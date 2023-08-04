Spend $15, save 25%
CIU25
Copied!
Spend $15, save 25%
CIU25
Copied!


Entrée

Protein Bowls

Protein Bowls

$13.99

Savor the taste of Indian food in a new way. Customize your bowl with Macros that you need. Choose the protein and carb ratio to balance your diet and yet taste the flavors of Indian food.

Wraps

Wraps

$11.99

Not in a mood for Rice Bowl? Try our protein packed Tikka Wraps with the customizations you like.

Kathi Rolls

Kathi Rolls

$10.99

Our Kathi rolls are best in town. Your favorite Tikka wrapped in a paratha with your favorite sauce. * Kathi rolls are served with Peri Peri Fries or regular French Fries and a side salad

Curry

Tikka Masala Curry

$11.99

Korma Curry

$11.99

Saag Curry

$11.99

Chettinad Curry

$11.99

Andhra Curry (Spicy)

$11.99

Chana Masala Curry

$11.99

Sides

Combo Tacos

Combo Tacos

$9.99

Buy 3 Tacos and save

Taco Sampler

Taco Sampler

$8.99

Taco sampler comes with one of each Taco. No modifications allowed

Tacos

Tacos

$3.99

Tacos made to perfection with creamy tikka masala sauce, vegetables and a protein of your choice.

Fries

Fries

$4.99

Side Of Protein

Naan

Naan

$1.99

Taste the essence of India with our Naan Bread. Soft and pillowy, it's baked to perfection in a tandoor oven, boasting a delightful chewiness. A perfect accompaniment to savor the rich flavors of curries and tikkas.

Papad

Papad

$1.99

Discover the crispy indulgence of our Papad. Thin and crunchy lentil wafers, seasoned with spices, offering a delightful prelude to your meal. An authentic Indian appetizer that leaves your taste buds longing for more!

Raita

Raita

$1.99

Experience the cooling refreshment of Raita. Creamy yogurt mixed with freshly chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, and aromatic spices. A perfect accompaniment to soothe your palate and complement the richness of spicy Indian dishes.

Samosa

Samosa

$4.99

Experience the irresistible allure of our Samosas. Crispy, golden pastry encases a tantalizing filling of spiced potatoes, peas, and aromatic herbs. One bite transports you to India's vibrant street food scene!

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Savor the irresistible fusion of flavors with our Samosa Chaat. Crispy samosas crumbled and topped with tangy tamarind chutney, zesty mint sauce, yogurt, and a burst of spices. A mouthwatering Indian street food delight that's both sweet and savory!

Lassi

Salt Lassi

Salt Lassi

$3.99

Savor the simplicity of Salt Lassi. Our traditional Indian yogurt-based drink, churned to perfection with a sprinkle of salt. A cool and tangy beverage that refreshes your palate, making it an ideal accompaniment to spice-laden dishes or a delightful drink to enjoy on hot days. Experience the essence of authentic Indian flavors!

Sweet Lassi

Sweet Lassi

$3.99

Indulge in the blissful sweetness of Sweet Lassi. Our classic Indian drink crafted from smooth yogurt, delicately sweetened to perfection. A creamy and satisfying treat that tantalizes your taste buds, offering a cooling respite from the heat or a delightful dessert after a flavorful meal. A taste of pure joy in every sip!

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Quench your thirst with our heavenly Mango Lassi. A creamy blend of ripe, sweet mangoes and smooth yogurt, enriched with a hint of cardamom. This refreshing and tropical drink is a beloved Indian classic, offering a delightful balance of fruity sweetness and creamy goodness. A taste of paradise in every sip!

Rose Lassi

$4.99

Discover the enchanting allure of Rose Lassi. A delightful blend of creamy yogurt infused with the essence of fragrant rose petals. The soft floral notes create a refreshing and indulgent experience, transporting you to the romantic gardens of India. A captivating beverage to elevate your taste journey!

Soft Drinks

Coke

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99
Rose Milk

Rose Milk

$3.99

Experience the divine Rajahmundry Rose Milk, a regional specialty that captivates your senses. Luxurious milk infused with the essence of fresh rose petals, creating a delicate and aromatic flavor. This soothing and rejuvenating drink is a cherished treat from the city of Rajahmundry, offering a taste of its rich cultural heritage. Sip and savor the essence of roses in every sip!

Desserts

Rasmalai

Rasmalai

$4.99

Indulge in the divine pleasure of Rasmalai. Soft and spongy cheese dumplings, delicately immersed in sweet, saffron-infused milk. As you take a bite, the luscious flavors melt in your mouth, leaving you in a state of pure bliss. A cherished Indian dessert that is truly a taste of heaven!

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Treat yourself to the heavenly delight of Gulab Jamun. These golden, syrup-soaked dumplings are made from khoya (milk solids), deep-fried to a delectable perfection. Immerse yourself in the melt-in-your-mouth experience as you relish the rich, sweet flavors infused with aromatic cardamom. A beloved Indian dessert that exudes pure indulgence!