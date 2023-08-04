2x points now for loyalty members
Curry It Up
Entrée
Protein Bowls
Savor the taste of Indian food in a new way. Customize your bowl with Macros that you need. Choose the protein and carb ratio to balance your diet and yet taste the flavors of Indian food.
Wraps
Not in a mood for Rice Bowl? Try our protein packed Tikka Wraps with the customizations you like.
Kathi Rolls
Our Kathi rolls are best in town. Your favorite Tikka wrapped in a paratha with your favorite sauce. * Kathi rolls are served with Peri Peri Fries or regular French Fries and a side salad
Curry
Sides
Combo Tacos
Buy 3 Tacos and save
Taco Sampler
Taco sampler comes with one of each Taco. No modifications allowed
Tacos
Tacos made to perfection with creamy tikka masala sauce, vegetables and a protein of your choice.
Fries
Side Of Protein
Naan
Taste the essence of India with our Naan Bread. Soft and pillowy, it's baked to perfection in a tandoor oven, boasting a delightful chewiness. A perfect accompaniment to savor the rich flavors of curries and tikkas.
Papad
Discover the crispy indulgence of our Papad. Thin and crunchy lentil wafers, seasoned with spices, offering a delightful prelude to your meal. An authentic Indian appetizer that leaves your taste buds longing for more!
Raita
Experience the cooling refreshment of Raita. Creamy yogurt mixed with freshly chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, and aromatic spices. A perfect accompaniment to soothe your palate and complement the richness of spicy Indian dishes.
Samosa
Experience the irresistible allure of our Samosas. Crispy, golden pastry encases a tantalizing filling of spiced potatoes, peas, and aromatic herbs. One bite transports you to India's vibrant street food scene!
Samosa Chaat
Savor the irresistible fusion of flavors with our Samosa Chaat. Crispy samosas crumbled and topped with tangy tamarind chutney, zesty mint sauce, yogurt, and a burst of spices. A mouthwatering Indian street food delight that's both sweet and savory!
Lassi
Salt Lassi
Savor the simplicity of Salt Lassi. Our traditional Indian yogurt-based drink, churned to perfection with a sprinkle of salt. A cool and tangy beverage that refreshes your palate, making it an ideal accompaniment to spice-laden dishes or a delightful drink to enjoy on hot days. Experience the essence of authentic Indian flavors!
Sweet Lassi
Indulge in the blissful sweetness of Sweet Lassi. Our classic Indian drink crafted from smooth yogurt, delicately sweetened to perfection. A creamy and satisfying treat that tantalizes your taste buds, offering a cooling respite from the heat or a delightful dessert after a flavorful meal. A taste of pure joy in every sip!
Mango Lassi
Quench your thirst with our heavenly Mango Lassi. A creamy blend of ripe, sweet mangoes and smooth yogurt, enriched with a hint of cardamom. This refreshing and tropical drink is a beloved Indian classic, offering a delightful balance of fruity sweetness and creamy goodness. A taste of paradise in every sip!
Rose Lassi
Discover the enchanting allure of Rose Lassi. A delightful blend of creamy yogurt infused with the essence of fragrant rose petals. The soft floral notes create a refreshing and indulgent experience, transporting you to the romantic gardens of India. A captivating beverage to elevate your taste journey!
Soft Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Rose Milk
Experience the divine Rajahmundry Rose Milk, a regional specialty that captivates your senses. Luxurious milk infused with the essence of fresh rose petals, creating a delicate and aromatic flavor. This soothing and rejuvenating drink is a cherished treat from the city of Rajahmundry, offering a taste of its rich cultural heritage. Sip and savor the essence of roses in every sip!
Desserts
Rasmalai
Indulge in the divine pleasure of Rasmalai. Soft and spongy cheese dumplings, delicately immersed in sweet, saffron-infused milk. As you take a bite, the luscious flavors melt in your mouth, leaving you in a state of pure bliss. A cherished Indian dessert that is truly a taste of heaven!
Gulab Jamun
Treat yourself to the heavenly delight of Gulab Jamun. These golden, syrup-soaked dumplings are made from khoya (milk solids), deep-fried to a delectable perfection. Immerse yourself in the melt-in-your-mouth experience as you relish the rich, sweet flavors infused with aromatic cardamom. A beloved Indian dessert that exudes pure indulgence!