Sauce
- Small Cheese Bread$4.99
- Double Decker Cheese bread$5.99
- Chili$6.99
Pizza
Submarines
- 6 inch Steak & Cheese$7.99
Sirloin steak & provolone cheese
- 12 inch Steak & Cheese$11.99
Sirloin steak & provolone cheese
- 6 inch Grand Slam$8.49
Sirloin steak, bacon, provolone & cheddar cheese
- 12 inch Grand Slam$11.99
Sirloin steak, bacon, provolone & cheddar cheese
- 6 inch Chicken steak & cheese$7.99
Chicken steak & provolone cheese
- 12 inch Chicken steak & cheese$11.99
Chicken steak & provolone cheese
- 6 inch Chicken Tender BLT$7.99
Golden fried chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard
- 12 inch Chicken Tender BLT$11.99
Golden fried chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard
- 6 inch Chicken parmigiano$7.99
Chicken breast, breaded and fried golden topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on a toasted roll
- 12 inch Chicken parmigiano$11.99
Chicken breast, breaded and fried golden topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on a toasted roll
- Gyro$9.99
Your choice of chicken or lamb served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta & tzatiki
- 6 inch Meatball sub$7.99
House made meatballs, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on a toasted roll
- 12 inch Meatball sub$11.99
House made meatballs, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on a toasted roll
- 6 inch Pizza steak$7.99
Sirloin steak, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- 12 inch Pizza steak$11.99
Sirloin steak, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- 6 inch Grilled chicken sub$7.99
Grilled chicken and melted provolone cheese
- 12 inch Grilled chicken sub$11.99
Grilled chicken and melted provolone cheese
- Cheeseburger$8.99
House made ground sirloin burger grilled to perfection and topped with provolone cheese on an artisan bun
- Crispy Chicken$8.99
Chicken breast, breaded and fried to perfection on an artisan bun with your choice of toppings. Ask us to make it buffalo
- 12" Cheeseburger Sub$14.99
- 6 inch Coldcut sub$7.99
Ham, genoa salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese
- 12 inch Coldcut sub$11.99
Ham, genoa salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese
- 6 inch Ham & cheese sub$7.99
Ham and provolone
- 12 inch Ham & cheese sub$11.99
Ham and provolone
- 6 inch Turkey & cheese sub$7.99
Turkey and provolone
- 12 inch Turkey & cheese sub$11.99
Turkey and provolone
- 6 inch Club sub$7.99
Turkey, ham, bacon & provolone
- 12 inch Club sub$11.99
Turkey, ham, bacon & provolone
- 6 inch veggie$7.99
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms & black olives
- 12 inch veggie$11.99
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms & black olives
- 6 inch BLT$7.99
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
- 12 inch BLT$11.99
Crispy bacon, and ask for lettuce, tomato, mayo
Salad
- Small Garden Salad$5.99
Romaine lettuce topped with roma tomatoes, onions, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers & carrots
- Regular Garden Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce topped with roma tomatoes, onions, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers & carrots
- Small Greek Salad$6.29
Romaine lettuce topped with roma tomatoes, greek olives, feta cheese, carrots, stuffed grape leaves and pepperoncini
- Regular Greek Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce topped with roma tomatoes, greek olives, feta cheese, carrots, stuffed grape leaves and pepperoncini
- Small Antipasta Salad$6.29
Romaine lettuce topped with roma tomates, black olives, onions, carrots, pepperoncini, provolone, ham, genoa salami & pepperoni
- Regular Antipasta Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce topped with roma tomates, black olives, onions, carrots, pepperoncini, provolone, ham, genoa salami & pepperoni
- Small Steak Salad$6.29
Romaine lettuce topped with sirloin steak, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, onions, mushrooms & carrots
- Regular Steak Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce topped with sirloin steak, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, onions, mushrooms & carrots
- Small Chicken Tender Salad$6.29
Romaine lettuce topped with chicken tenders, roma tomatoes, carrots & onions
- Regular Chicken Tender Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce topped with chicken tenders, roma tomatoes, carrots & onions
- Small Chicken Caeser Salad$6.29
Romaine lettuce topped grilled chicken, roma tomatoes, carrots, croutons & shredded parmesan
- Regular Chicken Caeser Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce topped grilled chicken, roma tomatoes, carrots, croutons & shredded parmesan
- Small Island Salad$6.29
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, roma tomatoes, grilled pineapple, bacon & mozzarella cheese
- Regular Island Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, roma tomatoes, grilled pineapple, bacon & mozzarella cheese
Pasta / Calzone
- Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo - Small$8.99
Chicken, broccoli and penne pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce topped melted mozzarella. Served with fresh baked garlic bread
- Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo - Large$11.99
Chicken, broccoli and penne pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce topped melted mozzarella. Served with fresh baked garlic bread
- Baked ziti - Build Your Own - Small$8.99
Choice of Alfredo or tomato sauce and your choice of toppings topped with melted mozzarella
- Baked ziti - Build Your Own - Large$11.99
Choice of Alfredo or tomato sauce and your choice of toppings topped with melted mozzarella
- Chicken parmesan ziti - small$8.99
Penne pasta, tomato sauce and crispy fried chicken parmesan topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Chicken parmesan ziti - large$11.99
Penne pasta, tomato sauce and crispy fried chicken parmesan topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Calzone$12.99
Cuginis house made pizza sauce, ricotta, mozzarella and your choice of 2 toppings encased in our house made dough baked golden
- Stromboli$12.99
Our house made sauce and mozzarella cheese encased on our house made dough with your choice of 2 pizza toppings.
- Spaghetti - Small$8.99
- Spaghetti - Large$12.99
- Small Mac & Cheese$8.99
- Large Mac & Cheese$12.99