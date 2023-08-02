Culver city taco and torta joint
SIDES
Small Side Of Guacamole
$2.25
Big Side Of Guacamole
$6.00
Rice/beans/plantains
$6.00
Side Tortillas 3 count
$2.00
1 flour tortilla
$2.00
Side Rajas
$4.00
Side Black Beans
$5.00
Side Rice
$5.00
Chips&salsa
$6.00
Chips&guac
$11.00
Side Pico De Gallo
$0.50
Side of Tots
$2.25
Side of Jalapeños
$4.00
Small chips
$1.25
Side Aioli
$0.50
Side Sourcream
$0.50
Side Veggies
$3.00
Side Brown Rice
$5.00
Add Meat
$3.00
Mexi Queso W/Chips
$5.00
Side Bacon
$3.00
Chapulines
$6.00
Side of eggs
$2.00
Culver city taco and torta joint Location and Ordering Hours
(310) 837-3836
Open now • Closes at 9PM