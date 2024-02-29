Visit Us Today!
Curran's Bensalem
Wings & Fingers
Appetizers
- Special-4-Two$15.00
4 Wings, 4 Onion Rings, 4 Poppers, & 4 Mozzarella Sticks
- Fried Calamari$12.00
with homemade marinara
- Fried Pickles$8.00
with ranch
- Cheesesteak Spring Rolls (3)$10.00
with spicy ketchup
- Bavarian Pretzel$8.00
with cheddar cheese sauce & spicy mustard
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
with homemade marinara
- Poppers$8.00
with texas petal sauce
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$8.00
with texas petal sauce
- Mini Chicken Taco$8.00
with salsa
- Fried Mushrooms$8.00
with homemade marinara
- Broccoli Bites$8.00
with texas petal sauce
- Buffalo Cauliflower$8.00
with homemade blue cheese dressing
Soups & Salads
- Spicy Crab Soup$6.00
- French Onion Soup$6.00
- Homemade Chili$6.00
- Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan, caesar dressing
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$12.00
romaine lettuce, topped with choice of grilled or breaded chicken, crumbled blue cheese, crispy bacon and homemade blue cheese dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
romaine lettuce, topped with choice of buffalo fingers or grilled checken, crumbled blue cheese and homemade blue cheese dressing
Fries & Sides
- Crinkle Cut Fries$5.00
- Curly Fries$6.00
- Cheese Fries$6.00
choice of cheddar or american cheese sauce
- Pizza Fries$7.00
- Chili Cheese Fries$7.00
- Cajun Fries$6.00
- Spicy Fries$6.00
- Green Beans$3.00
- Mashed Potatoes$3.00
- Cucumber Salad$3.00
- Cole Slaw$3.00
- Hot Sauce Side$0.50
- Mild Sauce Side$0.50
- BBQ Sauce Side$0.50
- Blue Cheese Side$0.75
- Ranch Side$0.75
- Cheese Whiz Side$1.00
- American Cheese Sauce Side$1.00
Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger$12.00
- Plain Burger$11.50
- Pizza Burger$12.00
- Impossible Burger$10.00
delicious meat - made from plants
- Cheesesteak$12.00
choice of american, whiz, or provolone cheese
- Chicken Cheesesteak$12.00
fresh chopped chicken breast, choice of american, whiz, or provolone cheese
- Roast Pork$12.00
homemade with spinach and provolone cheese
- Roast Beef$12.00
- Filet Mignon Sandwich$15.00
topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese on a toasted kaiser
- Chicken Parmigiana$12.00
- Char-Grilled Chicken Breast$12.00
plain, BBQ or cajun
- French Dip$13.00
homemade roast beef with crispy onion strings, au jus and choice of american, swiss, or provolone cheese
- BBQ Pork$12.00
- Roast Beef Club$11.00
served on toasted bread with bacon, lettuce, mayo, and pickles
- Turkey Club$11.00
served on toasted bread with bacon, lettuce, mayo, and pickles
- Cajun Chicken Club$11.00
served on toasted bread with bacon, lettuce, mayo, and pickles
- Cheeseburger Club$12.00
served on toasted bread with bacon, lettuce, mayo, and pickles
- BLT$9.00
- Corned Beef Special$10.00
lean, thinly sliced corned beef on rye with swiss cheese, topped with Russian dressing and cole slaw
- Kid's Grilled Cheese$8.00