The Current Seafood Counter - Orlando
Food
Scale
Fried Shrimp
$9.00Out of stock
1/2 lb 36/40 fresh breaded Butterflied Shrimp.
Buffalo Shrimp
$10.00Out of stock
1/2 lb 36/40 fresh breaded Butterflied Shrimp, tossed in Franks Wing Sauce, served with Celery.
Fried Scallops
$12.00Out of stock
1/2 lb Fresh breaded 60/80 Bay Scallops.
Fried Clam Strips
$12.00Out of stock
1/2 lb Clam Strips fresh breaded to order.
Fish N Chips
$17.00Out of stock
1/2 lb Beer-Battered Haddock served with Old Bay Fries, and Broccoli Slaw.
Catfish Basket
$13.00Out of stock
1/2 lb Fresh Breaded Louisiana Catfish Nuggets, served with Old Bay Fries, and Broccoli Slaw.
Monkfish Basket
$16.00Out of stock
1/2 lb "Poor Mans Lobster" fish, fresh breaded, served with Old Bay Fries, and Broccoli Slaw.
Hot Peel & Eats
$10.00Out of stock
16/20 lb Steamed Shrimp, lightly coated with Old Bay Seasoning and Herb Butter.
Sides
Old Bay Fries
$6.00Out of stock
Garlic Fries
$9.00Out of stock
Hushpuppies
$6.00Out of stock
Shrimp & Pepper Fritters
$9.00Out of stock
Fried Okra
$8.00Out of stock
Shrimp Skewer
$9.00Out of stock
Mahi Filet
$9.00Out of stock
Salmon Filet
$9.00Out of stock
Tuna Filet
$9.00Out of stock
Clam Chowder
$6.00Out of stock
Salads
Current Salad
$8.00Out of stock
Caesar Salad
$7.00Out of stock
Blackened Salmon Caesar
$15.00Out of stock
Blackened Salmon Current
$16.00Out of stock
Blackened Mahi Caesar
$15.00Out of stock
Blackened Mahi Current
$16.00Out of stock
Blackened Shrimp Caesar
$15.00Out of stock
Blackened Shrimp Current
$16.00Out of stock
Blackened Tuna Caesar
$15.00Out of stock
Blackened Tuna Current
$16.00Out of stock
Saute
Sandwiches
Blackened Mahi Sandwich
$17.00Out of stock
Blackened Salmon Sandwich
$17.00Out of stock
Shrimp BLT
$14.00Out of stock
Fried Grouper Sandwich
$16.00Out of stock
Softshell Crab Sandwich
$17.00Out of stock
New England Lobster Roll
$28.00Out of stock
Connecticut Lobster Roll
$29.00Out of stock
Peaks Island Lobster Roll
$29.00Out of stock
Small Frys
