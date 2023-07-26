Curious Buzz
BEVERAGES
Lemonades
12oz Charlie's Curious Lemonade
Charlie's Curious Lemonade was crafted by my daughter Charlie for the opening of Curious Buzz and was inspired by her love for Sour Patch Kids. Fresh squeezed lemons, lemon zest simple syrup, blue raspberry syrup with a sugar rim. (Sugar rim not included on Delivery Orders.)
16oz Charlie's Curious Lemonade
Charlie's Curious Lemonade was crafted by my daughter Charlie for the opening of Curious Buzz and was inspired by her love for Sour Patch Kids. Fresh squeezed lemons, lemon zest simple syrup, blue raspberry syrup with a sugar rim. (Sugar rim not included on Delivery Orders.)
12oz Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade.
16oz Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade.
Sparkling Waters
DRAM - Adaptogenic Mushroom Cola
DRAM - Cardamom & Black Tea Sparkling Water
DRAM- Citrus & Blossoms Sparkling Water
DRAM - Holy Basil & Lemon Adaptogenic Sparkling Water
La Croix Lime
La Croix Berry
La Croix Key Lime
Sprite
Fuji Water
Black Lemon Sparkling Botanicals
Dandelion Ginger Sparkling Botanicals
Elderberry Maqui Sparkling Botanicals
Green Tea Tonic Sparkling Botanicals
Schisandra Berry Sparkling Botanicals
Ale-8-One Original
Ale-8-One Cherry
Ale-8-One Orange
Ale-8-One Blackberry
Water
MOCKTAILS
Bottled
Canned
De Soi - Golden Hour
De Soi - Purple Lune
De Soi - Tres Rose
Ghia - Le Spritz
Ghia - Le Spritz Lime+Salt
Mocktails - Espresso 0% Martini - Nitro
Mocktails - Mockarita - Nitro
Mocktails - Mockscow Mule - Nitro
Mocktails - Sansgria - Nitro
Mocktails - Mockapolitan - Nitro
ISH - Mojito
Mocktails
RETAIL
Beverages
GuS Soda Mojito
We’ve taken the work out of making a great Mojito. With real mint oil, key lime juice, cane sugar, and perfect carbonation, it’s all here. Just add rum.
Mockarita - Nitro Can
Fresh and well balanced. The finest ingredients, spices, and botanicals are used from around the world to bring the classic taste of a mixologist's margarita, but alcohol free.
Mockscow Mule - Nitro Can
We use sicilian and argentinian lemons, and the finest spices and botanicals to create our subtle, refreshing, and surprisingly sophisticated take on the moscow mule with a kick of ginger
Sansgria - Nitro Can
French, italian, and spanish wine grapes and the finest spices and botanicals are used to create our subtle, sophisticated and not too sweet take on sangria.
Mockapolitan - Nitro Can
Made using the finest californian cranberres, spices and botanicals from around the world to create our take on the cosmopolitan. Subtle and sophisticated, but not too sweet.
Espresso 0% Martini - Nitro Can
With the aromas of sweet coffee and vanilla. On the palate, bitter coffee pairs with sweet vanilla and mocha notes, giving a long, silky smooth finish.
ISH Mojito Canned Cocktail 8.4 oz
ISH Mojito Canned Cocktail 8.4oz Who doesn’t love a Mojito? A classic cocktail with a mindful twist, ISH's alcohol-free Mojito is created using fresh spearmint, sourced from the El Bourouj region of Morocco, tangy lime, and ISH Caribbean Spiced Spirit for the subtle Rum flavor. ISH Mojito can be enjoyed straight from the chilled can, or dressed up in a highball glass with fresh lime and mint. INGREDIENTS & NUTRITION FACTS Sugar: 8.5 g/100 ml Calories: 38 kcal/100 ml Vegan certified Gluten-free
Purple Lime Sparkling Non Alcoholic Apertif
Purple Lune is made with ashwagandha and tart cherry, botanicals that bring your body into balance. Rich and delicate, this elixir has notes of blackberry nectar, vanilla oak, and rose petals. It’s complex, but not exhausting. INGREDIENTS Water, Peach-Blackberry-Black Currant and Tart Cherry Juice blend from concentrate, Date Syrup, Balsamic Vinegar, Vanilla Extract, Gentian Root Extract, Black Tea Extract, Natural Flavors, Cocoa Extract, Ashwagandha Extract, Oak Extract, L-theanine derived from Green Tea Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Pine Extract, Myrrh Extract, Rose Extract ADAPTOGENIC INGREDIENTS Ashwagandha Tart Cherry L-theanine Non-alcoholic 70 calories per can No artificial colors or flavors Lightly carbonated Vegan & gluten-free FOOD PAIRINGS Steak au poivre, dark chocolate, radishes with good butter, dates, pastitsio
Golden Hour Sparkling Non Alcoholic Apertif
Golden Hour is made with lemon balm and L-theanine derived from green tea, botanicals known to enhance focus and promote relaxation. Bright and bracing, each sunny sip has notes of warm citrus, lemongrass, and leafy herbs. It’s the bite you crave, but full of zest. INGREDIENTS Water, Pear-Lemon Juice blend from concentrate, Lemongrass Extract, Maple Syrup, Black Tea Extract, Yuzu Extract, Natural Flavors, Bergamot Extract, Rosemary Extract, Lemon Balm Leaf Extract, Elderflower Extract, L-theanine derived from Green Tea Extract, Bay Extract, Hop Extract, Chamomile Extract ADAPTOGENIC INGREDIENTS Lemon Balm L-theanine Non-alcoholic 50 calories per can No artificial colors or flavors Lightly carbonated Vegan & gluten-free FOOD PAIRINGS Seared scallops with citrus and herb butter, labneh, french fries, braised white beans, shortbread cookies
Très Rosé Sparkling Non Alcoholic Apéritif
Très Rosé is a bold and balanced summertime sip bursting with notes of tart raspberry and soft, earthy rooibos. Crisp and refreshing, Très Rosé is created with adaptogens, such as lion’s mane and saffron, that support a mood-boosting buzz without the booze. ADAPTOGENIC INGREDIENTS Lion's Mane L-theanine Saffron Adaptogenic Benefits: Unwind and rejuvenate with the uplifting power of lion's mane and saffron. This dynamic duo is all about bringing a mood-boosting buzz without the booze. Non-alcoholic 35 calories per can No artificial colors or flavors Lightly carbonated Vegan & gluten-free FOOD PAIRINGS Prosciutto-wrapped melon, goat cheese and fig crostini, caprese salad, grilled shrimp canapes
De Soi Champignon Dreams Non-Alcoholic Apritif Spirits - 750ml Bottle
Champignon Dreams Champignon dreams is made with a dreamy duo of reishi mushroom and passion flower to ease you into the evening. Juicy and balanced, this apéritif has notes of sticky summer strawberries, bitter grapefruit, and earth for a good time in a glass. - Non-alcoholic - 35 calories per glass - No artificial colors or flavors - Lightly carbonated - Vegan & gluten-free - 750ml
5155 Pure Life Water Sport Cap
Water
Black Lemon Sparkling Botanicals By Rishi Tea
Bright, aromatic and citrusy with a malty finish. We brew heirloom varieties of high-grown black tea from the golden triangle of southeast asia with zesty and floral california lemons and tangy, caramelized “black lemons” sourced from the jungles of guatemala. Black lemon is super energizing, aromatic and quenches the palate as a sophisticated arnold palmer. A low calorie, unsweetened soda alternative, an na beverage or a mixer - Sparkling Botanicals checks all the boxes! Contains caffeine. Ingredients: Carbonated water, organic lemon, organic black tea, organic black lemon.
Dandelion Ginger Sparkling Botanicals By Rishi Tea
Roasted dandelion root and a unique variety of ginger prized for its pungency, aroma and spiciness are craft brewed and combined with red chili and tonic herbs. The result is an incredibly aromatic ginger beer with zero added sugar that offers satisfying depth and focal ginger heat. We balance the spice with a quenching trio of citrus and a special type of high mountain japanese green tea fermented with black koji. A low calorie, unsweetened soda alternative, an na beverage or a mixer - Sparkling Botanicals checks all the boxes! Contains caffeine. Carbonated water, organic ginger, organic lemon, organic roasted dandelion root, organic black lemon, organic kurokoji fermented green tea, organic rosemary, organic tangerine, organic chili peppers, steam-distilled essential oils of lemon and ginger.
Schisandra Berry Sparkling Botanicals by Rishi Tea
Schisandra Berry Sparkling Botanicals by Rishi Tea Tart & quenching with a lovely rosé infusion, Schisandra berry is a forest-grown adaptogen elixir. Known as the five-flavor berry, Schisandra grows like grapes on a vine and has a unique balance of sweet, sour, salty, bitter and pungency with notes of cranberry, wild rose and citrus. In eastern traditions, Schisandra berry is taken as a detox herb, beauty tonic & mood booster. A low calorie, unsweetened soda alternative, an na beverage or a mixer - Sparkling Botanicals checks all the boxes! Ingredients: Carbonated water, Schisandra berries.
Elderberry Maqui Sparkling Botanicals By Rishi Tea
Wild-foraged maqui berries & black elderberries boldly land on the palate with accents from red wine grape skins, herbs & hibiscus to create a luscious flavor with a wine-like profile. Maqui berries are a prized source of polyphenols & have been traditionally taken by the people of the patagonia for vitality, detox & cleansing. A low calorie, unsweetened soda alternative, an na beverage or a mixer - Sparkling Botanicals checks all the boxes! Ingredients: Carbonated water, organic blueberries, organic hibiscus, organic maqui berries, organic raspberries, organic rooibos, organic elderberries, organic hawthorn leaves, organic red wine grape skins.
Green Tea Tonic Sparkling Botanicals By Rishi Tea
The shade-grown japanese green tea used to make matcha is cold brewed and infused with sweet wormwood, green shiso, and a hint of chrysanthemum blossoms to create a smooth, sophisticated take on sparkling green tea. A low calorie, unsweetened alternative to soda or energy drink, an na beverage or a mixer - Sparkling Botanicals checks all the boxes! Naturally contains caffeine. Ingredients: Carbonated water, ume plum juice, organic green tea, organic lemon, organic green shiso, organic sweet wormwood, chrysanthemum.
Vita Coco 100% Pure Coconut Water
Vita Coco 100% Pure Coconut Water It's full of nutrients, electrolytes, and vitamins that give you a boost. That's what makes Vita Coco great for lots of situations, like when you're thirsty and well...mostly when you're thirsty. Coconut Water Less than 1% Sugar Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)
Triple Latte
La Colombe Coffee Triple Latte Bold & Creamy
Mocha Latte
La Columbe Coffee Mocha Latte Rich and creamy
Vanilla Latte
La Colombo Coffee Vanilla Latte Perfectly sweet & Creany
Bitters
Woodford Reserve Spiced Cherry Bitters
Spiced cherry
Old Forester 2 Oz. Sea Salt and Black Pepper Tincture
Sea salt and black pepper tincture
Fee Brothers Lemon Bitters Single Glass
Lemon
Fee Brother's Aztec Chocolate Bitters
Aztec chocolate
ANGOSTURA Aromatic Bitters Cocktail Bitters for Professional and Home Mixologists 100% Vegan Kosher Certified Sodium and Gluten Free 4 FL OZ
ANGOSTURA Aromatic Bitters Cocktail Bitters for Professional and Home Mixologists 100% Vegan Kosher Certified Sodium and Gluten Free 4 FL OZ
Charcuterie - Meats & Cheeses
Mezcal & Salted Lime Salami
From our new england roots and love of cured meats comes: Salt & twine. A name derived from the process of curing and packaging meats. For hundreds of years people have been coming together around cheese boards and charcuterie, now deemed “adult lunchables” by newer generations. Showcasing respect for process and history, our mission is to pass along this culture through our wholesome, small batch charcuterie with a modern touch. Mezcal & salted lime. Classic oaxacan spirit inspired salami with essences of citrus & smoke Ingredients: Pork, Mezcal, Salt, Less Than 1% of the Following: Lime, Cayenne Pepper, Turbinado Sugar, Celery Juice Powder, Water Lactic Acid Starter Culture
Uncured Bacon & Bourbon Salame
From our new england roots and love of cured meats comes: Salt & twine. A name derived from the process of curing and packaging meats. For hundreds of years people have been coming together around cheese boards and charcuterie, now deemed “adult lunchables” by newer generations. Showcasing respect for process and history, our mission is to pass along this culture through our wholesome, small batch charcuterie with a modern touch. Uncured bacon & bourbon. Southern influenced salami made with bacon, Kentucky bourbon & VT maple syrup Ingredients: Pork, Uncured Bacon (Pork Belly, Salt, Brown Sugar, Celery Juice Powder, White Pepper, Ghost Chili) Salt, Bourbon Whiskey, VT Maple Syrup, Less Than 1% of the Following: Orange Zest, Pink Peppercorn, Nutmeg, Clove, Turbinado Sugar, Celery Juice Powder, Water Lactic Acid Starter Culture
Saucisson Rouge - 2023 Good Food Award Winner
2023 Good Food Award Winner: Saucisson Rouge Nose-to-tail pork salame with heart and liver, Boonville barn collective’s piment d'ville, red wine, chili, garlic, black peppercorns, mustard. Slow cured without compound nitrates. Serving suggestions: inspired by goose owner Chris Eley’s long ago road trip to french Canada, slice saucisson rouge on a sharp bias and pair w/cloth-bound cheddar, smoked seafood, and the open road.
Stagberry Salame
Elk with a touch of pork for texture plus dried blueberries macerated under dry mead by indy’s own new day craft. Slow cured without compound nitrates. Serving suggestions: thin slices bring new protein and standout flavor to traditional charcuterie boards. Pair with nuts under honey (like almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts), and sharp cheeses and bright goats’ milk cheeses, beets, maple syrup, winter squashes, and more.
Rust Belt Saucisson
Hard-working history, renaissance spirit: our rust belt saucisson hits close to home. 100% purebred duroc pork from fourth-generation gunthorp farms in lagrange, indiana, is blended with white pepper, garlic, lemon peel, nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon before cold-smoking over applewood, hickory, and barrel staves. Serving suggestions: pack this salame in the same metal lunchbox as a thermos of hot coffee (spiked with whiskey) or serve over a white tablecloth with midwestern farmstead cheeses and the latest local pint.
Gin and Juice Salame
Lamb with a touch of pork for texture cured with juniper berries, orange peel, coriander, garlic, black peppercorns. Slow cured without compound nitrates. Serving suggestions: thin slices bring new protein and standout flavor to traditional charcuterie boards. Skewer a cube as a garnish for gin based cocktails and as a bloody mary topping. Pair with apples, celery, kraut, rosemary, carrots, rich cows’ milk cheeses, smoked salmon, and more.
Chips
Chocolates
Ripple Effect - Applewood Smoked Nibs & Raspberry 60% Dark Chocolate
Ripple Effect - Applewood Smoked Nibs & Raspberry 60% Dark Chocolate When wild heaven beer asked if they could smoke our nibs for their russian imperial stout, we were stoked. And it got us to thinking. From wild heaven's "gravitational wave" comes our "ripple effect", a dark chocolate bar inspired by their amazing stout. Gravitational wave is a full bodied stout full of dark fruit, raspberry & smoke. We took our citrusy dark chocolate & added back the applewood smoked nibs & raspberries for a bar full of serious smoke and hints of fruit. originally meant to be a single release, this award-winning bar and customer favorite is now in our regular line up. Ingredients: organic cacao, organic cane sugar, blood orange olive oil, freeze dried raspberries, applewood smoked nibs. Cacao origin information: direct-sourced from cac pangoa, a coffee and cacao farmers cooperative that is organic and fair-trade certified in the upper amazon of peru. Weight: 2.6oz.
Go Nuts Roasted Almonds & Vanilla-Infused Sea Salt 68% Dark Chocolate
Go Nuts Roasted Almonds & Vanilla-Infused Sea Salt 68% Dark Chocolate Dry roasted almonds and vanilla-tickled sea salt set in naturally fruity, jammy dark chocolate we took the classic flavor combination of chocolate and almonds and turned it into an irresistibly delicious remake of the adult pb&j. Ingredients: organic peruvian cacao, organic cane sugar, dry-roasted almonds, vanilla bean-infused sea salt. Cacao origin information: direct-sourced from cac pangoa, a coffee and cacao farmers cooperative that is organic and fair-trade certified in the upper amazon of peru. Weight: 2.6 oz.
Kissed Mermaids Coconut Milk, Vanilla-Infused Sea Salt & Nibs 60% Dark Chocolate
Kissed Mermaids Coconut Milk, Vanilla-Infused Sea Salt & Nibs 60% Dark Chocolate We envisioned the sea when we created this bar. Caribbean flavors of coconut, cacao, vanilla, and salt grace this coconut milk dark chocolate bar. With our vanilla-infused sea salt and roasted nibs sprinkled on the back, you get the perfect amount of sweet and salty, smooth and crunchy. Dive in! Ingredients: organic ugandan cacao, organic cane sugar, organic coconut milk, vanilla bean infused sea salt, roasted nibs. Cacao origin information: this cacao is produced by smallholder farmers in limon province of costa rica, in the very region where the owners of xocolatl got their chocolate making start. The cacao is fermented and dried by a local costa rican farmer and bread baker who then ships the cacao to us. Weight: 2.6 oz.
Hazelnut - Coffee Chocolate Bar
Pocket latte is the original coffee bar®—the first true coffee chocolate that's naturally powered and flavored with real 100% arabica coffee. Product: coffee bar Flavor: hazelnut Size: 0.92oz Our “hazelnut” coffee bar is made with medium-roast 100% arabica colombian coffee. Combine this with rich tones of hazelnut coffee, and you’ll be going nuts for hazelnut. Contains 110-130mg of natural caffeine. What makes our "hazelnut" awesome? - Natural caffeine from real coffee - Non-gmo project verified - Vegan - All-natural - Soy-free - Gluten-free - Palm oil-free - Kosher certified - Proudly made in the usa - Responsibly-sourced ingredients. - Supports struggling single mothers across america Ingredients: pocket latte coffee blend™ (cocoa butter, 100% arabica coffee, natural caffeine from coffee bean), non-gmo cane sugar, cashew, natural flavor, sunflower lecithin, natural sea salt.
Lavender Vanilla - Coffee Chocolate Bar
Pocket latte is the original coffee bar®—the first true coffee chocolate that's naturally powered and flavored with real 100% arabica coffee. Product: coffee bar Flavor: lavender vanilla Size: 0.92oz Our “lavender vanilla” coffee bar is crafted with medium-dark roast coffee infused with notes of french vanilla and lavender flowers. Contains 120-140 mg of natural caffeine. Made with 100% arabica colombian coffee. What makes our "lavender vanilla" awesome? - Natural caffeine from real coffee - Non-gmo project verified - Vegan - All-natural - Soy-free - Gluten-free - Palm oil-free - Kosher certified - Proudly made in the usa - Responsibly-sourced ingredients - Supports struggling single mothers across america Ingredients: pocket latte coffee blend™ (cocoa butter, 100% arabica coffee, natural caffeine from coffee bean), non-gmo cane sugar, cashew, natural flavor, sunflower lecithin, organic lavender flower, natural sea salt.
Cream & Sugar - Coffee Chocolate Bar
Pocket latte is the original coffee bar®—the first true coffee chocolate that's naturally powered and flavored with real 100% arabica coffee. Product: coffee bar Flavor: cream & sugar Size: 0.92oz Our “cream + sugar” coffee bar combines everything you love about a rich, medium-roast coffee, with a silky-smooth blend designed for mocha lovers. Contains 100-120mg of natural caffeine. Made with 100% arabica coffee. Key attributes: - No synthetic caffeine - Non-gmo - All-natural - Soy-free - Gluten-free - Palm oil-free - Kosher certified - Proudly made in the usa - Responsibly-sourced ingredients - Supports disadvantaged single mothers across america Ingredients: pocket latte coffee blend™ (cocoa butter, 100% arabica coffee, natural caffeine from coffee bean), non-gmo cane sugar, nonfat milk, sunflower lecithin, natural sea salt.
Dark Roast - Coffee Chocolate Bar
Pocket latte is the original coffee bar®—the first true coffee chocolate that's naturally powered and flavored with real 100% arabica coffee. Product: coffee bar Flavor: dark roast Size: 0.92oz Our “dark roast” coffee bar has the deep and rich essence of true 100% arabica coffee. This recipe packs the caffeine kick that’s sure to get you through the day. Contains 130-150mg of natural caffeine. Made with 100% arabica coffee. What makes our "dark roast" awesome? - Natural caffeine from real coffee - Non-gmo project verified - Vegan - All-natural - Soy-free - Gluten-free - Palm oil-free - Kosher certified - Proudly made in the usa - Responsibly-sourced ingredients - Supports struggling single mothers across America Contains: Tree nuts
Bee Happy Gift Box - Holy Fudge & Dark Duo Chocolates by TCHO
The Perfect Birthday Gift - TCHO's Bee Happy Gift Set - Holy Fudge & Dark Duo Chocolates! Bees are buzzin' and there's new life and good vibes all around. Share the happy with your friends and fam this spring! Perfect for easter baskets or just because. Contains one bar each of holy fudge, born fruity, dark duo, toffee time, choco latté, and aww nuts! 6 Individual Bars of Chocolate - 3 Holy Fudge A dense and fudgy cacao truffle filled dark chocolate from Ghana's world-renowned cacao farms. Tasting notes of crisp brownie edges. - 3 Dark Duo A fudgy single-origin dark chocolate from Ghana filled with a fruity single-origin cacao truffle from Peru. A distinguished cacao experience. Production: Ethically sourced and Sustainably sourced
Born Fruity Globe Trotter, Snacking Bite-Sized Chocolate
Born Fruity Globe Trotter, Snacking Bite-Sized Chocolate A wanderlust's dream. Explore the world with an assortment of our single-origin dark chocolates in bite-size lil' fair squares. Includes holy fudge, a dense and fudgy cacao truffle-filled dark chocolate from Ghana, and born fruity, a lush, fruit-forward cacao truffle-filled dark chocolate from Peru. These 7g squares are super snackable and easy to share! Production: Ethically sourced
Holy Fudge Globe Trotter, Snacking Bite-Sized Chocolate
Holy Fudge Globe Trotter, Snacking Bite-Sized Chocolate A wanderlust's dream. Explore the world with an assortment of our single-origin dark chocolates in bite-size lil' fair squares. Includes holy fudge, a dense and fudgy cacao truffle-filled dark chocolate from Ghana, and born fruity, a lush, fruit-forward cacao truffle-filled dark chocolate from Peru. These 7g squares are super snackable and easy to share! Production: Ethically sourced
Holy Fudge Bar by TCHO
A dense and fudgy cacao truffle filled dark chocolate from Ghana's world-renowned cacao farms. Tasting notes of crisp brownie edges. Packaging: Recyclable Production: Ethically sourced
Dark Duo Bar by TCHO
Dark Duo Bar by TCHO A fudgy single-origin dark chocolate from Ghana filled with a fruity single-origin cacao truffle from Peru. A distinguished cacao experience. Packaging: Recyclable Production: Ethically sourced
Cocktail Mixes & Elixirs
The Old Fashioned - Camp Craft Cocktails
The Old Fashioned by Camp Craft Cocktails Old Fashioned Cocktail Infusion Kit - Makes 8 Cocktails - Infuse with Liquor or Hot Water for a Mocktail. Tasting notes: SMOOTH | BITTER | COMPLEX The new Old Fashioned. The kit that marched on Washington in ‘63 and ‘21. The kit that knows where we’ve been, how far we’ve come, and how much more work there is left to do. We can’t deny Old Fashion’s classic Americana nostalgia. But this Old Fashion is here to remind you that you can have Americana with a heavy dose of progress, too. INGREDIENTS: Cherries, Oranges, and Bitters Infused Non-GMO Vegan Cane Sugar INFUSE WITH: Vodka, Gin, Tequila, Rum, Bourbon, or Hot Water for zero-proof recipe. Each jar is filled with Dehydrated Fruit, Herbs and NON GMO Vegan Sugar. No Preservatives, No Artificial Colors or Flavors. HANDCRAFTED COCKTAILS: Enjoy the perfect Old Fashioned every time with Camp Craft Cocktails’ refined recipe.
Hibiscus Ginger Lemon - Camp Craft Cocktails
Hibiscus Ginger Lemon by Camp Craft Cocktails Hibiscus Ginger Lemon Cocktail Kit - Makes 8 Cocktails - Infuse with Liquor or Hot Water for a Mocktail. Tasting notes: SPICY | FLORAL | TART Every cocktail kit tells a story. What’s yours, Hibiscus Ginger Lemon? Hibiscus Ginger Lemons’ place is in the House, Senate, and your bar cart. This is the kit by the people, for the people; with strength to take on adversaries and a warmth to welcome the downtrodden. It’s beautifully bright, and means business. INGREDIENTS: Hibiscus Calyx, Ginger Root, Lemon, and Hibiscus Infused Non-GMO Vegan Cane Sugar INFUSE WITH: Vodka, Gin, Tequila, Rum, Bourbon, or Hot Water for zero-proof recipe. Each jar is filled with Dehydrated Fruit, Herbs and NON GMO Vegan Sugar. No Preservatives, No Artificial Colors or Flavors. HANDCRAFTED COCKTAILS: Enjoy the perfect Hibiscus Ginger Lemon every time with Camp Craft Cocktails’ refined recipe.
Cranberry Martini - Camp Craft Cocktails
Cranberry Martini by Camp Craft Cocktails Cranberry Martini Cocktail Kit - Makes 8 Cocktails - Infuse with Liquor or Hot Water for a Mocktail. Tasting notes: CITRUSY | SWEET | RICH Every cocktail kit tells a story. What’s yours, Cranberry Martini? And just like that, Cranberry Martini is sipping cosmos somewhere on the upper east side. It’s hailing a cab to meet its people for another relationship postmortem. It’s fashionable, unapologetically so. A loyal and lovely friend. INGREDIENTS: Orange, Cranberry, Lemon, and Citrus Infused Non-GMO Vegan Cane Sugar INFUSE WITH: Vodka, Gin, Tequila, Rum, Bourbon, or Hot Water for zero-proof recipe. Each jar is filled with Dehydrated Fruit, Herbs and NON GMO Vegan Sugar. No Preservatives, No Artificial Colors or Flavors. HANDCRAFTED COCKTAILS: Enjoy the perfect Cranberry Martini every time with Camp Craft Cocktails’ refined recipe.
Pineapple Jalapeño - Camp Craft Cocktails
Pineapple Jalapeño by Camp Craft Cocktails Pineapple Jalapeño Cocktail Infusion Kit - Makes 8 Cocktails - Infuse with Liquor or Hot Water for a Mocktail. Tasting notes: SPICY | COMPLEX | TROPICAL Pineapple Jalapeno has things to do, people to see, and precious little time to waste on pontification. Straight to the point, let’s get things done; do first, ask later. Working 80 hour weeks, followed by a silenced phone and truly unplugging, this kit means business in work and play. INGREDIENTS: Pineapple, Lime, Jalapeno, and Citrus Infused Non-GMO Vegan Cane sugar INFUSE WITH: Vodka, Gin, Tequila, Rum, Bourbon, or Hot Water for zero-proof recipe. Each jar is filled with Dehydrated Fruit, Herbs and NON GMO Vegan Sugar. No Preservatives, No Artificial Colors or Flavors. HANDCRAFTED COCKTAILS: Enjoy the perfect Pineapple Jalapeno every time with Camp Craft Cocktails’ refined recipe.
Aromatic Citrus - Camp Craft Cocktails
Aromatic Citrus by Camp Craft Cocktails Aromatic Citrus Cocktail Kit - Makes 8 Cocktails - Infuse with Liquor or Hot Water for a Mocktail. Tasting notes: CITRUSY | HERBACEOUS | BALANCED Every cocktail kit tells a story. What’s yours, Aromatic Citrus? The kit that started the movement, Aromatic Citrus was the first flavor to be jared for Camp. It’s reliably complex and deep, but also approachable. This is the cocktail kit that you give to your bookclub contemporaries. INGREDIENTS: Orange, Rosemary, Thyme, and Bitters Infused Non-GMO Vegan Cane Sugar INFUSE WITH: Vodka, Gin, Tequila, Rum, Bourbon, or Hot Water for zero-proof recipe. Each jar is filled with Dehydrated Fruit, Herbs and NON GMO Vegan Sugar. No Preservatives, No Artificial Colors or Flavors. HANDCRAFTED COCKTAILS: Enjoy the perfect Aromatic Citrus every time with Camp Craft Cocktails’ refined recipe.
Brunch Punch - Camp Craft Cocktails
Brunch Punch by Camp Craft Cocktails Brunch Punch Cocktail Infusion Kit - Makes 8 Cocktails - Infuse with Liquor or Hot Water for a Mocktail. Tasting notes: FRUITY | SWEET | FRESH Brunch Punch, you’re a friend to everyone. The social butterfly, the friend that remembers everyone’s birthday, and celebrates according to their respective love languages. Quick witted and kind, thoughtful and caring - Brunch Punch is a consistent friend that brings people together. INGREDIENTS: Dried Cherries, Pineapple, Oranges, and Citrus Infused Non-GMO Vegan Sugar INFUSE WITH: Vodka, Gin, Tequila, Rum, Bourbon, or Hot Water for zero-proof recipe. Each jar is filled with Dehydrated Fruit, Herbs and NON GMO Vegan Sugar. No Preservatives, No Artificial Colors or Flavors. HANDCRAFTED COCKTAILS: Enjoy the perfect Brunch Punch every time with Camp Craft Cocktails’ refined recipe.
Sangria - Camp Craft Cocktails
Sangria by Camp Craft Cocktails Sangria Cocktail Infusion Kit - Makes 8 Cocktails - Infuse with Liquor or Hot Water for a Mocktail. Tasting notes: SWEET | RICH | FRUITY Every cocktail kit tells a story. What’s yours, Sangria? Sangria is the ultimate travel companion. At home away from home, never-met-a-stranger, pull-up-a-chair-and-tell-me-your-story Sangria. In any tucked and far away corner of this lovely world, Sangria can fill all the cups of those that gather there with ease. INGREDIENTS: Orange, Lemon, Cherry, and Citrus Infused Non-GMO Vegan Cane Sugar INFUSE WITH: Vodka, Gin, Tequila, Rum, Bourbon, or Hot Water for zero-proof recipe. Each jar is filled with Dehydrated Fruit, Herbs and NON GMO Vegan Sugar. No Preservatives, No Artificial Colors or Flavors. HANDCRAFTED COCKTAILS: Enjoy the perfect Sangria every time with Camp Craft Cocktails’ refined recipe.
Bloody Mary - Camp Craft Cocktails
Bloody Mary by Camp Craft Cocktails Bloody Mary Cocktail Kit - Makes 8 Cocktails - Infuse with Liquor or Hot Water for a Mocktail. Tasting notes: BOLD | WARM | COMPLEX INGREDIENTS: Whole Black Peppercorn, Lemon, Cilantro, Full Sour Garlic Probiotic Pickle, Horseradish Sriracha Sea Salt INFUSE WITH: Vodka,Tequila, or Hot Water for zero-proof recipe. Each jar is filled with Dehydrated Fruit, Herbs and NON GMO Vegan Sugar. No Preservatives, No Artificial Colors or Flavors. HANDCRAFTED COCKTAILS: Enjoy the perfect Bloody Mary every time with Camp Craft Cocktails’ refined recipe.
Lavender Lemonade - Camp Craft Cocktails
Lavender Lemonade by Camp Craft Cocktails Lavender Lemonade Cocktail Kit - Makes 8 Cocktails - Infuse with Liquor or Hot Water for a Mocktail. Tasting notes: FLORAL | BRIGHT | WARM INGREDIENTS: Lemons, Lavender, Vanilla & Citrus Infused Non-GMO Vegan Cane Sugar INFUSE WITH: Vodka, Gin, Tequila, Rum, or Hot Water for zero-proof recipe. Each jar is filled with Dehydrated Fruit, Herbs and NONGMO Vegan Sugar. No Preservatives, No Artificial Colors or Flavors. HANDCRAFTED COCKTAILS: Enjoy the perfect Lavender Lemonade every time with Camp Craft Cocktails’ refined recipe.
Flo’Rita - Camp Craft Cocktails
Flo’Rita by Camp Craft Cocktails Flo’Rita Cocktail Infusion Kit - Makes 8 Cocktails - Infuse with Liquor or Hot Water for a Mocktail. Tasting notes: TROPICAL | TART | SWEET Every cocktail kit tells a story. What’s yours, Flo’Rita? Our Flo’Rita. The kit that will retire to Miami, the kit that wishes for summer all year round. At home on a boat or on a dock, toes in sand and drink in hand. This is the kit to remind you that ignoring your to-do list is self care, and maybe you should ignore it with salt on your rim. INGREDIENTS: Lime, Pineapple, Orange, Hibiscus Calyx, and Citrus Infused Non-GMO Vegan Cane Sugar INFUSE WITH: Vodka, Gin, Tequila, Rum, Bourbon, or Hot Water for zero-proof recipe. Each jar is filled with Dehydrated Fruit, Herbs and NON GMO Vegan Sugar. No Preservatives, No Artificial Colors or Flavors. HANDCRAFTED COCKTAILS: Enjoy the perfect Flo’Rita every time with Camp Craft Cocktails’ refined recipe.
Cheeky Espresso Syrup
We’re pleased to introduce our Espresso Syrup with coffee sourced from Café Integral, a small batch specialty coffee roaster in Brooklyn NY. The blend is carefully composed and roasted from seasonal Nicaraguan coffees, and we’ve added only cane sugar and gum arabic for balanced sweetness and texture. Espresso Martinis are notoriously difficult to make, requiring numerous ingredients and fresh brewed espresso to get a proper foamy crema on the surface of the cocktail. Our coffee selection and the addition of gum arabic (a mixologist-approved natural emulsifier) ensure you’ll get a proper crema each time you shake, and best of all, you only need to mix two ingredients to make the perfect Espresso Martini at home! Always refrigerate after opening. Cheeky Espresso Martini Recipe: - Mix: 1 oz Espresso Syrup & 2 oz Vodka - Shake: Vigorously over ice - Strain: Into a Martini or Coupe Glass - Garnish: With 3 coffee beans for good luck!
Cheeky Ultragrenadine (Limited Edition Collab!)
With this Ultragrenadine, take a totally tubular trip back in time with this syrup from celebrated mixologist John deBary’s new 1990’s-inspired cocktail book, SAVED BY THE BELLINI. This hella-enhanced grenadine features saffron, black tea, cranberry, & pomegranate. Use this bad boy in any drink that calls for grenadine, & scan this QR code to learn how to make recipes in the book. Booyah!
Cheeky Honey Ginger Syrup
Honey Ginger Syrup made from real ginger juice and honey is becoming more common behind professional bars due to the increasing popularity of the Penicillin cocktail (a contemporary classic made with Blended Scotch, Honey Ginger Syrup, and Lemon Juice), and truly, a Penicillin without ginger juice in the syrup pales in comparison. Pair our Honey Ginger Syrup as above in a ratio of 2 parts Scotch, .75 parts Honey Ginger Syrup, .75 parts Lemon Juice, or sub in any other aged spirit of your choice (Bourbon and Dark Rum are excellent choices as well.) You can also use this syrup instead of a sugar cube or simple syrup in an Old Fashioned, or incorporated to add a little spice in a Hot Toddy. Our Honey Ginger Syrup is shelf stable when unopened, but we’d recommend using within a year of purchase for best flavor. Our Honey Ginger Syrup will last for about two weeks after opening if kept refrigerated. Always refrigerate after opening.
Dram Black Bitters - Colorado Herbal Bitters
BLACK BITTERS DRAM Black is a shadowy and lavish blend of all herbs Black. These are the bitters you want to use to dress up classics like an Old Fashioned or Manhattan. The flavor is complex, yet blends well with any recipe- sweet or savory. FLAVOR PROFILE Deeply layered with bright notes of black cardamom, black tea, sweet black currants and a black pepper finish. GREAT WITH Wonderful paired with gin, vodka, bourbon and whiskey, baked goods, spicy asian dishes, smoothies, citrus based drinks like Margaritas or lemonade, coconut milk based recipes or mix with unflavored sparkling water! INGREDIENTS Non GMO Glycerin, Water, *Cardamom, *Black Currants, *Hawthorn Berry, *Fair Trade Black Tea, Herbs and Spices, Lemon Salt. * organic ingredients ALCOHOL FREE | VEGAN | GLUTEN FREE | NON GMO 4 oz. reusable glass bottle with built in drop reducer. All current ingredient lists are in line with FDA guidelines.
Barrel Aged Peach Tree Bitters
A good food awards 2022 & 2020 finalist Our bitters are an exquisite example of our evolution – from the roots to the buds to the blossoms to the fruit and all the bits left behind, we’ve made something anew. As naturally made as it can get, we macerate all the wee sticks and stems and pits left behind from our preserving process in a locally distilled apple spirit and age them in a barrel used by the same local spirits maker, orcas distillery. Our peach tree bitters highlights the simplicity of the whole fruit, and the surprise flavor a humble pit can provide. We tease out the flavor with orchard aromatics (dandelion root and madrona wood) and let an apple brandy barrel and time do the rest. Barrel aged, floral, sweet and bitter, with no added sugar or artificial flavors, we enjoy it alone dashed in to sparkling water, or adorning our shrub based old fashioned. Dash it in any cocktail recipe requesting bitters. Ingredients Alcohol, peaches, peach pits, peach tree wood, aromatics
Chili Lime & Tomato Shrub
2023 good food award finalist! Sweet, spicy and sour, you'll be surprised by this well-rounded shrub. Based on a colonial recipe to preserve fruit juice, we've added our modern touch and concocted this gorgeous syrup to accent your next bloody mary - or even better a uniquely satisfying chile lime margarita (with a chile lime rim!). Frankly, we also love it with seltzer for a refreshing tonic. And it's fantastic used as a glaze or marinade for chicken, fish, noodles and steak and makes a perfect addition to a winter vinaigrette longing for a taste of summer's perfect tomatoes and peppers. Ingredients: Organic limes, tomatoes, peppers, organic fair trade cane sugar, organic white wine vinegar, organic raw apple cider vinegar (6% acetic acid), filtered water
Lemon Lavender Shrub
This 2019 good food awards winner is a crowd pleaser. We do our best to use every scrap of the fruit we work with, and this effort towards resourcefulness led us to dipping lemon rinds in sugar. We adore the pleasantly bitter notes it yielded and could think of no better pairing than the english lavender put up from our garden, hanging above the pots. This shrub is screaming to join your french 75, and sings sweetly on its own with seltzer. Ingredients: Organic lemons, organic cane sugar, organic white wine vinegar, filtered water, lavender
Jack Rudy Demerara Sugar Syrup
Demerara syrup 000018
Old Fashioned Cocktail Mixer
Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup, 16 Fl oz - For Cocktails and Mocktails This carefully balanced mixer combines orange, burnt sugars, and a bitters spice recipe. The result is a dark, ponderous syrup. Just mix with bourbon or your favorite whiskey for a delicious old fashioned. Or add a couple of cherries for a broodingly sweet manhattan. That said we love this mixer in iced tea, seltzer, or black tea…or enjoy over ice cream for what we’re calling an “old fashioned cow”. You won’t regret stocking this mixer. Your customers will thank you. Offered in glass bottles with metal caps. Each bottle makes 24+ drinks. Shelf life: 12 months. The best-by date is printed on each bottle. Ingredients: Water, Cane Sugar, Brown Sugar, Gentian root extract (alcohol, water, gentian root), orange extract (alcohol, water, orange oil), cinnamon extract (alcohol, natural flavors), cloves extract (alcohol, natural flavors), citric acid.
Blueberry & Lavender Mixer
Blueberry and Lavender Cocktail Mixer and Mocktail Mixer Perfectly sweetened and perked up with a touch of citrus, this mix is perfect for cocktails or for your iced tea, lemonade, smoothies, or seltzer. Toss some in your favorite martini or gin and tonic for a beautiful blue color and the taste of maine blueberries and culinary lavender. 16 oz. Ingredients: Water, Cane Sugar, Blueberry Craft Juice Concentrate (Apple Juice Concentrate, Red Grape Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Natural Blueberry Flavor, Blueberry Juice Concentrate), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Lavender
Sangria Mixer with Tangerine Peach and Strawberry
Sangria Mixer, 16 Fl oz - Cocktail Mixer and Mocktail Mixer Most sangria mixers are just cloudy orange juice concentrate and a bit of added flavors. For us, we use peach and strawberry concentrate along with clarified tangerine concentrate to get a smooth and luscious sangria mixer that is a lovely color. Just mix one cup of our mixer with one bottle of red wine, or put a dash into any cocktail that needs some added fruit flavors. It's great for making wine slushies as well. Ingredients: Water, Cane Sugar, Tangerine Craft Juice Concentrate (Apple Juice Concentrate, Pear Juice Concentrate, Tangerine Juice Concentrate, Natural Tangerine Flavor), Peach Craft Juice Concentrate (Apple Juice Concentrate, Peach Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavor), Strawberry Juice Concentrate (Apple Juice Concentrate, Aronia Berry Juice Concentrate, Strawberry Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor)
Funky Label - Mimosa Mixer w. Tangerine & Mango
This pink and orange label is a funky take on one of our current bestselling mixers! The bright and sunny label includes three recipes on the side that will delight your customers. Our newest mixer makes it even easier and more convenient and delicious to enjoy a mimosa. Our mimosa mixer is made with real tangerine and mango juice concentrates. Just put a dash in your sparkling wine (or sparkling cider or seltzer) to enjoy an incredible beverage. It tastes better than simply using orange juice, and you can bring this small bottle virtually anywhere. Given that it's small -- and that the mixer is concentrated -- you can bring it anywhere (e.g., a friend's house, the boat, the beach, the camping trip, etc.). Mothers-to-be will also love the fact that it can be enjoyed sans booze. Ingredients: Water, Cane Sugar, Tangerine Juice Concentrate, Mango Juice Concentrate, Orange Extract (Alcohol, Water, Orange Oil)
Bee's Knees Cocktail Mixer
A bees knees is a prohibition era cocktail made with gin, fresh lemon juice, and honey. Our citrus-honey bee's knees mixer makes it easy to prepare this drink or to add a splash of flavor to soda water, hot or iced tea, margaritas, or any other beverage. Each bottle makes 10+ drinks. Ingredients: Water, Wildflower Honey, Lemon Juice, Light Brown Sugar
Sweet Rose Water Cocktail Cubes
Elevate any occasion with our floral-infused cocktail cubes! Add a cube or two to champagne or muddle a few with seltzer or your favorite spirit for a beautiful floral finish to any libation. Naturally colored and flavored using only organic rose petals, all-natural extracts, and plant-based ingredients.
Orange Blossom Cocktail Cubes
2023 sofi™ gold award winner! Add a cube or two to champagne or muddle a few with seltzer or your favorite spirit for a beautiful floral finish to any libation. Naturally colored and flavored using only organic marigolds, all-natural extracts, and plant-based ingredients.
French Lavender Cocktail Cubes
Elevate any occasion with our floral-infused cocktail cubes! Add a cube or two to champagne or muddle a few with seltzer or your favorite spirit for a beautiful floral finish to any libation. Naturally colored and flavored using lavender, all-natural extracts, and plant-based ingredients.
Hot Honey Sprinkles
Hot Honey Sprinkles Our hot honey sprinkles (formerly called chipotle & honey spice blend) are delicious. The dried, granulated honey is spiced up by chipotle pepper. It is warm with a bit of heat. We love it on chicken, pork, fish, veggies, popcorn, chips, fries, salads, marinades, dips, and more. It even makes a great addition to a rimming salt for margaritas. Ingredients: Honey, Salt, Onion, Paprika, Chipotle, Rosemary, Basil, Sage, Marjoram
Lime Sugar
Lime Sugar Made with powdered lime juice and pure cane sugar, this aromatic and gleaming sugar will be a new customer favorite. Put in cocktails like mojitos, margaritas, or gimlets - or add to hot or iced tea. It is also a great additional to citrus-flavored baked goods. This product is in clear, 4oz glass jars with white metal caps. Ingredients: Sugar, Lime Juice Powder
Condiments & Sauces
Pork King Good Beer Seasoning
Pork King Good is all about innovation and flavor, and we’ve nailed it with this one! Our authentic beer seasoning is a unique flavor enhancer that will seriously level up your cooking or grilling game. An awesome gift idea for the beer drinkers in your life! From beer cheese dips to chicken and pork rubs, pork king good's beer seasoning is changing the game when it comes to kitchen creativity. **note: this item is not one of our clean label seasoning blends as it does contain small amounts of maltodextrin and autolyzed yeast. Ingredients: beer flavor (maltodextrin, beer ((malted barley, hops, yeast))), salt, brown sugar, organiz coconut palm sugar, autolyzed yeast, onion powder
Momofuku Black Truffle Chili Crunch by David Chang
We’re truffle experts at Momofuku, having served them in our restaurants for more than a decade. When it came time to make black truffle chili crunch, we knew we couldn’t take any shortcuts. That’s why we have real black truffle in every bite. nothing even comes close to this. Chili crunch is the perfect pairing for black truffle. The truffle flavor blooms with gentle heat during the production process. The result: an earthy complexity that can stand up to the smoky-sweet heat that has made chili crunch a fan favorite. Ingredients: grapeseed oil, puya chili, coconut sugar, sesame seeds, onions, garlic, mushrooms, chili de arbol, japones chili, salt, red pepper, shallots, yeast extract, seaweed, truffle powder, truffle extract
Three Little Pigs Dijon Mustard / Moutarde De Dijon
Three Little Pigs Dijon Mustard / Moutarde De Dijon Traditional french-style dijon mustard * product of France * Weight: 7 oz
Crackers & Crisps
Three Little Pigs Organic Petit Toast
Three Little Pigs Organic Petit Toast * organic * made in france * no artificial ingredients * no preservatives * keep in a cool, dry place * 2.8 oz. * Made in France
Rustic Bakery: Olive Oil & Sel Gris Organic Flatbread Bites, 4 Oz
Rustic Bakery: Olive Oil & Sel Gris Organic Flatbread Bites, 4 Oz (2637639)
Flatbread Rosemary Olive Oil 6oz
Flatbread Rosemary Olive Oil 6 Oz by Rustic Bakery
Flatbread Sourdough Everything Spice Organic 6 Ounce
Rustic Bakery Flatbread Sourdough Everything Spice Organic 6 Ounce
Toffee cafe shortbread
Double Chocolate Crunch
Sourdough flatbread
Meyer lemon
Artisan Crisp
Crisps Chery Cacao 0.7 Oz by Rustic Bakery
Jennifer's Homemade Original Breadsticks
Our original breadsticks are made from scratch with extra virgin olive oil and kosher salt. Crunchy and delicious! Vegan Our original breadsticks are fantastic with your favorite dip or hummus. We also love them with wine and cheese. The original breadsticks pair particularly well with brie and blue cheese and don’t compete with strong flavors. They are also excellent with a classic spaghetti pomodoro. We love this with a glass of cabernet savignon. Vegan - all natural and made with extra virgin olive oil, crunchy and delicious We keep a box in the car (in case of emergency).
Jennifer's Homemade Salt & Pepper Breadsticks
Our salt and pepper breadsticks are made from scratch with extra virgin olive oil, cracked black pepper and kosher salt. Crunchy and delicious! Vegan Our salt and pepper breadsticks are fantastic with your favorite dip or humus. We also love them with wine and cheese. The salt and pepper breadsticks pair particularly well with parmesan as well as the classic cacio e pepe (spaghetti with cheese and pepper). We love this with a nice chianti (insert hannibal lecter joke here). Vegan - all natural and made with extra virgin olive oil and cracked black pepper, crunchy and delicious
Jennifer's Homemade Rosemary Breadsticks
Our rosemary breadsticks are made from scratch with extra virgin olive oil, fresh rosemary and kosher salt. Crunchy and delicious! Vegan Our rosemary breadsticks are fantastic with your favorite dip or hummus. We also love them with wine and cheese. Rosemary breadsticks pair particularly well with goat cheese which allows the rosemary flavor to shine through. They are also excellent with spaghetti aglio e olio (spaghetti with garlic and oil). We love it with a glass of sauvignon blanc. Vegan - all natural and made with extra virgin olive oil and fresh rosemary, crunchy and delicious These breadsticks have made us a lot of friends, it's always nice to share.
Rye + Sea Salt Nordic Crisps
This is the original flavor we launched with and it’s still winning us awards today! Our crackers are baked locally in small batches, using old-school scandinavian baking methods. We also incorporated natural superfoods into the recipe to make our crisps extra energizing for all you active birds out there! Our crisps are nut-free, soy-free, vegan, non-gmo, and have no added sugars or preservatives. Just tasty, simple, and natural ingredients baked together and brought to you in bite-size crackers to enjoy with cheese or dips! Flavor: these are for sure our most versatile crisps—with their wholesome and nutty toasted seeds flavor. They can be enjoyed as a regular cracker, sandwich bread or chip. Contains: Sesame Organic Rye Flour, Filtered Water, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Flax Seeds, Organic Pumpkin Seeds, Organic Sunflower Seeds, Organic Sesame Seeds, Organic Rolled Oats, Organic Chia Seeds, Rosemary Extract, Sea Salt.
Cracked Pepper & Parm Sourdough Crackers
Cracked Pepper & Parm Sourdough Crackers
Parm & Herb Sourdough Crackers
Sriracha & Cheddar Sourdough Crackers
Jennifer's Homemade Original Flatbread
Our original flatbread are made from scratch with extra virgin olive oil and kosher salt. Crunchy and delicious! Vegan Our original flatbread are fantastic with your favorite dip or hummus. We also love them with wine and cheese. The original flatbread pair particularly well with brie and blue cheese and don’t compete with strong flavors. They are also excellent with caviar and the classic accompaniments. We love this with a glass (or bottle) of champagne! Vegan - all natural and made with extra virgin olive oil, crunchy and delicious
Fennel + Onion Nordic Crisps
Our 2023 goof food award winner is a a gluten-free twist on traditional danish knækbrød, these fennel-baked crisps are a healthy, real-food alternative for the whole family. They pair exceptionally well with charcuterie and cheese but are fabulous on their own. Gluten-free, organic, nut and soy-free, vegan, non-gmo, and no added sugars or preservatives. Just tasty, simple, and natural superfood ingredients baked together in an old-world scandinavian tradition. Contains: Sesame Organic GF brown rice flour, filtered water, organic flax seeds, organic extra virgin olive oil, organic sunflower seeds, organic sesame seeds, organic GF rolled oats, organic cornmeal, sea salt, organic chia seeds, organic rosemary extract, organic fennel seeds, organic garlic powder, organic onion powder.
Multi-Seeds + Oregano Nordic Crisps
A gluten-free twist on traditional danish knækbrød, these oregano-kissed baked crisps are a healthy, real-food alternative for the whole family. These crisps come bite-sized and are packaged in a re-sealable to-go-sized pouch to be a perfect fit for anyone who is active or just plain hungry. Gluten-free, organic, nut and soy-free, vegan, non-gmo, and no added sugars or preservatives. Just tasty, simple, and natural superfood ingredients baked together in an old-world scandinavian tradition. Contains: Sesame Organic brown rice flour, filtered water, organic extra virgin olive oil, organic flax seeds, organic pumpkin seeds, organic sunflower seeds, organic sesame seeds, organic rolled oats, organic buckwheat flour, organic chia seeds, sea salt, organic oregano.
Artisanal Crackers No 1
2023 sofi™ gold award winner! We handcraft all natural, plant-based, artisanal crackers with edible flowers and fresh herbs to give new life, flavor, and beauty to everyday grazing. No.1 is our flagship flavor. This colorful cracker is full of edible flowers as well as garden herbs like woody rosemary, fresh dill, and a burst of chive. This colorful and savory cracker is well deserving of space on any charcuterie board. Contains: Wheat Unbleached Wheat Flour Enriched (Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Malted Barley Flour, Water, Contains Less Than 2% Of Herbs And Edible Flowers*, Sea Salt, Organic Cane Sugar, And Whole Grain Brown Rice Flour. *Organically Grown
Healthy & Yummy Snacks
Organic Dried Jackfruit
Our dried jackfruit is just that – jackfruit, nothing else added. It has no added sugar making it a healthy, delicious snack for kids and adults alike. With 2oz per bag, it fits well in a lunchbox or hiking pack. It's 100% plant based making it the perfect snack for vegans and vegetarians. It's organic, non-gmo, and direct trade certified. Each bite supports small-scale farmers in Africa. Ingredients: Organic dried jackfruit
Organic Banana + Cocoa Chewy Fruit Bites
Banana + Cocoa Chewy Fruit Bites Banana + cocoa chewy fruit bites are just that – banana and cocoa. They have no added sugar making them a healthy, delicious snack for kids and adults alike. With 1.94oz per bag, they fit well in a lunchbox or hiking pack. They're 100% plant based making them the perfect snack for vegans and vegetarians. They're organic, non-GMO, and direct trade certified. Each bite supports small-scale farmers in Africa. Ingredients: Organic banana, organic cocoa
Mango + Chili Chewy Fruit Bites
Mango + chili chewy fruit bites are just that – mango and chili. They have no added sugar making them a healthy, delicious snack for kids and adults alike. With 1.94oz per bag, they fit well in a lunchbox or hiking pack. They're 100% plant based making them the perfect snack for vegans and vegetarians. They're organic, non-gmo, and direct trade certified. Each bite supports small-scale farmers in Africa. Ingredients: Organic mango, organic chili
Organic Pineapple + Passionfruit Chewy Fruit Bites 1.76 Oz
Pineapple + passionfruit chewy fruit bites are just that – pineapple and passionfruit. They have no added sugar making them a healthy, delicious snack for kids and adults alike. With 1.94oz per bag, they fit well in a lunchbox or hiking pack. They're 100% plant based making them the perfect snack for vegans and vegetarians. They're organic, non-gmo, and direct trade certified. Each bite supports small-scale farmers in Africa.
Organic Dried Tropical Mix (Mango, Banana, Pineapple)
Our dried tropical mix is just mango, pineapple, and banana, nothing else added. It has no added sugar making it a healthy, delicious snack for kids and adults alike. With 2oz per bag, it fits well in a lunchbox or hiking pack. It's 100% plant based making it the perfect snack for vegans and vegetarians. It's organic, non-gmo, and direct trade certified. Each bite supports small-scale farmers in Africa. Ingredients: Organic mango, organic pineapple, organic banana
Organic Dried Papaya
Our dried papaya is just that – papaya, nothing else added. It has no added sugar making it a healthy, delicious snack for kids and adults alike. With 2oz per bag, it fits well in a lunchbox or hiking pack. It's 100% plant based making it the perfect snack for vegans and vegetarians. It's organic, non-gmo, and direct trade certified. Each bite supports small-scale farmers in Africa. Ingredients: Organic papaya
Organic Dried Mango
Our dried mango is just that – mango, nothing else added. It has no added sugar making it a healthy, delicious snack for kids and adults alike. With 2oz per bag, it fits well in a lunchbox or hiking pack. It's 100% plant based making it the perfect snack for vegans and vegetarians. It's organic, non-gmo, and direct trade certified. Each bite supports small-scale farmers in Africa. Ingredients: Organic dried mango
Organic Roasted Cashews with Sea Salt
Our dry roasted cashews with sea salt are just that – cashews and sea salt, nothing else added. They have no added sugar making them a healthy, delicious snack for kids and adults alike. With 4oz per bag, they fit well in a lunchbox or hiking pack. Packed with protein, they're the perfect snack for vegans and vegetarians. They're organic, non-gmo, and direct trade certified. Each bite supports small-scale farmers in Africa. Ingredients: Organic cashews, organic sea salt
Shar Trail Mix Original - 3.7 oz Plastic-Free Tube
Everything you need for impossibly good snacking. * 3.7 oz shār tube, contains 4 servings for on-the-go * plastic-free, pack-friendly shār tube is recyclable, biodegradable, and reusable for up to one year * labels are compostable Ingredients 9 incredible ingredients, exhaustively researched, taste-tested, calibrated, and ethically sourced, come together to create a trail mix so good, you’ll want to shār. • almonds from turlock, ca • pecans from guemando valley, tx • cashews from dongnai, vietnam • pistachios from santa barbara, ca • wild blueberries from royal city, wa • montmorency cherries from royal city, wa • whole cranberries from cape cod, ma • dark chocolate chips from san francisco, ca • coconut flakes from katana, sri lanka Shār snacks are always • 100% organic, vegan, paleo, gluten-free, and non-gmo • small-batch • handcrafted with love in austin, tx Contains: Tree nuts
Natural Sprouted Almond *Snack Pack*
Good housekeeping 2020 best health snack award winner! just. Sprouted. Almonds. The sprouted almonds that started it all! Our sprouted almonds are light and delicious. These uniquely crunchytm sprouted nut snacks are clean and packed with protein. Our 4-day sprouting process results in nuts with hollow cores, giving them that extra crunch. Sprout your day right!
Cherry Berry Nut Medley *Snack Pack*
As seen on good morning america in january 2022!!! Ditch your old trail mix for the berry best sprouted nut mix. Our cherry berry sprouted nut medley contains a uniquely crunchy mix of sprouted almonds, walnuts and cashews paired with antioxidant rich dried cherries and blueberries. Our 4-day sprouting process results in nuts with hollow cores, giving them that extra crunch. These sprouted nut snacks are clean and packed with protein. Sprout your day right!
Almond Sprouted Cacao + Sea Salt *Snack Pack*
Calling all chocoholics! Satisfy your sweet tooth with our cacao + sea salt sprouted almonds. Lightly dusted with cacao, naturally sweetened with monk fruit, and infused with maca, these uniquely crunchytm sprouted nut snacks are clean and packed with protein. Our 4-day sprouting process results in nuts with hollow cores, giving them that extra crunch. Our mission is to provide you with high quality, healthier snack options that leave you feeling as good as they taste. Sprout your day right! Contains: Tree nuts Sprouted Almonds, Organic Cacao, Monk Fruit Sweetener, Maca, Coconut Aminos, Sea Salt
Coffee + Coconut Sprouted Nut Medley *Snack Pack*
Dried black currants, fine coconut flakes, and a sprinkle of cinnamon & sea salt enhance rich coffee-infused sprouted almonds in this uniquely crunchy™ medley. You’ll wish this simple yet flavor-packed superfood snack had bean in your life earlier. This sprouted nut snack is clean and packed with protein. Ingredients Sprouted almonds, sprouted cashews, dried black currants, coffee, coconut flakes, cinnamon, sea salt. Process We put raw nuts through our signature 4-day process, which results in sprouted + dehydrated nuts that are more nutrient dense, easier to digest, and crunchier than raw or roasted nuts. We flavor our snacks with real ingredients — nothing you won’t recognize or can’t pronounce.
Turmeric + Sea Salt Sprouted Almonds *Snack Pack*
Golden goodness for all! Looking for a savory and clean snack? Look no further than our turmeric + sea salt sprouted almonds, bursting with flavor and a savory umami. These uniquely crunchy™ sprouted nut snacks are clean and packed with protein. Get crunching! Winner of the Kehe 2021 summer show best snack. Our 4-day sprouting process results in nuts with hollow cores, giving them that extra crunch. these uniquely crunchytm sprouted nut snacks are clean and packed with protein. Sprout your day right!
Nashville Hot Sprouted Almonds *Snack Pack*
This vegan take on the iconic 'Nashville hot' flavor is an ode to Daily Crunch's hometown, where spicy hot chicken reins. Natural Monkfruit sweetener balances out the fiery spice of paprika and cayenne, resulting in a flavor packed bite every time. this medium-heat sprouted nut snack is clean and packed with protein. Contains: Tree nuts Sprouted Almonds, Cayenne Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Chili Powder, Onion Granules, Garlic Granules, Sea Salt, Organic Tapioca Starch, Avocado Oil, Monk Fruit Sweetener.
Black Sesame Chocolate Almonds
**after so much anticipation and popular request, we are proud to offer our oat milk almonds in single serve pack sizes! Our new line of chocolate coated almonds are made with our signature oat milk chocolate. These delicious snacks are low sugar, made with premium ingredients, and crafted with amazing flavors that represent our upbringing and heritage as asian americans. Flavor: black sesame Size: 1.05oz pouch, single-serve Contains: Sesame and Tree nuts INGREDIENTS: Almonds, Chocolate Blend (Fair Trade Cocoa Butter, Organic Oat Milk, Monkfruit Extract), Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Black Sesame Seeds, Gluten-Free Oats, Organic Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Sea Salt. ALLERGENS: CONTAINS ALMONDS & SESAME. MADE ON SHARED EQUIPMENT THAT PROCESSES MILK & CASHEWS.
Mango Yuzu Chocolate Almonds
**after so much anticipation and popular request, we are proud to offer our oat milk almonds in single serve pack sizes! Our new line of chocolate coated almonds are made with our signature oat milk chocolate. These delicious snacks are low sugar, made with premium ingredients, and crafted with amazing flavors that represent our upbringing and heritage as asian americans. Flavor: mango yuzu Size: 1.05oz pouch, single-serve Key attributes: - Premium oat milk based chocolate - California almonds - Only 4g of organic cane sugar per serving - 100% plant-based - Flavored with 100% real fruits - No added colorings or flavorings - Non-gmo project verified - No shiny glaze - Kosher certified - Gluten/soy/palm oil-free - Supports disadvantaged single moms across america
Mocha + Sea Salt Coffee Nuts
**after so much anticipation and popular request, we are proud to offer our new "mocha + sea salt" coffee nuts. Due to high demand and limited supply, we are making this available first to faire customers before other wholesalers.** Product: coffee nuts Flavor: mocha + sea salt Size: 1.05oz pouch, single-serve Our coffee nuts are chocolate-coated almonds, made with our signature pocket latte® coffee-infused chocolate. These delicious and functional snacks are an everyday item, with each pouch containing a cup of coffee. Key attributes: - No synthetic caffeine - 100% arabica coffee - Non-gmo project verified - No shiny glaze - Vegan - Kosher certified - Gluten/soy/palm oil-free - 100% natural - Supports disadvantaged single moms across america Ingredients: almond, pocket latte coffee blend™ (cocoa butter, 100% arabica coffee, natural caffeine from coffee bean), non-gmo cane sugar, cashew, natural sea salt, sunflower lecithin.
Vietnamese Coffee Chocolate Almonds
**after so much anticipation and popular request, we are proud to offer our oat milk almonds in single serve pack sizes! Our new line of chocolate coated almonds are made with our signature oat milk chocolate. These delicious snacks are low sugar, made with premium ingredients, and crafted with amazing flavors that represent our upbringing and heritage as asian americans. Flavor: vietnamese coffee Size: 1.05oz pouch, single-serve Key attributes: - Premium oat milk based chocolate - California almonds - Only 4g of organic cane sugar per serving - 100% plant-based - Flavored with 100% real fruits - No added colorings or flavorings - Non-gmo project verified - No shiny glaze - Kosher certified - Gluten/soy/palm oil-free - Supports disadvantaged single moms across america
Smoky Jalapeno & Cheese Pork Rinds
We've combined a salty smokiness with a subtle kick of jalapeño peppers that will totally give you bacon wrapped jalapeño popper vibes with our smoky jalapeño & cheese flavor! Pro tip: try them with a cream cheese dip for some serious snack magic! Nutritional info: • 80 calories per serving • 0 carbs per serving Ingredients: pork rinds (cooked in pork fat), salt, spices, jalapeno dehyrated, sodium diacetate, spice extractives Pork King Good pork rind information: • high quality pork made in the usa • cooked in their own pig fat (lard) • clean & natural ingredients • 0 carbs per serving • gluten free • keto friendly snacks • paleo friendly • contains no msg
Stupid Hot Pork Pork Rinds
"did Pork King Good just make the world's hottest pork rind? We don't know, but we will say this extremely spicy flavored chicharrón seriously lives up to the name, ""stupid hot""! These 250,000 scoville heat unit flavored pork rinds are perfect for dipping in sour cream or onion dip! Warning! This level of spice isn't for everyone! Nutritional info: • 80 calories per serving • 0 carbs per serving Ingredients: pork rinds (cooked in pork fat), salt, spices, jalapeno dehyrated, sodium diacetate, spice extractives Pork king good pork rind information: • high quality pork made in the usa • cooked in their own pig fat (lard) • clean & natural ingredients • 0 carbs per serving • gluten free • keto friendly snacks • paleo friendly • contains no msg
Churro Protein Bar Gluten Free 1.59oz
Churro Protein Bar Gluten Free 1.59oz An intriguing blend of creamy almond butter, sweet vanilla, and cinnamon gives this bar its unique churro flavor! Dates bind it all together and nuts give it a crunchy texture that keeps you coming back for more. The taste along with 11 grams of protein and other essential nutrients will make it your go-to healthy indulgence. Ingredients: Contains: Milk and Tree nuts Almond Butter, Whey Protein Concentrate, Isomalto-Oligo Saccharide Syrup, Organic Agave Syrup, Dry Roasted Almonds, Soluble Tapioca Fiber, Light Brown Sugar, Whey Protein Crisps (Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Tapioca Starch), Dates, Organic Hemp Hearts, Natural Flavor, Cinnamon, Sea Salt. Contains: Milk and Almonds
Baklava Protein Bar
Baklava Protein Bar An almond butter base with organic honey, pistachios and walnuts give this delicious bar it's sweet baklava flavor. Contains: Milk and Tree nuts INGREDIENTS: ALMOND BUTTER, ORGANIC HONEY, WHEY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, ISOMALTO-OLIGO SACCHARIDE SYRUP, SOLUBLE TAPIOCA FIBER, WHEY PROTEIN CRISPS (WHEY PROTEIN ISOLATE, WHEY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, TAPIOCA STARCH), LIGHT BROWN SUGAR, PISTACHIO, WALNUTS, ALMONDS, GLUTEN-FREE OATS, ORGANIC HEMP HEARTS, NATURAL FLAVORS, SEA SALT, CINNAMON, NUTMEG CONTAINS: MILK, TREE NUTS (ALMONDS, PISTACHIO, WALNUTS, ALMONDS, ALMOND)
Mexican Hot Choco Protein Bar 1.59oz
Mexican Hot Choco Protein Bar 1.59oz A decadent blend of creamy almond butter, cocoa, cinnamon and chili pepper gives this bar it’s authentic Mexican hot chocolate flavor! Dates bind it all together and nuts give it a crunchy texture that keeps you coming back for more. The taste along with 10 grams nut and whey protein will make it your go-to healthy indulgence. Contains: Milk and Tree nuts Almond Butter, Whey Protein Concentrate, Isomalto-Oligo Saccharide Syrup, Organic Agave Syrup, Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips (Organic Cane Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter), Soluble Tapioca Fiber, Dry Roasted Almonds, Dates, Whey Protein Crisps (Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Tapioca Starch), Organic Hemp Hearts, Alkalized Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavor, Cinnamon, Sea Salt, Chili. Contains: Milk and Almonds
Jams & Preserves
Shiro Plum with Mint Spoon Preserves
Sunset pantry award winner in 2021 + good food awards winner in 2016 & 2019 This is one of our very first preserves and needs little introduction. We love the brightness of this asian varietal and find it pairs fabulously with mint, freshly picked from our kitchen garden. Inspired by a patch of mint growing wild by the shiro tree- what grows together does indeed, go together. This preserve vies for most versatile – awesome with toast, excellent with cheese, and perfect for anything you’d use a mint sauce on (pork, chicken, or lamb). For a simple appetizer, serve it alongside goat cheese, or gussy it up with a little prosciutto. Serve straight from the jar with pork or lamb chops. Go nuts! Reduce wine, butter, shallots, add half a jar plus a pinch of salt and glaze a few duck breasts during the last five minutes of cooking. Ingredients Shiro plums, organic cane sugar, organic lemon juice, mint leaves
Pear Balsamic Spoon Preserves
Crafted with bartlett pears from heirloom orchards, and reduced down with organic aged balsamic vinegar, we can’t get enough of this on taleggio, asiago, & blues. Ingredients: Bartlett pears, organic cane sugar, organic quince juice, organic aged balsamic vinegar, organic lemon juice
Orchard Apricot Spoon Preserves
Recently named a 2023 good food award winner! Our apricot jam is made in the french confiture style, made with the most delicious, naturally grown apricots that warm central Washington sun can provide. We pair them with organic unrefined cane sugar, organic lemon for balance, and their own kernels for nuance and a hint of almond flavor. Ingredients: Smallwood Farms apricots, organic cane sugar, organic lemon juice, apricot kernels
Quince Cutting Preserves
Made by hand over several days, this single-varietal ‘membrillo’ style preserve exemplifies the old tradition of steeping quince. a labor of love --after a long, slow cook, these hard, yellow, astringent & ancient fruits transform into a sweet with the likeness of honey but the complexity of tropical fruits. our quince cutting preserve is like a classic membrillo, but a tad softer for easy spreading, it’s excellent with manchego, beecher’s flagship, cheddar, & parmigiano reggiano. Ingredients: Organic quinces, organic cane sugar, organic lemon juice.
Pink Bartlett Cutting Preserves
A good food awards 2022 finalist Crafted with pears from several original turn of the century orcas island orchards and gently spiced with a pinch of pink peppercorn. This simple, highly concentrated pear paste is beautiful with blue cheese, cheddars and goat cheese. The subtle spice equally complements jamon serrano, prosciutto and salami. Founder audra has a habit of dolloping it on dark chocolate – sometimes with cheese too! Our most popular cutting preserve. Ingredients: Bartlett pears, organic cane sugar, organic lemon juice, pink peppercorn
Donut Peach Lime Spoon Preserves
Our 'donut' peach with lime preserves - glorious heirloom saturn peaches (aka 'donut') grown meticulously & naturally by smallwood farms in okanogan, washington, shaped like a donut & accented with organic lime juice. Ingredients: Smallwood Farms donut peaches, organic cane sugar, organic lime juice, organic lime zest
Hot Damn Pepper Jam
We’re excited to offer this once ultra popular small batch reserve year around. This was a long time coming and we are actually pinching ourselves it’s so good. We’re really into fruit over here. We’re surrounded by such beautiful bounty it’s our mission to make the most of it. But we also have some farmers growing top notch vegetables and folks are constantly asking us if we make pepper jam. So we made a pepper jam! But don’t be fooled this is not your usual pepper jelly. We had to give it the gmd spin and max out that spiciness with lots of local fruit and a bit of punchy organic vinegar (made from wa apples) for balance. The quince and apple also add body to the set allowing us to stay committed to our ‘no pectin’ policy. It’s legit hot (yes!). It’s legit amazing. And it’s all natural. Ingredients: Peppers, heritage apples, quince, organic cane sugar, organic lemon juice, organic apple cider vinegar
Jerky
Smoked Black Pepper Jerky - Vegan & Plant Based
Smoked Black Pepper 3 Oz - Plant Based Non-GMO Gluten-Free Our most traditional flavor! Salty, mild, and robust with just a hint of sweetness, subtly spiced with organic black pepper, nutmeg, garlic, and onion. - Free of gluten and cholesterol - 70 calories/ 7grams of protein per serving - 210 calories/ 21 grams of protein per bag - Pegged for easy retail display or order "starter pack" for shelf-ready case display Certified gluten free, non-GMO verified, certified vegan, made in the USA Ingredients Ingredients: Textured Soy Protein, San-J Tamari, Salt, Olive Oil, Sorghum. Garlic, Onion, Spices, Vinegar, Natural Smoke Flavor
Smoky Carolina Jerky - Vegan & Plant Based
Louisville Vegan Jerky Co Smoky Carolina BBQ 3 Oz - Plant Based Non-GMO Gluten-Free Louisville vegan jerky’s smoky carolina bbq vegan jerky is marinated with sweet & tangy barbecue flavors. The seasonings are delicately balanced for an authentic carolina bbq flavor. - Authentic carolina mustard bbq sauce - Free of gluten and cholesterol - 80 calories/ 4 grams of protein per serving - 240 calories/ 12 grams of protein per bag - Pegged for easy retail display or order "starter pack" for shelf-ready case display Certified gluten free, non-gmo verified, certified vegan, made in the USA Ingredients: Textured Soy Protein, San-J Tamari, Salt, Olive Oil, Yellow Mustard, Apple Cider Vinegar, Vegan Sugar, Vegan Brown Sugar, Chili Powder, Spices, Natural Smoke Flavor
General Tso'S Jerky - Vegan & Plant Based
Our new general tso’s jerky is packed with the unmistakable flavors of america’s favorite take-out dish. Our umami masterpiece mixes chili-kissed sweetness with tangy, salty flavors for a crave-able re-creation that brings you straight back to take-out night. fortune cookies not included. - Free of gluten and cholesterol - 80 calories/ 4 grams of protein per serving - 250 calories/ 13 grams of protein per bag - Pegged for easy retail display Certified gluten free, non-gmo verified, certified vegan, made in the USA Ingredients: Textured Soy Protein, Tamari (water, soybeans, salt alcohol {to preserve freshness}), Water, Vegan Brown Sugar, Vegan Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Vinegar, Crushed Red Pepper, Organic Sesame Oil, Spices, Granulated Garlic, Granulated Onion, Dried Scallions, Orange Extract (grain, alcohol, orange oil, vegetable glycerine)
Maple Bacon Jerky - Vegan & Plant Based
Louisville Vegan Jerky Co Maple Bacon Vegan Jerky 3 Oz Pouch Maple bacon tastes like a home-cooked breakfast made with nothin’ but love. - Pegged for easy retail display or order "starter pack" for shelf-ready case display Certified gluten free, non-gmo verified, certified vegan, made in the USA Ingredients: Textured Soy Protein, San-J Tamari, Salt, Olive Oil, Maple Syrup, Vinegar, Beet Juice, Vegan Brown Sugar, Black Pepper, Paprika, Natural Smoke Flavor
Jewelry
Mocktail
Ghia Le Spritz Lime + Salt
Ghia - Le Spritz Lime & Salt Crisp and salty like a refreshing dip in the Mediterranean. Ghia’s signature bitter Aperitivo, spritzed with fresh lime and a dash of sea salt. One-way ticket to Barcelona. Because a real drink is made of real ingredients, powerful enough to bring out the best version of you. Crack it open, turn on the music, taste the bite, enjoy the night. INGREDIENTS & NUTRITION FACTS No Artificial Flavors No Added Sugars No Caffeine Vegan 50 calories per can No Preservatives
Ghia Le Spritz 4 Pack
Ghia - Le Spritz OG Ghia’s signature bitter aperitivo, but spritzed and portable. A simple Ghia-Soda-Sprig-of Rosemary-Twist-of-Yuzu. Because a real drink is made of real ingredients, powerful enough to bring out the best version of you. Crack it open, turn on the music, taste the bite, enjoy the night. INGREDIENTS & NUTRITION FACTS No Artificial Flavors No Added Sugars No Caffeine Vegan 40 calories per can No Preservatives
Curious No 4
Our booze-free Blood Orange Spritz: this Italian classic gets a lift with American ginseng, the delicate fizz of non-alcoholic prosecco, plus holy basil and turmeric to help you unwind. CITRUS & RADIANCE LINGERS LIKE THE LAST RAYS OF VENETIAN SUNSHINE. Especially good before a fine meal, and perfect for any social gathering where you want a better non-alcoholic option, Curious Elixir No. 4 is our booze-free spin on classic Italian aperitifs like the Aperol Spritz. This Elixir infuses the exotic citrus of blood orange and green mandarin, the light fizz of non-alcoholic prosecco, and the cooling power of American ginseng, turmeric, and holy basil (tulsi). Enjoy in a wine glass, on the rocks, or neat, garnished with an orange slice.
Curious No 3
Curious Elixir No. 3 Booze-Free Cocktails A beautiful booze-free blend of lemon, cucumber, alpine flowers, herbs, and ashwagandha to help you de-stress. HERBACEOUS & FLORAL IF CHARTREUSIAN MONKS AND AYURVEDIC MASTERS GOT TOGETHER FOR APRES-SKI COCKTAILS IN THE ALPS. Curious No. 3 is inspired by modern cocktail classics like the Cucumber Collins—but crafted alcohol-free—then boosted with the power of ashwagandha, a plant used in Ayurvedic practice for over 5,000 years.* Blending alpine herbs, flowers, cucumber, lemon, and ashwagandha extract (125mg per bottle), Curious Elixir No. 3 was meticulously designed to both please your palate and help you unwind. Best enjoyed over a large cube or neat, garnished with a lemon peel. *Those who are pregnant should not consume No. 3 because it contains ashwagandha, and those with specific health issues should consult with their doctors and health professionals before consuming ashwagandha.
Sweet and Sour Shrub Taster 4 Pack
Behold the sweetest lil' sampler pack of 4 of our best selling sweet and sour shrubs, each in a 2oz travel-friendly size. This pack covers the bases for mixing with all of your favorite spirits or creating a festive non-alcoholic option. Bust them out for a fun build-your-own soda/cocktail/ice cream float bar for your next gathering. Our go-to shrub cocktail formula is printed on the side of the carton for ease. Ingredients Ruby Spiced Apple Shrub: Apples, organic fair trade cane sugar, organic raw apple cider vinegar (65 acetic acid), filtered water, organic spices (contains the mother of vinegar) Lemon Lavender Shrub: Organic lemons, organic cane sugar, organic white wine vinegar, filtered water, lavender Island Pear Shrub: Pears, organic fair trade cane sugar, organic raw apple cider vinegar (6% acetic acid), filtered water, bay leaves (contains the mother of vinegar) Island Plum Shrub: Plums, organic fair trade cane sugar, organic white wine vinegar, filtered water
Ghia Le Spritz
Ghia - Le Spritz OG Ghia’s signature bitter aperitivo, but spritzed and portable. A simple Ghia-Soda-Sprig-of Rosemary-Twist-of-Yuzu. Because a real drink is made of real ingredients, powerful enough to bring out the best version of you. Crack it open, turn on the music, taste the bite, enjoy the night. INGREDIENTS & NUTRITION FACTS No Artificial Flavors No Added Sugars No Caffeine Vegan 40 calories per can No Preservatives
Ghia Le Spritz Lime & Salt 4-Pack
Ghia - Le Spritz Lime & Salt Crisp and salty like a refreshing dip in the Mediterranean. Ghia’s signature bitter Aperitivo, spritzed with fresh lime and a dash of sea salt. One-way ticket to Barcelona. Because a real drink is made of real ingredients, powerful enough to bring out the best version of you. Crack it open, turn on the music, taste the bite, enjoy the night. INGREDIENTS & NUTRITION FACTS No Artificial Flavors No Added Sugars No Caffeine Vegan 50 calories per can No Preservatives
Athletic Free Wave Hazy IPA Non Alcoholic Single Can 12oz
Hazy IPA
Non Dairy Milk
Nuts
Shar Trail Mix Savory
A new flavor of our impossibly good trail mix. 9 incredible ingredients, exhaustively researched, taste-tested, calibrated, and ethically sourced, come together to create trail mix so good, you’ll want to shār. • baru nuts from mount hope, brazil • plantain chips from amazi, uganda • golden berries from tradin organics, ecuador • cashews from dongnai, vietnam • pecans from quemado, tx • pistachios from santa barbara, ca • montmorency cherries from royal city, wa • whole cranberries from cape cod, ma • shār spice mix from austin, tx (it’s our own secret seasoning) 100% organic ingredients responsibly sourced from small family farms. Vegan, paleo, and gluten-free. Packaged in our plastic-free compostable bag. 7-month shelf life
Olive Oils & Vinegars
Graza "Sizzle" Extra Virgin Olive Oil 750 Ml
Before you say “evoo isn’t for cooking,” read this: thanks to the super stable picual olive, sizzle was born for the heat. It’s still 100% extra-virgin, but made with mid-harvest olives that give it a more mellow flavor. Sizzle is a peak harvest extra virgin olive oil. What exactly does that mean? The harvest season in spain goes from october to january. Sizzle is harvested between the end of november until the beginning of jan, when the olives are at their most ripe. They've grown bigger, jucier, and have turned dark green or purple. When pressed, these plump olives yield much more oil than during the early harvest. That oil much more mellow, but still packed with flavor. We recommend using sizzle with anything you're cooking or heating up! Ingredients: Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Graza "Drizzle" Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500 ml
Like a sprinkle of flaky salt or the squeeze of a good condiment, drizzle adds a big pop of flavor right before you dig in (that’s why it’s called a finishing oil!). Drizzle is an early harvest extra virgin olive oil. What exactly does that mean? The harvest season in spain goes from october to january. Drizzle is harvested in the first 2 weeks of october, when the olives are very small, very hard, and very green. When pressed, these tiny hard olives yield a very small amount of oil. That oil is super concentrated and packed with flavor, which is why we recommend eating it raw. Ingredients: Extra Virgin Olive Oil Made in Spain.
Olives
Olives & Pickles
Ramen, Asian Noodles & Pastas
Momofuku Soy & Scallion Noodles - 5ct
Momofuku Soy & Scallion Noodles combine the convenience of packaged noodles with the restaurant-level flavor that Momofuku is known for. Plus our noodles are air-dried, never fried so they’re as nutritious as they are delicious. a base of soy sauce and sesame oil creates the perfect balance of salty, sweet, and savory flavors in our soy & scallion noodles. welcome to your new favorite noodle: air dried, never fried, and packed with flavor. This product has a 12 month shelf life, and there are 5 servings of noodles per bag.
Momofuku Tingly Chili Wavy Noodles - 5ct
Momofuku tingly chili noodles combine the convenience of packaged noodles with the restaurant-level flavor that momofuku is known for. Plus our noodles are air-dried, never fried so they’re as nutritious as they are delicious. an aromatic blend of chili paste, sichuan spices and sesame oil builds to a mix of savory, spicy, and tingly flavors. welcome to your new favorite tingly noodle. This product has a 12 month shelf life, and there are 5 servings per bag.
Sparkling water
Infused Blood Orange Sparkling Water - Recess Magnesium - 12oz
Mood
Sanzo Lychee Sparkling Water 12oz
Lychee
2-Pack Sanzo Sparkling Water, Yuzu with Ginger 12 Fl Oz Can
Yuzu
Poppi: Classic Cola Prebiotic Soda 12 Fo
Classic cola
Dram Adaptogenic Mushroom Cola
To make this super special drink we poured through historic records, until we found what is believed to be the first ever printed recipe for Cola in American History. We then took that recipe, modernized it and added our own twist – a dose of 4 adaptogenic mushrooms – Shitake, Cordyceps, Reishi and Chaga for immunity and brain health. The result is a very refreshing and perfectly spiced sparkling Cola that is zero calories, and free of any weird colors, synthetic flavorings or fake sweeteners. We have crafted this recipe just like we do everything else around here – using whole organic roots, flowers, leaves, barks and mushrooms. We’re a bit obsessed, and very proud of this formula! Herbal Magic: Adaptogenic, immune support, brain health, gut health
Dram Holy Basil & Lemon Adaptogenic Sparkling Water
An adaptogenic sparkling water crafted with organic Holy Basil aka Tulsi, which has a complex flavor profile of Clove, Mint and a touch of Basil sweetness. We’ve added a dash of Lemon Peel for brightness, and Passionflower to calm the nerves. This is a drink that was created to soothe an overburdened nervous system, and support an exhausted spirit. Plant Magic: Adaptogenic, calmness of spirit, heart health, nervous system regulation Crafted in the Rocky Mountains using our 100% organic and truly natural plant extracts that we make ourselves in our Salida workshop. NO preservatives, artificial color or so called “natural flavorings.” Light and bubbly with a hint of herbal goodness, these are perfect enjoyed cold out of the can or used as a mixer for cocktails/mocktails. May also be employed to settle an upset stomach, enjoyed after a meal to stimulate digestion, or sipped an hour before bed to help quiet the mind.
Dram Citrus & Blossoms Sparkling Water
Crafted with organic citrus peels and delicate orange blossoms- this delicious sparkling water evokes a warm sunny day spent in a flowering orange grove. Crafted in the Rocky Mountains using our using our 100% natural herbal bitters. NO preservatives, artificial colors or so called “natural flavoring.” Light and bubbly with a hint of herbal goodness, these are perfect enjoyed cold out of the can or used as a mixer for cocktails. May also be employed to settle an upset stomach or enjoyed after a meal to stimulate digestion. INGREDIENTS Purified Carbonated Water, DRAM Citrus Bitters (Non GMO Glycerin, *Rind of Grapefruit, Lemon, and Lime, *Orange Blossom, *Hibiscus), Lemon Salt. *organic ingredients BPA-NI Cans, PFAS free source water ALCOHOL FREE | VEGAN | GLUTEN FREE | NON GMO
Dram Black Tea and Cardamom Seltzer 12oz Can
Cardamom and black tea
KHRM00382393 12 Fl Oz Prebiotic Rootbeer Soda
Root beer
La Croix Lime Sparkling Water 12oz
Lime
Ale-8-One Original
Ale-8’s crisp, clean taste is handcrafted batch by batch using a secret recipe passed down through four generations. Lightly carbonated and made with real ginger and citrus, experience a flavor that pops, especially when chilled. Since 1926, we have been committed to delivering the one-of-a-kind taste of the original Ale-8 and remained loyal, steady and proudly unconventional.
Orange Cream Ale-8
Ale 8 One Orange Cream, Glass Bottles, 12 Ounces, Pack of 6
Blackberry Ale-8
Ale-8-One Blackberry 4-pk
Cherry Ale-8
Ale-8-One Cherry Soda, 6 Fl. Oz., 6 Count
Berry La Croix
Sprite
San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water - 16.9 Fl Oz
San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water - 16.9 Fl Oz
Veggie
Yogurt
GoGo SqueeZ Yogurt on the Go, Strawberry, 3 Oz
GoGo SqueeZ Yogurt on the Go, Strawberry, 3 Oz Strawberry Yumminess! Real low fat yogurt and strawberries, never anything artificial. Delivered in our iconic squeezable, portable pouch, GoGo squeeZ yogurtZ can be stored at room temperature until open. Our pantry friendly yogurt is a delicious snack with no preservatives and no fridge needed. Contains Milk.
GoGo SqueeZ Yogurt on the Go, Blueberry, 3 Oz
GoGo SqueeZ Yogurt on the Go, Blueberry, 3 Oz Its a Blueberry Blast! Real low fat yogurt and strawberries, never anything artificial. Delivered in our iconic squeezable, portable pouch, GoGo squeeZ yogurtZ can be stored at room temperature until open. Our pantry friendly yogurt is a delicious snack with no preservatives and no fridge needed. Contains Milk.
Zero Proof Wines & Spirits
Chateau del ISH Sparkling Rosé (Zero Proof Wine)
Chateau del ISH Sparkling Rosé This non-alcoholic, sparkling rosé took the top spot in a New York Times review of the category! The perfect, sparkling rosé - crisp, acidic with notes of plum and strawberry. Tart and balanced. A blend of Merlot and Pinor Noir grapes. INGREDIENTS & NUTRITION FACTS Château del ISH (Sparkling Rosé) Serving Size: 8 fl oz (237 ml) Servings per Container: 3 Amount per serving: *DV% Calories: 45 Total Fat: 0 g, 0% Sodium: 0 mg, 0% Total Carbohydrate: 10 g, 4% Total sugars: 9 g Includes 0g added sugars, 0% Protein: 0g, 0% * The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice. Ingredients: De-Alcoholized wine, Grape must, Rectified grape must concentrate, Carbon dioxide, Ascorbic acid, Sulfites (Preservatives). Germany 750ml
Oddbird Blanc de Blancs Sparkling White Wine
Oddbird Blanc de Blancs Sparkling White Wine Modern and dry sparkling wine from the Languedoc-Roussillon region in France. Blanc de Blancs is made from Chardonnay & Colombard, giving tones of crispy Granny Smith apples, honey, and lime with an almond and brioche finish. A youthful and elegant Chardonnay blend with high complexity and delicate bubbles. Blanc de Blancs is matured for 12 months before being gently liberated from alcohol. Notes of apple, lemon peel, lime, honey and almond. Contains: Sulfites De-alcoholized wine, sugar, carbon dioxide, preservatives (sulfites). Ingredients: Water, Sugar, Carbon Dioxide, Natural Flavoring (Contain juniper, capsicum, coriander, lemon, lime, mandarin, bitter orange, and orange extract), Glycerol, Citric acid, Potassium sorbate (Preservative), Quinine.