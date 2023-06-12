Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee


Classic Deli Salads

8 oz. Apricot Chicken Salad

$8.00

8 oz. Tuna Salad

$7.75

BAG OF COFFEE

$14.00

Snacks

Energy Balls

$4.00

Overnight Oats

$4.00

Chia Seed Pudding

$4.00