Curra's Hyde Park
Featured Items
- Guacamole$10.00
Topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, and jalapeño
- Chile Con Queso$10.00
Garnished with pico de gallo, beef & guacamole. You may also sub Veggie chorizo
- Flautas$15.00
Three deep fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, goat cheese & avocado sauce. Served with rice
FOOD
Appetizers
- Ahi Tuna Ceviche$15.00Out of stock
- Bean & Cheese Nachos$10.00
- Campechana$15.00
Shrimp with pico del gallo, olives, & cilantro in a rich Mexican style cocktail sauce
- Cancun Quesadillas$15.00
Shrimp sautéed with green bell peppers, guajillo, & pineapple. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
- Ceviche$15.00
Snapper marinated in lime juice, tossed with pico de gallo & cilantro
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
- Chips & Salsa$2.99
- Curras Antojitos$35.00
Elote, Escabeche, Guacamole, Shrimp & Snapper Ceviche
- Elote$8.00
Roasted corn on the cob, topped with goat cheese, Valentina, and chili salt.
- Escabeche$8.00
- Nachos Especiales$15.00
Totopos (Crispy corn tortillas) with refried beans, choice of steak, chicken, chorizo or combo, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, guacamole & Jalapenos
- Nachos Oaxaca$15.00
Totopos (crispy corn tortillas) topped with refried black beans, large shrimp sauteed with green peppers, pineapple, guajillo peppers, and topped with feta cheese. Served with guacamole and jalapeños
- Nachos Yucatecos$15.00
Totopos topped with refried black beans, cochinita pibil, pickled onions and goat cheese. Served with plantains.
- Pato en Mole$15.00
Duck with Julieta's famous mole, pickled onion, cilantro, and goat cheese
- Quesadillas$13.00
Chicken, steak, chorizo, mushrooms or al pastor. Served with guacamole and pico del gallo.
- Queso Flameado$12.00
Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, with Rajas & Chorizo. Served with your choice of tortillas
- Street Tacos$12.00
Four tacos served one blue corn tortillas, your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro
Soups and Salads
- Caldo Tlalpeno LG$11.00
Traditional Chicken soup and fresh vegetables, sliced avocado, chesse, tortillas strips, rice & chiptole pepper
- Caldo Tlalpeno SM$7.00
- Chef's Salad$5.00
Small mixed green salad
- El Flaco Salad$10.00
Bed of field greens & romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & goat cheese with choice of dressing
- Julie's Salad$10.00
Baby spinach with red onion, seasonal fruit & candied pecans tossed with a raspberry-honey vinaigrette, sprinkled with goat cheese
Entrees
- Cancun Relleno$20.00
Large pobalno pepper stuffed with large shrimp sauteed with green bell peppers, pineapple & guajillo peppers. Topped with chiptole cream & Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, choice of beans & tortillas
- Carne Guisada$16.00
Flank steak in a rich tomato, onion & pepper sauce with Mexican herbs & Spices. Serced with rice, choice of beans & tortillas
- Carnitas$20.00
Michoacan's most traditional plate, pork marinated in Coca-cola, milk & Orange juice then fried. Served with guacamole, salsa, rice, choice of beans & Tortillas
- Chile Colorado$16.00
Cubed Pork braised in a guajillo sauce. Served with rice, choice of beans & Tortillas
- Chile Relleno$19.00
Large poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef (potato, pecans and raisins only with ground beef filling). Also available with chicken or vegetarian style. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas
- Cochinita Pibil$20.00
The foremost traditional dish of Yucatan. Pork leg marinated & then cooked in a banana leaf. Served with rice, black beans, choive of tortillas and plantains when in season, (otherwise regular banana will be served
- Curras Beef Tips$18.00
Beef tips sautéed with mushrooms chipotle sauce & topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with choice of beans & tortillas
Mas Entrees
- Camarones Campeche$22.00
Sauteed Shrimp tossed with tomato, cilantro and green onions, glazed w/ mezcal. Served with rice
- Camarones Diablo$22.00
Large Shrimp sautéed in a white wine chipotle sauce. Served with Rice
- Camarones Margarita$22.00
Large shrimp sautéed in Chile pasilla, Sauza Tequila, Cointreau and lime juice served with Rice
- Fajitas$25.00
Steak or chicken grilled with peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and choice of tortillas
- Pescado Al Mojo de Ajo$22.00Out of stock
Snapper filet rubbed with garlic. Served with side of lettuce tomato, red cabbage, sliced avocado & Rice
- Pescado Veracruzano$22.00Out of stock
Fresh snapper filet, smothered with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, capers, olives, and mushrooms
- Pollo Chipotle$19.00
Grilled Chicken breast smothered in chipotle sauce, topped with grilled onions, Monterrey Jack Cheese & Sliced avocado. Served with Rice & Choice of Tortillas
- Pollo con Mole$19.00
Grilled Chicken breast topped with Julieta's famous mole sauce. Served with rice & choice of tortilla
- Pollo Poblano$19.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled pobano rajas, mushrooms, and Chiapas sauce. Served with rice & choice of tortillas
- Salmon Chipotle Naranja$28.00
Salmon topped with orange chipotle demi-glace, garlic, and jalapeno served over rice and veggies
Enchiladas
- Asadero Enchiladas$15.00
Chicken or chilorio enchiladas topped witha sour cream based salsa with green hatch pepper, tomatillo cilantro & Monterey Jack cheese
- Blackened Fish Enchiladas$15.00Out of stock
Mahi Mahi filet strips topped with mango pico & cream chipotle sauce
- Cancun Shrimp Enchiladas$15.00
Large Shrimp sauteed with bell peppers, grilled onions, guajillo & Pineapple. Served with mango pico & chipotle cream sauce
- Enchilada a la carte$4.00
- Enchiladas con Chile Colorado$15.00
Filled with Monterey Jack cheese smothered with pork tips that have been simmered in guajillo & Chipotle Sauce
- Enchiladas Curras$15.00
Filled with Monterey Jack Cheese smothered with Carne guisada
- Mole Enchiladas$17.00
Julieta's Famous. Choice of filling
- Pastor Enchiladas$15.00
Enchiladas filled with prok cooked on a rotisserie and pineapples, topped with avocado sauce, cilantro, onions and Monterey Jack Cheese
- Two Enchiladas$15.00
Tacos y Mas
- Burrito$15.00
Ground beef steak, chicken, carne guisada, Al Pastor, or mushrooms, in a large tortilla filled with rice, beans, & Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole salad &chipotle sauce
- Chicken Tacos$15.00
Marinated chicken breast. Served with lettuce, tomatoes
- Fish Tacos Plate$15.00
Mahi Mahi strips lightly battered & fried. Served with mango pico de gallo, chipotle cream sauce
- Steak Tacos$15.00
Grilled strip steak with rajas & Monterey Jack cheese
- Taco a la carte$4.00
- Tacos Al Pastor Plate$15.00
Prok Cooked on a rotisserie served with cilantro, onions, pineapple & Avocado
- Tacos Cancun Plate$16.00
Large Shrimp sauteed with green bell peppers, guajillo & Pineapple
- Tacos Carbon (2)$11.00
2 a la carte Tacos Carbon
- Tacos Carnitas Plate$15.00
Michoacan's most traditional plate, pork marinated in coca-cola, milk & Orange juice then fried. Served with guacamole, salsa & Tortillas
- Tacos Encebollados$15.00
Steak tacos dusted in oaxacan coffee grounds & grilled onions. Served with tortillas & Curra's new habanero sauce
- Tacos Encebollados (2)$11.00
2 a la carte Tacos Encebollados
- Tacos Vegetarianos Plate$15.00
sliced avocados, nopalitos mushrooms & Veggie Chorizo
- Tamale a la carte$3.00
- Tamale Plate$15.00
Three tamales (chicken, pork, or veggie) served with choice of two sides.
- Tostada$15.00
Chicken, pork, vegetables, or Al Pasto. A Flat Tortilla with Beans, Monterey Jack cheese & guacamole salad. Sprinkled with Goat cheese and served with rice
Kids Menu
Sides
- Asadero Sauce$1.00
- Avocado Sauce$2.00
- Avocado slices$2.00
- Bacon$2.00
- Beans$3.00
- Bell Pepper$2.00
- Borracho$1.00
- Carnitas Sauce$1.00
- Charro Beans$3.99
- Cheese$1.00
- Chicken breast a la carte$8.00
- Chipotle Sauce$1.00
- Chorizo$2.00
- Cilantro$1.00
- Cilantro&Onion$1.00
- French Fries$3.50Out of stock
- Friend Plantains$3.50
- Goat Cheese$1.00
- Green Sauce$1.00
- Grilled Veggies$3.00
- Guac (small)$4.00
- Habanero Sauce$1.00
- Jalapeños$1.00
- Jalapeños (pickled)$1.00
- Lettuce$1.00
- Mango Pico$1.00
- Mole$2.00
- Mushrooms$1.00
- Nopales$1.00
- Onion$1.00
- Pasilla$1.00
- Pico$1.00
- Potato$1.00
- Rajas$1.00
- Rice$3.00
- Salad dressing$1.00
- Sausage$1.00
- Sour cream$1.00
- Spinach$1.00
- Tiny Queso (plain)$2.00
- Tomato$1.00
- Tortillas (ea)
- Veggie Chorizo$2.00
BREAKFAST
- Ali May's Plate$15.00
Chicken, steak, or carne guisada, scrambled eggs & pico de gallo, topped with avocado slices, served with beans & choice of tortillas
- Breakfast Tacos$4.00
Choose four: Eggs, potato, bacon, country sausage, mushrooms, beans, ham, cheese, chorizo, veggie chorizo, spinach, jalapeno, onion, rajas, rice, pico, & nopalitos.
- Chilaquiles$13.00
Fried corn tortillas strips sauteed with our green & chipotle sauces, sprinkled with goat cheese, fresh onions, & cilantro. Served with two eggs any style and beans. Add shredded chicken or steak +3
- Chorizo con Huevo$13.00
scrambled eggs with Curras own chorizo, sautéed with borracho sauce. Choice of beans and tortillas
- Fruit Cup$5.00
Seasonal mixed fruit
- Huevos Curras$15.00
Two eggs any style over carne guisada. Served with beans & choice of tortillas
- Huevos Motulenos$13.00
Two eggs over refried black beans, chipotle sauce & fried bananas. Served with choice of tortillas
- Juju Breakfast Plate$13.00
Egg whites scrambled with veggie chorizo, spinach & mushrooms, topped with avocado slices. Served with beans and choice of tortillas
- Migas$13.00
Fried corn tortillas scrambled with eggs, chorizo (or veggie chorizo), topped with Monterey Jack cheese & pico de gallo. Served with beans and choice of tortillas
- Migas Taco$4.00
- Neta Plate$17.00
Tacos Encebollados with grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, and over easy egg with charro beans & sliced fried plantains
- Sincronizada de Papa & Huevo$13.00
Curras breakfast style quesadilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, potato & egg. Served with guacamole & pico de gallo
BAR
Margs & Cocktails
- Avocado Marg$11.00
- Baller Rita$40.00
- Calle Dos$12.00
- Cowboy Bebop$18.00
- Curras Mezcal Marg$12.00
- Curras Rocks$12.00
Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau, lime juice, agave
- Don Julio Flavor\month$12.00
- Don Julio Mezcalita$12.00Out of stock
Frozen mezcal marg
- Dr. J$11.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Horchata Espresso Martini$15.00
- House Frozen$10.00
- House Rocks$10.00
- Jalapenyo Biznezz$12.00
Dulce Vida Reposado, Naranja Licor, lime juice, agave nectar, muddled jalapeños & cucumber
- Keyser Soze$13.00
Casamigos mezcal, activated charcoal, ancho reyes, lime juice, agave
- La Canta$12.00
- Lullaby$12.00
Don Julio Silver, St. Germaine, lemon juice, prickly pear
- Paz Paloma$12.00
512 Silver, lime juice, grapefruit juice, tiki bitters, topped with grapefruit soda
- Pineapple Express$12.00
400 Conejos Mezcal, lime juice, habanero simple syrup, pineapple juice
- Smoke and Mirrors$12.00
- Don Q blackberry Mojioto$10.00